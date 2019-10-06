Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Managing Director Named to 50 Most Influential Female Leaders List by Israeli Outlet Lady Globes

10.7.2019

Bala Cynwyd, Penn. - October 7, 2019 -Limor Beker, a Managing Director at Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), was recently namedas one of the 50 Most Influential Female Leaders for 2019 by Israeli media outlet LadyGlobes.

Mario Giannini, CEO of Hamilton Lane, commented: 'In her role leading our Tel Aviv office, Limor has been an integral senior team member for almost 15 years and clearly has become a trusted and impactful leader not just for our clients, but within the broader private markets in Israel. I'd like to thank Limor for her hard work on behalf of our clients and offer congratulations on this well-deserved distinction.'

Prior to starting the Hamilton Lane office in 2005, she was a member of the investment management team at AMB Generali Private Equity, where she participated in the construction of the private equity portfolio. Previously, Beker was a private equity manager at Migdal Insurance Company, where she co-led the formation of Migdal's private equity activity, set its strategy and managed the portfolio.

'Hamilton Lane has been a wonderful home to me, and I am proud to have been chosen for the work I've been doing on behalf of this great company out of Israel,' Beker said.

