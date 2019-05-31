Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
i
Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
ii
attached :
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
iii
Other (please specify) :
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
28 May 2019
vi
reached :
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights Total number of
through financial in- Total of both in %
attached to shares voting rights of
struments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83%
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83%
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
iv
3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
exercised/converted.
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
v
Physically Settled
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Physically Settled
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Name
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
Physically Settled
06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9
vi
reach Call e or d P : ut Option*
Physically Settled
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
through financial in- Total of both in %
attached to shares voting rights of
Physically Settled
struments (8.A + 8.B)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Call or Put Option*
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
Physically Settled
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
viii
reached
Call or Put Option*
1bP . P hy lea sical sel y ind Sett ica led te if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83%
Call or Put Option*
Non-UK issuer
Physically Settled
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
Physically Settled
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
Physically Settled
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83%
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
Physically Settled
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
iii
Other (please specify) :
Call or Put Option*
Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
iv
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Physically Settled
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
exercised/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
v
Physically Settled
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Physically Settled
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Name
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
Physically Settled
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9
vi
reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74%
% of voting rights Total number of
through financial in- Total of both in %
attached to shares voting rights of
Physically Settled
struments (8.A + 8.B)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Call or Put Option*
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
Phy* si P cal lea lyse no Settled te that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity,
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
viii
Cash-settled
reached
Call or Put Option*
Equity Swap
1bP . P hy lea sical sel y ind Sett ica led te if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00%
Non-UK issuer
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10%
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09%
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83%
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
iii
Other (please specify) :
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00%
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
iv
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights
13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07%
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
exercised/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00%
Physically Settled
City E and co quity Sunt wap ry of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00%
v
Physically Settled
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Equity Swap
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Name
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00%
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9
vi
reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74%
% of voting rights Total number of
Cash-settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of
Physically Settled
Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Call or Put Option*
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
P Chy ash * si P cal -set lea lytse no led Sett led te that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity,
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights
xi
Period
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led
08/28 02//09 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,433 0.00% 0.08%
viii
Cash-settled
reached
C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion*
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83%
xiii
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00%
Non-UK issuer
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
xiv
18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10%
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
X
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
(pl ease add additional row s as necessary)
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09%
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83%
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
through financial in-
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
equals or is higher equals or is higher
An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00%
xv
Name struments if it equals
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
than the notifiable than the notifiable
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
or is higher than the
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
threshold threshold
01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06%
notifiable threshold
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
iii
Other (please specify) :
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00%
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Bank, iv
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights
13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07%
National Association
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Internation- exercised/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
al Finance Limited 06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00%
Physically Settled
City E and co quity Sunt wap ry of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P C.al M l org or P an ut C Oap ptiion tal* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00%
Holdings Limited v
Physically Settled
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Equity Swap
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option* 4.44% 5.09%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
plc
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Name
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 11/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00%
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
Equity Swap
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
National Association
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9
vi
reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31%
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00%
J.P. Morgan Internation-
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74%
% of voting rights Total number of
Cash-settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital
Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Holdings Limited
Call or Put Option*
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lE ed SU ett H led tol e d- that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity,
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights
ings LLC
xi
Period
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led
J.P. Morgan Broker- 08/28 02//09 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,433 0.08% 0.00%
viii
Cash-settled
reached
C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion*
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83%
xiii
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00%
Non-UK issuer
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
The date until which the 02 votin /11g /20 rig 20 ht s w C ilal l be l: 7.864, held Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% N/A
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
xiv
18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10%
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
X
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
(pl ease add additional row s as necessary)
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09%
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83%
xvi
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
11. Additional information
through financial in-
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
equals or is higher equals or is higher
An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00%
xv
Name struments if it equals
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
than the notifiable than the notifiable
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
or is higher than the
Cash-settled
Table 8A) Includes stock borrows of 23,639,640 (3.08%)
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
threshold threshold
01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06%
notifiable threshold
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
iii
Other (please specify) :
Chain of controlled undertakings:
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00%
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Bank, iv
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights
13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07%
National Association
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
JPM Eq org uitan y S C wha apse Ban k, National Association (100%)
Physically Settled
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Internation- exercised/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.PC . M ash org -set ant lIed nte rnational Finance Limited (100%)
Call or Put Option*
al Finance Limited 06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00%
Physically Settled
C J.iP ty E . and co q M ui org ty an Sunt w C ap rap y of it al regi Hol std er ing ed s of Li fim ce it(ed if ap (100 plica %) bl e)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P C.al M l org or P an ut C Oap ptiion tal* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00%
Holdings Limited v
Physically Settled
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Equity Swap
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option* 4.44% 5.09%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
plc
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
Equity Swap
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Name
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00%
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 11/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00%
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
Equity Swap
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
Cash-settled
National Association
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9
vi
reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03%
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31%
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
Equity Swap
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Li 08/02 mi/t20 ed21 (10 0C %) al l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00%
J.P. Morgan Internation-
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E Sq ett uilted ies South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
Equity Swap
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74%
% of voting rights Total number of
Cash-settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital
Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B)
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Holdings Limited
Call or Put Option*
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lE ed SU ett H led tol e d- that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity,
Date of completion 30 May 2019
For further information contact:
Michael Pasmore
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
31 May 2019
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights
ings LLC
xi
Period
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led
J.P. Morgan Broker- 08/28 02//09 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,433 0.08% 0.00%
viii
Cash-settled
reached
C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion*
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83%
xiii
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00%
Non-UK issuer
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
The date until which the 02 votin /11g /20 rig 20 ht s w C ilal l be l: 7.864, held Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% N/A
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
xiv
18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10%
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
X
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
(pl ease add additional row s as necessary)
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09%
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83%
xvi
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
11. Additional information
through financial in-
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
equals or is higher equals or is higher
An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00%
xv
Name struments if it equals
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
than the notifiable than the notifiable
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
or is higher than the
Cash-settled
Table 8A) Includes stock borrows of 23,639,640 (3.08%)
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
threshold threshold
01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06%
notifiable threshold
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
iii
Other (please specify) :
Chain of controlled undertakings:
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00%
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Bank, iv
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights
13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07%
National Association
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
JPM Eq org uitan y S C wha apse Ban k, National Association (100%)
Physically Settled
Name JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Internation- exercised/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.PC . M ash org -set ant lIed nte rnational Finance Limited (100%)
Call or Put Option*
al Finance Limited 06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00%
Physically Settled
C J.iP ty E . and co q M ui org ty an Sunt w C ap rap y of it al regi Hol std er ing ed s of Li fim ce it(ed if ap (100 plica %) bl e)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P C.al M l org or P an ut C Oap ptiion tal* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00%
Holdings Limited v
Physically Settled
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Equity Swap
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option* 4.44% 5.09%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
plc
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
Equity Swap
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Name
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00%
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 11/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00%
Physically Settled
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
Equity Swap
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
Cash-settled
National Association
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9
vi
reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03%
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31%
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
Equity Swap
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Li 08/02 mi/t20 ed21 (10 0C %) al l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00%
J.P. Morgan Internation-
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E Sq ett uilted ies South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
Equity Swap
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74%
% of voting rights Total number of
Cash-settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital
Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B)
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Holdings Limited
Call or Put Option*
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
SENS_20190531_S415651.pdf