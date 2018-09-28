Hammerson : Tessuti opens first store in Wales at Cyfarthfa Retail Park

Hammerson has announced that designer retailer Tessuti has opened a new store at Cyfarthfa Retail Park in Merthyr Tydfil.

Established in 1985, Tessuti is a premium fashion offer, home to both men's and women's designer collections from established fashion brands and up-and-coming designers. Acquired by JD Sports PLC in 2012, the brand now has thirty-eight stores across the UK and its Cyfarthfa retail park store is the first in Hammerson's portfolio.

With over thirty years of luxury fashion retail experience, Tessuti's curated selection of premium fashion brands include womenswear labels such as Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood and Calvin Klein and luxury menswear, from Boss to Stone Island, Ralph Lauren and Armani.

Hammerson has welcomed a new mix of retail brands to Cyfarthfa in recent years, repositioning the park as the premier fashion destination in the South Wales Valleys. The new 5,000 sq ft store has taken space on the retail terrace between H&M and River Island.

Andrew Berger-North, Director of UK Retail Parks at Hammerson, commented: 'The opening of Tessuti at Cyfarthfa is not only a portfolio first for Hammerson, but a brand debut for Wales. Retailers such as Tessuti opting to enter the Welsh market with us is reflective of the park's growing strength, as shoppers continue to choose their favourite fashion brands in convenient consumer spaces.'

James Air, Group Acquisitions Manager for Tessuti commented 'Cyfarthfa is a strong park that provides a good mix of retail for the region and was identified early on as a target location for the continued expansion of Tessuti. We are excited to be showcasing our latest concept shopping experience to a new audience.'

