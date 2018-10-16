Log in
HAMMERSON

HAMMERSON (HMSO)
10/16/2018
435.25 GBp   +1.24%
Hammerson : The Bullring Estate welcomes Birmingham’s first dedicated Barbour store

10/16/2018 | 11:08am CEST

The Bullring Estate, Birmingham's iconic shopping destination that comprises the Bullring, Grand Central, and Link Street, has announced that Birmingham's only dedicated Barbour store has officially opened within Grand Central.

Owned and operated by Barbour's key UK partner, Outdoor and Country Retail Ltd, the 1,700 sq ft store located next to T.M. Lewin stocks Barbour's Classic Countrywear, Coastal, Nautical and Tartan Collections, alongside footwear, accessories and popular products for dogs. Designed by WYJ Ltd in collaboration with Barbour, the store will be Outdoor and Country's fifth Barbour branded retail store in the UK and will offer free click and collect and free returns to store.

Iain Mitchell, Commercial Director at Hammerson commented: 'With access to the largest independent Barbour collection in the country, the recent opening of this store places Grand Central as the go-to destination for Barbour in the West Midlands. This leading British brand is a fantastic addition to the existing retail line-up at Grand Central and confirms the Bullring Estate's position as one of the UK's leading retail destinations.'

Outdoor and Country Founder, Jonathan Capener, commented, 'It's fantastic to be working together with Barbour to bring the brand's fabulous range of clothing to the UK's second city. It's a great privilege to be able to represent this iconic British brand in such a prime location as Grand Central, Birmingham.'

The opening follows the recent news that Morphe Cosmetics, the US make-up brand, is to open its first store outside of London and second in the UK at the Bullring. Alongside this, Christian Louboutin and Gucci have both opened new boutiques at Selfridges Birmingham in Bullring, as part of the continued investment in this famous department store.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 09:07:09 UTC
