HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
Hammerson : Notification of transaction of Director

09/20/2019 | 11:22am EDT
Notification of transaction of Director 
 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales)  
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 
 
Notification of Transaction of Director 
20 September 2019 
 
On 20 September 2019, awards over 25 pence ordinary shares in the Company were 
granted to James Lenton, an Executive Director, under the Company's Long Term 
Incentive Plan (LTIP). The maximum number of shares (excluding dividend shares) over 
which the awards could potentially vest is 79,801 shares. 
 
The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was 2.6942 pence per share, 
this being the Company's average closing share price over the five business days from 
13 September 2019 to 19 September 2019 inclusive.   
 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing form can be found below.  
 
 
Verity Cox 
Senior Assistant Company Secretary  
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
 
 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary 
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
 
Sponsor: 
Investec Bank Limited 
 
 
Notification of dealing form 
1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  
closely associated 
a) Name James Lenton 
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status Executive Director 
b) Initial notification Initial notification 
/Amendment 
3 Details of the issuer 
a) Name Hammerson plc 
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
instrument; 
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where 
transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
instrument, type of  
 
  
Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
