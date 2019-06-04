Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
i
Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
ii
attached :
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
iii
Other (please specify) :
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Barclays Plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
30 May 2019
vi
reached :
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03 June 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of
Total of both in %
attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of
(8.A + 8.B)
vii
(total of 8. A) struments issuer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
(Company number 360632)
of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Hammerson Plc
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
(Company number 360632)
(please add additional rows as necessary)
