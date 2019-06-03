Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR

Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR 3 June 2019 The Company was notified on 3 June 2019 that Carol Welch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has acquired 7,461 ordinary shares of 25 pence each at a price of £2.6653 per share. Further to the awards of nil cost options over 25p ordinary shares in the Company ('Shares') that were made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme ('DBSS'), which vested on 2 May 2019, the Company has been notified that Sarah Booth, a PDMR of the Company, exercised her options on 31 May 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy her Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities as follows: Number of Shares Number of Number of sold to Number of Dividend Share Shares Shares satisfy Shares Shares price £ awarded exercised Income retained Tax and NIC 2,706 289 2,995 1,411 2.6614 1,584 This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. Michael Pasmore Assistant Company Secretary Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Carol Welch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 (Incorporated in England and Wales) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (Company number 360632) (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN have been conducted ISIN: GB0004065016 a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') instrument, type of instrument. Th oe n notification of dealing forms can be found below. a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment Michael Pasmore 3 Details of the issuer Assistant Company Secretary a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Sponsor: instrument, type of instrument. Investec Bank Limited

Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Sarah Booth
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Hammerson plc
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument. Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.6614 1,411
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price Volume Total
£2.6614 1,411 £3,755.24
e) Date of the transaction 31 May 2019
f) Place of the transaction XLON 