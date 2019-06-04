Log in
TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
HAMMERSON : Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR
PU
HAMMERSON : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

06/04/2019 | 06:20am EDT
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 
i 
Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
 
ii
attached : 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
UK issuer 
X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name Barclays Plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
30 May 2019 
vi
reached : 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03 June 2019 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
% of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of 
Total of both in % 
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
   
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Res (Com ulting pa sny itu ati num on ber 360632) 
Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest 
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold 766,293,613 
threshold was 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
   
crossed or reached 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
Position of previous 
 
notification (if  0.388 5.711 6.099 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
applicable) 
 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
i 
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
Class/type of 
ix
of existing shares to which v Number oti of ng v o ritgh ing t r s igh are ts  % of votHam ing r m igh ersto sn  Plc 
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
UK issuer 
Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the low Xes t 
GB0004065016 applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold 
    
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
Below the lowest applicable threshold Below the lowest applicable threshold 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
  
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
X 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
Number of voting rights 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
% of voting rights 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
exercised/converted. 
Name Barclays Plc 
     
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
  
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
 
 
Name  
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Exercise/  Physical or 
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
x
instrument date voting rights  
xi xii
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Period settlement 
30 May 2019 
vi
reached :  
  
   
 
 SUBTOTAL 
   
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03 June 2019 
8.B.2 
 
7. Total  positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
% of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of 
Total of both in % 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
  
      
Person subject to the notification obligation is not (tot con alt rof ol le 8d b .B 1 y + an 8. y na B 2) tura l person or legal entity and does not 
Hammerson plc 
xiii
 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Res (Com ulting pa sny itu ati num on ber 360632) 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest 
on the date on which 
xiv 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold 766,293,613 
X 
threshold was 
(Ipl SIea N:s GB000 e add a406501 dditional6 r ows as necessary) 
   
crossed or reached 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
% of voting rights 
Position of previous % of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
 
through financial in-
notification (if  0.388 5.711 6.099 
equals or is higher equa ls or is higher 
xv
Name struments if it equals 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
applicable) 
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
or is higher than the 
 
threshold threshold 
 
notifiable threshold 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
i 
    
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
10Clas . In cas s/ty e o pe of f prox y voting, please identify: 
ix
of existing shares to which v Number oti of ng v o ritgh ing t r s igh are ts  % of votHam ing r m igh ersto sn  Plc 
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
Name of the proxy holder  
ISIN code (if possible) 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
The number and % of voting rights held  
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
UK issuer 
Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the low Xes t 
GB0004065016 applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold 
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
    
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
Below the lowest applicable threshold Below the lowest applicable threshold 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
  
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
X 
xvi
11. Additional information 
 
A n acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X 
 
B 1: F inancial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
Place of completion London 
Number of voting rights 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
% of voting rights 
x xi
Date of completion 03 June 2019 
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
exercised/converted. 
 
Name Barclays Plc 
For  further information c ontact:    
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
  
Michael Pasmore 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Assistant Company Secretary 
 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
 
Name  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
4 June 2019 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Exercise/  Physical or 
 
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
Hammerson has its prim x ary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward 
instrument date voting rights  
xi xii
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Period settlement 
30 May 2019 
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
vi
reached :  
  
   
 
 
 SUBTOTAL 
Sp onsor:   
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03 June 2019 
8.B.2 
Investec Bank Limited 
 
 
7. Total  positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
% of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of 
Total of both in % 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer
SENS_20190604_S415821.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 10:19:16 UTC
