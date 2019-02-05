Hammerson : Appointment of Carol Welch as a Non-Executive Director

The Company announces the appointment of Carol Welch as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 March 2019. Carol is the Managing Director for the UK and Ireland at ODEON Cinemas Group. She is also a non-executive director of Digital Cinema Media Limited and a member of the board of the UK Cinema Association.

Carol began her career on a marketing graduate training programme at PepsiCo, holding progressively more senior roles in marketing, innovation and business transformation at a number of international fast-moving consumer goods businesses: Cadbury Schweppes, Associated British Foods and Whitbread. Most recently, Carol led the transformation of Costa Coffee as chief marketing officer with responsibility for brand communications, digital, in-store design and the loyalty programme. In 2017 she then joined ODEON Cinemas, a division of AMC Theatres, and has initiated a strategy to transform the UK estate and guest experience, including the development of premium offerings.

David Tyler, Chair of the Board, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Carol Welch as a Non-Executive Director. She has extensive marketing and brand experience in global consumer goods businesses and more recent leisure and hospitality experience at Costa Coffee and currently at ODEON Cinemas. She will bring a valuable occupier perspective as well as a deep understanding of the changing tastes of the UK consumer. We believe that this will allow her to make a significant contribution to our Board.'

There are no further matters in connection with this appointment to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Sarah Booth

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7887 1000

The announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.