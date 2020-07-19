Log in
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/19/2020 | 08:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.07.2020 / 14:54

19.07.2020 / 14:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

19.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1096861  19.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 82,1 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
Net income 2020 13,9 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2020 723 M 826 M 826 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,4x
Yield 2020 5,41%
Capitalization 664 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart HAMBORNER REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Hamborner REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBORNER REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,20 €
Last Close Price 8,32 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niclas Karoff Chief Executive Officer
Bärbel Schomberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Dieter Rolke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG-14.71%758
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-58.11%19 079
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-26.06%16 189
SCENTRE GROUP-44.13%7 751
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-33.90%7 055
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-33.83%6 101
