Hammerson : Holy Moly Macaroni Harlem-influenced mac & cheese restaurant opens at Grand Central

The Bullring Estate, Birmingham's iconic shopping destination that comprises the Bullring, Grand Central, and Link Street, has announced that Harlem-influenced soul food operator, Holy Moly Macaroni, has opened its debut restaurant in Grand Central.

The 1,750 sq ft restaurant adds to the vibrant mix of catering brands already in Grand Central including Comptoir Libanais and Mowgli.

Inspired by Harlem, New York, Holy Moly Macaroni serves a range of real soul food including 'Proper Mac', as well as classic 'Chicken and Waffles' and 'Hot Yardbird' with Cajun-rubbed roasted chicken served with rice, beans and greens. Designed by Newman Guage, the new restaurant interior features Harlem-inspired industrial décor including neon lights and graffiti wall art.

Commenting on the launch, Sarah Fox, Head of Restaurants & Leisure at Hammerson said: 'We're thrilled that Holy Moly Macaroni chose Grand Central to launch its debut restaurant concept. Holy Moly Macaroni's new opening adds to the diverse food and beverage offering at the destination, bringing an exciting and unique menu for visitors to try.'

John Burke at Holy Moly Macaroni, added: 'It's been a real journey to help launch Holy Moly Macaroni in Birmingham. In under a year, Holy Moly Macaroni has gone from dishing up proper mac at Digbeth Dining Club, to opening our very first soul food kitchen in Grand Central. Mac and cheese is real soul food; it helps to bring friends and family together in a unique enjoyable experience, and that's what Holy Moly Macaroni is all about.'

This news follows recent openings at Grand Central in the first half of 2018, including Thai Express, who opened its first regional restaurant and fish and chip operator, Tasty place who opened a 1,000 sq ft restaurant at the destination.

