Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hammerson : Sustainable jewellery collective, Seekd, arrives at Brent Cross

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Hammerson and Aberdeen Standard Investments have announced that sustainable jewellery and accessories brand, Seekd, has launched an exclusive spring pop-up at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Following the success of its Christmas pop-up, Seekd presents an unrivalled selection of stylish, elegant and unique products, all of which have been designed by emerging talent with a focus on sustainability, use of eco-friendly materials and an innovative approach to sourcing and production.

Some of the designers featured in the pop-up include Vurchoo Jewellery, Smateria and Lark & Berry, the first cultured diamond store in the world. Lark & Berry perfectly matches a love for diamonds with a conscience and a passion for protecting the environment and the people involved in the mining industry. The result is breath-taking stones crafted into the most beautiful designs.

Seekd was founded in June 2018 by Fay Cannings who, inspired by the legacy of her Grandfather's jewellery business and her career in corporate social responsibility, identified a gap for a marketplace of high quality, visually striking, ethical designs. Since its inception, Seekd has championed young talent, with every designer handpicked by Fay herself for their skills, ambition, style and sustainable qualities. Seekd now sells bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, scarves, bags and knitwear from over 30 (and growing) talented designers from London, the UK and beyond.

Speaking about the pop-up, Fay said; 'While we were born an online business, I'm delighted we have the opportunity to showcase the very best of Seekd at Brent Cross. Shoppers will have the chance to explore a specially curated collection of ethical jewellery and accessories that simply cannot be found anywhere else.

'Our business is founded on ethical values and it's so refreshing to work with a retail partner that is similarly committed to building a more sustainable future.'

Louise Ellison, Group Head of Sustainability at Hammerson also commented: 'Sustainable luxury is a really exciting development and I am delighted Seekd is coming back to Brent Cross, following a successful pop-up over the festive period, to present their latest collection of thoughtful, beautiful, responsible products to our visitors.'

To celebrate the arrival of Seekd, the brand will be hosting a launch event on Thursday, 4 April from 4pm - 8pm where shoppers are invited to enjoy a drinks reception, discover the Seekd range and hear from a panel of design experts about the brand's ethos and the power of making sustainable shopping choices.

The Seekd pop-up shop will be situated next to John Lewis from until 21 April.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
10:42aHAMMERSON : Sustainable jewellery collective, Seekd, arrives at Brent Cross
PU
07:37aHAMMERSON : Notification of transactions of Director and PDMRs
PU
03/29HAMMERSON : Investor briefing 2018 full-year results roadshow presentation
PU
03/27HAMMERSON : Notification of Transactions of PDMRs and Company Secretary
PU
03/27HAMMERSON : Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Respo..
PU
03/21HAMMERSON : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19HAMMERSON : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
03/13HAMMERSON : Grand Central to debut first Herman Ze German site outside of London
PU
03/11TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
03/11HAMMERSON : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 347 M
EBIT 2019 296 M
Net income 2019 -95,0 M
Debt 2019 3 113 M
Yield 2019 7,78%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
EV / Sales 2019 16,4x
EV / Sales 2020 16,9x
Capitalization 2 575 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON2.00%3 356
EQUINIX INC29.40%37 757
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.12.65%24 731
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.37%22 347
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES23.71%16 071
WP CAREY INC19.25%13 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About