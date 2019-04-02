Hammerson : Notification of transactions of Director and PDMRs

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
Notification of Transactions of Director and PDMRs
2 April 2019
On 1 April 2019, the following Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities (PDMRs) of the Company were granted options to buy 25 pence ordinary
shares in the Company in accordance with the terms of the Savings-Related Share
Option Scheme.
The options were granted at an option price of 307.28 pence per share. The savings
contracts will begin on 1 May 2019 and the options will be exercisable from 1 May 2022
to 31 October 2022.
Details of the grants are set out below:
Director/PDMR Options granted
David Atkins 4,686
Sarah Booth 5,857
Mark Bourgeois 5,857
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market
Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below.
Sarah Booth
General Counsel and Company Secretary
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a) Name David Atkins
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Hammerson plc
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence
each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related
Share Option Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name Sarah Booth
2 Reason for the notification
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
instrument, type of instrument
Director/PDMR Options granted
each under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related
associated
Share Option Scheme
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Disclaimer
Hammerson plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:36:13 UTC