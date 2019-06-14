Hammerson plc ('Hammerson')

Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

14 June 2019

Hammerson will be announcing its half year results for the six months ending 30 June 2019 on Monday 29 July 2019.

ENDS

For further information:

Richard Shaw, Director of Finance Tel: 020 7887 1820 Catrin Sharp, Head of Corporate Communications Tel: 020 7887 1063 Josh Warren, Head of IR Tel: 020 7887 1053

The announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.