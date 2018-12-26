Halozyme Therapeutics : To Present At The 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Log in
12/26/2018 | 02:01pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, will be presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate overview.

The presentation will be webcast through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website at www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 90 days following the event. To access a live webcast, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion, for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Contact: 
Al Kildani
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
858-704-8122
ir@halozyme.com

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-37th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300770243.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
