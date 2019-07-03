Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hammerson : VIA Outlets appoints Otto Ambagtsheer as CEO and delivers strong H1 2019 performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:48am EDT

VIA Outlets, Europe's fastest growing owner-operator of premium outlet shopping destinations, which grew its portfolio to 11 centres in its first 3 years, has appointed Otto Ambagtsheer as Chief Executive Officer.

Otto previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer, and joined the company in September 2018. With the purpose of transforming its centres into premium fashion outlets, VIA Outlets is committed to its '3 R's' strategy of Remodelling, Remerchandising and Remarketing its
assets.

This strategy delivered a strong performance in 2018, and the growth has continued in the first half of 2019 with VIA Outlets reporting a 10 per cent increase in brand sales and an 8 per cent increase in footfall.

Otto Ambagtsheer, CEO, commented: 'Our half-year results once again prove the successful execution of our strategy, as well as the resilience of the outlet market. As we enter the second half of 2019, we are delighted to have a strengthened senior management team in place which is vital to delivering VIA Outlets' continued success and ambition for the future.'

VIA Outlets was established in 2014 to acquire and manage existing outlet centres across Europe. It grew its portfolio to 11 centres across nine European countries in leading tourist locations, making it the fastest growing owner-operator of outlets in Europe.

In 2018, its total portfolio brand sales amounted to 1.07 billion euros and saw over 30 million guests visit its centres.

VIA Outlets press release

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
05:48aHAMMERSON : VIA Outlets appoints Otto Ambagtsheer as CEO and delivers strong H1 ..
PU
07/02HAMMERSON : Appointment of UK & Ireland Operations Director
PU
06/27Activist investor Elliott's top European holdings
RE
06/25HAMMERSON : Investor Presentation – Morgan Stanley European Property Confe..
PU
06/25HAMMERSON : Dundrum Town Centre lands premium chicken restaurant Mad Egg
PU
06/24HAMMERSON : The Maze brings in thousands to Westquay
PU
06/18TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
06/17HAMMERSON : Pancake Pioneers Stack & Still to open in Silverburn
PU
06/14HAMMERSON : Notification of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
06/14HAMMERSON : Provisional calendar
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 358 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 -217 M
Debt 2019 2 939 M
Yield 2019 8,93%
P/E ratio 2019 -5,34x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 14,1x
Capitalization 2 187 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,42  GBP
Last Close Price 2,86  GBP
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-13.18%2 755
EQUINIX INC46.06%42 450
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.81%24 384
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.61%21 417
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.25%16 257
WP CAREY INC24.21%13 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About