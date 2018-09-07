Hamburger Hafen und Logistik : Executive Board member Heinz Brandt to leave HHLA in March 2019

Heinz Brandt, member of the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), has informed the Supervisory Board today of his decision to make use of the exit clause contained in his employment contract and prematurely leave the company with effect from 31 March 2019. Brandt justified his decision on personal grounds. His term of office would have otherwise ended on 31 December 2021.

Mr Brandt has been a member of the Executive Board of HHLA since 1 January 2009. On 1 April 2009, he took over the office of Labour Director. He is also responsible for the areas of Human Resources, Purchasing and Materials Management, Occupational Health and Safety, Legal and Insurance (including Compliance).

The Supervisory Board deeply regrets the decision of Mr Brandt but is nevertheless understanding of this important step for his personal life.

The Supervisory Board will promptly fill the vacancy on the Executive Board.

Regarding the announcement of Heinz Brandt to resign from the Executive Board of HHLA in March 2019, Dr Rüdiger Grube, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, 'On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr Brandt for his work, which made a significant contribution toward the successful development of HHLA and the entire Port of Hamburg.'

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board,also expressed, 'I would like to thank Mr Brandt for his collaborative work on the Executive Board. He played a major role in making HHLA an economically successful company and an attractive employer for all its staff members.'