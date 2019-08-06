Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) 6 August 2019 The Company was notified on 2 August 2019 that Mark Bourgeois, Managing Director UK and Ireland and a PDMR of the Company, has acquired 23,500 ordinary shares of 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share. The Company has also been notified that further to the award of nil cost options over Shares that was made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme, which vested on 2 May 2019, Mark Bourgeois exercised his options on 5 August 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy his Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities as shown in the table below. Number of Shares Number of Number of sold to Number of Dividend Share Shares Shares satisfy Shares Shares price £ awarded exercised Income retained Tax and NIC 8,312 889 9,201 4,334 2.061 4,867 This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Michael Pasmore Assistant Company Secretary Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) Notification of dealing form (Company number 360632) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN closely associated ISIN: GB0004065016 a) Name Mark Bourgeois ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director UK and Ireland b) Initial notification Initial notification Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities /Amendment (PDMR) 3 Details of the issuer 6 August 2019 a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 The Company was notified on 2 August 2019 that Mark Bourgeois, Managing 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of Director UK and Ireland and a PDMR of the Company, has acquired 23,500 ordinar ins yt r shar ume es n to ; f 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share. (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where The Company has also been notified that further to the award of nil cost options transactions have been conducted over Shares that was made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Scheme, which vested on 2 May 2019, Mark Bourgeois exercised his options on 5 instrument, type of August 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy his Income Tax and National Insurance instrument. liabilities as shown in the table below. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code Number of b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares of 25 pence Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Number of Number of sold to Number of Dividend Share Price(s) Volume(s) Shares Shares satisfy Shares Shares price £ awarded exercised Inco £2. m132 e retai 23, ned 500 Tax and NIC d) Aggregated information 8,312 889 9,201 4,334 2.061 4,867 - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £2.132 23,500 £50,102 This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2019 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. f) Place of the transaction XLON Sponsor: 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of Investec Bank Limited instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Michael Pasmore a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Assistant Company Secretary instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme Ha mmerson plc c) Price(s) and volume(s) (Incorporated in England and Wales) Notification of dealing form Price(s) Volume(s) (Company number 360632) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person £0.00 9,201 LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN closely associated ISIN: GB0004065016 a) Name Mark Bourgeois d) Aggregated information ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 2 Reason for the notification - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate a) Position/status Managing Director UK and Ireland - Price Price Volume Total b) Initial notification Initial notification £0.00 9,201 £0.00 Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities /Amendment (PDMR) 3 Details of the issuer 6 August 2019 a) Name Hammerson plc e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2019 b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 The Company was notified on 2 August 2019 that Mark Bourgeois, Managing 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of Director UK and Ireland and a PDMR of the Company, has acquired 23,500 f) Place of the transaction XLON ordinar ins yt r shar ume es n to ; f 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share. 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions The Company has also been notified that further to the award of nil cost options transactions have been conducted have been conducted over Shares that was made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Scheme, which vested on 2 May 2019, Mark Bourgeois exercised his options on 5 instrument, type of instrument, type of instrument. August 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy his Income Tax and National Insurance instrument. liabilities as shown in the table below. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each Number of b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares of 25 pence Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Number of Number of sold to Number of Dividend Share Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Shares Shares satisfy Shares Shares price £ £2.061 4,334 awarded exercised Inco £2. m132 e retai 23, ned 500 Tax and NIC d) d) A Agg ggr rega ega te te d d inifo nfrma ormtiat on io n 8,- 3 12 Aggrega 889 ted vo lume9, 201 4, A3 g34 greg ate 2.061A ggreg4, a8 te 67 Aggregate - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total - Price Price Volume Total £2.061 4,334 £8,932.37 £2.132 23,500 £50,102 This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. e) e) D Da at te e of of t h th ee tra tran nsasc atic otn io n 5 2 A Au ugu gust s t201 201 9 9 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. f) f) Pl Pla ac ce o e of f the the tra trn an sasc a tic otn io n X XL LON ON Sponsor: 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of Investec Bank Limited instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Michael Pasmore a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Assistant Company Secretary instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme