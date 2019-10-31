Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Hamilton Thorne Ltd.    HTL   CA4078911001

HAMILTON THORNE LTD.

(HTL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamilton Thorne to Present at the 2019 Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Investor Day

10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today announced that David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will present at the upcoming 2019 Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Investor Day.

Date: Wednesday November 13, 2019
Time: 3:10 PM Eastern Time
Location: Canaccord Genuity Offices, 161 Bay Street, 31st Floor, Toronto, Ontario

Mr. Wolf will be speaking about the opportunities in the Assisted Reproductive Technologies field and providing an overview of Hamilton Thorne, including an update on its most recent acquisition.

Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Investor Day will explore the emergence and current state of the Health & Wellness sector across verticals including Functional Fitness, Beauty, Nutrition, Food & Beverage, CBD Wellness, Preventative & Personalized Healthcare, and many more.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with Mr. Wolf during this conference should contact Hamilton Thorne or their Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (https://www.hamiltonthorne.ltd/)
Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEOMichael Bruns, CFO Glen Akselrod
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Bristol Investor Relations
978-921-2050978-921-2050 905-326-1888
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltdir@hamiltonthorne.ltd glen@bristolir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34,5 M
EBIT 2019 3,17 M
Net income 2019 2,80 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 78,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 98,9 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,17  $
Last Close Price 0,79  $
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Wolf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meg Spencer Chairman
Michael W. Bruns Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Diarmaid H. Douglas-Hamilton Secretary, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Daniel K. Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMILTON THORNE LTD.12.22%99
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC34.89%120 888
DANAHER CORPORATION34.07%99 302
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.16%64 296
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.87%58 519
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION56.13%49 877
