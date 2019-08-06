Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(PDMR)
6 August 2019
The Company was notified on 2 August 2019 that Mark Bourgeois, Managing
Director UK and Ireland and a PDMR of the Company, has acquired 23,500
ordinary shares of 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share.
The Company has also been notified that further to the award of nil cost options
over Shares that was made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share
Scheme, which vested on 2 May 2019, Mark Bourgeois exercised his options on 5
August 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy his Income Tax and National Insurance
liabilities as shown in the table below.
Number of
Shares
Number of Number of sold to Number of
Dividend Share
Shares Shares satisfy Shares
Shares price £
awarded exercised Income retained
Tax and
NIC
8,312 889 9,201 4,334 2.061 4,867
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below.
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a
secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Michael Pasmore
Assistant Company Secretary
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Managing Director UK and Ireland
b) Initial notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Hammerson plc
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
ordinary shares of 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share.
ISIN: GB0004065016
Identification code
£2.132 23,500
- Aggregated volume
Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate
- Price
Price Volume Total
£2.132 23,500 £50,102
f) Place of the transaction XLON
Michael Pasmore
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Assistant Company Secretary
instrument, type of
instrument.
ISIN: GB0004065016
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25
pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred
Bonus Share Scheme
2 Reason for the notification
- Aggregated volume
Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate
a) Position/status Managing Director UK and Ireland
- Price
Price Volume Total
b) Initial notification Initial notification
£0.00 9,201 £0.00
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2019
f) Place of the transaction XLON
