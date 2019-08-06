Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT
 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales)  
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 
 
 
Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
(PDMR) 
6 August 2019 
 
The Company was notified on 2 August 2019 that Mark Bourgeois, Managing 
Director UK and Ireland and a PDMR of the Company, has acquired 23,500 
ordinary shares of 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share. 
 
The Company has also been notified that further to the award of nil cost options 
over Shares that was made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share 
Scheme, which vested on 2 May 2019, Mark Bourgeois exercised his options on 5 
August 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy his Income Tax and National Insurance 
liabilities as shown in the table below. 
 
Number of 
Shares 
Number of Number of sold to Number of 
Dividend Share 
Shares Shares satisfy Shares 
Shares price £ 
awarded exercised Income retained 
Tax and 
NIC 
8,312 889 9,201 4,334 2.061 4,867 
 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU 
Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. 
 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a 
secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
 
Sponsor: 
Investec Bank Limited 
 
 
Michael Pasmore 
Assistant Company Secretary 
 
 
  
 Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales)  
Notification of dealing form 
(Company number 360632) 
1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
closely associated 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
a) Name Mark Bourgeois 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 
2 Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status Managing Director UK and Ireland 
 
b) Initial notification Initial notification 
Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
/Amendment 
(PDMR) 
3 Details of the issuer 
6 August 2019 
a) Name Hammerson plc 
 
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 
The Company was notified on 2 August 2019 that Mark Bourgeois, Managing 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
Director UK and Ireland and a PDMR of the Company, has acquired 23,500 
ordinar ins yt r shar ume es n to ; f 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share. 
 
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where 
The Company has also been notified that further to the award of nil cost options 
transactions have been conducted 
over Shares that was made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share 
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
Scheme, which vested on 2 May 2019, Mark Bourgeois exercised his options on 5 
instrument, type of  
August 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy his Income Tax and National Insurance 
instrument.   
liabilities as shown in the table below. 
 ISIN: GB0004065016 
 
Identification code 
Number of 
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares of 25 pence 
Shares 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    
Number of Number of sold to Number of 
Dividend Share 
 Price(s) Volume(s) 
Shares Shares satisfy Shares 
Shares price £ 
awarded exercised  Inco £2. m132 e  retai 23, ned 500  
Tax and 
   
 
NIC 
d) Aggregated information     
8,312 889 9,201 4,334 2.061 4,867 
- Aggregated volume 
 Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate 
 - Price 
Price Volume Total 
 
 £2.132 23,500 £50,102 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU 
Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. 
 
e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2019 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a 
secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
f) Place of the transaction XLON 
 
Sponsor: 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
Investec Bank Limited 
instrument; 
 
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where 
 
transactions have been conducted 
Michael Pasmore 
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
Assistant Company Secretary 
instrument, type of  
 
instrument.   
 ISIN: GB0004065016 
Identification code 
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 
pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred 
Bonus Share Scheme  
  
   
Ha mmerson plc 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    
(Incorporated in England and Wales)  
Notification of dealing form 
 Price(s) Volume(s) 
(Company number 360632) 
1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  
 £0.00 9,201 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
closely associated 
   
 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
a) Name Mark Bourgeois 
d) Aggregated information     
('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 
2 Reason for the notification 
- Aggregated volume 
 Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate 
 
a) Position/status Managing Director UK and Ireland 
- Price 
Price Volume Total 
 
b) Initial notification Initial notification 
 £0.00 9,201 £0.00 
Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
 
/Amendment 
(PDMR) 
3 Details of the issuer 
6 August 2019 
a) Name Hammerson plc 
e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2019 
 
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 
The Company was notified on 2 August 2019 that Mark Bourgeois, Managing 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
Director UK and Ireland and a PDMR of the Company, has acquired 23,500 
f) Place of the transaction XLON 
ordinar ins yt r shar ume es n to ; f 25 pence each (Shares) at a price of £2.132 per Share. 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
 
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where 
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions 
The Company has also been notified that further to the award of nil cost options 
transactions have been conducted 
have been conducted 
over Shares that was made on 2 May 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Share 
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
Scheme, which vested on 2 May 2019, Mark Bourgeois exercised his options on 5 
instrument, type of  
instrument, type of instrument.   
August 2019 and sold Shares to satisfy his Income Tax and National Insurance 
instrument.   
  
liabilities as shown in the table below. 
 ISIN: GB0004065016 
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 
 
Identification code 
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
Number of 
b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of ordinary shares of 25 pence 
Shares 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    
Number of Number of sold to Number of 
Dividend Share 
 Price(s) Volume(s) 
 Price(s) Volume(s) 
Shares Shares satisfy Shares 
Shares price £ 
 £2.061 4,334 
awarded exercised  Inco £2. m132 e  retai 23, ned 500  
   
 
Tax and 
   
 
NIC 
d) d)  A Agg ggr rega ega te te d d inifo nfrma ormtiat on io n         
8,- 3 12 Aggrega 889 ted vo lume9, 201  4, A3 g34 greg ate 2.061A ggreg4, a8 te 67 Aggregate 
- Aggregated volume 
 Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate 
- Price 
Price Volume Total 
 - Price 
Price Volume Total 
 £2.061 4,334 £8,932.37 
  
 £2.132 23,500 £50,102 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU 
Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. 
 
e) e)  D Da at te e  of of t h th ee tra tran nsasc atic otn io n 5 2 A Au ugu gust s t201 201 9 9 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a 
secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
f) f)  Pl Pla ac ce o e of f the the tra trn an sasc a tic otn io n X XL LON ON  
 
Sponsor: 
 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
Investec Bank Limited 
 
instrument; 
 
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where 
 
transactions have been conducted 
Michael Pasmore 
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
Assistant Company Secretary 
instrument, type of  
 
instrument.   
 ISIN: GB0004065016 
Identification code 
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 
pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred 
Bonus Share Scheme
SENS_20190806_S418592.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
09:35aHAMMERSON : Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Respons..
PU
08/05TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
08/01TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
07/31UK mall operator Intu's shares slump as retail failures weigh
RE
07/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 shoots to 11-month high on pound dip, M&A
RE
07/29AXA buys Paris shopping centres from Hammerson and Eurocommercial for $752 mi..
RE
07/29Hammerson posts lower rental income, sheds stakes in European shopping centre..
RE
07/29HAMMERSON : Half-year results
CO
07/19HAMMERSON : Board Change
PU
07/15TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 357 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 -71,5 M
Debt 2019 2 747 M
Yield 2019 12,5%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,70x
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales2019 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 12,4x
Capitalization 1 583 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 320,80  GBp
Last Close Price 206,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-37.22%1 923
EQUINIX INC45.42%43 485
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.41%24 064
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.12%21 710
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.71%16 181
WP CAREY INC27.72%14 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group