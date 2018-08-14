Log in
HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO (HBB)

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO (HBB)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/14/2018 | 11:13pm CEST

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 8.5 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018. 

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for two separate businesses. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States.  For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-declares-quarterly-dividend-300697151.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company


© PRNewswire 2018
