Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company : Announces Dates Of 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

02/26/2019 | 06:31am EST

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) will release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results and will file its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2019 to discuss its results for the 2018 fourth quarter and full year. 



Conference Call:    

Thursday, March 7, 2019



Time:                     

9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)



Telephone:           

(833) 241-4258 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4209 (International)




Conference ID: 5646429




(Call in at least five minutes before start time)



For Replay Call:    

(800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)




Conference ID: 5646429

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. 

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded, small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

 

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-announces-dates-of-2018-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300801664.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company


© PRNewswire 2019
