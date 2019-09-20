Hammerson : Notification of transaction of Director

Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Notification of Transaction of Director 20 September 2019 On 20 September 2019, awards over 25 pence ordinary shares in the Company were granted to James Lenton, an Executive Director, under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). The maximum number of shares (excluding dividend shares) over which the awards could potentially vest is 79,801 shares. The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was 2.6942 pence per share, this being the Company's average closing share price over the five business days from 13 September 2019 to 19 September 2019 inclusive. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing form can be found below. Verity Cox Senior Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Lenton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of Hammerson plc instrument. (Incorporated in England and Wales) ISIN: GB0004065016 (Company number 360632) Identification code LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN b) Nature of the transaction Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in ISIN: GB0004065016 the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Notification of Transaction of Director Price(s) Volume(s) 20 September 2019 £0.00 79,801 On 20 September 2019, awards over 25 pence ordinary shares in the Company were d) Aggregated information granted to James Lenton, an Executive Director, under the Company's Long Term - Aggregated volume Incentive Plan (LTIP). The maximum nu mber Aggr of seg haat res e (excl Aggr udineg g d at ive idend Aggr shareg es)at oe ver which - the Pra ic war e ds could potentially vest is 79,801 shares. Price Volume Total £0.00 79,801 £0.00 The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was 2.6942 pence per share, this being the Company's average closing share price over the five business days from 13 September 2019 to 19 September 2019 inclusive. e) Date of the transaction 20 September 2019 This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing form can be found below. Verity Cox Senior Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 Ham merson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Lenton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of

