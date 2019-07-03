Hammerson : VIA Outlets appoints Otto Ambagtsheer as CEO and delivers strong H1 2019 performance

VIA Outlets, Europe's fastest growing owner-operator of premium outlet shopping destinations, which grew its portfolio to 11 centres in its first 3 years, has appointed Otto Ambagtsheer as Chief Executive Officer.

Otto previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer, and joined the company in September 2018. With the purpose of transforming its centres into premium fashion outlets, VIA Outlets is committed to its '3 R's' strategy of Remodelling, Remerchandising and Remarketing its

assets.

This strategy delivered a strong performance in 2018, and the growth has continued in the first half of 2019 with VIA Outlets reporting a 10 per cent increase in brand sales and an 8 per cent increase in footfall.

Otto Ambagtsheer, CEO, commented: 'Our half-year results once again prove the successful execution of our strategy, as well as the resilience of the outlet market. As we enter the second half of 2019, we are delighted to have a strengthened senior management team in place which is vital to delivering VIA Outlets' continued success and ambition for the future.'

VIA Outlets was established in 2014 to acquire and manage existing outlet centres across Europe. It grew its portfolio to 11 centres across nine European countries in leading tourist locations, making it the fastest growing owner-operator of outlets in Europe.

In 2018, its total portfolio brand sales amounted to 1.07 billion euros and saw over 30 million guests visit its centres.

VIA Outlets press release