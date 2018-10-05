Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON (HMSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/05 05:30:00 pm
442.7 GBp   +3.36%
05:38pHAMMERSON : sells Highcross stake for £236m and creates new internat..
PU
01:23pIntu Properties shares soar on revived bid prospects
RE
11:17aIntu Properties Shares Soar on Possible Takeover
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hammerson : sells Highcross stake for £236m and creates new international joint venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:38pm CEST

Hammerson plc ('Hammerson') has exchanged contracts for the sale of a 50% stake in Highcross shopping centre in Leicester for £236m. This represents a 5% discount to December 2017 book value allowing for capex associated with the proactive reconfiguration of the former House of Fraser store.

The deal creates a new £472m joint venture with an Asian investor introduced by M&G Real Estate. Hammerson will manage the centre for the new joint venture and the sale price represents a net initial yield of 5.5%.

Highcross is Leicester's leading retail destination. The 110,000m² centre attracts 18 million visitors a year and is anchored by John Lewis & Partners, Debenhams and a Showcase Cinema de Lux.

The centre continues to experience strong demand from retailers, with luxury perfume brand Jo Malone London recently opening its first boutique in the city. Debenhams has invested £5 million in store improvements as well as introducing new brands to Leicester through concessions including Maisons du Monde, Murad and Kat Von D. As at 30 June, Highcross' occupancy was 96.7% with an annual passing rent of £26.7m.

Hammerson has made a significant number of improvements and transformed the retail line-up as part of its strategy to reduce reliance on department stores and enhance the retail mix. In 2016, the House of Fraser space was proactively taken back to accommodate an upsized flagship Zara store, which has recently opened, alongside an upsized JD Sports and additional restaurant and leisure space.

The leisure offer has also been significantly improved, with St Peter's Square now a dedicated dining quarter with enhanced public space. New indoor climbing operator Social Climbing has joined the centre and new concept Treetop Adventure Golf is also set to open early next year. Complementary recent openings include Runners Need and Cotswold Outdoor as consumers continue to focus on health and wellbeing.

Hammerson, which owns and manages flagship retail destinations and Premium Outlets, recently increased its disposal target for 2018 to £600 million as part of its reshaped strategy.

This transaction takes Hammerson's total disposals in 2018 to over £530 million, including the sale of four retail parks earlier this year in line with its plans to exit the retail park sector over the medium term.

David Atkins, Chief Executive of Hammerson, commented: 'We have now achieved close to 90% of our increased 2018 disposal target of £600m. This latest transaction is at a price that underpins the underlying strengths of our flagship destinations. It is clear there are institutional investors that continue to have the appetite to buy into top tier centres and see value in creating joint ventures with skilled operators.

'We are taking advantage of the current valuation disconnect with equity markets using proceeds to both buy back our own shares at a significant discount to NAV and reduce leverage, whilst also continuing to selectively invest in higher growth markets. We are single-mindedly focused on shareholder value and will continue to pursue further disposal options that would allow us to achieve prices that reflect the underlying value of the asset.'

John Duxbury, Head of Retail & Leisure, M&G Real Estate comments: 'This is a significant investment into a high quality, strategically located, well-let regional asset, which provides a great place for people to shop, dine out and be entertained.

'The retail sector has its challenges, but prime assets in the right locations will be resilient to the changing retail landscape and continue to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns for our investors. With a strong line up of retail and leisure brands, we are confident that Highcross has an exciting future.'

The completion of the transaction is expected to take place later in the year subject to EU competition clearance and joint venture finance.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
05:38pHAMMERSON : sells Highcross stake for £236m and creates new international joint ..
PU
01:23pIntu Properties shares soar on revived bid prospects
RE
11:17aIntu Properties Shares Soar on Possible Takeover
DJ
10:49aIntu shares soar on revived bid prospects
RE
10/03HAMMERSON : Cabot Circus contributes £114m in income tax over 10 years
PU
10/03HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
10/02HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
10/01HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
09/28HAMMERSON : Tessuti opens first store in Wales at Cyfarthfa Retail Park
PU
09/28HAMMERSON : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/18SPENDING 55% OF THE NET RENTAL INCOM : Intu Properties 
08/02Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
07/25Hammerson Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/24Hammerson Plc reports 1H results 
03/29KLEPIERRE : A High Quality And Low Risk Malls Operator Offering 25% Upside 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 388 M
EBIT 2018 336 M
Net income 2018 -46,4 M
Debt 2018 3 570 M
Yield 2018 6,13%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,84
EV / Sales 2018 17,8x
EV / Sales 2019 18,1x
Capitalization 3 343 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,36  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Warren Stuart Austin Finance Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-21.70%4 347
EQUINIX INC-6.79%33 589
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-3.85%23 508
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 711
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.84%16 399
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-9.30%13 490
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.