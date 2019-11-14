Log in
Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q3 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 21, 2019

0
11/14/2019 | 05:27pm EST

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading worldwide provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 before market open on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.

The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. EST to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-855-223-7309 in North America, or 647-788-4929 from other locations, and requesting Conference ID 7688118. A recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the call.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEOMichael Bruns, CFO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltdir@hamiltonthorne.ltd
  
Glen Akselrod 
Bristol Investor Relations 
905-326-1888 
glen@bristolir.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
