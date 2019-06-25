Hammerson : Investor Presentation – Morgan Stanley European Property Conference

Victoria, Leeds
Investor briefing
June 2019
Agenda
01
Update on 2019 priorities
02
2018 overview and 2019 priorities
03
2018 financial results
04
Actively managing the changing shape of
retail
05
Conclusion and Q+A
Update on 2019 priorities
Capital efficiency and optimised portfolio
Portfolio-wide disposals:
-
Confident in our 2019 disposals target of more than £500m
-
Remain in active discussions for over £900m from across the portfolio
-
Dallow Road RP, Luton sale exchanged for £24m (7.6% NIY, 6% below Dec 18 value)
Establish City Quarters:
-
Good progress with City Quarters concept in 2019 with minimal capital outlay
-
Phase 2 planning submitted on Dundrum 115 unit residential scheme, consent anticipated for Q3 2019 withstart-on-site 2020
-
Consultation launched on Martineau Galleries in Birmingham
-
Working up further planning submissions in the UK and Ireland
for 2019
Building 5, Dundrum
Update on 2019 priorities
Operational excellence
Leasing:
-
Remain focused on space repurposing strategy to ensure optimal brand offer for catchments
-
Leasing volumes currently behind 2018, although principal leasing in line with ERV
Managing CVAs & tenant failures:
-
2019 YTD, 35 units impacted by admin or CVAs, <2% of group passing rent, annualised impact of c.£1.5m(1)
-
2019 NRI estimated to be c.£3.5m (c.1% of passing rent) lower than 2018 due to tenant failures(2)
-
Our units are typically less affected by CVAs with 49% in category A vs. 31% for market(3)
Other:
-
Target cost savings of £7m p.a. now secured
-
As previously guided, LfL NRI expected to be negative for 2019 due to challenging UK occupational market
Leon, Dundrum
Kitty Café, Grand Central
1
Rent impact from closures and CVA reductions excluding potential re-letting mitigation
2
Estimate based on completed and ongoing CVAs as at 29 May 2019
3
Analysis based on Hammerson leases impacted by CVAs between Dec-17 and May-19, weighted by Hammerson's share of passing
rent pre-CVA
2018 overview
Progress in a challenging market
Challenges
Structural shift in retail
UK online penetration 18% (1)
Significant increase in tenant failures
Winning and losing brands
Tough UK market
Prevailing economic uncertainty impacting consumer confidence
Declining sales and footfall
2018 performance
Continued demand for our space
Total leasing £27.7m rent
6% above ERV, 5% above previous passing rent Occupancy 97.2%
Diversified portfolio supports performance
48% portfolio non-UK
LfL NRI: Ireland +1.6%; premium outlets +5.2%
Weak investment markets resulting in valuation decline
Transaction volumes down 41% in 2018 (2)
£570m disposals achieved
Disposals include 50% Highcross and four retail parks Net debt reduced by £95m, LTV 38%
£331m returned to shareholders (3)
1
Global Data 2019 online penetration
2
See slide 4
3
Dividends and share buyback
|
Disclaimer
Hammerson plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:40:04 UTC