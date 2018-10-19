Hammerson plc ("Hammerson")

UK Retail investor and analyst event

19 October 2018

Hammerson is hosting an event at 8am on Friday, 19 October for investors and analysts at its head office at Kings Place, London N1 9GE. The event will focus on UK Retail and will involve a presentation from David Atkins, CEO and UK management and will be followed by an escorted tour of the Bullring estate in Birmingham.

No price sensitive information will be disclosed during the day. A copy of the presentation and video footage will be made available following the event on Hammerson's websitewww.hammerson.com.

For further information:

Richard Shaw, Director of Finance Catrin Sharp, Head of Corporate Communications Tel: 020 7887 1820 Tel: 020 7887 1063

Note: the announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Notes to Editors

Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. At 30 June 2018, our portfolio of high-quality retail property had a value of £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture. Key investments include Bullring, Birmingham; Bicester Village, Oxfordshire; Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin; and Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille.