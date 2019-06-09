Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. : Has Developed a Novel 3D Fluorescence Scanning Method Called “Zyncscan™“ That Performs an X-Z Plane Scan With a Light-Sheet for Cell-Based Fluorescence Assays in Microplates

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (TOKYO:6965) has developed a novel 3D
fluorescence scanning method called “Zyncscan™” that performs x-z plane
scans using a light-sheet for cell-based fluorescence assays in
microplates. This technology provides an x-z plane scan using a
light-sheet for a whole 96/384/1536-well microplate, allowing users to
obtain 3D fluorescence images of whole wells in xy: 2-3 μm and z: 6-7 μm
voxel resolution for ≤ 300 μm thickness from the well bottom within a
few minutes per color. This technology also allows for ultra-high level
separation of cell fluorescence signals from the background, which makes
it possible to obtain fluorescence cell images in the cell culture
mediums containing serum and with fluorescent dyes (i.e., no need to
wash out fluorescent dyes).
Background of development
In drug discovery and development, there is a rapidly growing need to
use more physiologically-relevant in vitro cell culture models.
These include primary cells, patient-derived cells, human iPSC-derived
disease-modeling cells, co-cultures of different types of cells, and 3D
cultures such as spheroids and organoids. To develop and advance
phenotypic assays and screenings using these physiologically-relevant
cellular models, new types of instruments needed to be developed to
facilitate high-throughput fluorescence imaging and measurement of
heterogeneous 2D and 3D cell cultures. To meet this need, we have
developed ZyncscanTM technology that performs an x-z plane
scan utilizing a light-sheet for a microplate.
Features of the cell-based fluorescence assays in microplate using
Zyncscan™ technology
|








A single 120-second scan (one color) for a whole 96/384/1536-well
microplate enables fluorescence cytometry of all individual cells in
all wells.

2)







A single scan (in just a few minutes) for a microplate enables
fluorescence images of spheroids (single or multiple spheroids in a
well) in all wells in a 96/384/1536-well microplate. From the
images, the entire fluorescence intensity, thickness and volume of
each individual spheroid are estimated.

3)






With a single scan (a few minutes) obtain 3D fluorescence images
(300 μm from the bottom of a well) of all wells in a plate. The
optical resolution of the image is comparable with the 2x objective
of a conventional fluorescence microscope in the x- and y-axes and a
10x objective of confocal fluorescence microscope in the z-axis.

4)






Measure cellular fluorescence in the medium containing serum and
with fluorescent dyes (no need to wash out fluorescent dyes),
allowing cells to remain healthy throughout the experiment.

Future outlook
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. has been developing a fluorescence instrument
for cell-based assays equipped with Zyncscan™ technology, CYTOQUBE™, a
Light-Sheet Microplate Cytometer. We plan to initiate validation and
application experiments in several research sites in drug discovery and
development by early 2020. CYTOQUBE™ is planned to be released by the
end of the next fiscal year (September 2020).
We will showcase a prototype of the CYTOQUBE™ (Light-Sheet Microplate
Cytometer) at the following conferences.
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading manufacturer of photonics devices.
We design, manufacture, and sell optical sensors, light sources, optical
components, cameras, photometry systems, and measurement/analysis
systems.
