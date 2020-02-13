DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA achieves targets for the year



13.02.2020 / 07:30

Hamburg, 13 February 2020

Preliminary figures 2019

HHLA achieves targets for the year

Revenue and operating result (EBIT) increase

Moderate increase in container throughput, significant rise in transport volume

According to preliminary unaudited figures, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) increased its Group revenue by 6.8 percent to ? 1.38 billion in the 2019 financial year (previous year: ? 1.29 billion). The Group's operating result (EBIT) of ? 222 million (previous year: ? 204 million) grew by 8.8 percent.

The listed Port Logistics subgroup generated revenue of ? 1.35 billion (previous year: ? 1.26 billion) and an operating result (EBIT) of ? 205 million (previous year: ? 188 million).

In total, 7.6 million standard containers (TEU) were handled at HHLA's container terminals in the 2019 financial year. This is 3.3 percent more than in the previous year (7.3 million TEU). Container throughput at the three container terminals in Hamburg slightly exceeded the high level achieved the previous year, while throughput at the international HHLA container terminals in Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia) was significantly above the previous year's level. It should be noted that the figures for the previous year are only partly comparable as the container terminal in Tallinn was first integrated into the HHLA consolidated group at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

With a transport volume of 1.57 million TEU (previous year: 1.48 million TEU), HHLA's Intermodal activities exceeded the previous year's strong results by 5.7 percent. This result was driven by both rail and road transport.

HHLA will publish the 2019 Annual Report and a business forecast for the 2020 financial year at 7.30 a.m. on 25 March 2020.

