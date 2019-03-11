TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v J.P. Morgan Securities plc J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Name J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 06 March 2019 reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08 March 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8. A) issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which Below Minimum Below Minimum Below Minimum threshold was 766,293,613 Threshold Threshold Threshold crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.31% 4.87% 5.18 % applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Below Minimum Below Minimum GB0004065016 Threshold Threshold SUBTOTAL 8. A Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Exercise/ Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of Conversion % of voting rights instrument datex settlementxii voting rights Period xi SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv X (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights % of voting rights if it Total of both if it through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher Namexv struments if it equals than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan Internation- al Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities plc JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan Internation- al Finance Limited J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan EU Hold- ings Limited J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Hold- ings LLC J.P. Morgan Broker- Dealer Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 11. Additional informationxvi Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 08 March 2019 For further information contact: Julia Crane Deputy Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 11 March 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 11/03/2019 01:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 