TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 0 05/31/2019 | 06:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft i Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc ii attached : 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) J.P. Morgan Securities plc J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Name J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 28 May 2019 vi reached : 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation Hammerson plc on the date on which (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.83% 4.44% 5.27% 766,293,613 threshold was (Company number 360632) crossed or reached LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum notification (if ('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold applicable) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or viii reached NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft i Word format if possible) A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect of ISex IN ic st ode ing ( ifsh po are ssibl s e) to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive ii attached : 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83% Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83% An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) iii Other (please specify) : Number of voting rights iv 3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if % of voting rights x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. exercised/converted. Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* v Physically Settled 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Securities plc Physically Settled 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* Name J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Call or Put Option* Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9 vi reach Call e or d P : ut Option* Physically Settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019 Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Physically Settled 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights Call or Put Option* % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of Physically Settled struments (8.A + 8.B) 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% vii (total of 8. A) issuer Call or Put Option* (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation Physically Settled Hammerson plc 24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% on the date on which Call or Put Option* (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.83% 4.44% 5.27% 766,293,613 threshold was Physically Settled (Company number 360632) 28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% crossed or reached Call or Put Option* LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Physically Settled ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% notification (if Call or Put Option* ('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold applicable) Physically Settled 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% TR C-al 1: l or Stan Put O dp ar tion d *fo rm for notification of major holdings 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled 28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% viii reached Call or Put Option* NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Physically Settled i Word format if possible) A: Voting rights attached to shares 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled 1a. Identity of the issue 12 r or /10 t/he 20 20 un de C rlal yli:ng 7.864, issue Prut : 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares Call or Put Option* Direct Indirect Direct Indirect of ISex IN ic st ode ing ( ifsh po are ssibl s e) to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled ii attached : 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Call or Put Option* (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 1bP . P hy lea sical sel y ind Sett ica led te if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83% Call or Put Option* Non-UK issuer Physically Settled 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') Physically Settled 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Physically Settled SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83% 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments Physically Settled 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% iii Other (please specify) : Call or Put Option* Number of voting rights Physically Settled iv 07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if Call or Put Option* % of voting rights x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Physically Settled Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. exercised/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* v Physically Settled 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Securities plc Physically Settled 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Name Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd Physically Settled Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Call or Put Option* 11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9 vi reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019 Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of Physically Settled struments (8.A + 8.B) 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% vii (total of 8. A) issuer Call or Put Option* (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation Phy* si P cal lea lyse no Settled te that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Hammerson plc 24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% on the date on which Call de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.83% 4.44% 5.27% 766,293,613 threshold was Physically Settled (Company number 360632) 28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% crossed or reached Call or Put Option* LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Physically Settled ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% notification (if Call or Put Option* ('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold applicable) B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive Physically Settled 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Call or Put Option* Exercise/ Physically Settled Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Conversion % of voting rights TR C-al 1: l or Stan Put O dp ar tion d *fo rm for notification of major holdings x xii instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled 28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% viii Cash-settled reached Call or Put Option* NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 05/06/2019 05/06/2019 Cash 21,663 0.00% Equity Swap Physically Settled i Word format if possible) A: Voting rights attached to shares 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/06/2019 06/06/2019 Cash 2,802,300 0.37% Class/type of ix Equity Swap Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled 1a. Identity of the issue 12 r or /10 t/he 20 20 un de C rlal yli:ng 7.864, issue Prut : 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares Cash-settled Call or Put Option* Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 10/06/2019 10/06/2019 Cash 1,207,683 0.16% of ISex IN ic st ode ing ( ifsh po are ssibl s e) to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc Equity Swap (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled ii attached : 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 12/06/2019 12/06/2019( DTR5.2.1) Cash 2,229,312 (D 0.29% TR5.2.1 ) Equity Swap 1bP . P hy lea sical sel y ind Sett ica led te if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00% Non-UK issuer Equity Swap Physically Settled 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10% 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') Equity Swap Physically Settled 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Equity Swap Physically Settled SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83% 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00% Equity Swap Physically Settled 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% iii Other (please specify) : Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00% Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled iv 07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if Cash-settled Call or Put Option* % of voting rights 13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07% instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Equity Swap Physically Settled Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. exercised/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00% Physically Settled City E and co quity Sunt wap ry of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00% v Physically Settled 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Equity Swap 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Securities plc 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% Physically Settled Equity Swap 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Name Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Call or Put Option* 11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00% Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Equity Swap Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9 vi reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03% Physically Settled Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019 Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31% Physically Settled Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00% Physically Settled Equity Swap 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% % of voting rights Total number of Cash-settled through financial in- Total of both in % 01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of Physically Settled Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B) 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% vii (total of 8. A) issuer Call or Put Option* (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation P Chy ash * si P cal -set lea lytse no led Sett led te that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Hammerson plc 02/24 06//08 20/20 20 20 C 02 al/l06 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 108,597 0.08% 0.01% on the date on which C E al qlui de or type P S ut nd w ap O ing p ti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.83% 4.44% 5.27% 766,293,613 threshold was P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led (Company number 360632) 29/28 06//08 20/20 20 20 C 29 al/l06 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 1,041,172 0.08% 0.14% crossed or reached C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 11/07 08//09 20/20 20 20 C 11 al/l08 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,015 0.00% 0.08% notification (if C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* ('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold applicable) B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led 26/14 10//09 20/20 20 20 C 26 al/l10 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 28 ,764 0.00% 0.08% 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* Exercise/ P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 22/21 02//09 20/21 20 20 C 22 al/l02 : 7.864, /2021 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 55 ,673 0.01% 0.08% Conversion % of voting rights TR C- E al 1: qlui or S tytan P S ut w ap O dp ar tion d *fo rm for notification of major holdings x xii instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led 08/28 02//09 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,433 0.00% 0.08% viii Cash-settled reached C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 05/06/2019 05/06/2019 Cash 21,663 0.00% Equity Swap Physically Settled i SUBTOTAL Word format if possible) A: Voting rights attached to shares 13,030,581 1.70% 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled 8.B.2 Call or Put Option* 06/06/2019 06/06/2019 Cash 2,802,300 0.37% Class/type of ix Equity Swap Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled 1a. Identity of the issue 12 r or /10 t/he 20 20 un de C rlal yli:ng 7.864, issue Prut : 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares Cash -settled Call or Put Option* Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 10/06/2019 10/06/2019 Cash 1,207,683 0.16% of ISex IN ic st ode ing ( ifsh po are ssibl s e) to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 9. IE nfor quitmat y Sw ion ap in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled ii attached : 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) appl Ciash cab-le box settled w ith an 'X') Call or Put Option* 12/06/2019 12/06/2019( DTR5.2.1) Cash 2,229,312 (D 0.29% TR5.2.1 ) Equity Swap 1bP . P hy lea sical sel y ind Sett ica led te if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83% xiii Cash-settled Call or Put Option* control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00% Non-UK issuer Equity Swap Physically Settled 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the Cash-settled Call or Put Option* xiv 18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10% financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') X Equity Swap Physically Settled (pl ease add additional row s as necessary) 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X % of voting rights Equity Swap Physically Settled % of voting rights if it Total of both if it SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83% 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% through financial in- Cash-settled Call or Put Option* equals or is higher equals or is higher An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00% xv Name struments if it equals Equity Swap Physically Settled than the notifiable than the notifiable 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% or is higher than the Cash-settled Call or Put Option* An event changing the breakdown of voting rights threshold threshold 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% notifiable threshold Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% iii Other (please specify) : Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00% Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Bank, iv 07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if Cash-settled Call or Put Option* % of voting rights 13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07% National Association instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Equity Swap Physically Settled Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Internation- exercised/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* al Finance Limited 06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00% Physically Settled City E and co quity Sunt wap ry of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P C.al M l org or P an ut C Oap ptiion tal* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00% Holdings Limited v Physically Settled 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Equity Swap 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 4.44% 5.09% J.P. Morgan Securities plc 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% plc Physically Settled Equity Swap 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Name Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 11/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00% Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Equity Swap JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled National Association Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9 vi reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03% Physically Settled Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co. 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019 Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31% JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00% J.P. Morgan Internation- Physically Settled Equity Swap 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% % of voting rights Total number of Cash-settled through financial in- Total of both in % 01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B) 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% vii (total of 8. A) issuer Holdings Limited Call or Put Option* (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lE ed SU ett H led tol e d- that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Hammerson plc 02/24 06//08 20/20 20 20 C 02 al /l06 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 108,597 0.08% 0.01% on the date on which ing C E s al q Li lui de or m ty ipe tP ed S ut nd w ap O ing p ti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.83% 4.44% 5.27% 766,293,613 threshold was J.P P C . hy M ash si org cal -set an lyt lE ed Sq ett ui lted ies (Company number 360632) 29/28 06//08 20/20 20 20 C 29 al/l06 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 1,041,172 0.08% 0.14% crossed or reached Sou C E al tq h A lui or tfyrP iS ca Pro ut w ap Op tprie ion*t ary LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Lim P C ihy tash ed si cal -set lyt led Sett led ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 11/07 08//09 20/20 20 20 C 11 al/l08 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,015 0.00% 0.08% notification (if C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* ('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold applicable) B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led 26/14 10//09 20/20 20 20 C 26 al/l10 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 28 ,764 0.00% 0.08% 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* JPMorgan Chase & Co. Exercise/ P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of JPMorgan Chase Hol22 d-/21 02//09 20/21 20 20 C 22 al/l02 : 7.864, /2021 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 55 ,673 0.01% 0.08% Conversion % of voting rights TR C- E al 1: qlui or S tytan P S ut w ap O dp ar tion d *fo rm for notificati on of major holdi ngs x xii instrument date settlement voting rights ings LLC xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led J.P. Morgan Broker- 08/28 02//09 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,433 0.08% 0.00% viii Cash-settled reached C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 05/06/2019 05/06/2019 Cash 21,663 0.00% Dealer Holdings Inc. Equity Swap Physically Settled i SUBTOTAL Word format if possible) A: Voting rights attached to shares J.P. Morg an Securities 13,030,581 1.70% 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled 8.B.2 Call or Put Option* 06/06/2019 06/06/2019 Cash 2,802,300 0.37% LLC Class/type of ix Equity Swap Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled 1a. Identity of the issue 12 r or /10 t/he 20 20 un de C rlal yli:ng 7.864, issue Prut : 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Cash -settled Call or Put Option* Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 10/06/2019 10/06/2019 Cash 1,207,683 0.16% of ISex IN ic st ode ing ( ifsh po are ssibl s e) to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 9. IE nfor quitmat y Sw ion ap in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled ii a Ntame tache ofd t: he proxy holder N/A 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) appl Ciash cab-le box settled w ith an 'X') Call or Put Option* 12/06/2019 12/06/2019( DTR5.2.1) Cash 2,229,312 (D 0.29% TR5.2.1 ) Equity Swap 1bP . P hy lea sical sel y ind Sett ica led te if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not The number and % of voting rights held N/A 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83% xiii Cash-settled Call or Put Option* control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00% Non-UK issuer Equity Swap Physically Settled The date until which the 02 votin /11g /20 rig 20 ht s w C ilal l be l: 7.864, held Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% N/A Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the Cash-settled Call or Put Option* xiv 18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10% financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') X Equity Swap Physically Settled (pl ease add additional row s as necessary) 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X % of voting rights Equity Swap Physically Settled % of voting rights if it Total of both if it SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83% xvi 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 11. Additional information through financial in- Cash-settled Call or Put Option* equals or is higher equals or is higher An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00% xv Name struments if it equals Equity Swap Physically Settled than the notifiable than the notifiable 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% or is higher than the Cash-settled Tab Cal le 8A l or ) P Iut ncl O ud ptes s ion*t ock borrows of 23,639,640 (3.08%) An event changing the breakdown of voting rights threshold threshold 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% notifiable threshold Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% iii Other (please specify) : Cha Ciash n of -set cotnt led rol led undertakings: Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00% Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Bank, iv 07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if Cash-settled JPMorgan Chase & Co. Call or Put Option* % of voting rights 13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07% National Association instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is JPM Eq org uitan y S C wha apse Ban k, National Association (100%) Physically Settled Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Internation- exercised/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.PC . M ash org -set ant lIed nte rnational Finance Limited (100%) Call or Put Option* al Finance Limited 06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00% Physically Settled C J.iP ty E . and co q M ui org ty an Sunt w C ap rap y of it al regi Hol std er ing ed s of Li fim ce it(ed if ap (100 plica %) bl e) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P C.al M l org or P an ut C Oap ptiion tal* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00% Holdings Limited v Physically Settled 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Equity Swap 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 4.44% 5.09% J.P. Morgan Securities plc 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% plc Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) Equity Swap 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Name Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00% Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 11/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00% Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) Equity Swap JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) Cash-settled National Association Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9 vi reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03% Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co. 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019 Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31% JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Li 08/02 mi/t20 ed21 (10 0C %) al l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00% J.P. Morgan Internation- J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E Sq ett uilted ies South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) Equity Swap 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% % of voting rights Total number of Cash-settled through financial in- Total of both in % 01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B) Place of completion 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 London, United 0.08% King dom vii (total of 8. A) issuer Holdings Limited Call or Put Option* (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lE ed SU ett H led tol e d- that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Hammerson plc Date of completion 30 May 2019 02/24 06//08 20/20 20 20 C 02 al /l06 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 108,597 0.01% 0.08% on the date on which ing C E s al q Li lui de or m ty ipe tP ed S ut nd w ap O ing p ti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.83% 4.44% 5.27% 766,293,613 thresho ld was J.P P C . hy M ash si org cal -set an lyt lE ed Sq ett ui lted ies (Company number 360632) 29/28 06//08 20/20 20 20 C 29 al/l06 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 1,041,172 0.08% 0.14% crossed or reached For further information contact: Sou C E al tq h A lui or tfyrP iS ca Pro ut w ap Op tprie ion*t ary LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Lim P C ihy tash ed si cal -set lyt led Sett led ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 11/07 08//09 20/20 20 20 C 11 al/l08 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,015 0.00% 0.08% notification (if Mi chael Pasmore C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* ('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold applicable) AsB si s2 tant : Fina Com ncia pa l Ins nyt rume Secretar nts y w ith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led 26/14 10//09 20/20 20 20 C 26 al/l10 : 7.864, /2020 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 28 ,764 0.08% 0.00% Tel 20 : + 04 44 /10 (09/EC )20 7887 (DTR 1000 5.3.1. 1 (b)) C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* JPMorgan Chase & Co. Exercise/ P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of JPMorgan Chase Hol22 d-/21 02//09 20/21 20 20 C 22 al/l02 : 7.864, /2021 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 55 ,673 0.01% 0.08% Conversion % of voting rights TR 31 C M - E al 1: ay qlui or S t2019 ytan P S ut w ap O dp ar tion d *fo rm for notificati on of major holdi ngs x xii instrument date settlement voting rights ings LLC xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or P Chy ash sical -set lyt led Sett led J.P. Morgan Broker- 08/28 02//09 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 Put: 5.243C ash 600,000 20 ,433 0.08% 0.00% viii Cash-settled reached C E al qlui or tyP S ut w ap Op tion* Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 05/06/2019 05/06/2019 Cash 21,663 0.00% Dealer Holdings Inc. Equity Swap Physically Settled i SUBTOTAL listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Word format if possible) A: Voting rights attached to shares J.P. Morg an Securities 13,030,581 1.70% 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled 8.B.2 Call or Put Option* 06/06/2019 06/06/2019 Cash 2,802,300 0.37% LLC Class/type of ix Equity Swap Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled Sponsor: 1a. Identity of the issue 12 r or /10 t/he 20 20 un de C rlal yli:ng 7.864, issue Prut : 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Cash -settled Call or Put Option* Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Investec Bank Limited 10/06/2019 10/06/2019 Cash 1,207,683 0.16% of ISex IN ic st ode ing ( ifsh po are ssibl s e) to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 9. IE nfor quitmat y Sw ion ap in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled ii a Ntame tache ofd t: he proxy holder N/A 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) appl Ciash cab-le box settled w ith an 'X') Call or Put Option* 12/06/2019 12/06/2019( DTR5.2.1) Cash 2,229,312 (D 0.29% TR5.2.1 ) Equity Swap 1bP . P hy lea sical sel y ind Sett ica led te if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not The number and % of voting rights held N/A 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 6,337,397 0.83% xiii Cash-settled Call or Put Option* control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 17/06/2019 17/06/2019 Cash 28,591 0.00% Non-UK issuer Equity Swap Physically Settled The date until which the 02 votin /11g /20 rig 20 ht s w C ilal l be l: 7.864, held Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% N/A Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the Cash-settled Call or Put Option* xiv 18/06/2019 18/06/2019 Cash 737,395 0.10% financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') X Equity Swap Physically Settled (pl ease add additional row s as necessary) 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X % of voting rights Equity Swap Physically Settled % of voting rights if it Total of both if it SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,337,397 0.83% xvi 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 11. Additional information through financial in- Cash-settled Call or Put Option* equals or is higher equals or is higher An acquisition or disposa 19/l07 of /f20 inanc 19 ial inst19 rum /07 ent /20 s 19 Cash 463 0.00% xv Name struments if it equals Equity Swap Physically Settled than the notifiable than the notifiable 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% or is higher than the Cash-settled Tab Cal le 8A l or ) P Iut ncl O ud ptes s ion*t ock borrows of 23,639,640 (3.08%) An event changing the breakdown of voting rights threshold threshold 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% notifiable threshold Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% iii Other (please specify) : Cha Ciash n of -set cotnt led rol led undertakings: Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23/09/2019 23/09/2019 Cash 10,755 0.00% Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Bank, iv 07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 3. Ty D peta e of il f sinan of pe cia rson l suE bj xpir ectatio to n the no Exe tifr ica cise tion / obligation that may be acquired if Cash-settled JPMorgan Chase & Co. Call or Put Option* % of voting rights 13/12/20 x 19 13/12/2019 xi Cash 513,974 0.07% National Association instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is JPM Eq org uitan y S C wha apse Ban k, National Association (100%) Physically Settled Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Internation- exercised/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.PC . M ash org -set ant lIed nte rnational Finance Limited (100%) Call or Put Option* al Finance Limited 06/01/2020 06/01/2020 Cash 9,698 0.00% Physically Settled C J.iP ty E . and co q M ui org ty an Sunt w C ap rap y of it al regi Hol std er ing ed s of Li fim ce it(ed if ap (100 plica %) bl e) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P C.al M l org or P an ut C Oap ptiion tal* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 3,841 0.00% Holdings Limited v Physically Settled 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Equity Swap 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 4.44% 5.09% J.P. Morgan Securities plc 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% plc Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) Equity Swap 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Name Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 34,690 0.00% Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 11/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 01/05/2020 01/05/2020 Cash 15,093 0.00% Physically Settled City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) Equity Swap JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) Cash-settled National Association Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 28 0.08% May 201 9 vi reach Call e or d P : ut Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 257,497 0.03% Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co. 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 May 2019 Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 2,383,906 0.31% JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Li 08/02 mi/t20 ed21 (10 0C %) al l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 26/05/2020 26/05/2020 Cash 22,216 0.00% J.P. Morgan Internation- J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E Sq ett uilted ies South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) Equity Swap 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% % of voting rights Total number of Cash-settled through financial in- Total of both in % 01 att /06 ac /he 20d t 20o shares 01 /06/2020 Cash 30,732 voting r0.00% ights of J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital Equity Swap struments (8.A + 8.B) Place of completion 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 London, United 0.08% King dom vii (total of 8. A) issuer Holdings Limited Call or Put Option* (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) SENS_20190531_S415651.pdf

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hammerson plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:08:03 UTC 0 Latest news on HAMMERSON 06:09a TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 05/28 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 05/23 HAMMERSON : Festival of Light demonstrates bright appeal of experiential events PU 05/21 HAMMERSON : Board Change - Hammerson plc AQ 05/21 AMENDED : TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 05/21 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 05/21 HAMMERSON : CFO Drakesmith resigns after eight years in role RE 05/20 HAMMERSON : Disposal of Dallow Road Retail Park, Luton AQ 05/16 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 05/14 HAMMERSON : Notification of transaction of Director PU