HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
Hammerson : Notification of transactions of Director and PDMRs

0
04/02/2019 | 07:37am EDT
 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales)  
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 
 
Notification of Transactions of Director and PDMRs 
2 April 2019 
 
 
On 1 April 2019, the following Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company were granted options to buy 25 pence ordinary 
shares in the Company in accordance with the terms of the Savings-Related Share 
Option Scheme. 
 
The options were granted at an option price of 307.28 pence per share. The savings 
contracts will begin on 1 May 2019 and the options will be exercisable from 1 May 2022 
to 31 October 2022. 
 
Details of the grants are set out below: 
 
Director/PDMR Options granted 
David Atkins 4,686 
Sarah Booth 5,857 
Mark Bourgeois 5,857 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below.  
 
 
Sarah Booth 
General Counsel and Company Secretary 
 
 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary 
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
 
 
Notification of dealing form 
1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely 
associated 
a) Name David Atkins 
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer 
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a) Name Hammerson plc 
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions 
have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
 
  
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence 
each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related 
Share Option Scheme 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
   
 
 instrument, type of instrument  
  
 
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
   
 
Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:36:13 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 347 M
EBIT 2019 296 M
Net income 2019 -95,0 M
Debt 2019 3 113 M
Yield 2019 7,78%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
EV / Sales 2019 16,4x
EV / Sales 2020 16,9x
Capitalization 2 575 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON2.00%3 356
EQUINIX INC29.40%37 757
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.12.65%24 731
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.37%22 347
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES23.71%16 071
WP CAREY INC19.25%13 009
