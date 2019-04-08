|
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
04/08/2019 | 01:15am EDT
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
08-Apr-2019 / 07:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Date: 8 April 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
|
Name of scheme:
|
Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)
|
Period of return: From:
|
30 September 2018 To: 31 March 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
153,823,249 GDRs
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
0 GDRs
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
-67,733 GDRs
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
153,890,982 GDRs
|
Name of contact:
|
Mira Kasenova,
Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
+7 727 259 04 30
|
|
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|Sequence No.:
|8120
|EQS News ID:
|796807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
1 210 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
1 292 M
|
Net income 2018
|
634 M
|
Debt 2018
|
-
|
Yield 2018
|
9,62%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
4,85
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
4,83
|
Capi. / Sales 2018
|
2,86x
|
Capi. / Sales 2019
|
2,79x
|
Capitalization
|
3 457 M
|
|Chart HALYK BANK AO (GDR)
|
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
5
|Average target price
|
17,3 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
49%