HALYK BANK AO (GDR)

HALYK BANK AO (GDR)

(HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: On amendments to the Bank's dividend policy

06/24/2019 | 11:30am EDT

JSC Halyk Bank (hsbk)
JSC Halyk Bank: On amendments to the Bank's dividend policy

24-Jun-2019 / 17:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

On amendments to the Bank's dividend policy

24 June 2019

JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs that on 24 June 2019 the Board of Directors approved the Bank's revised dividend policy.

Taking note of the Bank's medium-term financial targets recently announced at the Capital Markets Day in London, the Bank's dividend policy has been amended to pay out at least 50% and up to 100% of the Group's consolidated net income for the reporting year subject to compliance with the covenants and other terms and conditions under all outstanding obligations of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of the Bank may propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting not to allocate a part of the total net income for the reporting year for dividend payments or to reduce the amount allocated for dividend payments less than 50% of the total net income for the reporting year subject to economic conditions and business prospects of the Bank.

Amended dividend policy of the Bank can be found on link: https://halykbank.kz/korporativnoe_upravlenie

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

Viktor Skryl

 

+7 727 259 04 27

ViktorSk@halykbank.kz

Mira Kasenova

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

Karashash Karymsakova

+7 727 330 01 92

KarashashK@halykbank.kz

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: hsbk
Sequence No.: 11153
EQS News ID: 829907

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
