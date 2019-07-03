TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
07/03/2019 | 07:08am EDT
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
attached :
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
28 June 2019
reached :
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights Total number of
through financial in- Total of both in %
attached to shares voting rights of
struments (8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A) issuer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
A: Voting rights attached to shares
GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Number of voting rights
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
exercised/converted.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Physically Settled
15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Physically Settled
06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Call or Put Option*
28 June 2019
reached :
Physically Settled
20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019
Physically Settled
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights
% of voting rights Total number of
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option*
struments (8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A) issuer
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Resulting situation
Physically Settled
Physically Settled
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
A: Voting rights attached to shares
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Call or Put Option*
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Physically Settled
exercised/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019
Physically Settled
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74%
struments (8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A) issuer
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Resulting situation
* Please note that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, depending on the share price of Hammerson Plc.
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Physically Settled
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Call or Put Option*
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
reached
03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
A: Voting rights attached to shares
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06%
ISIN code (if possible)
Equity Swap
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Physically Settled
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
05/09/2019 05/09/2019( D TR5.2.1) Cash 1207683 ( D0 TR .16 5.2% .1)
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
Non-UK issuer
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
13/09/2019 13/09/2019 Cash 3,400,000 0.44%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48%
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01%
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights
Physically Settled
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00%
Other (please specify) :
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01%
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
exercised/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019
02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
08/07/2020 08/07/2020 Cash 1,599 0.00%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
% of voting rights
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820 0.00%
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
Equity Swap
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74%
struments (8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A) issuer
04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01%
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Equity Swap
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
Resulting situation
* Please note that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, depending on the share price of Hammerson Plc.
Hammerson plc
08/24 02//08 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 P ut: 5.243C ash 600,000 100,797 0.08% 0.01%
on the date on which
depending on the share price of Hammerson Plc.
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613
threshold was
Physically Settled SUBTOTAL
(Company number 360632)
16,642,174 2.17%
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
crossed or reached
8.B.2
Call or Put Option*
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
Position of previous
Physically Settled
ISIN: GB0004065016
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
notification (if
0.40% 4.85% 5.25%
Call or Put Option*
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
applicable)
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
applicable box with an 'X')
Call or Put Option*
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Exercise/
Physically Settled
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Conversion xiii % of voting rights
Call or Put Option*
control any other undertaking(s)x holding directly or indirectly an interest in th xii e (underlying) issuer
instrument date settlement voting rights
xi
Period
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Full chain o vif ii controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Cash-settled
reached
for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25%
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
A: Voting rights attached to shares
(please add additional rows as necessary)
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
Name struments if it equals
Equity Swap
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Physically Settled
than the notifiable than the notifiable
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
or is higher than the
05/09/2019 05/09/2019( D TR5.2.1) Cash 1207683 ( D0 TR .16 5.2% .1)
notifiable threshold
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
Non-UK issuer
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
13/09/2019 13/09/2019 Cash 3,400,000 0.44%
National Association
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
J. P. Morgan Internation-
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48%
J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01%
Holdings Limited
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option* 4.91% 5.01%
iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00%
plc
Other (please specify) :
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01%
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Equity Swap
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
exercis ed/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Cash-settled
National Association
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12%
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01%
J.P. Morgan Internation-
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00%
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
ings Limited
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019
02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07%
J.P. Morgan Equities
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
South Africa Proprietary
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01%
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Equity Swap
JPMorg an Chase Hold-
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
ings LLC
Resulting situation
* Please note that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, depending on the share price of Hammerson Plc.
Hammerson plc
08/24 02//08 20/23 20 20 C 08 al /l02 : 7.864, /2023 P ut: 5.243C ash 600,000 100,797 0.08% 0.01%
on the date on which
depending on the share price of Hammerson Plc.
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613
threshold was
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly S Secu ettled riti es SUBTOTAL
(Company number 360632)
16,642,174 2.17%
28/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
crossed or reached
8.B.2
LLC Cal l or Put Option*
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Name of the proxy holder N/A
Physically Settled
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
applicable box with an 'X')
Call or Put Option*
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
T Nhe OT da IFIC te A un TItO il w Nhi O ch t F M he A JOR H voting O rig LD hts INw G ilS l be (to be held s ent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word N/A
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Full chain o vif ii controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Cash-settled
reached
for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25%
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
A: Voting rights attached to shares
(please add additional rows as necessary)
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06%
ISIN code (if poxv ssible)
Name struments if it equals
Equity Swap
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Physically Settled
than the notifiable than the notifiable
Table 8A) Includes stock 19 bo /10 rrow /20 s 20 of 24 C ,0 al65 l: 7.864, ,094 (3 P .14 ut:% 5). 243 600,000 0.08%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
or is higher than the
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
N Con ha-iU n of K is co suer nt rolled undertakings:
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
JP 2. R Mea org so an n C for ha tse & he no Cto. if ication (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Ban 13 k,/ 09 Natio /20na 19l Associ 13 atio /09 n ( /20 10 19 0%) Cash 3,400,000 0.44%
National Association
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
J. An Pac . M qui org sian tion Inte or d rna isp tosa iona l lof Fi v na otnce ing r iLi ght ms it ed (100%)
J. P. Morgan Internation-
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
J. S P UBT . Morg OTA an L S 8.ecu A rities plc (100%) 3,688,370 0.48%
J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01%
Holdings Limited
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option* 4.91% 5.01%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00%
plc
Other (please specify) :
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01%
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Equity Swap
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
exercis ed/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Cash-settled
National Association
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12%
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett H led oldi ngs Limited (100%)
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01%
J.P. Morgan Internation-
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00%
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Date of completion 02 July 2019
J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
ings Limited
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019
02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07%
J.P. Morgan Equities
Physically Settled
For further information contact:
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
South Africa Proprietary
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01%
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Equity Swap
3 JP Jul M yorg 2019 an Chase Hold-
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
ings LLC
Resulting situation
* Please note that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, depending on the share price of Hammerson Plc.
Ha Ham mm me er rs son on p ha lcs its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
08/24 02//08 20/23 20 20 C 08 al /l02 : 7.864, /2023 P ut: 5.243C ash 600,000 100,797 0.08% 0.01%
on the date on which
depending on the share price of Hammerson Plc.
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613
threshold was
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly S Secu ettled riti es SUBTOTAL
( Company number 360632)
16,642,174 2.17%
28/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
crossed or reached
8.B.2
LLC Cal l or Put Option*
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Position of previous
Physically Settled
ISIN: GB0004065016
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Name of the proxy holder N/A
Physically Settled
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
applicable box with an 'X')
Call or Put Option*
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
T Nhe OT da IFIC te A un TItO il w Nhi O ch t F M he A JOR H voting O rig LD hts INw G ilS l be (to be held s ent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word N/A
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Full chain o vif ii controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Cash-settled
reached
for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25%
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
A: Voting rights attached to shares
(please add additional rows as necessary)
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06%
ISIN code (if poxv ssible)
Name struments if it equals
Equity Swap
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Physically Settled
than the notifiable than the notifiable
Table 8A) Includes stock 19 bo /10 rrow /20 s 20 of 24 C ,0 al65 l: 7.864, ,094 (3 P .14 ut:% 5). 243 600,000 0.08%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
or is higher than the
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
Chain of controlled undertakings:
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Ban 13 k,/ 09 Natio /20na 19l Associ 13 atio /09 n ( /20 10 19 0%) Cash 3,400,000 0.44%
National Association
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
A J.n Pac . M qui org sian tion Inte or d rna isp tosa iona l lof Fi v na otnce ing r iLi ght ms it ed (100%)
J. P. Morgan Internation-
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22%
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
J. S P UBT . Morg OTA an L S 8.ecu A rities plc (100%) 3,688,370 0.48%
J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01%
Holdings Limited
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option* 4.91% 5.01%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00%
plc
Other (please specify) :
Equity Swap
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01%
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Equity Swap Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01%
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Equity Swap
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
exercis ed/converted.
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Cash-settled
National Association
Call or Put Option*
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12%
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
Physically Settled
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett H led oldi ngs Limited (100%)
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01%
J.P. Morgan Internation-
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00%
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Date of completion 02 July 2019
J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33%
Physically Settled
Equity Swap
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
ings Limited
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019
02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07%
J.P. Morgan Equities
Physically Settled
For further information contact:
Equity Swap
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Physically Settled
South Africa Proprietary
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Cash-settled
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01%
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Equity Swap
3 JP Jul M yorg 2019 an Chase Hold-
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08%
Call or Put Option*
ings LLC