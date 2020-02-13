Log in
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA achieves targets for the year

02/13/2020 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA achieves targets for the year

13.02.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 13 February 2020

Preliminary figures 2019

HHLA achieves targets for the year

  • Revenue and operating result (EBIT) increase
  • Moderate increase in container throughput, significant rise in transport volume

According to preliminary unaudited figures, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) increased its Group revenue by 6.8 percent to ? 1.38 billion in the 2019 financial year (previous year: ? 1.29 billion). The Group's operating result (EBIT) of ? 222 million (previous year: ? 204 million) grew by 8.8 percent.

The listed Port Logistics subgroup generated revenue of ? 1.35 billion (previous year: ? 1.26 billion) and an operating result (EBIT) of ? 205 million (previous year: ? 188 million).

In total, 7.6 million standard containers (TEU) were handled at HHLA's container terminals in the 2019 financial year. This is 3.3 percent more than in the previous year (7.3 million TEU). Container throughput at the three container terminals in Hamburg slightly exceeded the high level achieved the previous year, while throughput at the international HHLA container terminals in Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia) was significantly above the previous year's level. It should be noted that the figures for the previous year are only partly comparable as the container terminal in Tallinn was first integrated into the HHLA consolidated group at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

With a transport volume of 1.57 million TEU (previous year: 1.48 million TEU), HHLA's Intermodal activities exceeded the previous year's strong results by 5.7 percent. This result was driven by both rail and road transport.

HHLA will publish the 2019 Annual Report and a business forecast for the 2020 financial year at 7.30 a.m. on 25 March 2020.



Contact:
Stefanie Steiner
Head of Investor Relations

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de

Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de

13.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0
Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355
E-mail: info@hhla.de
Internet: www.hhla.de
ISIN: DE000A0S8488
WKN: A0S848
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 973909

 
End of News DGAP News Service

973909  13.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=973909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 356 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 602 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 1 668 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,41  €
Last Close Price 22,92  €
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Executive Board
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Roland Lappin Chief Financial Officer
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
