JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)

JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



08-Apr-2019 / 07:12 CET/CEST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 8 April 2019 Name of applicant: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Period of return: From: 30 September 2018 To: 31 March 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 153,823,249 GDRs Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 GDRs Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): -67,733 GDRs Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 153,890,982 GDRs Name of contact: Mira Kasenova, Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30

