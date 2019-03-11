Log in
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

03/11/2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are                                    Hammerson Plc
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                          X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                                                                  X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name                                                                                        JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                   Wilmington, Delaware, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
                                                                                       J.P. Morgan Securities plc
                                                                                      J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
                                                                 J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
                                                                      JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                      London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
                                                                                                    06 March 2019
reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                                      08 March 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
                                                     % of voting rights
                             % of voting rights                                                   Total number of
                                                    through financial in-    Total of both in %
                             attached to shares                                                   voting rights of
                                                         struments              (8.A + 8.B)
                                (total of 8. A)                                                   issuervii
                                                  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which        Below Minimum             Below Minimum                 Below Minimum
threshold was
                                                                                                             766,293,613
                              Threshold                 Threshold                     Threshold
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if                  0.31%                      4.87%                       5.18 %
applicable)




 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
 reachedviii
 A: Voting rights attached to shares
 Class/type of              Number of voting rightsix                           % of voting rights
 shares
 ISIN code (if possible)            Direct                  Indirect                     Direct                  Indirect
                                (Art 9 of Directive    (Art 10 of Directive          (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive
                             2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)       2004/109/EC)             2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)        2004/109/EC)
                                                           (DTR5.2.1)                                            (DTR5.2.1)
                                                      Below Minimum                                         Below Minimum
   GB0004065016
                                                        Threshold                                             Threshold




 SUBTOTAL 8. A                     Below Minimum Threshold                             Below Minimum Threshold



 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
                                                                              Number of voting rights
 Type of financial          Expiration        Exercise/                       that may be acquired if
                                                                                                           % of voting rights
 instrument                 datex             Conversion Periodxi             the instrument is
                                                                              exercised/converted.




                                              SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
                                                Exercise/
 Type of financial         Expiration                            Physical or cash         Number of
                                               Conversion                                                  % of voting rights
   instrument                datex                                 settlementxii         voting rights
                                                Period xi




                                                                     SUBTOTAL
                                                                       8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv   X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
                                                                    % of voting rights
                                 % of voting rights if it                                            Total of both if it
                                                                  through financial in-
                                  equals or is higher                                               equals or is higher
          Namexv                                                  struments if it equals
                                  than the notifiable                                               than the notifiable
                                                                  or is higher than the
                                       threshold                                                        threshold
                                                                   notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
J.P. Morgan Internation-
al Finance Limited
J.P. Morgan Capital
Holdings Limited
J.P. Morgan Securities
plc


JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association


JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
J.P. Morgan Internation-
al Finance Limited
J.P. Morgan EU Capital
Holdings Limited
J.P. Morgan EU Hold-
ings Limited
J.P. Morgan Equities
South Africa Proprietary
Limited


JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Hold-
ings LLC
J.P. Morgan Broker-
Dealer Holdings Inc.
J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder                                                                 N/A

The number and % of voting rights held                                                   N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held                                      N/A



11. Additional informationxvi

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

 Place of completion                                                   London, United Kingdom

 Date of completion                                                             08 March 2019

For further information contact:

Julia Crane
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

11 March 2019

Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 11/03/2019 01:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
SENS_20190311_S412144.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 23:59:09 UTC
