HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
Hammerson : Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

06/14/2019 | 11:09am EDT

Hammerson plc ('Hammerson')

Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

14 June 2019

Hammerson will be announcing its half year results for the six months ending 30 June 2019 on Monday 29 July 2019.

ENDS

For further information:

Richard Shaw, Director of Finance

Tel: 020 7887 1820

Catrin Sharp, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: 020 7887 1063

Josh Warren, Head of IR

Tel: 020 7887 1053

The announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:08:08 UTC
