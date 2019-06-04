TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 0 06/04/2019 | 06:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft i Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc ii attached : 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Barclays Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 30 May 2019 vi reached : 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03 June 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of Total of both in % attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) Res (Com ulting pa sny itu ati num on ber 360632) Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold 766,293,613 threshold was ISIN: GB0004065016 crossed or reached ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Position of previous notification (if 0.388 5.711 6.099 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings applicable) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or i viii Word format if possible) reached A: Voting rights attached to shares 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Class/type of ix of existing shares to which v Number oti of ng v o ritgh ing t r s igh are ts % of votHam ing r m igh ersto sn Plc shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) UK issuer Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the low Xes t GB0004065016 applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') Below the lowest applicable threshold Below the lowest applicable threshold SUBTOTAL 8. A An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Number of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation exercised/converted. Name Barclays Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) City and country of registered office (if applicable) Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration Number of Conversion cash % of voting rights x instrument date voting rights xi xii 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Period settlement 30 May 2019 vi reached : SUBTOTAL 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03 June 2019 8.B.2 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of Total of both in % applicable box with an 'X') attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) struments issuer Person subject to the notification obligation is not (tot con alt rof ol le 8d b .B 1 y + an 8. y na B 2) tura l person or legal entity and does not Hammerson plc xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) Res (Com ulting pa sny itu ati num on ber 360632) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest on the date on which xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold 766,293,613 X threshold was (Ipl SIea N:s GB000 e add a406501 dditional6 r ows as necessary) crossed or reached ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') % of voting rights Position of previous % of voting rights if it Total of both if it through financial in- notification (if 0.388 5.711 6.099 equals or is higher equa ls or is higher xv Name struments if it equals TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings applicable) than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or i viii Word format if possible) reached A: Voting rights attached to shares 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 10Clas . In cas s/ty e o pe of f prox y voting, please identify: ix of existing shares to which v Number oti of ng v o ritgh ing t r s igh are ts % of votHam ing r m igh ersto sn Plc shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Name of the proxy holder ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) The number and % of voting rights held (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) UK issuer Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the lowest Below the low Xes t GB0004065016 applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold applicable threshold The date until which the voting rights will be held 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') Below the lowest applicable threshold Below the lowest applicable threshold SUBTOTAL 8. A An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X xvi 11. Additional information A n acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X B 1: F inancial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Place of completion London Number of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights x xi Date of completion 03 June 2019 instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation exercised/converted. Name Barclays Plc For further information c ontact: City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 Michael Pasmore v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 Name B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 4 June 2019 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) City and country of registered office (if applicable) Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration Number of Conversion cash % of voting rights Hammerson has its prim x ary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward instrument date voting rights xi xii 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Period settlement 30 May 2019 listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. vi reached : SUBTOTAL Sp onsor: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03 June 2019 8.B.2 Investec Bank Limited 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of Total of both in % applicable box with an 'X') attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) struments issuer SENS_20190604_S415821.pdf

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hammerson plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 10:19:16 UTC 0 Latest news on HAMMERSON 06:20a TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 06/03 HAMMERSON : Notification of Transaction of Director and PDMR PU 06/03 HAMMERSON : Director/PDMR Shareholding PU 06/03 HAMMERSON : Premium Outlets Capital Markets Day PU 05/31 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 05/31 HAMMERSON : Crossing thresholds CO 05/28 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 05/28 HAMMERSON : Crossing thresholds CO 05/23 HAMMERSON : Festival of Light demonstrates bright appeal of experiential events PU 05/21 HAMMERSON : Board Change - Hammerson plc AQ