Hamburger Hafen und Logistik : New executive management at HHLA Real Estate

The management of the HHLA Real Estate subgroup has been restructured and staffed with two highly knowledgeable experts. Matthias Funk is now responsible for commercial and sales activities, and Rainer Schluff is taking over the entire technical area and the project development.

Matthias Funk has worked in real estate at HHLA for more than five years as managing director of Fischmarkt Hamburg-Altona GmbH. His new role as commercial managing director for the HHLA Real Estate subgroup encompasses the commercial aspects of his previous role as manager of the properties around the Fish Market. Matthias Funk joined HHLA in 2007 and in the preparation of the initial public offering built up the Investor Relations department, which he led for six years.

As the new technical managing director, Rainer Schluff has been the second half of the leadership duo since August. He comes from the Max Bögl Foundation in Hamburg, where he held the position of Division Manager Construction and Branch Manager for Hamburg. He particularly contributes his expertise in technical project development and the management of complex large-scale projects, an area in which he also has international experience.

Rainer Schluff commented on his move as follows: 'At HHLA I have the opportunity to take overall responsibility for both the development and implementation of projects. Then, there are the highly attractive properties with their particular history in the Speicherstadt historical warehouse district and around the Fish Market. Coming from northern Germany, I couldn't resist the appeal of actively developing a World Heritage Site and managing properties in a maritime environment.'

HHLA Executive Board member Dr Roland Lappin sees the new management structure as the chance to ensure a more effective functional coverage of vital topics for the future: 'HHLA Real Estate has big plans, from extensive modification and modernisation projects in the Speicherstadt historical warehouse district and the ongoing development of the properties around the Fish Market through to various logistics properties in the port area. With our experts in management and the entire team of HHLA Real Estate we are well set up to continue our successful performance.'

Klaus Hadaschik, the previous managing director of HHLA Real Estate, left the company at his own request to pursue new professional challenges. HHLA thanks Mr Hadaschik for his work and wishes him all the best for the future.