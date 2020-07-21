Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hamborner REIT AG    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Forecast for 2020 financial year updated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Forecast
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Forecast for 2020 financial year updated

21-Jul-2020 / 18:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Forecast for 2020 financial year updated

HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestrasse 45, 47166 Duisburg, 21 July 2020

Taking into account the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and, among other things, the recent positive development in the company's incoming rent payments, the Management Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG is now able to issue a meaningful assessment of business development in the current 2020 financial year. According to current projections, income from rents and leases will be between ?87 million and ?88 million in the 2020 financial year (previous year: ?85.2 million). Funds from operations (FFO) are expected to virtually match the high level of the past financial year in a range between ?52 million and ?54 million (previous year: ?54.3 million). Assuming an unchanged number of shares, the Management Board is anticipating a decline in NAV per share for 2020 in a single-digit percentage range.

This forecast is subject to there being neither a significant tightening of the restrictions due to COVID-19 (such as another shutdown with our tenants being ordered to close) nor currently unforeseen material insolvencies among the tenant base. The forecast also does not take into account the effects of possible acquisitions or disposals in the remainder of the year.

HAMBORNER REIT AG

Christoph Heitmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Tel: +49 203 5440532
Email: c.heitmann@hamborner.de
Web: www.hamborner.de

21-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: 0203/54405-0
Fax: 0203/54405-49
E-mail: info@hamborner.de
Internet: www.hamborner.de
ISIN: DE0006013006
WKN: 601300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1098855

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1098855  21-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HAMBORNER REIT AG
01:05pHAMBORNER REIT AG : Forecast for 2020 financial year updated
EQ
01:05pHAMBORNER REIT : reports positive development in rental payments and publishes u..
EQ
07/19HAMBORNER REIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
06/18HAMBORNER REIT : achieves portfolio growth and reports further successes in lett..
EQ
05/25HAMBORNER REIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
05/11HAMBORNER REIT : HSBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/06HAMBORNER REIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
05/05HAMBORNER REIT : enjoys successful start to 2020 financial year
EQ
04/29HAMBORNER REIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
04/09HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 82,1 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
Net income 2020 13,9 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2020 723 M 830 M 830 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,7x
Yield 2020 5,38%
Capitalization 667 M 763 M 765 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart HAMBORNER REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Hamborner REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBORNER REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,20 €
Last Close Price 8,36 €
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niclas Karoff Chief Executive Officer
Bärbel Schomberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Dieter Rolke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG-14.31%763
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-59.44%18 474
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-26.06%16 021
SCENTRE GROUP-43.34%7 624
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-34.74%6 965
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-35.34%5 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group