Hammerson : Grand Central to debut first Herman Ze German site outside of London

0
03/13/2019 | 06:09am EDT

Popular German eatery Herman Ze German is to open its first UK site outside of London at Grand Central, Birmingham. Due to open on April 1st 2019, the brand will be located next to Tortilla within Birmingham's iconic Bullring Estate, which comprises Bullring & Grand Central, and Link Street.

Herman Ze German serves authentic German sausages carefully sourced from its trusted family butcher in the Black Forest, and since launching in 2008, it has established itself as the authority on indulgent German wurst. The brand currently has four sites in London and a food truck in Germany.

The 700 sq ft Grand Central site will serve 42 covers of the brand's signature currywurst, authentic chopped German bratwurst topped with Herman's very own warm curry-tomato-sauce, and quality schnitzel served with a choice of toppings including sauerkraut, gherkins, crispy onions and a secret recipe for paprika spiced fries. Alongside the food, it will also offer a variety of excellent German beers, including Fruh, Kolsch, Erdinger and Schneiderweisse.

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, said: 'Herman Ze German will be a great addition to Grand Central's already strong restaurant line-up. The fact that the brand has chosen Grand Central and Birmingham for its first site outside of London is a real vote of confidence in the city, and highlights the centre's position as one of the UK's premier retail and leisure destinations.'

Azadeh Falakshahi and Florian Frey, co-founders of Herman Ze German added: 'We are super excited to be bringing our famous Currywurst, Schnitzels and grilled Black Forest sausages to Birmingham. With its line-up of leading retailers and restauranteurs and location directly about the busy New Street Station, Grand Central was the obvious choice for our first site outside of London.'

In line with the brand's London locations, the new restaurant interior was designed by freelance Berlin-based designer, Lena Kramer. Local contractor Charles Evans, who also worked with Grand Central brand Mowgli, has been commissioned to complete the fit out.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 10:08:02 UTC
