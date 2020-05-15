Log in
HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY    HBB

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY

(HBB)
  Report
News 
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) on Behalf of Investors

05/15/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (“Hamilton Beach Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HBB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly report due to “certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.” The Company also revealed that its “Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation” regarding “the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.03, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Hamilton Beach Brands securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
