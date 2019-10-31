Hamilton Thorne to Present at the 2019 Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Investor Day

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today announced that David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will present at the upcoming 2019 Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Investor Day.



Date: Wednesday November 13, 2019

Time: 3:10 PM Eastern Time

Location: Canaccord Genuity Offices, 161 Bay Street, 31st Floor, Toronto, Ontario

Mr. Wolf will be speaking about the opportunities in the Assisted Reproductive Technologies field and providing an overview of Hamilton Thorne, including an update on its most recent acquisition.

Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Investor Day will explore the emergence and current state of the Health & Wellness sector across verticals including Functional Fitness, Beauty, Nutrition, Food & Beverage, CBD Wellness, Preventative & Personalized Healthcare, and many more.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with Mr. Wolf during this conference should contact Hamilton Thorne or their Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. ( https://www.hamiltonthorne.ltd/ )

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

