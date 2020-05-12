HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) on behalf of Hamilton Beach Brands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hamilton Brach Brands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly report due to “certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.” The Company also revealed that its “Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation” regarding “the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.03, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020.

