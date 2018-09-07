Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG    HHFA   DE000A0S8488

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG (HHFA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik : Executive Board member Heinz Brandt to leave HHLA in March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

Heinz Brandt, member of the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), has informed the Supervisory Board today of his decision to make use of the exit clause contained in his employment contract and prematurely leave the company with effect from 31 March 2019. Brandt justified his decision on personal grounds. His term of office would have otherwise ended on 31 December 2021.

Mr Brandt has been a member of the Executive Board of HHLA since 1 January 2009. On 1 April 2009, he took over the office of Labour Director. He is also responsible for the areas of Human Resources, Purchasing and Materials Management, Occupational Health and Safety, Legal and Insurance (including Compliance).

The Supervisory Board deeply regrets the decision of Mr Brandt but is nevertheless understanding of this important step for his personal life.

The Supervisory Board will promptly fill the vacancy on the Executive Board.

Regarding the announcement of Heinz Brandt to resign from the Executive Board of HHLA in March 2019, Dr Rüdiger Grube, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, 'On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr Brandt for his work, which made a significant contribution toward the successful development of HHLA and the entire Port of Hamburg.'

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board,also expressed, 'I would like to thank Mr Brandt for his collaborative work on the Executive Board. He played a major role in making HHLA an economically successful company and an attractive employer for all its staff members.'

Disclaimer

HHLA - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 11:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGIST
01:07pHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Executive Board member Heinz Brandt to leave HHLA..
PU
08/22HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Eco-friendly power for container ships
PU
08/14HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : HHLA improves operating result
PU
08/14HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : HHLA improves operating result
EQ
08/10HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : New executive management at HHLA Real Estate
PU
07/03HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : HHLA takes full control of Estonia’s larges..
PU
07/02HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : HHLA confirms voluntary refusal to handle atomic ..
PU
06/13HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Shareholders benefit from successful financial ye..
PU
06/12HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : HHLA shareholders benefit from successful financi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/28Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag ADR 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 243 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 91,1 M
Debt 2018 292 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 15,72
P/E ratio 2019 15,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 1 464 M
Chart HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGIST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,4 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Executive Board
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Roland Lappin Chief Financial Officer
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG-15.00%1 702
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-20.30%18 605
DP WORLD LTD--.--%17 845
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.42%10 794
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-29.59%6 515
MISC BHD--.--%6 355
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.