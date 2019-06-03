Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR
0
06/03/2019 | 07:24am EDT
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR
3 June 2019
The Company was notified on 3 June 2019 that Carol Welch, a Non-Executive
Director of the Company, has acquired 7,461 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
at a price of £2.6653 per share.
Further to the awards of nil cost options over 25p ordinary shares in the Company
('Shares') that were made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme
('DBSS'), which vested on 2 May 2019, the Company has been notified that Sarah
Booth, a PDMR of the Company, exercised her options on 31 May 2019 and sold
Shares to satisfy her Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities as follows:
Number of
Shares
Number of Number of sold to Number of
Dividend Share
Shares Shares satisfy Shares
Shares price £
awarded exercised Income retained
Tax and
NIC
2,706 289 2,995 1,411 2.6614 1,584
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below.
Michael Pasmore
Assistant Company Secretary
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a
secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a) Name Carol Welch
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification Initial notification
/Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Hammerson plc
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares of 25 pence
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Notification of dealing form
2,706 289 2,995 1,411 2.6614 1,584
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU
a) Name Sarah Booth
a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification Initial notification
/Amendment
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
- Aggregated volume
- Price
/Amendment
