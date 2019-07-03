TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 0 07/03/2019 | 07:08am EDT Send by mail :

Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word i format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc ii attached : 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) J.P. Morgan Securities plc J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Name J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 28 June 2019 vi reached : 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation Hammerson plc on the date on which (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613 threshold was (Company number 360632) crossed or reached LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous ISIN: GB0004065016 notification (if 0.40% 4.85% 5.25% ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word viii i reached format if possible) A: Voting rights attached to shares 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Non-UK issuer GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48% 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48% An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Name JPMorg %an of v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is exercised/converted. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Call or Put Option* Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities plc 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Name Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Call or Put Option* 28 June 2019 vi reached : Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 Physically Settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Physically Settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of Physically Settled through financial in- Total of both in % 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% attached to shares voting rights of Call or Put Option* struments (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) issuer Physically Settled (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Resulting situation Physically Settled Hammerson plc 24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% on the date on which Call or Put Option* (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613 threshold was Physically Settled (Company number 360632) 28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% crossed or reached Call or Put Option* LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Physically Settled ISIN: GB0004065016 07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% notification (if 0.40% 4.85% 5.25% Call or Put Option* ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) Physically Settled 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Physically Settled 21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% viii i reached for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* Physically Settled A: Voting rights attached to shares 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares ii Call or Put Option* attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Call or Put Option* (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Physically Settled Non-UK issuer 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48% 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Physically Settled 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* iii Other (please specify) : Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Number of voting rights Physically Settled 07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Call or Put Option* Name JPMorg %an of v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Physically Settled exercised/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Call or Put Option* Physically Settled Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities plc 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* Name Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Call or Put Option* Physically Settled Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Call or Put Option* 11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Physically Settled Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 28 June 2019 Call or viPut Option* reached : Physically Settled Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 Physically Settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Physically Settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights Call or Put Option* % of voting rights Total number of Physically Settled through financial in- Total of both in % 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% attached to shares voting rights of Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% struments (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) issuer Physically Settled (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Resulting situation Phy* si P cal lea lyse no Settled te that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Hammerson plc 24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% on the date on which Call de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613 threshold was Physically Settled (Company number 360632) 28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% crossed or reached Call or Put Option* LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Physically Settled ISIN: GB0004065016 07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% notification (if 0.40% 4.85% 5.25% Call or Put Option* ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive Physically Settled 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Call or Put Option* TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Exercise/ Physically Settled Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Conversion % of voting rights Call or Put Option* x xii instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% viii i Cash-settled reached for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25% Equity Swap Physically Settled A: Voting rights attached to shares 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% Class/type of ix Equity Swap Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares Cash-set tled ii Call or Put Option* attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% ISIN code (if possible) Equity Swap (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 05/09/2019 05/09/2019( D TR5.2.1) Cash 1207683 ( D0 TR .16 5.2% .1) Equity Swap Physically Settled Non-UK issuer 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29% Equity Swap Physically Settled 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 13/09/2019 13/09/2019 Cash 3,400,000 0.44% Equity Swap Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22% Equity Swap Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48% 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01% An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights Physically Settled 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00% Other (please specify) : Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* iv 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled 07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Cash-settled Call or Put Option* Name JPMorg %an of v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s 14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01% instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Equity Swap Physically Settled exercised/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05% Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12% Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Call or Put Option* 11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 28 June 2019 Cash-settled Call or viPut Option* reached : 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07% Physically Settled Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 08/07/2020 08/07/2020 Cash 1,599 0.00% Physically Settled Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights Cash-settled Call or Put Option* % of voting rights Total number of 15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820 0.00% Physically Settled through financial in- Total of both in % Equity Swap 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% attached to shares voting rights of Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% struments (8.A + 8.B) Cash-settled vii (total of 8. A) issuer 04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01% Physically Settled (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Equity Swap 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* Resulting situation P Chy ash * si P cal -set lea lytse no led Sett led te that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Hammerson plc 08/24 02//08 20/23 20 20 C 08 al/l02 : 7.864, /2023 P ut: 5.243C ash 600,000 100,797 0.08% 0.01% on the date on which C E al qlui de or type P S ut nd w ap O ing p ti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613 threshold was Physically Settled SUBTOTAL (Company number 360632) 16,642,174 2.17% 28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% crossed or reached 8.B.2 Call or Put Option* LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Physically Settled ISIN: GB0004065016 07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% notification (if 0.40% 4.85% 5.25% Call or Put Option* ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) 9B . I nfor 2: Fimat nanc ion ia li n Ins rel trume ation t nts o tw he it h s person imila r su ec bj on ec o tmi toc t he eff ec nott iac fica co tirdi onng ob tlo iga Art tion . 13 ((pl 1) ea (b) se of m D arik rec the tiv e Physically Settled 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% ap 20 pl 04 icab /10 le box 9/EC ( w D itT h an R5.3.'X 1.') 1 ( b)) Call or Put Option* TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Exercise/ Physically Settled Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Conversion xiii % of voting rights Call or Put Option* control any other undertaking(s)x holding directly or indirectly an interest in th xii e (underlying) issuer instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Full chain o vif ii controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the i Cash-settled reached for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* xiv 03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25% financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Equity Swap Physically Settled A: Voting rights attached to shares (please add additional rows as necessary) 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% Class/type of ix % of voting rights Equity Swap Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled of existing shares to which %v of otiv ng oti ri ng gh ri ts gh are ts if it Hammerson T P otal lc of both if it 12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares through financial in- Cash-set tled ii Call or Put Option* attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect equals or is higher equals or is higher 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% ISIN code (if poxv ssible) Name struments if it equals Equity Swap (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled than the notifiable than the notifiable 19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) or is higher than the 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* threshold threshold 05/09/2019 05/09/2019( D TR5.2.1) Cash 1207683 ( D0 TR .16 5.2% .1) notifiable threshold Equity Swap Physically Settled Non-UK issuer 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29% Equity Swap Physically Settled 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') JPMorgan Chase Bank, 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 13/09/2019 13/09/2019 Cash 3,400,000 0.44% National Association Equity Swap Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of voting rights J. P. Morgan Internation- 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22% Equity Swap Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48% J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01% Holdings Limited An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 4.91% 5.01% iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00% plc Other (please specify) : Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* iv 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Cash-settled Call or Put Option* Name JPMorg %an of v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s 14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01% instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Equity Swap JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled exercis ed/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Cash-settled National Association Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05% Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co. Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12% JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01% J.P. Morgan Internation- Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% C ali tFi y na and co nce unt Lim ry it ed of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Call or Put Option* 11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00% J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital Equity Swap Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Holdings Limited Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 28 June 2019 Cash-settled Call or viPut Option* reached : J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% ings Limited Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07% J.P. Morgan Equities Physically Settled Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled South Africa Proprietary Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 08/07/2020 08/07/2020 Cash 1,599 0.00% Limited Physically Settled Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% % of voting rights Cash-settled Call or Put Option* % of voting rights Total number of 15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820 0.00% Physically Settled through financial in- Total of both in % Equity Swap 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% attached to shares voting rights of Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% JPMorgan Chase & Co. struments (8.A + 8.B) Cash-settled vii (total of 8. A) issuer 04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01% Physically Settled (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Equity Swap JPMorg an Chase Hold- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* ings LLC Resulting situation J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lB ed Srett o kler ed te - that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Hammerson plc 08/24 02//08 20/23 20 20 C 08 al /l02 : 7.864, /2023 P ut: 5.243C ash 600,000 100,797 0.08% 0.01% on the date on which Dea C E al lq er lui de or H type ol P S ut di nd wng ap O ing p s tIi on nc on.* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613 threshold was J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly S Secu ettled riti es SUBTOTAL (Company number 360632) 16,642,174 2.17% 28/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% crossed or reached 8.B.2 LLC Cal l or Put Option* LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Physically Settled ISIN: GB0004065016 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% notification (if 0.40% 4.85% 5.25% Call or Put Option* ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) 9B . I nfor 2: Fimat nanc ion ia li n Ins rel trume ation t nts o tw he it h s person imila r su ec bj on ec o tmi toc t he eff ec nott iac fica co tirdi onng ob tlo iga Art tion . 13 ((pl 1) ea (b) se of m D arik rec the tiv e Name of the proxy holder N/A Physically Settled 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% ap 20 pl 04 icab /10 le box 9/EC ( w D itT h an R5.3.'X 1.') 1 ( b)) Call or Put Option* TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings The number and % of voting rights held N/A Exercise/ Physically Settled Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Conversion xiii % of voting rights Call or Put Option* control any other undertaking(s)x holding directly or indirectly an interest in th xii e (underlying) issuer instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled T Nhe OT da IFIC te A un TItO il w Nhi O ch t F M he A JOR H voting O rig LD hts INw G ilS l be (to be held s ent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word N/A 28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Full chain o vif ii controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the i Cash-settled reached for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* xiv 03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25% financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Equity Swap Physically Settled A: Voting rights attached to shares (please add additional rows as necessary) 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% Class/type of ix % of voting rights Equity Swap xvi Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled 11. Additional information of existing shares to which %v of otiv ng oti ri ng gh ri ts gh are ts if it Hammerson T P otal lc of both if it 12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares through financial in- Cash-set tled ii Call or Put Option* attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect equals or is higher equals or is higher 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% ISIN code (if poxv ssible) Name struments if it equals Equity Swap (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled than the notifiable than the notifiable Table 8A) Includes stock 19 bo /10 rrow /20 s 20 of 24 C ,0 al65 l: 7.864, ,094 (3 P .14 ut:% 5). 243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) or is higher than the 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* threshold threshold 05/09/2019 05/09/2019( D TR5.2.1) Cash 1207683 ( D0 TR .16 5.2% .1) notifiable threshold Equity Swap Physically Settled N Con ha-iU n of K is co suer nt rolled undertakings: 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29% Equity Swap Physically Settled JP 2. R Mea org so an n C for ha tse & he no Cto. if ication (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') JPMorgan Chase Bank, 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase Ban 13 k,/ 09 Natio /20na 19l Associ 13 atio /09 n ( /20 10 19 0%) Cash 3,400,000 0.44% National Association Equity Swap Physically Settled J. An Pac . M qui org sian tion Inte or d rna isp tosa iona l lof Fi v na otnce ing r iLi ght ms it ed (100%) J. P. Morgan Internation- 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22% Equity Swap Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X J. S P UBT . Morg OTA an L S 8.ecu A rities plc (100%) 3,688,370 0.48% J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01% Holdings Limited An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 4.91% 5.01% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00% plc Other (please specify) : Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) iv 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Cash-settled Call or Put Option* Name JPMorg %an of v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01% instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Equity Swap JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) exercis ed/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Cash-settled National Association Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co. v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05% Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co. J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12% JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett H led oldi ngs Limited (100%) Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01% J.P. Morgan Internation- Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% al Ci tFi y na and co nce unt Lim ry it ed of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Call or Put Option* 11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00% J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital Place of completion London, United Kingdom Equity Swap Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Holdings Limited Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 28 June 2019 Cash-settled Call or viPut Option* reached : Date of completion 02 July 2019 J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% ings Limited Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07% J.P. Morgan Equities Physically Settled For further information contact: Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled South Africa Proprietary Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 08/07/2020 08/07/2020 Cash 1,599 0.00% Limited Physically Settled Michael Pasmore Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Assistant Company Secretary % of voting rights Cash-settled Call or Put Option* % of voting rights Total number of 15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820 0.00% Physically Settled through financial in- Total of both in % Tel: E +q 44 uit(y 0 ) S 20 wap 7887 1000 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% attached to shares voting rights of Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% JPMorgan Chase & Co. struments (8.A + 8.B) Cash-settled vii (total of 8. A) issuer 04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01% Physically Settled (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Equity Swap 3 JP Jul M yorg 2019 an Chase Hold- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* ings LLC Resulting situation J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lB ed Srett o kler ed te - that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, Ha Ham mm me er rs son on p ha lcs its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward 08/24 02//08 20/23 20 20 C 08 al /l02 : 7.864, /2023 P ut: 5.243C ash 600,000 100,797 0.08% 0.01% on the date on which Dea C E al lq er lui de or H type ol P S ut di nd wng ap O ing p s tIi on nc on.* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. ( liIsnc tino g rpor on th ated e Joh in annes England burand g Sto W cal k E es xc ) hange. 0.48% 4.91% 5.39% 766,293,613 threshold was J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly S Secu ettled riti es SUBTOTAL ( Company number 360632) 16,642,174 2.17% 28/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% crossed or reached 8.B.2 LLC Cal l or Put Option* Sp LSE on sha sorre : code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous Physically Settled IIS nIves N: GB000 tec Bank 406501 Limi6 ted 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% notification (if 0.40% 4.85% 5.25% Call or Put Option* ( 'Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) 9B . I nfor 2: Fimat nanc ion ia li n Ins rel trume ation t nts o tw he it h s person imila r su ec bj on ec o tmi toc t he eff ec nott iac fica co tirdi onng ob tlo iga Art tion . 13 ((pl 1) ea (b) se of m D arik rec the tiv e Name of the proxy holder N/A Physically Settled 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% ap 20 pl 04 icab /10 le box 9/EC ( w D itT h an R5.3.'X 1.') 1 ( b)) Call or Put Option* TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings The number and % of voting rights held N/A Exercise/ Physically Settled Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Conversion xiii % of voting rights Call or Put Option* control any other undertaking(s)x holding directly or indirectly an interest in th xii e (underlying) issuer instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or Physically Settled T Nhe OT da IFIC te A un TItO il w Nhi O ch t F M he A JOR H voting O rig LD hts INw G ilS l be (to be held s ent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word N/A 28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Full chain o vif ii controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the i Cash-settled reached for C m al at l i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* xiv 03/07/2019 03/07/2019 Cash 1,910,000 0.25% financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Equity Swap Physically Settled A: Voting rights attached to shares (please add additional rows as necessary) 05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 11/07/2019 11/07/2019 Cash 689,589 0.09% Class/type of ix % of voting rights Equity Swap xvi Number of voting rights % of voting rights Physically Settled 11. Additional information of existing shares to which %v of otiv ng oti ri ng gh ri ts gh are ts if it Hammerson T P otal lc of both if it 12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% shares through financial in- Cash-set tled ii Call or Put Option* attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect equals or is higher equals or is higher 01/08/2019 01/08/2019 Cash 479,928 0.06% ISIN code (if poxv ssible) Name struments if it equals Equity Swap (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Physically Settled than the notifiable than the notifiable Table 8A) Includes stock 19 bo /10 rrow /20 s 20 of 24 C ,0 al65 l: 7.864, ,094 (3 P .14 ut:% 5). 243 600,000 0.08% 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) or is higher than the 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Cash-settled Call or Put Option* threshold threshold 05/09/2019 05/09/2019( D TR5.2.1) Cash 1207683 ( D0 TR .16 5.2% .1) notifiable threshold Equity Swap Physically Settled N Con ha-iU n of K is co suer nt rolled undertakings: 26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% GB0004065016 3,688,370 0.48% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. 12/09/2019 12/09/2019 Cash 2,218,312 0.29% Equity Swap Physically Settled 2 JP . R Mea org so an n C for ha tse & he no Cto. if ication (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') JPMorgan Chase Bank, 02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase Ban 13 k,/ 09 Natio /20na 19l Associ 13 atio /09 n ( /20 10 19 0%) Cash 3,400,000 0.44% National Association Equity Swap Physically Settled A J.n Pac . M qui org sian tion Inte or d rna isp tosa iona l lof Fi v na otnce ing r iLi ght ms it ed (100%) J. P. Morgan Internation- 09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469 0.22% Equity Swap Physically Settled An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X J. S P UBT . Morg OTA an L S 8.ecu A rities plc (100%) 3,688,370 0.48% J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 99,379 0.01% Holdings Limited An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng the breakdown of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities 23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 4.91% 5.01% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) iii 03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 6,643 0.00% plc Other (please specify) : Equity Swap Physically Settled B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) iv 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 40,825 0.01% 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Equity Swap Number of voting rights Physically Settled JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Cash-settled Call or Put Option* Name JPMorg %an of v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996 0.01% instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is Equity Swap JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) exercis ed/converted. 14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA Cash-settled National Association Call or Put Option* 05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co. v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 372,307 0.05% Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co. J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) Name 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 937,153 0.12% JPMorgan Chase Bank, Physically Settled Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett H led oldi ngs Limited (100%) Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Cash-settled Call or Put Option* J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 108,597 0.01% J.P. Morgan Internation- Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% al Ci tFi y na and co nce unt Lim ry it ed of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom Call or Put Option* 11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00% J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly E SU ett C led ap ital Place of completion London, United Kingdom Equity Swap Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Holdings Limited Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 28 June 2019 Cash-settled Call or viPut Option* reached : Date of completion 02 July 2019 J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733 0.33% Physically Settled Equity Swap Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% ings Limited Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07% J.P. Morgan Equities Physically Settled For further information contact: Equity Swap 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled South Africa Proprietary Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Cash-settled Call or Put Option* 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 08/07/2020 08/07/2020 Cash 1,599 0.00% Limited Physically Settled Michael Pasmore Equity Swap 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Physically Settled Call or Put Option* 08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Assistant Company Secretary % of voting rights Cash-settled Call or Put Option* % of voting rights Total number of 15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820 0.00% Physically Settled through financial in- Total of both in % Tel: E +q 44 uit(y 0 ) S 20 wap 7887 1000 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% attached to shares voting rights of Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% JPMorgan Chase & Co. struments (8.A + 8.B) Cash-settled vii (total of 8. A) issuer 04/01/2021 04/01/2021 Cash 62,212 0.01% Physically Settled (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Equity Swap 3 JP Jul M yorg 2019 an Chase Hold- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% Call or Put Option* ings LLC SENS_20190703_S417091.pdf

