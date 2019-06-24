JSC Halyk Bank: On amendments to the Bank's dividend policy

PRESS RELEASE

On amendments to the Bank's dividend policy

JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs that on 24 June 2019 the Board of Directors approved the Bank's revised dividend policy.

Taking note of the Bank's medium-term financial targets recently announced at the Capital Markets Day in London, the Bank's dividend policy has been amended to pay out at least 50% and up to 100% of the Group's consolidated net income for the reporting year subject to compliance with the covenants and other terms and conditions under all outstanding obligations of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of the Bank may propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting not to allocate a part of the total net income for the reporting year for dividend payments or to reduce the amount allocated for dividend payments less than 50% of the total net income for the reporting year subject to economic conditions and business prospects of the Bank.

Amended dividend policy of the Bank can be found on link: https://halykbank.kz/korporativnoe_upravlenie

