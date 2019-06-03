Log in
HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/03 07:46:18 am
267.4 GBp   -1.29%
07:24aHAMMERSON : Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR
PU
06:44aHAMMERSON : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02:15aHAMMERSON : Premium Outlets Capital Markets Day
PU
Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR

06/03/2019 | 07:24am EDT
 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales)  
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 
 
Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR 
3 June 2019 
 
The Company was notified on 3 June 2019 that Carol Welch, a Non-Executive 
Director of the Company, has acquired 7,461 ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
at a price of £2.6653 per share. 
 
Further to the awards of nil cost options over 25p ordinary shares in the Company 
('Shares') that were made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme 
('DBSS'), which vested on 2 May 2019, the Company has been notified that Sarah 
Booth, a PDMR of the Company, exercised her options on 31 May 2019 and sold 
Shares to satisfy her Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities as follows: 
 
Number of 
Shares 
Number of Number of sold to Number of 
Dividend Share 
Shares Shares satisfy Shares 
Shares price £ 
awarded exercised Income retained 
Tax and 
NIC 
2,706 289 2,995 1,411 2.6614 1,584 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU 
Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. 
 
 
Michael Pasmore 
Assistant Company Secretary 
 
 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a 
secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
 
Sponsor: 
Investec Bank Limited 
 
 
Notification of dealing form 
1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely 
associated 
a) Name Carol Welch 
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director 
b) Initial notification Initial notification 
/Amendment 
3 Details of the issuer 
a) Name Hammerson plc 
 
  
Mar 2 Reason for the notification 
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence 
Mar 2 Reason for the notification 
Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
