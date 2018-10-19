Log in
Hammerson : UK Retail investor and analyst event

10/19/2018 | 10:53am CEST
RNS Number : 5380E
Hammerson PLC
19 October 2018

Hammerson plc ("Hammerson")

UK Retail investor and analyst event

19 October 2018

Hammerson is hosting an event at 8am on Friday, 19 October for investors and analysts at its head office at Kings Place, London N1 9GE. The event will focus on UK Retail and will involve a presentation from David Atkins, CEO and UK management and will be followed by an escorted tour of the Bullring estate in Birmingham.

No price sensitive information will be disclosed during the day. A copy of the presentation and video footage will be made available following the event on Hammerson's websitewww.hammerson.com.

ENDS

For further information:

Richard Shaw, Director of Finance

Catrin Sharp, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: 020 7887 1820

Tel: 020 7887 1063

Note: the announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Notes to Editors

Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. At 30 June 2018, our portfolio of high-quality retail property had a value of £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture. Key investments include Bullring, Birmingham; Bicester Village, Oxfordshire; Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin; and Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
