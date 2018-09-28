Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON (HMSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/28 04:10:29 pm
461.9 GBp   -0.69%
03:52pHAMMERSON : Tessuti opens first store in Wales at Cyfarthfa Retail P..
PU
09/27HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
09/26HAMMERSON : VIA Outlets Appoints new COO and CFO, continuing expansi..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hammerson : Tessuti opens first store in Wales at Cyfarthfa Retail Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

Hammerson has announced that designer retailer Tessuti has opened a new store at Cyfarthfa Retail Park in Merthyr Tydfil.

Established in 1985, Tessuti is a premium fashion offer, home to both men's and women's designer collections from established fashion brands and up-and-coming designers. Acquired by JD Sports PLC in 2012, the brand now has thirty-eight stores across the UK and its Cyfarthfa retail park store is the first in Hammerson's portfolio.

With over thirty years of luxury fashion retail experience, Tessuti's curated selection of premium fashion brands include womenswear labels such as Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood and Calvin Klein and luxury menswear, from Boss to Stone Island, Ralph Lauren and Armani.

Hammerson has welcomed a new mix of retail brands to Cyfarthfa in recent years, repositioning the park as the premier fashion destination in the South Wales Valleys. The new 5,000 sq ft store has taken space on the retail terrace between H&M and River Island.

Andrew Berger-North, Director of UK Retail Parks at Hammerson, commented: 'The opening of Tessuti at Cyfarthfa is not only a portfolio first for Hammerson, but a brand debut for Wales. Retailers such as Tessuti opting to enter the Welsh market with us is reflective of the park's growing strength, as shoppers continue to choose their favourite fashion brands in convenient consumer spaces.'

James Air, Group Acquisitions Manager for Tessuti commented 'Cyfarthfa is a strong park that provides a good mix of retail for the region and was identified early on as a target location for the continued expansion of Tessuti. We are excited to be showcasing our latest concept shopping experience to a new audience.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
03:52pHAMMERSON : Tessuti opens first store in Wales at Cyfarthfa Retail Park
PU
09/27HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
09/26HAMMERSON : VIA Outlets Appoints new COO and CFO, continuing expansion of its Pa..
PU
09/26HAMMERSON : Public takeover bid
CO
09/26HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
09/25HAMMERSON : Public takeover bid
CO
09/25HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
09/24HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
09/21HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
09/20HAMMERSON : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/18SPENDING 55% OF THE NET RENTAL INCOM : Intu Properties 
08/02Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
07/25Hammerson Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/24Hammerson Plc reports 1H results 
03/29KLEPIERRE : A High Quality And Low Risk Malls Operator Offering 25% Upside 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 388 M
EBIT 2018 323 M
Net income 2018 -46,4 M
Debt 2018 3 570 M
Yield 2018 5,65%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,52
EV / Sales 2018 18,5x
EV / Sales 2019 18,9x
Capitalization 3 635 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,43  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Warren Stuart Austin Finance Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-14.97%4 756
EQUINIX INC-5.09%33 642
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-2.02%23 937
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 674
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.58%16 190
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-7.97%13 690
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.