Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Hamilton Thorne Ltd    HTL   CA4078911001

HAMILTON THORNE LTD

(HTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q2 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 27, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading worldwide provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 before market open on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.

The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-855-223-7309 in North America, or 647-788-4929 from other locations, and requesting Conference ID 4780266. A recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the call.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 
For more information, please contact:
 
David Wolf, President & CEO Michael Bruns, CFO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050 978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd
   
Glen Akselrod  
Bristol Investor Relations  
905-326-1888  
glen@bristolir.com  
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMILTON THORNE LTD
08:31aHamilton Thorne to Announce Q2 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Cal..
GL
08/13HAMILTON THORNE : Announces the Acquisition of Planer Ltd.
AQ
06/27Hamilton Thorne Announces Partial Debenture Conversion
GL
05/23HAMILTON THORNE : Reports Financial and Operational Results for the Quarter-Ende..
AQ
05/17HAMILTON THORNE : to Announce Q1 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call..
AQ
05/01HAMILTON THORNE : Announces the Introduction of LYKOS DTS™ Dynamic Targeti..
AQ
04/29HAMILTON THORNE : Reports Record Revenue for the Quarter and Year-Ended December..
AQ
04/22Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q4 and Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Hold C..
GL
04/11Hamilton Thorne to Present at the 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor..
GL
02/19HAMILTON THORNE : Announces Record Revenue for the Quarter and Year Ended Decemb..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34,8 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2,50 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 102 M
Chart HAMILTON THORNE LTD
Duration : Period :
Hamilton Thorne Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,16  $
Last Close Price 0,82  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Wolf President, CEO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Meg Spencer Chairman
Michael W. Bruns Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Diarmaid H. Douglas-Hamilton Secretary, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Daniel K. Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMILTON THORNE LTD20.00%103
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.90%111 941
DANAHER CORPORATION37.42%101 658
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.27%59 536
INTUITIVE SURGICAL3.46%57 108
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.20%46 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group