TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
06 March 2019
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08 March 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights Total number of
through financial in- Total of both in %
attached to shares voting rights of
struments (8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A) issuervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which Below Minimum Below Minimum Below Minimum
threshold was
766,293,613
Threshold Threshold Threshold
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if 0.31% 4.87% 5.18 %
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
Below Minimum Below Minimum
GB0004065016
Threshold Threshold
SUBTOTAL 8. A Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Number of voting rights
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
instrument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Exercise/
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of
Conversion % of voting rights
instrument datex settlementxii voting rights
Period xi
SUBTOTAL
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Namexv struments if it equals
than the notifiable than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold threshold
notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
J.P. Morgan Internation-
al Finance Limited
J.P. Morgan Capital
Holdings Limited
J.P. Morgan Securities
plc
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
J.P. Morgan Internation-
al Finance Limited
J.P. Morgan EU Capital
Holdings Limited
J.P. Morgan EU Hold-
ings Limited
J.P. Morgan Equities
South Africa Proprietary
Limited
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Hold-
ings LLC
J.P. Morgan Broker-
Dealer Holdings Inc.
J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 08 March 2019
For further information contact:
Julia Crane
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
11 March 2019
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
