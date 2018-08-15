Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON (HMSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/15 12:13:07 pm
483.9 GBp   -1.87%
11:31aHAMMERSON : Holy Moly Macaroni Harlem-influenced mac & cheese restau..
PU
08/14HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
08/13HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hammerson : Holy Moly Macaroni Harlem-influenced mac & cheese restaurant opens at Grand Central

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 11:31am CEST

The Bullring Estate, Birmingham's iconic shopping destination that comprises the Bullring, Grand Central, and Link Street, has announced that Harlem-influenced soul food operator, Holy Moly Macaroni, has opened its debut restaurant in Grand Central.

The 1,750 sq ft restaurant adds to the vibrant mix of catering brands already in Grand Central including Comptoir Libanais and Mowgli.

Inspired by Harlem, New York, Holy Moly Macaroni serves a range of real soul food including 'Proper Mac', as well as classic 'Chicken and Waffles' and 'Hot Yardbird' with Cajun-rubbed roasted chicken served with rice, beans and greens. Designed by Newman Guage, the new restaurant interior features Harlem-inspired industrial décor including neon lights and graffiti wall art.

Commenting on the launch, Sarah Fox, Head of Restaurants & Leisure at Hammerson said: 'We're thrilled that Holy Moly Macaroni chose Grand Central to launch its debut restaurant concept. Holy Moly Macaroni's new opening adds to the diverse food and beverage offering at the destination, bringing an exciting and unique menu for visitors to try.'

John Burke at Holy Moly Macaroni, added: 'It's been a real journey to help launch Holy Moly Macaroni in Birmingham. In under a year, Holy Moly Macaroni has gone from dishing up proper mac at Digbeth Dining Club, to opening our very first soul food kitchen in Grand Central. Mac and cheese is real soul food; it helps to bring friends and family together in a unique enjoyable experience, and that's what Holy Moly Macaroni is all about.'

This news follows recent openings at Grand Central in the first half of 2018, including Thai Express, who opened its first regional restaurant and fish and chip operator, Tasty place who opened a 1,000 sq ft restaurant at the destination.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
11:31aHAMMERSON : Holy Moly Macaroni Harlem-influenced mac & cheese restaurant opens a..
PU
08/14HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
08/13HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
08/10HAMMERSON : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/10HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
08/09HAMMERSON : Louboutin and Gucci join Selfridges at The Bullring Estate
PU
08/09HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
08/08HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
08/07HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
08/06HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
07/25Hammerson Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/24Hammerson Plc reports 1H results 
03/29KLEPIERRE : A High Quality And Low Risk Malls Operator Offering 25% Upside 
02/26Hammerson Plc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 389 M
EBIT 2018 324 M
Net income 2018 11,4 M
Debt 2018 3 562 M
Yield 2018 5,33%
P/E ratio 2018 15,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,18
EV / Sales 2018 19,2x
EV / Sales 2019 19,6x
Capitalization 3 896 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,64  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Warren Stuart Austin Finance Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-9.85%4 950
EQUINIX INC-4.24%35 048
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.38%25 023
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 922
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.89%16 451
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-5.99%13 785
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.