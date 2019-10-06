Log in
Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Managing Director Named to 50 Most Influential Female Leaders List by Israeli Outlet Lady Globes

10/06/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
Hamilton Lane Managing Director Named to 50 Most Influential Female Leaders List by Israeli Outlet Lady Globes

10.7.2019

Bala Cynwyd, Penn. - October 7, 2019 -Limor Beker, a Managing Director at Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), was recently namedas one of the 50 Most Influential Female Leaders for 2019 by Israeli media outlet LadyGlobes.

Mario Giannini, CEO of Hamilton Lane, commented: 'In her role leading our Tel Aviv office, Limor has been an integral senior team member for almost 15 years and clearly has become a trusted and impactful leader not just for our clients, but within the broader private markets in Israel. I'd like to thank Limor for her hard work on behalf of our clients and offer congratulations on this well-deserved distinction.'

Prior to starting the Hamilton Lane office in 2005, she was a member of the investment management team at AMB Generali Private Equity, where she participated in the construction of the private equity portfolio. Previously, Beker was a private equity manager at Migdal Insurance Company, where she co-led the formation of Migdal's private equity activity, set its strategy and managed the portfolio.

'Hamilton Lane has been a wonderful home to me, and I am proud to have been chosen for the work I've been doing on behalf of this great company out of Israel,' Beker said.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 375 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $473 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $64 billion in discretionary assets and another $409 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Media Contact
Kate McGann
kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com
+1 212 752 7853

Investor Contact
John Oh
joh@hamiltonlane.com
+1 610 617 6026

10/1/2019
Hamilton Lane expands Australian offering to meet growing demand
« previous

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 01:36:03 UTC
