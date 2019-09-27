Hamilton Lane Holds Final Close for Latest Multi-Strategy Product

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane Private Equity Fund X L.P. (“the Fund” or “Fund X”), a global and diversified private equity multi-strategy fund, on approximately $278 million.



“We are glad to announce this close with the support of a diverse group of both new and existing LPs from around the world,” said Jackie Rantanen, Managing Director and Head of Product Management at Hamilton Lane. “Even with an overall shift in investor preference more towards customized separate accounts or single strategy-focused funds, the multi-strategy structure continues to fit the needs of certain investors, as evidenced by our long history of raising multi-strategy funds.”

Brian Gildea, Head of Investments at Hamilton Lane, commented: “Leveraging our global platform and resources, we aim to provide access through our multi-strategy product to high-quality fund managers and transactions. Our thoughtful approach to portfolio construction seeks to offer investors a unique solution to achieve both short- and long-term performance through a strategic blend of exposure across strategies, sectors, vintage years and geographies.”

Hamilton Lane has been managing multi-strategy funds since 1998, and Fund X represents the latest offering within the firm’s global platform. Primarily targeting small- and mid-sized funds and transactions, Fund X aims to provide investors with a balanced portfolio of private market investments by diversifying across primaries, secondaries and equity and credit co-investments, as well as identifying those managers believed to be capable of creating and driving value through operational improvements at the portfolio company level. The Fund’s investor base is comprised of a diverse mix of limited partners, including public pension funds, Taft-Hartley pension plans, endowments, foundations and other institutions.

In addition to its multi-strategy platform, Hamilton Lane has a robust and growing range of product solutions that cover the full spectrum of the private markets. The firm also continues to expand its separate account business, working with limited partners of all sizes, from various regions and with unique objectives, to enable them to access the private markets on a global and customized basis.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 375 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $473 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $64 billion in discretionary assets and another $409 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

