Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company    HBB

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY

(HBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) on behalf of Hamilton Beach Brands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hamilton Brach Brands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly report due to “certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.” The Company also revealed that its “Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation” regarding “the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.03, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hamilton Beach Brands shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLD
02:04pHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hamil..
BU
02:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hamilton..
BU
01:22pPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Hamilton Beach Brands Holding ..
PR
11:31aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Hamilton Beach Bran..
BU
05/11HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS : Subject of GPM Investigation Following Disclosure of Int..
BU
05/11HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/11HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPAN : Announces That It Has Filed SEC Form 12b-..
PR
02/26HAMILTON BEACH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
02/26HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,64x
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 142 M
Chart HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 10,43  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory H. Trepp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred M. Rankin Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory E. Salyers Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michelle O. Mosier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John P. Jumper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY-45.39%142
BEST BUY CO., INC-11.14%20 090
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-1.03%11 265
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-1.50%9 565
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-0.97%4 162
JB HI-FI LIMITED-1.79%2 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group