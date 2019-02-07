Log in
HAMBORNER REIT AG
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/07/2019

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HAMBORNER REIT AG
07.02.2019 / 19:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Street: Goethestraße 45
Postal code: 47166
City: Duisburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP Paribas Asset Management Belgium S.A.
City of registered office, country: Brussels, Belgium

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.96 % 0 % 2.96 % 79717645
Previous notification 3.02 % 0 % 3.02 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006013006 2360625 2.96 % %
Total 2360625 2.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. % % %
BNP Paribas Asset Management Belgium S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Feb 2019


07.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773817  07.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 83,7 M
EBIT 2018 34,7 M
Net income 2018 19,0 M
Debt 2018 646 M
Yield 2018 4,90%
P/E ratio 2018 38,83
P/E ratio 2019 40,29
EV / Sales 2018 16,6x
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
Capitalization 743 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bärbel Schomberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Dieter Rolke Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Heidermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG10.82%844
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.44%58 909
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD12.61%23 959
SCENTRE GROUP3.08%15 181
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION9.90%10 927
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.9.05%8 419
