HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
Hammerson : Investor Presentation – Morgan Stanley European Property Conference

06/25/2019 | 10:41am EDT

Victoria, Leeds

Investor briefing

June 2019

Agenda

01

Update on 2019 priorities

02

2018 overview and 2019 priorities

03

2018 financial results

04

Actively managing the changing shape of

retail

05

Conclusion and Q+A

2

Update on 2019 priorities

Capital efficiency and optimised portfolio

Portfolio-wide disposals:

  • Confident in our 2019 disposals target of more than £500m
  • Remain in active discussions for over £900m from across the portfolio
  • Dallow Road RP, Luton sale exchanged for £24m (7.6% NIY, 6% below Dec 18 value)

Establish City Quarters:

  • Good progress with City Quarters concept in 2019 with minimal capital outlay
  • Phase 2 planning submitted on Dundrum 115 unit residential scheme, consent anticipated for Q3 2019 withstart-on-site 2020
  • Consultation launched on Martineau Galleries in Birmingham
  • Working up further planning submissions in the UK and Ireland

for 2019

Building 5, Dundrum

3

Update on 2019 priorities

Operational excellence

Leasing:

  • Remain focused on space repurposing strategy to ensure optimal brand offer for catchments
  • Leasing volumes currently behind 2018, although principal leasing in line with ERV

Managing CVAs & tenant failures:

  • 2019 YTD, 35 units impacted by admin or CVAs, <2% of group passing rent, annualised impact of c.£1.5m(1)
  • 2019 NRI estimated to be c.£3.5m (c.1% of passing rent) lower than 2018 due to tenant failures(2)
  • Our units are typically less affected by CVAs with 49% in category A vs. 31% for market(3)

Other:

  • Target cost savings of £7m p.a. now secured
  • As previously guided, LfL NRI expected to be negative for 2019 due to challenging UK occupational market

Leon, Dundrum

Kitty Café, Grand Central

1

Rent impact from closures and CVA reductions excluding potential re-letting mitigation

4

2

Estimate based on completed and ongoing CVAs as at 29 May 2019

3

Analysis based on Hammerson leases impacted by CVAs between Dec-17 and May-19, weighted by Hammerson's share of passing

rent pre-CVA

2018 overview

Progress in a challenging market

Challenges

Structural shift in retail

UK online penetration 18% (1)

Significant increase in tenant failures

Winning and losing brands

Tough UK market

Prevailing economic uncertainty impacting consumer confidence

Declining sales and footfall

2018 performance

Continued demand for our space

Total leasing £27.7m rent

6% above ERV, 5% above previous passing rent Occupancy 97.2%

Diversified portfolio supports performance

48% portfolio non-UK

LfL NRI: Ireland +1.6%; premium outlets +5.2%

Weak investment markets resulting in valuation decline

Transaction volumes down 41% in 2018 (2)

£570m disposals achieved

Disposals include 50% Highcross and four retail parks Net debt reduced by £95m, LTV 38%

£331m returned to shareholders (3)

1

Global Data 2019 online penetration

5

2

See slide 4

3

Dividends and share buyback

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:40:04 UTC
