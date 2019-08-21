Log in
Hammerson : Directorate Change

08/21/2019 | 02:13am EDT

Hammerson plc (the 'Company')

Board Change

21August 2019

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Hammerson plc announces the appointment of James Lenton as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and Executive Director.

James will become an Executive Director on joining the Company on 16 September 2019 and will take over the role of CFO with effect from 1 October 2019.

A Chartered Accountant, James has extensive experience in financing, rigorous capital allocation and business transformation, gained through senior roles at global financial and professional services organisations.

James joins Hammerson having recently left global insurer and investment business AIG, which he originally joined in 2013 as deputy CFO for EMEA. In 2014 he was promoted to CFO and board member1 of AIG's European Group, a position he held for four years, delivering new profitability and financing strategies for the £5bn revenue business.

Prior to AIG, James worked at EY (formerly Ernst & Young). In 2006 he was appointed Partner, providing a range of assurance and advisory services including M&A, financing and external audit. From 2011, he was responsible for developing a new global strategy for the Insurance Assurance practice. His clients included FTSE 100 companies and financial services groups with leading retail brands.

James succeeds Timon Drakesmith, the current CFO and Managing Director, Premium Outlets, who as announced in May 2019, has decided to leave the Company. Timon will step down as an Executive Director and CFO on 1 October 2019 and leave on 15 November 2019, following a handover and transition period with James.

The Company also recently announced that Simon Travis has been appointed to the role of Group Investment Director & Managing Director, Premium Outlets. Premium outlets now accounts for 27% of Hammerson's property portfolio and Simon reports directly to CEO, David Atkins.

David Tyler, Chair of the Board, said: 'We look forward to welcoming James to the business. During his career he has demonstrated significant success in working with and managing complex organisations which are experiencing periods of substantial change. We expect his track record in this area, combined with his ability to bring a fresh perspective, to be very valuable to the on-going management and performance of Hammerson.'

There are no further matters in connection with this appointment to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

1 Directorships effective, following regulatory approval, to principal operating companies in 2014 and to European Group holding company board in March 2015.

Notes to editors

· James started his career at PwC, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2001.

· At EY he become a Partner by the age of 30 in the EMEIA Financial Services Practice and was Global Co-ordinating Partner for the insurance assurance practice from 2011.

· James is 44 and is married with two children and lives in south west London.

Remuneration terms for James Lenton

· James will be paid in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders.

· His annual salary will be £430,000 and his pension will be in line with that offered to Hammerson Group Management employees.

· Upon joining, he will receive a prorated 2019 LTIP award in line with Hammerson's current remuneration policy.

· There is no buyout of or compensation for previous remuneration packages.

· Full details will be disclosed in the 2019 Directors' Remuneration Report.

ENDS

Julia Crane

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7887 1000

The announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:12:06 UTC
