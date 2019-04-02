Hammerson : Sustainable jewellery collective, Seekd, arrives at Brent Cross

Hammerson and Aberdeen Standard Investments have announced that sustainable jewellery and accessories brand, Seekd, has launched an exclusive spring pop-up at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Following the success of its Christmas pop-up, Seekd presents an unrivalled selection of stylish, elegant and unique products, all of which have been designed by emerging talent with a focus on sustainability, use of eco-friendly materials and an innovative approach to sourcing and production.

Some of the designers featured in the pop-up include Vurchoo Jewellery, Smateria and Lark & Berry, the first cultured diamond store in the world. Lark & Berry perfectly matches a love for diamonds with a conscience and a passion for protecting the environment and the people involved in the mining industry. The result is breath-taking stones crafted into the most beautiful designs.

Seekd was founded in June 2018 by Fay Cannings who, inspired by the legacy of her Grandfather's jewellery business and her career in corporate social responsibility, identified a gap for a marketplace of high quality, visually striking, ethical designs. Since its inception, Seekd has championed young talent, with every designer handpicked by Fay herself for their skills, ambition, style and sustainable qualities. Seekd now sells bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, scarves, bags and knitwear from over 30 (and growing) talented designers from London, the UK and beyond.

Speaking about the pop-up, Fay said; 'While we were born an online business, I'm delighted we have the opportunity to showcase the very best of Seekd at Brent Cross. Shoppers will have the chance to explore a specially curated collection of ethical jewellery and accessories that simply cannot be found anywhere else.

'Our business is founded on ethical values and it's so refreshing to work with a retail partner that is similarly committed to building a more sustainable future.'

Louise Ellison, Group Head of Sustainability at Hammerson also commented: 'Sustainable luxury is a really exciting development and I am delighted Seekd is coming back to Brent Cross, following a successful pop-up over the festive period, to present their latest collection of thoughtful, beautiful, responsible products to our visitors.'

To celebrate the arrival of Seekd, the brand will be hosting a launch event on Thursday, 4 April from 4pm - 8pm where shoppers are invited to enjoy a drinks reception, discover the Seekd range and hear from a panel of design experts about the brand's ethos and the power of making sustainable shopping choices.

The Seekd pop-up shop will be situated next to John Lewis from until 21 April.

ENDS