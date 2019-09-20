Hammerson : Notification of transaction of Director

Notification of transaction of Director
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
Notification of Transaction of Director
20 September 2019
On 20 September 2019, awards over 25 pence ordinary shares in the Company were
granted to James Lenton, an Executive Director, under the Company's Long Term
Incentive Plan (LTIP). The maximum number of shares (excluding dividend shares) over
which the awards could potentially vest is 79,801 shares.
The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was 2.6942 pence per share,
this being the Company's average closing share price over the five business days from
13 September 2019 to 19 September 2019 inclusive.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market
Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing form can be found below.
Verity Cox
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name James Lenton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Director
b) Initial notification Initial notification
/Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Hammerson plc
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
instrument, type of
Hammerson plc
instrument.
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
ISIN: GB0004065016
(Company number 360632)
Identification code
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
b) Nature of the transaction Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in
ISIN: GB0004065016
the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Notification of Transaction of Director
Price(s) Volume(s)
20 September 2019
£0.00 79,801
On 20 September 2019, awards over 25 pence ordinary shares in the Company were
d) Aggregated information
granted to James Lenton, an Executive Director, under the Company's Long Term
- Aggregated volume
Incentive Plan (LTIP). The maximum nu mber Aggr of seg haat res e (excl Aggr udineg g d at ive idend Aggr shareg es)at oe ver
which - the Pra ic war e ds could potentially vest is 79,801 shares.
Price Volume Total
£0.00 79,801 £0.00
The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was 2.6942 pence per share,
this being the Company's average closing share price over the five business days from
13 September 2019 to 19 September 2019 inclusive.
e) Date of the transaction 20 September 2019
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing form can be found below.
Verity Cox
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
Ham merson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name James Lenton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Director
b) Initial notification Initial notification
/Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Hammerson plc
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
instrument, type of
Attachments
SENS_20190920_S420691.pdf
Disclaimer
Hammerson plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 15:21:01 UTC