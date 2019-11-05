Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hamilton Lane Incorporated    HLNE

HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED

(HLNE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Q2 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 10:10am EST

Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results

Earnings Presentation - November 5, 2019

Today's Speakers

Mario Giannini

Erik Hirsch

Jeff Meeker

Chief Executive Officer

Vice Chairman

Chief Client Officer

Randy Stilman

John Oh

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Manager

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 2

Period Highlights

Business Performance

  • Assets under management andfee-earning assets under management were approximately $66 billion and $36 billion, respectively, as of September 30, 2019, increases of 13% and 14%, respectively, compared to September 30, 2018
  • Management and advisory fees increased 15% compared to the six months ended September 30, 2018

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts

Q2 FY20 QTD

Q2 FY20 YTD

vs. Q2 FY19 YTD

Management and advisory fees

$59.2

$119.7

15%

GAAP net income

$15.3

$26.7

33%

GAAP EPS

$0.56

$0.98

11%

Non-GAAP EPS1

$0.50

$0.94

2%

Fee Related Earnings1

$24.2

$49.0

14%

Adjusted EBITDA1

$29.6

$59.3

5%

Dividend

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on December 16, 2019

1Non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 21 and 22 of this presentation.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 3

Growing Asset Footprint & Influence

~$481B

AUM & AUA

Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)1

$500

Y-o-Y Growth

AUM: 13%

$59

$50

$66

$400

AUA: 5%

$40

$410

$ 416

$374

$300

$35

$292

$32

$200

$24

$30

$189

$205

$22

$16

$19

$129

$147

$147

$100

$11

$13

$7

$95

$6

$77

$79

$81

$51

$36

$0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

09/30/19

Total AUA

Total AUM

1Data as of calendar year end 12/31 unless otherwise noted. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 4

Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues

Fee-Earning AUM growth continues and annual fee rates are stable

Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)

.56%

.57%

.56%

.55%

.55%1

.57%2

$40

$35

$36

$34

$31

$33

$32

$30

$27

$11

$13

$11

$24

$10

$25

$21

$7

$9

$20

$5

$15

$10

$21

$22

$21

$23

$17

$18

$16

$5

$0

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Sep-18

Sep-19

*Numbers may not tie due to rounding

1Reflects retroactive fees of $0.8M from latest co-investment fund

2Reflects retroactive fees of $2.8M from latest co-investment fund

Customized Separate Accounts

Specialized Funds

Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM

Y-o-Y Drivers of Growth

Customized Separate Accounts:

Specialized Funds:

New client wins

Closed 4th co-investment fund, credit-oriented (2019

Client re-ups

series) fund and fund-of-funds

Fundraising 5th secondary fund, credit-oriented (2020

series) fund and evergreen fund

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 5

AUM & AUA Drivers

Customized

Separate Accounts

Diverse mix of existing and prospective clients seeking to further or establish relationships with Hamilton Lane

  • $2Byear-over-year increase in
    FEAUM
  • +70% of our gross contributions during the last 12 months came from existing clients

AUM

Specialized

Funds

Select funds in market:

    • Secondary fund
    • Credit-orientedfund
    • Evergreen fund
  • FEAUM closed during Q2 FY20:
    • Secondary fund: $399M
    • Private equityfund-of-funds: $26M

AUA

Advisory

Services

Typically larger clients with wide- ranging mandates which include technology-driven reporting, monitoring and analytics services and consulting services; opportunity set continues to be robust

  • $22Byear-over-year increase in AUA

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 6

Financial Highlights

Consolidated Revenue

Strong revenue growth across management and advisory fees

Management and Advisory Fees

YTD

Y-o-Y Growth: 15%

USD in Millions

$104

$120

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Long-Term Growth

CAGR: 11%

$218

Millions

in

$130

USD

FY14

FY19

Represented an average of just under 90% of total revenues over the past five fiscal years

Y-o-Y increase of 15%

$2.8M in retroactive fees from our latest co- investment fund for the year compared to $0.8M in the prior year period

Incentive Fees

YTD

Y-o-Y Growth: (38)%

in Millions

$15

$9

USD

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Long-Term Growth

CAGR: 30%

USDin Millions

$34

$9

FY14

FY19

  • Incentive fees derived from a highly diversified pool of assets and funds
  • Allocated carried interest of $382M as of 9/30/19 diversified across 3,000+ assets and approximately 60 funds

Total Revenues

YTD

Long-Term Growth

Y-o-Y Growth: 8%

CAGR: 13%

• Total revenues increased by 8%, driven by

$252

Millions

$129

Millions

recurring management and advisory fee growth

$119

across core offerings

USD in

USD in

$140

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

FY14

FY19

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 8

Unrealized Carried Interest

Unrealized Carried Interest

Unrealized Carry by Age

60

59

52

> 12 years

$400

6%

50

43

< 5 years

8-12 years

40

$300

30%

inUSDMillions

23%

Vehicles

30

$382

$200

$333

20

$300

10

$100

5-8 years

41%

0

$0

Sep-17

Sep-18

Sep-19

Period Ending

Vehicles in Unrealized Carry Position

Unrealized Carried Interest

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 9

Consolidated Earnings

Profitability stable and growing

Net Income Attributable to HLI

YTD

Y-o-Y Growth: 33%

Millions

$27

$20

USD in

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Adjusted EBITDA2

YTD

Y-o-Y Growth: 5%

in Millions

$56

$59

USD

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Long-Term Growth

USD in Millions

$34

N/A1

FY14

FY19

Long-Term Growth

CAGR: 13%

Millions

$118

USD in

$64

FY14

FY19

  • $15M in net income attributable to HLI for the quarter
  • Y-o-Yincrease of 5% as growth from management and advisory fees offset the decline in incentive fees

Fee Related Earnings2

YTD

Y-o-Y Growth: 14%

Long-Term Growth

CAGR: 11%

• Y-o-Y growth of 14%

Millions

Millions

$90

• Long-term double digit growth in Fee Related

Earnings

in

$43

$49

in

USD

USD

1

Prior to our IPO, HLI was a wholly-owned subsidiary of HLA with no

$54

operations or assets.

2Adjusted EBITDA and Fee Related Earnings are non-GAAP financial

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

FY14

FY19

measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to

the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the

reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information,

see pages 21 and 22 of this presentation.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 10

Other Key Items

Strong balance sheet with investments in our own products and a modest amount of

leverage...

Investments

$175

$174

• For 9/30/19, the total investment balance consisted of:

$150

$154

~$152M in equity method investments in our

Millions

$125

$120

$137

funds

$100

$103

in

$103

$75

~$22M in technology related and other

USD

$50

investments

$25

$0

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Leverage

$100

Millionsin

$80

• $69M of debt as of 9/30/19

$73

$71

$60

$69

USD

$40

$20

$0

Sep-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 11

Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results

Earnings Presentation - November 5, 2019

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

2018

2019

% Change

2018

2019

% Change

Revenues

Management and advisory fees

$53,248

$59,196

11%

$104,227

$119,747

15 %

Incentive fees

2,585

5,096

97 %

14,968

9,231

(38)%

Total Revenues

55,833

64,292

15 %

119,195

128,978

8 %

Expenses

Compensation and benefits

22,771

23,353

3 %

49,393

46,999

(5)%

General, administrative and other

11,695

14,014

20 %

22,743

28,061

23 %

Total expenses

34,466

37,367

8 %

72,136

75,060

4 %

Other income (expense)

Equity in income of investees

5,276

3,664

(31)%

5,162

9,877

91 %

Interest expense

(728)

(745)

2 %

(1,493)

(1,562)

5 %

Interest income

43

148

244 %

85

428

404 %

Non-operating income

12,194

4,957

(59)%

12,059

4,078

(66)%

Total other income (expense)

16,785

8,024

(52)%

15,813

12,821

(19)%

Income before income taxes

38,152

34,949

(8)%

62,872

66,739

6 %

Income tax expense

5,580

2,676

(52)%

7,197

7,013

(3)%

Net income

32,572

32,273

(1)%

55,675

59,726

7 %

Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests in general partnerships

514

45

(91)%

394

549

39 %

Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane

20,836

16,929

(19)%

35,214

32,497

(8)%

Advisors, L.L.C.

Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated

$11,222

$15,299

36 %

$20,067

$26,680

33 %

Basic earnings per share of Class A common stock

$0.49

$0.56

14 %

$0.89

$0.99

11 %

Diluted earnings per share of Class A Common stock

$0.49

$0.56

14 %

$0.88

$0.98

11 %

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic

22,671,865

27,229,152

22,461,363

26,969,363

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted

23,257,419

27,632,890

23,015,445

27,341,594

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 14

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

2018

2019

% Change

2018

2019

% Change

Adjusted EBITDA1

Management and advisory fees

$53,248

$59,196

11%

$104,227

$119,747

15 %

Total expenses

34,466

37,367

8%

72,136

75,060

4 %

Less:

Incentive fee related compensation2

(1,243)

(2,392)

92%

(5,970)

(4,309)

(28)%

Contingent compensation related to acquisition

(2,327)

-

(100%)

(5,100)

-

(100)%

Management fee related expenses

30,896

34,975

13%

61,066

70,751

16 %

Fee Related Earnings

$22,352

$24,221

8%

$43,161

$48,996

14 %

Incentive fees3

2,585

5,096

97%

14,968

9,231

(38)%

Incentive fees attributable to non-controlling interests3

(52)

(61)

17%

(263)

(160)

(39)%

Incentive fee related compensation2

(1,243)

(2,392)

92%

(5,970)

(4,309)

(28)%

Interest income

43

148

244%

85

428

404 %

Equity-based compensation

1,597

1,756

10%

3,184

3,483

9 %

Depreciation and amortization

632

806

28%

1,141

1,608

41 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$25,914

$29,574

14%

$56,306

$59,277

5 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

46%

46%

47%

46%

Non-GAAP earnings per share1

Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated

$11,222

$15,299

36 %

$20,067

$26,680

33 %

Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.

20,836

16,929

(19%)

35,214

32,497

(8)%

Income tax expense

5,580

2,676

(52%)

7,197

7,013

(3)%

Contingent compensation related to acquisition

2,327

-

(100%)

5,100

-

(100)%

Adjusted pre-tax net income

$39,965

$34,904

(13%)

$67,578

$66,190

(2)%

Adjusted income taxes4

(10,795)

(8,308)

(23%)

(18,253)

(15,753)

(14)%

Adjusted net income

$29,170

$26,596

(9%)

$49,325

$50,437

2 %

Adjusted shares outstanding5

53,438,643

53,547,201

53,406,893

53,507,680

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$0.55

$0.50

(9)%

$0.92

$0.94

2 %

  • Adjusted EBITDA andNon-GAAP earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see page 21.
  • Incentive fee related compensation includes incentive fee compensation expense, bonus and other revenue sharing related to carried interest that is classified as base compensation. Incentive fee related compensation for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 excludes compensation expense related to the recognition of incentive fees included in net income from one of ourco-investment funds of $2.5 million as the related incentive
    fee compensation was recognized in fiscal 2016.
    3Incentive fees for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 included $2.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, of non-cash carried interest. Of the $2.6 million for the three-month period, $2.5 million is included in
    net income and $0.1 million is attributable to non-controlling interests. Of the $2.8 million for the six-month period, $2.5 million is included in net income and $0.3 million is attributable to non-controlling interests.
    4Represents corporate income taxes at our estimated statutory tax rate of 23.8% for the six month period ended September 30, 2019 and 27.0% for the six month period ended September 30, 2018 applied to adjusted pre-tax net income. The 23.8% is based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 2.8%. The 27.0% is based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income
    tax rate net of federal benefits of 6.0%.
    5Assumes the full exchange of Class B and Class C units in HLA for Class A common stock of HLI pursuant to the exchange agreement.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 15

Management and Advisory Fees

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2019

% Change

2018

2019

% Change

Management and advisory fees

Specialized funds

$22,736

$26,985

19 %

$43,751

$53,944

23 %

Customized separate accounts

21,106

22,466

6 %

41,493

44,429

7 %

Advisory, reporting and other

8,315

8,053

(3)%

16,474

16,468

0 %

Distribution management

710

702

(1)%

1,798

2,061

15 %

Fund reimbursement revenue

381

990

160 %

711

2,845

300 %

Total management and advisory fees

$53,248

$59,196

11 %

$104,227

$119,747

15 %

Other: 4%

Advisory and reporting: 14%

Six Months

Ended

September 30,

2019

Customized separate accounts: 37%

Specialized funds: 45%

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 16

Incentive Fees

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2019

% Change

2018

2019

% Change

Incentive fees

Secondary Fund II

$142

$387

173 %

$583

$553

(5)%

Co-investment Fund II

1,182

1,429

21 %

6,340

3,753

(41)%

Other specialized funds

761

3,164

316 %

886

3,313

274 %

Customized separate accounts

500

116

(77)%

7,159

1,612

(77)%

Incentive fees

$2,585

$5,096

97 %

$14,968

$9,231

(38)%

As of

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

YoY % Change

QoQ % Change

Allocated carried interest

Secondary Fund II

$5,698

$4,314

$4,318

(24)%

0 %

Secondary Fund III

38,278

38,430

35,950

(6)%

(6)%

Secondary Fund IV

24,922

34,770

38,316

54 %

10 %

Co-investment Fund II

66,932

57,505

56,327

(16)%

(2)%

Co-investment Fund III

45,001

50,314

49,570

10 %

(1)%

Co-investment Fund IV

-

1,573

4,064

N/A

158 %

Other specialized funds

37,392

50,762

56,668

52 %

12 %

Customized separate accounts

114,458

128,231

136,803

20 %

7 %

Total allocated carried interest

$332,681

$365,899

$382,016

15 %

4 %

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 17

Assets Under Management

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

YoY %

QoQ %

(Dollars in millions)

Change

Change

Assets under management / advisement

Assets under management

$58,092

$64,304

$65,680

13 %

2 %

Assets under advisement

394,083

408,957

415,675

5 %

2 %

Total assets under management /advisement

$452,175

$473,261

$481,355

6 %

2 %

Fee-earning assets under management

Customized separate accounts

Balance, beginning of period

$20,209

$22,160

$22,511

11 %

2 %

Contributions

999

829

695

(30)%

(16)%

Distributions

(267)

(499)

(343)

28 %

(31)%

Foreign exchange, market value and other

(109)

21

14

N/A

(33)%

Balance, end of period

$20,832

$22,511

$22,877

10 %

2 %

Specialized funds

Balance, beginning of period

$10,333

$11,434

$12,285

19 %

7 %

Contributions

547

968

1,100

101 %

14 %

Distributions

(101)

(117)

(251)

149 %

115 %

Foreign exchange, market value and other

(6)

-

-

N/A

N/A

Balance, end of period

$10,773

$12,285

$13,134

22 %

7 %

Total

Balance, beginning of period

$30,542

$33,594

$34,796

14 %

4 %

Contributions

1,546

1,797

1,795

16 %

0 %

Distributions

(368)

(616)

(594)

61 %

(4)%

Foreign exchange, market value and other

(115)

21

14

N/A

(33)%

Balance, end of period

$31,605

$34,796

$36,011

14 %

3 %

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 18

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$49,357

$71,899

Restricted cash

2,233

3,184

Fees receivable

20,320

17,628

Prepaid expenses

4,714

5,401

Due from related parties

2,628

4,198

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net

8,108

8,026

Lease right-of-use assets, net

-

9,689

Investments

154,491

174,134

Deferred income taxes

107,726

140,745

Other assets

11,014

10,478

Total assets

$360,591

$445,382

Liabilities and Equity

Accounts payable

$2,619

$1,964

Accrued compensation and benefits

12,216

20,689

Deferred incentive fee revenue

3,704

3,704

Debt

70,954

69,107

Accrued members' distributions

17,081

3,836

Payable to related parties pursuant to tax receivable agreement

69,636

101,322

Dividends payable

5,673

8,023

Lease liabilities

-

10,471

Other liabilities (includes $0 and $15,913 at fair value)

8,986

21,635

Total liabilities

190,869

240,751

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized; 27,367,477 and 29,824,686 issued and outstanding as of March

31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively

27

30

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized; 23,516,439 and 22,049,727 issued and outstanding as of March

31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively

24

22

Additional paid-in capital

92,482

107,718

Retained earnings

17,686

28,998

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

7

(7)

Total Hamilton Lane Incorporated stockholders' equity

110,226

136,761

Non-controlling interests in general partnerships

5,716

5,592

Non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.

53,780

62,278

Total equity

169,722

204,631

Total liabilities and equity

$360,591

$445,382

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 19

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2019

Operating activities

Net income

$55,675

$59,726

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,141

1,608

Change in deferred income taxes

2,866

4,728

Change in payable to related parties pursuant to tax receivable agreement

(839)

150

Equity-based compensation

3,182

3,483

Equity in income of investees

(5,162)

(9,877)

Gain on sale of investments valued under the measurement alternative

(11,133)

(4,973)

Proceeds received from investments

7,525

4,178

Other

93

674

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

19,708

6,506

Net cash provided by operating activities

73,056

66,203

Investing activities

Purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(3,225)

(1,296)

Purchase of other investments

-

(3,967)

Proceeds from sales of investments valued under the measurement alternative

22,532

6,419

Distributions received from investments

4,105

4,838

Contributions to investments

(14,832)

(16,774)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

8,580

(10,780)

Financing activities

Proceeds from offering

129,626

147,122

Purchase of membership interests

(129,626)

(147,122)

Repayments of debt

(11,387)

(1,874)

Draw-down on revolver

-

15,000

Repayment of revolver

-

(15,000)

Secured financing

-

15,750

Contributions from non-controlling interest in general partnerships

17

29

Distributions to non-controlling interest in general partnerships

(804)

(702)

Repurchase of Class B common stock

(2)

(2)

Repurchase of Class A shares for employee tax withholding

(174)

(45)

Proceeds received from issuance of shares under Employee Share Purchase Plan

-

592

Dividends paid

(8,622)

(13,018)

Members' distributions paid

(32,690)

(32,675)

Net cash used in financing activities

(53,662)

(31,945)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-

15

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

27,974

23,493

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

49,383

51,590

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$77,357

$75,083

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 20

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Reconciliation from Net Income

Year Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2014

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated

$0

$33,573

$11,222

$15,299

$20,067

$26,680

Income attributable to non-controlling interests in general partnerships

4,565

564

514

45

394

549

Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.

62,462

64,860

20,836

16,929

35,214

32,497

Incentive fees1

(9,309)

(34,406)

(2,585)

(5,096)

(14,968)

(9,231)

Incentive fee related compensation2

4,511

14,983

1,243

2,392

5,970

4,309

Interest income

(142)

(255)

(43)

(148)

(85)

(428)

Interest expense

8,503

3,039

728

745

1,493

1,562

Income tax (benefit) expense

(128)

30,560

5,580

2,676

7,197

7,013

Equity in income of investees

(16,905)

(7,202)

(5,276)

(3,664)

(5,162)

(9,877)

Contingent compensation related to acquisition

-

5,100

2,327

-

5,100

-

Non-operating loss (income)

699

(20,915)

(12,194)

(4,957)

(12,059)

(4,078)

Fee Related Earnings

$54,256

$89,901

$22,352

$24,221

$43,161

$48,996

Depreciation and amortization

1,853

2,500

632

806

1,141

1,608

Equity-based compensation

3,070

6,382

1,597

1,756

3,184

3,483

Incentive fees

9,309

34,406

2,585

5,096

14,968

9,231

Incentive fees attributable to non-controlling interests1

-

(725)

(52)

(61)

(263)

(160)

Incentive fee related compensation2

(4,511)

(14,983)

(1,243)

(2,392)

(5,970)

(4,309)

Interest income

142

255

43

148

85

428

Adjusted EBITDA

$64,119

$117,736

$25,914

$29,574

$56,306

$59,277

Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation

Net income attributable to Hamilton Lane Incorporated

$11,222

$15,299

$20,067

$26,680

Income attributable to non-controlling interests in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C.

20,836

16,929

35,214

32,497

Income tax expense

5,580

2,676

7,197

7,013

Contingent compensation related to acquisition

2,327

-

5,100

-

Adjusted pre-tax net income

39,965

34,904

67,578

66,190

Adjusted income taxes3

(10,795)

(8,308)

(18,253)

(15,753)

Adjusted net income

$29,170

$26,596

$49,325

$50,437

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted

Exchange of Class B and Class C units in HLA4

Adjusted shares outstanding

Non-GAAP earnings per share

23,257,419

27,632,890

23,015,445

27,341,594

30,181,224

25,914,311

30,391,448

26,166,086

53,438,643

53,547,201

53,406,893

53,507,680

$0.55

$0.50

$0.92

$0.94

  • Incentive fees for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 included $2.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, ofnon-cash carried interest. Of the $2.6 million for the three-month period, $2.5 million is included in net income and $0.1
    million is attributable to non-controlling interests. Of the $2.8 million for the six-month period, $2.5 million is included in net income and $0.3 million is attributable to non-controlling interests.
    2Incentive fee related compensation includes incentive fee compensation expense, bonus and other revenue sharing related to carried interest that is classified as base compensation. Incentive fee related compensation for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 excludes compensation expense related to the recognition of incentive fees included in net income from one of our co-investment funds of $2.5 million as the related incentive fee compensation was recognized in fiscal
    2016.
    3Represents corporate income taxes at our estimated statutory tax rate of 23.8% for the six month period ended September 30, 2019 and 27.0% for the six month period ended September 30, 2018 applied to adjusted pre-tax net income. The 23.8% is
    based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 2.8%. The 27.0% is based on a federal tax statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 6.0%. 4Assumes the full exchange of Class B and Class C units in HLA for Class A common stock of HLI pursuant to the exchange agreement.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 21

Terms

Adjusted EBITDAis our primary internal measure of profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the performance of our core business across reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding (a) interest expense on our outstanding debt, (b) income tax expense, (c) depreciation and amortization expense, (d) equity-based compensation expense, (e) other non-operating income and (f) certain other significant items that we believe are not indicative of core performance.

Fee Related Earnings ("FRE")is used to highlight earnings from recurring management fees. FRE represents net income excluding (a) incentive fees and related compensation, (b) interest income and expense, (c) income tax expense, (d) equity in income of investees, (e) other non-operating income and (f) certain other significant items that we believe are not indicative of our core performance. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business. FRE is presented before income taxes.

Non-GAAPearnings per sharemeasures our per-share earnings excluding certain significant items that we believe are not indicative of our core performance and assuming all Class B and Class C units in HLA were exchanged for Class A common stock in HLI. Non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated as adjusted net income divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted net incomeis income before taxes fully taxed at our estimated statutory tax rate. We believe Non-GAAP earnings per share is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

Our assets under management ("AUM")comprise primarily the assets associated with our customized separate accounts and specialized funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account. We calculate our AUM as the sum of:

  1. the net asset value of our clients' and funds' underlying investments;
  2. the unfunded commitments to our clients' and funds' underlying investments, and;
  3. the amounts authorized for us to invest on behalf of our clients and fund investors but not committed to an underlying investment.

Management fee revenue is based on a variety of factors and is not linearly correlated with AUM. However, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our assets under advisement ("AUA")comprise assets from clients for which we do not have full discretion to make investments in their account. We generally earn revenue on a fixed fee basis on our AUA client accounts for services including asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the amount of annual commitments, services provided and other factors. Since we earn annual fixed fees from the majority of our AUA clients, the growth in AUA from existing accounts does not have a material impact on our revenues. However, we view AUA growth as a meaningful benefit in terms of the amount of data we are able to collect and the degree of influence we have with fund managers.

Fee-earningassets under management(Fee-earning"AUM" or "FEAUM")is a metric we use to measure the assets from which we earn management fees. Our fee-earning AUM comprise assets in our customized separate accounts and specialized funds from which we derive management fees. We classify customized separate account revenue as management fees if the client is charged an asset-based fee, which includes the majority of our discretionary AUM accounts but also includes certain non-discretionary AUA accounts. Our fee-earning AUM is equal to the amount of capital commitments, net invested capital and net asset value of our customized separate accounts and specialized funds depending on the fee terms. Substantially all of our customized separate accounts and specialized funds earn fees based on commitments or net invested capital, which are not affected by market appreciation or depreciation. Therefore, revenues and fee-earning AUM are not significantly affected by changes in market value. Our calculations of fee-earning AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers, and as a result, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. Our definition of fee-earning AUM is not based on any definition that is set forth in the agreements governing the customized separate accounts or specialized funds that we manage.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated(or "HLI"), a Delaware corporation, was formed for the purpose of completing an initial public offering ("IPO") and related transactions ("Reorganization") in order to carry on the business of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. ("HLA") as a publicly-traded entity. As of March 6, 2017, HLI became the sole managing member of HLA.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 22

Disclosures

Some of the statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to our ability to manage growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to us; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The forgoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date presented. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

As of November 5, 2019

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

Page 23

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 15:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED
10:10aHAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Q2 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:50aHAMILTON LANE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10aHAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Reports strong second quarter fiscal 2020 results
PU
07:05aHAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Q2 2019 Earnings Release
PU
07:05aHAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:00aHamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results,..
GL
06:59aHAMILTON LANE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
10/15Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on ..
GL
10/06HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Managing Director Named to 50 Most Influential Fema..
PU
10/04HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Bison Names Jason Weinstein Chief Executive Officer
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 291 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 113 M
Finance 2020 38,0 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,07x
EV / Sales2021 4,96x
Capitalization 1 803 M
Chart HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Hamilton Lane Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,20  $
Last Close Price 60,46  $
Spread / Highest target 9,16%
Spread / Average Target -5,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Lucio Giannini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hartley Raymond Rogers Chairman
Kevin J. Lucey Chief Operating Officer
Randy M. Stilman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Niki Mangos Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED63.41%1 803
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.78.33%35 418
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC28.39%27 698
LEGAL & GENERAL16.10%20 555
AMUNDI48.40%15 248
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-3.34%14 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group