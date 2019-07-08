HAMBORNER REIT : starts second half-year with portfolio growth



Press release

HAMBORNER REIT AG starts second half-year with portfolio growth

Duisburg, 8 July 2019 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has made a successful start to the second half of 2019 financial year with the transfer of an additional property in Bamberg. The purchase agreement for the asset was signed in early October 2018 and the property has now been transferred on schedule.

The property being acquired is a modern office and commercial building from 2013, located approximately 2.5 kilometres from the centre of Bamberg in the Ost district. Bamberg-Ost is characterised not just by its central location, but also its optimal traffic infrastructure and high population density.

The main tenant of the roughly 6,100 m² property is the food retailer EDEKA, which has a long-term lease. In addition to the retail space on the ground floor, the property has four upper floors featuring multiple contemporary office units. The weighted remaining term of the leases is around eight years. The purchase price of the property is EUR14.9 million. With annual rental income of EUR0.84 million, the gross initial yield is 5.6%.

About HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on large-scale retail parks and properties, profitable offices and medical practices and attractive high street properties in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainable dividend policy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

Christoph Heitmann

Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32

Fax: +49 (0)203 54405-49

E-Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de

Web: www.hamborner.de