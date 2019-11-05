Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Q2 Earnings Presentation
11/05/2019 | 10:10am EST
Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results
Earnings Presentation - November 5, 2019
Today's Speakers
Mario Giannini
Erik Hirsch
Jeff Meeker
Chief Executive Officer
Vice Chairman
Chief Client Officer
Randy Stilman
John Oh
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations Manager
Period Highlights
Business Performance
Assets under management andfee-earning assets under management were approximately $66 billion and $36 billion, respectively, as of September 30, 2019, increases of 13% and 14%, respectively, compared to September 30, 2018
Management and advisory fees increased 15% compared to the six months ended September 30, 2018
Financial Results
USD in millions except per share amounts
Q2 FY20 QTD
Q2 FY20 YTD
vs. Q2 FY19 YTD
Management and advisory fees
$59.2
$119.7
15%
GAAP net income
$15.3
$26.7
33%
GAAP EPS
$0.56
$0.98
11%
Non-GAAP EPS1
$0.50
$0.94
2%
Fee Related Earnings1
$24.2
$49.0
14%
Adjusted EBITDA1
$29.6
$59.3
5%
Dividend
Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on December 16, 2019
1Non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 21 and 22 of this presentation.
Growing Asset Footprint & Influence
~$481B
AUM & AUA
Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)1
$500
Y-o-Y Growth
AUM: 13%
$59
$50
$66
$400
AUA: 5%
$40
$410
$ 416
$374
$300
$35
$292
$32
$200
$24
$30
$189
$205
$22
$16
$19
$129
$147
$147
$100
$11
$13
$7
$95
$6
$77
$79
$81
$51
$36
$0
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
09/30/19
Total AUA
Total AUM
1Data as of calendar year end 12/31 unless otherwise noted. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.
Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues
Fee-Earning AUM growth continues and annual fee rates are stable
Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)
.56%
.57%
.56%
.55%
.55%1
.57%2
$40
$35
$36
$34
$31
$33
$32
$30
$27
$11
$13
$11
$24
$10
$25
$21
$7
$9
$20
$5
$15
$10
$21
$22
$21
$23
$17
$18
$16
$5
$0
Mar-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Sep-18
Sep-19
*Numbers may not tie due to rounding
1Reflects retroactive fees of $0.8M from latest co-investment fund
2Reflects retroactive fees of $2.8M from latest co-investment fund
Customized Separate Accounts
Specialized Funds
Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM
AUM & AUA Drivers
Customized
Separate Accounts
Diverse mix of existing and prospective clients seeking to further or establish relationships with Hamilton Lane
$2Byear-over-year increase in
FEAUM
+70% of our gross contributions during the last 12 months came from existing clients
AUM
Specialized
Funds
Select funds in market:
Secondary fund
Credit-orientedfund
Evergreen fund
FEAUM closed during Q2 FY20:
Secondary fund: $399M
Private equityfund-of-funds: $26M
AUA
Advisory
Services
Typically larger clients with wide- ranging mandates which include technology-driven reporting, monitoring and analytics services and consulting services; opportunity set continues to be robust
$22Byear-over-year increase in AUA
Financial Highlights
Consolidated Revenue
Strong revenue growth across management and advisory fees
Management and Advisory Fees
YTD
Y-o-Y Growth: 15%
USD in Millions
$104
$120
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Long-Term Growth
•
CAGR: 11%
$218
•
Millions
•
in
$130
USD
FY14
FY19
Represented an average of just under 90% of total revenues over the past five fiscal years
Y-o-Y increase of 15%
$2.8M in retroactive fees from our latest co- investment fund for the year compared to $0.8M in the prior year period
Incentive Fees
YTD
Y-o-Y Growth: (38)%
in Millions
$15
$9
USD
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Long-Term Growth
CAGR: 30%
USDin Millions
$34
$9
FY14
FY19
Incentive fees derived from a highly diversified pool of assets and funds
Allocated carried interest of $382M as of 9/30/19 diversified across 3,000+ assets and approximately 60 funds
Total Revenues
YTD
Long-Term Growth
Y-o-Y Growth: 8%
CAGR: 13%
• Total revenues increased by 8%, driven by
$252
Millions
$129
Millions
recurring management and advisory fee growth
$119
across core offerings
USD in
USD in
$140
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
FY14
FY19
Unrealized Carried Interest
Unrealized Carried Interest
Unrealized Carry by Age
60
59
52
> 12 years
$400
6%
50
43
< 5 years
8-12 years
40
$300
30%
inUSDMillions
23%
Vehicles
30
$382
$200
$333
20
$300
10
$100
5-8 years
41%
0
$0
Sep-17
Sep-18
Sep-19
Period Ending
Vehicles in Unrealized Carry Position
Unrealized Carried Interest
Consolidated Earnings
Profitability stable and growing
Net Income Attributable to HLI
YTD
Y-o-Y Growth: 33%
Millions
$27
$20
USD in
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Adjusted EBITDA2
YTD
Y-o-Y Growth: 5%
in Millions
$56
$59
USD
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Long-Term Growth
USD in Millions
$34
N/A1
FY14
FY19
Long-Term Growth
CAGR: 13%
Millions
$118
USD in
$64
FY14
FY19
$15M in net income attributable to HLI for the quarter
Y-o-Yincrease of 5% as growth from management and advisory fees offset the decline in incentive fees
Fee Related Earnings2
YTD
Y-o-Y Growth: 14%
Long-Term Growth
CAGR: 11%
• Y-o-Y growth of 14%
Millions
Millions
$90
• Long-term double digit growth in Fee Related
Earnings
in
$43
$49
in
USD
USD
1
Prior to our IPO, HLI was a wholly-owned subsidiary of HLA with no
$54
operations or assets.
2Adjusted EBITDA and Fee Related Earnings are non-GAAP financial
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
FY14
FY19
measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the
reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information,
see pages 21 and 22 of this presentation.
Other Key Items
Strong balance sheet with investments in our own products and a modest amount of
leverage...
Investments
$175
$174
• For 9/30/19, the total investment balance consisted of:
$150
$154
◦~$152M in equity method investments in our
Millions
$125
$120
$137
funds
$100
$103
in
$103
$75
◦~$22M in technology related and other
USD
$50
investments
$25
$0
Mar-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Sep-19
Leverage
$100
Millionsin
$80
• $69M of debt as of 9/30/19
$73
$71
$60
$69
USD
$40
$20
$0
Sep-18
Mar-19
Sep-19
Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results
Earnings Presentation - November 5, 2019
Appendix
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
2018
2019
% Change
2018
2019
% Change
Revenues
Management and advisory fees
$53,248
$59,196
11%
$104,227
$119,747
15 %
Incentive fees
2,585
5,096
97 %
14,968
9,231
(38)%
Total Revenues
55,833
64,292
15 %
119,195
128,978
8 %
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
22,771
23,353
3 %
49,393
46,999
(5)%
General, administrative and other
11,695
14,014
20 %
22,743
28,061
23 %
Total expenses
34,466
37,367
8 %
72,136
75,060
4 %
Other income (expense)
Equity in income of investees
5,276
3,664
(31)%
5,162
9,877
91 %
Interest expense
(728)
(745)
2 %
(1,493)
(1,562)
5 %
Interest income
43
148
244 %
85
428
404 %
Non-operating income
12,194
4,957
(59)%
12,059
4,078
(66)%
Total other income (expense)
16,785
8,024
(52)%
15,813
12,821
(19)%
Income before income taxes
38,152
34,949
(8)%
62,872
66,739
6 %
Income tax expense
5,580
2,676
(52)%
7,197
7,013
(3)%
Net income
32,572
32,273
(1)%
55,675
59,726
7 %
Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests in general partnerships
514
45
(91)%
394
549
39 %
Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane
20,836
16,929
(19)%
35,214
32,497
(8)%
Advisors, L.L.C.
Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated
$11,222
$15,299
36 %
$20,067
$26,680
33 %
Basic earnings per share of Class A common stock
$0.49
$0.56
14 %
$0.89
$0.99
11 %
Diluted earnings per share of Class A Common stock
$0.49
$0.56
14 %
$0.88
$0.98
11 %
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic
22,671,865
27,229,152
22,461,363
26,969,363
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted
23,257,419
27,632,890
23,015,445
27,341,594
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
2018
2019
% Change
2018
2019
% Change
Adjusted EBITDA1
Management and advisory fees
$53,248
$59,196
11%
$104,227
$119,747
15 %
Total expenses
34,466
37,367
8%
72,136
75,060
4 %
Less:
Incentive fee related compensation2
(1,243)
(2,392)
92%
(5,970)
(4,309)
(28)%
Contingent compensation related to acquisition
(2,327)
-
(100%)
(5,100)
-
(100)%
Management fee related expenses
30,896
34,975
13%
61,066
70,751
16 %
Fee Related Earnings
$22,352
$24,221
8%
$43,161
$48,996
14 %
Incentive fees3
2,585
5,096
97%
14,968
9,231
(38)%
Incentive fees attributable to non-controlling interests3
(52)
(61)
17%
(263)
(160)
(39)%
Incentive fee related compensation2
(1,243)
(2,392)
92%
(5,970)
(4,309)
(28)%
Interest income
43
148
244%
85
428
404 %
Equity-based compensation
1,597
1,756
10%
3,184
3,483
9 %
Depreciation and amortization
632
806
28%
1,141
1,608
41 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$25,914
$29,574
14%
$56,306
$59,277
5 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46%
46%
47%
46%
Non-GAAP earnings per share1
Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated
$11,222
$15,299
36 %
$20,067
$26,680
33 %
Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.
20,836
16,929
(19%)
35,214
32,497
(8)%
Income tax expense
5,580
2,676
(52%)
7,197
7,013
(3)%
Contingent compensation related to acquisition
2,327
-
(100%)
5,100
-
(100)%
Adjusted pre-tax net income
$39,965
$34,904
(13%)
$67,578
$66,190
(2)%
Adjusted income taxes4
(10,795)
(8,308)
(23%)
(18,253)
(15,753)
(14)%
Adjusted net income
$29,170
$26,596
(9%)
$49,325
$50,437
2 %
Adjusted shares outstanding5
53,438,643
53,547,201
53,406,893
53,507,680
Non-GAAP earnings per share
$0.55
$0.50
(9)%
$0.92
$0.94
2 %
Adjusted EBITDA andNon-GAAP earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see page 21.
Incentive fee related compensation includes incentive fee compensation expense, bonus and other revenue sharing related to carried interest that is classified as base compensation. Incentive fee related compensation for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 excludes compensation expense related to the recognition of incentive fees included in net income from one of ourco-investment funds of $2.5 million as the related incentive
fee compensation was recognized in fiscal 2016. 3Incentive fees for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 included $2.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, of non-cash carried interest. Of the $2.6 million for the three-month period, $2.5 million is included in
net income and $0.1 million is attributable to non-controlling interests. Of the $2.8 million for the six-month period, $2.5 million is included in net income and $0.3 million is attributable to non-controlling interests. 4Represents corporate income taxes at our estimated statutory tax rate of 23.8% for the six month period ended September 30, 2019 and 27.0% for the six month period ended September 30, 2018 applied to adjusted pre-tax net income. The 23.8% is based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 2.8%. The 27.0% is based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income
tax rate net of federal benefits of 6.0%. 5Assumes the full exchange of Class B and Class C units in HLA for Class A common stock of HLI pursuant to the exchange agreement.
Management and Advisory Fees
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2019
% Change
2018
2019
% Change
Management and advisory fees
Specialized funds
$22,736
$26,985
19 %
$43,751
$53,944
23 %
Customized separate accounts
21,106
22,466
6 %
41,493
44,429
7 %
Advisory, reporting and other
8,315
8,053
(3)%
16,474
16,468
0 %
Distribution management
710
702
(1)%
1,798
2,061
15 %
Fund reimbursement revenue
381
990
160 %
711
2,845
300 %
Total management and advisory fees
$53,248
$59,196
11 %
$104,227
$119,747
15 %
Other: 4%
Advisory and reporting: 14%
Six Months
Ended
September 30,
2019
Customized separate accounts: 37%
Specialized funds: 45%
Incentive Fees
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2019
% Change
2018
2019
% Change
Incentive fees
Secondary Fund II
$142
$387
173 %
$583
$553
(5)%
Co-investment Fund II
1,182
1,429
21 %
6,340
3,753
(41)%
Other specialized funds
761
3,164
316 %
886
3,313
274 %
Customized separate accounts
500
116
(77)%
7,159
1,612
(77)%
Incentive fees
$2,585
$5,096
97 %
$14,968
$9,231
(38)%
As of
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
Allocated carried interest
Secondary Fund II
$5,698
$4,314
$4,318
(24)%
0 %
Secondary Fund III
38,278
38,430
35,950
(6)%
(6)%
Secondary Fund IV
24,922
34,770
38,316
54 %
10 %
Co-investment Fund II
66,932
57,505
56,327
(16)%
(2)%
Co-investment Fund III
45,001
50,314
49,570
10 %
(1)%
Co-investment Fund IV
-
1,573
4,064
N/A
158 %
Other specialized funds
37,392
50,762
56,668
52 %
12 %
Customized separate accounts
114,458
128,231
136,803
20 %
7 %
Total allocated carried interest
$332,681
$365,899
$382,016
15 %
4 %
Assets Under Management
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
YoY %
QoQ %
(Dollars in millions)
Change
Change
Assets under management / advisement
Assets under management
$58,092
$64,304
$65,680
13 %
2 %
Assets under advisement
394,083
408,957
415,675
5 %
2 %
Total assets under management /advisement
$452,175
$473,261
$481,355
6 %
2 %
Fee-earning assets under management
Customized separate accounts
Balance, beginning of period
$20,209
$22,160
$22,511
11 %
2 %
Contributions
999
829
695
(30)%
(16)%
Distributions
(267)
(499)
(343)
28 %
(31)%
Foreign exchange, market value and other
(109)
21
14
N/A
(33)%
Balance, end of period
$20,832
$22,511
$22,877
10 %
2 %
Specialized funds
Balance, beginning of period
$10,333
$11,434
$12,285
19 %
7 %
Contributions
547
968
1,100
101 %
14 %
Distributions
(101)
(117)
(251)
149 %
115 %
Foreign exchange, market value and other
(6)
-
-
N/A
N/A
Balance, end of period
$10,773
$12,285
$13,134
22 %
7 %
Total
Balance, beginning of period
$30,542
$33,594
$34,796
14 %
4 %
Contributions
1,546
1,797
1,795
16 %
0 %
Distributions
(368)
(616)
(594)
61 %
(4)%
Foreign exchange, market value and other
(115)
21
14
N/A
(33)%
Balance, end of period
$31,605
$34,796
$36,011
14 %
3 %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
March 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$49,357
$71,899
Restricted cash
2,233
3,184
Fees receivable
20,320
17,628
Prepaid expenses
4,714
5,401
Due from related parties
2,628
4,198
Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net
8,108
8,026
Lease right-of-use assets, net
-
9,689
Investments
154,491
174,134
Deferred income taxes
107,726
140,745
Other assets
11,014
10,478
Total assets
$360,591
$445,382
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable
$2,619
$1,964
Accrued compensation and benefits
12,216
20,689
Deferred incentive fee revenue
3,704
3,704
Debt
70,954
69,107
Accrued members' distributions
17,081
3,836
Payable to related parties pursuant to tax receivable agreement
69,636
101,322
Dividends payable
5,673
8,023
Lease liabilities
-
10,471
Other liabilities (includes $0 and $15,913 at fair value)
8,986
21,635
Total liabilities
190,869
240,751
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized; 27,367,477 and 29,824,686 issued and outstanding as of March
31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively
27
30
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized; 23,516,439 and 22,049,727 issued and outstanding as of March
31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively
24
22
Additional paid-in capital
92,482
107,718
Retained earnings
17,686
28,998
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
7
(7)
Total Hamilton Lane Incorporated stockholders' equity
110,226
136,761
Non-controlling interests in general partnerships
5,716
5,592
Non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.
53,780
62,278
Total equity
169,722
204,631
Total liabilities and equity
$360,591
$445,382
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2019
Operating activities
Net income
$55,675
$59,726
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,141
1,608
Change in deferred income taxes
2,866
4,728
Change in payable to related parties pursuant to tax receivable agreement
(839)
150
Equity-based compensation
3,182
3,483
Equity in income of investees
(5,162)
(9,877)
Gain on sale of investments valued under the measurement alternative
(11,133)
(4,973)
Proceeds received from investments
7,525
4,178
Other
93
674
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
19,708
6,506
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,056
66,203
Investing activities
Purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment
(3,225)
(1,296)
Purchase of other investments
-
(3,967)
Proceeds from sales of investments valued under the measurement alternative
22,532
6,419
Distributions received from investments
4,105
4,838
Contributions to investments
(14,832)
(16,774)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
8,580
(10,780)
Financing activities
Proceeds from offering
129,626
147,122
Purchase of membership interests
(129,626)
(147,122)
Repayments of debt
(11,387)
(1,874)
Draw-down on revolver
-
15,000
Repayment of revolver
-
(15,000)
Secured financing
-
15,750
Contributions from non-controlling interest in general partnerships
17
29
Distributions to non-controlling interest in general partnerships
(804)
(702)
Repurchase of Class B common stock
(2)
(2)
Repurchase of Class A shares for employee tax withholding
(174)
(45)
Proceeds received from issuance of shares under Employee Share Purchase Plan
-
592
Dividends paid
(8,622)
(13,018)
Members' distributions paid
(32,690)
(32,675)
Net cash used in financing activities
(53,662)
(31,945)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
-
15
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
27,974
23,493
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
49,383
51,590
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$77,357
$75,083
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Reconciliation from Net Income
Year Ended March 31,
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2014
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated
$0
$33,573
$11,222
$15,299
$20,067
$26,680
Income attributable to non-controlling interests in general partnerships
4,565
564
514
45
394
549
Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.
62,462
64,860
20,836
16,929
35,214
32,497
Incentive fees1
(9,309)
(34,406)
(2,585)
(5,096)
(14,968)
(9,231)
Incentive fee related compensation2
4,511
14,983
1,243
2,392
5,970
4,309
Interest income
(142)
(255)
(43)
(148)
(85)
(428)
Interest expense
8,503
3,039
728
745
1,493
1,562
Income tax (benefit) expense
(128)
30,560
5,580
2,676
7,197
7,013
Equity in income of investees
(16,905)
(7,202)
(5,276)
(3,664)
(5,162)
(9,877)
Contingent compensation related to acquisition
-
5,100
2,327
-
5,100
-
Non-operating loss (income)
699
(20,915)
(12,194)
(4,957)
(12,059)
(4,078)
Fee Related Earnings
$54,256
$89,901
$22,352
$24,221
$43,161
$48,996
Depreciation and amortization
1,853
2,500
632
806
1,141
1,608
Equity-based compensation
3,070
6,382
1,597
1,756
3,184
3,483
Incentive fees
9,309
34,406
2,585
5,096
14,968
9,231
Incentive fees attributable to non-controlling interests1
-
(725)
(52)
(61)
(263)
(160)
Incentive fee related compensation2
(4,511)
(14,983)
(1,243)
(2,392)
(5,970)
(4,309)
Interest income
142
255
43
148
85
428
Adjusted EBITDA
$64,119
$117,736
$25,914
$29,574
$56,306
$59,277
Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation
Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated
$11,222
$15,299
$20,067
$26,680
Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.
20,836
16,929
35,214
32,497
Income tax expense
5,580
2,676
7,197
7,013
Contingent compensation related to acquisition
2,327
-
5,100
-
Adjusted pre-tax net income
39,965
34,904
67,578
66,190
Adjusted income taxes3
(10,795)
(8,308)
(18,253)
(15,753)
Adjusted net income
$29,170
$26,596
$49,325
$50,437
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted
Exchange of Class B and Class C units in HLA4
Adjusted shares outstanding
Non-GAAP earnings per share
23,257,419
27,632,890
23,015,445
27,341,594
30,181,224
25,914,311
30,391,448
26,166,086
53,438,643
53,547,201
53,406,893
53,507,680
$0.55
$0.50
$0.92
$0.94
Incentive fees for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 included $2.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, ofnon-cash carried interest. Of the $2.6 million for the three-month period, $2.5 million is included in net income and $0.1
million is attributable to non-controlling interests. Of the $2.8 million for the six-month period, $2.5 million is included in net income and $0.3 million is attributable to non-controlling interests. 2Incentive fee related compensation includes incentive fee compensation expense, bonus and other revenue sharing related to carried interest that is classified as base compensation. Incentive fee related compensation for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 excludes compensation expense related to the recognition of incentive fees included in net income from one of our co-investment funds of $2.5 million as the related incentive fee compensation was recognized in fiscal
2016. 3Represents corporate income taxes at our estimated statutory tax rate of 23.8% for the six month period ended September 30, 2019 and 27.0% for the six month period ended September 30, 2018 applied to adjusted pre-tax net income. The 23.8% is
based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 2.8%. The 27.0% is based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 6.0%. 4Assumes the full exchange of Class B and Class C units in HLA for Class A common stock of HLI pursuant to the exchange agreement.
Terms
Adjusted EBITDAis our primary internal measure of profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the performance of our core business across reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding (a) interest expense on our outstanding debt, (b) income tax expense, (c) depreciation and amortization expense, (d) equity-based compensation expense, (e) other non-operating income and (f) certain other significant items that we believe are not indicative of core performance.
Fee Related Earnings ("FRE")is used to highlight earnings from recurring management fees. FRE represents net income excluding (a) incentive fees and related compensation, (b) interest income and expense, (c) income tax expense, (d) equity in income of investees, (e) other non-operating income and (f) certain other significant items that we believe are not indicative of our core performance. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business. FRE is presented before income taxes.
Non-GAAPearnings per sharemeasures our per-share earnings excluding certain significant items that we believe are not indicative of our core performance and assuming all Class B and Class C units in HLA were exchanged for Class A common stock in HLI. Non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated as adjusted net income divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted net incomeis income before taxes fully taxed at our estimated statutory tax rate. We believe Non-GAAP earnings per share is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.
Our assets under management ("AUM")comprise primarily the assets associated with our customized separate accounts and specialized funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account. We calculate our AUM as the sum of:
the net asset value of our clients' and funds' underlying investments;
the unfunded commitments to our clients' and funds' underlying investments, and;
the amounts authorized for us to invest on behalf of our clients and fund investors but not committed to an underlying investment.
Management fee revenue is based on a variety of factors and is not linearly correlated with AUM. However, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.
Our assets under advisement ("AUA")comprise assets from clients for which we do not have full discretion to make investments in their account. We generally earn revenue on a fixed fee basis on our AUA client accounts for services including asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the amount of annual commitments, services provided and other factors. Since we earn annual fixed fees from the majority of our AUA clients, the growth in AUA from existing accounts does not have a material impact on our revenues. However, we view AUA growth as a meaningful benefit in terms of the amount of data we are able to collect and the degree of influence we have with fund managers.
Fee-earningassets under management(Fee-earning"AUM" or "FEAUM")is a metric we use to measure the assets from which we earn management fees. Our fee-earning AUM comprise assets in our customized separate accounts and specialized funds from which we derive management fees. We classify customized separate account revenue as management fees if the client is charged an asset-based fee, which includes the majority of our discretionary AUM accounts but also includes certain non-discretionary AUA accounts. Our fee-earning AUM is equal to the amount of capital commitments, net invested capital and net asset value of our customized separate accounts and specialized funds depending on the fee terms. Substantially all of our customized separate accounts and specialized funds earn fees based on commitments or net invested capital, which are not affected by market appreciation or depreciation. Therefore, revenues and fee-earning AUM are not significantly affected by changes in market value. Our calculations of fee-earning AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers, and as a result, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. Our definition of fee-earning AUM is not based on any definition that is set forth in the agreements governing the customized separate accounts or specialized funds that we manage.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated(or "HLI"), a Delaware corporation, was formed for the purpose of completing an initial public offering ("IPO") and related transactions ("Reorganization") in order to carry on the business of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. ("HLA") as a publicly-traded entity. As of March 6, 2017, HLI became the sole managing member of HLA.
Disclosures
Some of the statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to our ability to manage growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to us; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.
The forgoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date presented. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.
As of November 5, 2019
