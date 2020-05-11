Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company    HBB

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY

(HBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamilton Beach Brands : Subject of GPM Investigation Following Disclosure of Internal Investigation and Accounting Irregularities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:44pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (“Hamilton Beach Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HBB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Hamilton Beach Brands investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly report due to “certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.” The Company also revealed that its “Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation” regarding “the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.03, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Hamilton Beach Brands should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLD
06:44pHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS : Subject of GPM Investigation Following Disclosure of Int..
BU
06:35aHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
06:31aHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPAN : Announces That It Has Filed SEC Form 12b-..
PR
02/26HAMILTON BEACH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
02/26HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
02/26HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPAN : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 20..
PR
02/18HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPAN : Announces Dates Of Its 2019 Fourth Quarte..
PR
02/14HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
02/12HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPAN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,64x
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 142 M
Chart HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 10,43  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory H. Trepp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred M. Rankin Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory E. Salyers Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michelle O. Mosier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John P. Jumper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY-40.00%156
BEST BUY CO., INC-10.44%20 247
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.0.00%11 304
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.0.13%9 554
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-0.19%4 198
JB HI-FI LIMITED1.18%2 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group