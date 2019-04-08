Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Halyk Bank AO (GDR)    HSBK

HALYK BANK AO (GDR)

(HSBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:15am EDT

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

08-Apr-2019 / 07:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

Date: 8 April 2019

 

Name of applicant:

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

Name of scheme:

Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)

Period of return:                                           From:

30 September 2018              To:     31 March 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

153,823,249 GDRs

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 GDRs

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-67,733 GDRs

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

153,890,982 GDRs

 

Name of contact:

Mira Kasenova,

Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division

Telephone number of contact:

+7 727 259 04 30

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 8120
EQS News ID: 796807

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=796807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALYK BANK AO (GDR)
01:15aJSC HALYK BANK : Block listing six monthly return
EQ
03/20JSC HALYK BANK : Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank
EQ
03/14JSC HALYK BANK : Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2..
EQ
03/11JSC HALYK BANK : 12M & 4Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
03/05JSC HALYK BANK : Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
EQ
03/05JSC HALYK BANK : Halyk Bank partially prepaid its $750million Eurobond issue
EQ
01/30JSC HALYK BANK : Halyk Bank has decided to partially prepay its $750million Euro..
EQ
2018JSC HALYK BANK : Consolidated financial results for the nine months and third qu..
EQ
2018JSC HALYK BANK : 9M & 3Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
2018JSC HALYK BANK : Termination of JSC Kazkommertsbank's banking license due to its..
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 210 M
EBIT 2018 1 292 M
Net income 2018 634 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,62%
P/E ratio 2018 4,85
P/E ratio 2019 4,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 3 457 M
Chart HALYK BANK AO (GDR)
Duration : Period :
Halyk Bank AO (GDR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Umut Bolatkhanovna Shayakhmetova Chairman-Management Board & Director
Alexander Sergeevich Pavlov Chairman
Yertai Salimov Deputy CEO-Operations & Treasury
Aliya Sakenovna Karpykova Deputy CEO-Finance, Accounting & Maintenance
Kuat Kayrollaevich Kusainbekov Deputy CEO-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALYK BANK AO (GDR)12.56%3 462
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.88%344 810
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.83%298 840
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%280 975
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%239 048
WELLS FARGO5.86%221 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About