Hamilton Lane Strengthens Global Investment Team

Mingchen Xia and Collwyn Tan named Co-Heads of Asia Investments



Jeff Armbrister elevated to Global Head of Co-Investments

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced new leadership roles across its investment business, naming Jeff Armbrister as Global Head of Co-Investments, and appointing Mingchen Xia and Collwyn Tan as Co-Heads of Asia Investments.

Mario Giannini, CEO of Hamilton Lane, commented: “Today, Hamilton Lane manages more than $65 billion in discretionary assets across our investment platform globally. As our business continues to grow within geographies and sectors, we believe the appointments of Jeff, Mingchen and Collwyn will best position our global investment teams for future success.”*

In connection with his role, Armbrister will have responsibility for Hamilton Lane’s expanding co-investment platform, which in 2018 deployed over $1.1 billion into equity co-investments across a record number of funds and accounts. He will also oversee the Co-Investment team, comprising 19 investment professionals around the world.

Brian Gildea, Hamilton Lane’s Global Head of Investments, commented: “Since joining Hamilton Lane, Jeff has seamlessly stepped into the co-investment role, becoming an integral contributor to Hamilton Lane’s continued evolution. His appointment helps position us for ongoing success in our co-investment activities, which are a growing area of opportunity for our business.”

With more than three decades of combined experience investing in Asia’s private markets, Xia and Tan bring to their roles a deep knowledge of the investment landscape across that region, where the firm has been actively investing and has had a strong local presence for over a decade. Tan joined Hamilton Lane’s Co-Investment team in 2011 and Xia joined as a member of the firm’s Fund Investment team in 2014.

“Mingchen and Collwyn have been vital to the expansion of Hamilton Lane’s Asia business. As the Asia-Pacific region continues to grow in importance within the private markets, we believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities there under their able leadership,” said Juan Delgado-Moreira, Vice Chairman and Head of Asia at Hamilton Lane.

*As of September 30, 2019

About Jeff Armbrister

Jeff Armbrister is a Managing Director and the Global Head of Co-Investments, where he is responsible for direction and oversight of the firm’s Co-Investment platform. He has over 20 years of private equity and public market investing experience, and has served on the board of directors of several portfolio companies and non-profit organizations.

Prior to joining Hamilton Lane in 2018, Armbrister was a Managing Director at Versa Capital Management, where he focused on making control-oriented, special situations, debt and equity investments in middle market companies across a variety of industries. While at Versa, he participated in all major investment functions and his responsibilities included origination, underwriting, transaction execution and portfolio company development. Prior to joining Versa in 2003, Armbrister was an Equity Research analyst at Oppenheimer + Close. He has also held private equity, venture capital, corporate development and investment banking positions at Berwind Financial Group, Redleaf Group, ICG Commerce and Wheat First Butcher Singer, respectively. He received a B.A. in Economics from the University of Virginia.

About Mingchen Xia

Mingchen Xia is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia Investments, based in the firm’s Hong Kong office. Prior to joining Hamilton Lane in 2014, he was a Senior Fund Manager at Tokio Marine Asset Management in Japan, where he was responsible for private equity fund investment globally. Previously, Xia worked at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Mizuho Securities. He received an M.B.A. from Hitotsubashi University and a bachelor’s degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

About Collwyn Tan

Collwyn Tan is Co-Head of Asia Investments at Hamilton Lane, based in the firm’s Hong Kong office. Prior to joining Hamilton Lane in 2011, Tan was an Associate at China Renaissance Capital Investment, a China-focused growth equity general partner investing across various industries. Previously, he held investment banking positions with J.P. Morgan Securities in the Financial Institutions Group and Principal Investment Management. Tan received an M.B.A from MIT’s Sloan School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Northwestern University.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 390 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $481 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $66 billion in discretionary assets and more than $415 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

