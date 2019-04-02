Hammerson : Notification of transactions of Director and PDMRs

Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Notification of Transactions of Director and PDMRs 2 April 2019 On 1 April 2019, the following Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company were granted options to buy 25 pence ordinary shares in the Company in accordance with the terms of the Savings-Related Share Option Scheme. The options were granted at an option price of 307.28 pence per share. The savings contracts will begin on 1 May 2019 and the options will be exercisable from 1 May 2022 to 31 October 2022. Details of the grants are set out below: Director/PDMR Options granted David Atkins 4,686 Sarah Booth 5,857 Mark Bourgeois 5,857 This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. Sarah Booth General Counsel and Company Secretary Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Atkins 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Hamm inst er ru son me p nltc , type of instrument (Inco rporated in England and Wales ) Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 (Company number 360632) b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related ISIN: GB0004065016 Share Option Scheme ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') c) Price(s) and volume(s) Notification of Transactions of Director and Pr P ice( DMs Rs ) Volume(s) 2 April 2019 £0.00 4,686 d) Aggregated information On 1 April 2019, the following Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company were granted options to buy 25 pence ordinary - Price Price Volume Total shares in the Company in accordance with the terms of the Savings-Related Share £0.00 4,686 £0.00 Option Scheme. The options were granted at an option price of 307.28 pence per share. The savings e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 contracts will begin on 1 May 2019 and the options will be exercisable from 1 May 2022 to 31 October 2022. f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the grants are set out below: Director/PDMR Options granted Notification of dealing form David Atkins 4,686 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely Sarah Booth 5,857 associated Mark Bourgeois 5,857 a) Name Sarah Booth 2 Reason for the notification This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc Sarah Booth b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 General Counsel and Company Secretary 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 Notification of dealing form b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related associated Share Option Scheme a) Name David Atkins c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status C hiePr f E ice( xecu s) tive Officer Volume(s) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification £0.00 5,857 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc d) Aggregated information b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; - Price Price Volume Total (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions £0.00 5,857 £0.00 have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Hamm inst er ru son me p nltc , type of instrument e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 (Inco rporated in England and Wales ) Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 (Company number 360632) b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related ISIN: GB0004065016 Share Option Scheme ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') c) Price(s) and volume(s) Notification of dealing form Notification of Transactions of Director and Pr P ice( DMs Rs ) Volume(s) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely 2 April 2019 £0.00 4,686 associated a) Name Mark Bourgeois d) Aggregated information 2 Reason for the notification On 1 April 2019, the following Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate a) Position/status Managing Director, UK and Ireland Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company were granted options to buy 25 pence ordinary - Price Price Volume Total b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification shares in the Company in accordance with the terms of the Savings-Related Share £0.00 4,686 £0.00 3 Details of the issuer Option Scheme. a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 The options were granted at an option price of 307.28 pence per share. The savings e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; contracts will begin on 1 May 2019 and the options will be exercisable from 1 May 2022 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions to 31 October 2022. have been conducted f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Da) et aiD ls es ofcr th ipt e igr on ant of s th ar ee fin se atn o cu ia t lbel owO : rdinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument Director/PDMR Options granted Notification of dealing form Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 David Atkins 4,686 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely Sar b)ah Nat Boo urte h of the transact 5,i85 on7 Grant of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence associated each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related Mark Bourgeois 5,857 a) Name Sarah Booth Share Option Scheme 2 Reason for the notification c) Price(s) and volume(s) This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. Price(s) Volume(s) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification £0.00 5,857 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc Sarah Booth d) Aggregated information b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 General Counsel and Company Secretary - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; - Price Price Volume Total (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions £0.00 5,857 £0.00 have been conducted Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. instrument, type of instrument e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 Notification of dealing form b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related associated Share Option Scheme a) Name David Atkins c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status C hiePr f E ice( xecu s) tive Officer Volume(s) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification £0.00 5,857 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc d) Aggregated information b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; - Price Price Volume Total (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions £0.00 5,857 £0.00 have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each