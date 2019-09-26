Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hamborner Reit AG    HAB   DE0006013006

HAMBORNER REIT AG

(HAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HAMBORNER REIT : acquires retail property in Lengerich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 26.09.2019 / 07:00

Press Release

HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires retail property in Lengerich

Duisburg, 26 September 2019 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has signed the purchase agreement for a retail property in Lengerich. The local supply centre "Markt Karree" is situated at an established and convenient retail location in the centre of the town in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The main tenant of the roughly 4,600 m² property is the food retailer EDEKA, which has signed a long-term lease. Right next door to the EDEKA supermarket, which accounts for around three-quarters of the property's total area, there are two other units let to Takko Fashion and Deichmann. The weighted remaining term of the leases is around 13 years. With annual rental income of EUR0.73 million, the purchase price of the property is EUR14.2 million with a gross initial yield of 5.2%.

The property is being sold by a project development company. The transaction was brokered by SQM Property Consulting. Payment of the purchase price and transfer of ownership of the property are provisionally scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

About HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on large-scale retail parks and properties, profitable offices and medical practices and attractive high street properties in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainable dividend policy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

Christoph Heitmann
Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32
Fax: +49 (0)203 54405-49
E-Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de
Web: www.hamborner.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Key word(s): Real estate

26.09.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: 0203/54405-0
Fax: 0203/54405-49
E-mail: info@hamborner.de
Internet: www.hamborner.de
ISIN: DE0006013006
WKN: 601300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 879839

 
End of News DGAP Media

879839  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=879839&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMBORNER REIT AG
01:05aHAMBORNER REIT : acquires retail property in Lengerich
EQ
08/01HAMBORNER REIT : successfully closes first six months and confirms forecast for ..
EQ
07/25HAMBORNER REIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
07/08HAMBORNER REIT : starts second half-year with portfolio growth
EQ
05/13HAMBORNER REIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
05/08HAMBORNER REIT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02HAMBORNER REIT : enjoys successful start to 2019
EQ
04/29HAMBORNER REIT : signs purchase agreement for office property in Neu-Isenburg
EQ
03/29HAMBORNER REIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
03/27HAMBORNER REIT : publishes annual report 2018 and announces record result
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85,4 M
EBIT 2019 34,0 M
Net income 2019 18,9 M
Debt 2019 680 M
Yield 2019 5,08%
P/E ratio 2019 39,1x
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
EV / Sales2019 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 16,4x
Capitalization 755 M
Chart HAMBORNER REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Hamborner Reit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBORNER REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,73  €
Last Close Price 9,40  €
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bärbel Schomberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthilde Dordel Member-Supervisory Board
Dieter Rolke Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Heidermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMBORNER REIT AG12.57%823
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-8.47%47 438
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 065
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-4.17%19 564
SCENTRE GROUP0.77%14 151
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION15.12%11 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group