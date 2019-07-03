Log in
HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

07/03/2019
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
i 
format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
 
ii
attached : 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Name 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
28 June 2019 
vi
reached : 
02 July 2019 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
% of voting rights 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
 
Resulting situation 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Non-UK issuer  
GB0004065016  3,688,370  0.48% 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
     
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
     
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48% 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Number of voting rights 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Name 
JPMorg %an of  v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s  
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
exercised/converted. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Physically Settled 
15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Name 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Physically Settled 
06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Call or Put Option* 
28 June 2019 
vi
reached : 
Physically Settled 
20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
02 July 2019 
Physically Settled 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Physically Settled 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
 
 
  
Resulting situation 
Physically Settled 
for C m al at l  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
Physically Settled  
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Number of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorg %an of  v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s  
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
Physically Settled 
exercised/converted. 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
Call or Put Option* 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
28 June 2019 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
Physically Settled 
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
02 July 2019 
Physically Settled 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Physically Settled 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
% of voting rights 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
  10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
 
 
 
   
Resulting situation 
Phy* si P cal lea lyse no Settled te  that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
Physically Settled 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
 
Call or Put Option* 
for C m al at l  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
03/07/2019  03/07/2019  Cash 1,910,000   0.25%  
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled  
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
     
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
13/09/2019 13/09/2019 Cash 3,400,000   0.44%  
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
     
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469   0.22%  
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48% 
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
02/01/2020  02/01/2020  Cash 99,379   0.01%  
 
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng  the breakdown of voting rights  
Physically Settled 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
iii 03/03/2020  03/03/2020  Cash 6,643   0.00%  
Other (please specify) :  
 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
iv
02/04/2020  02/04/2020  Cash 40,825   0.01%  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Equity Swap Number of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorg %an of  v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s  
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996   0.01%  
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
exercised/converted. 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
05/05/2020  05/05/2020  Cash 235,776   0.03%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
06/05/2020  06/05/2020  Cash 372,307   0.05%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 12/05/2020  12/05/2020  Cash 937,153   0.12%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
02/06/2020  02/06/2020  Cash 108,597   0.01%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
Call or Put Option* 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699   0.00%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
28 June 2019 
Cash-settled 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733   0.33%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
02 July 2019 
02/07/2020  02/07/2020  Cash 498,657   0.07%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
08/07/2020  08/07/2020  Cash 1,599   0.00%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
% of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820   0.00%  
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
Equity Swap 
  10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
Cash-settled vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
04/01/2021  04/01/2021  Cash 62,212   0.01%  
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Equity Swap 
 
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Call or Put Option* 
 
 
 
    
Resulting situation 
P Chy ash * si P cal -set lea lytse no led Sett led te  that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, 
for C m al at l  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
xiv 
03/07/2019  03/07/2019  Cash 1,910,000   0.25%  
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled  
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
     
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
13/09/2019 13/09/2019 Cash 3,400,000   0.44%  
National Association 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
J. P. Morgan Internation-    
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469   0.22%  
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,688,370 0.48% 
J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
02/01/2020  02/01/2020  Cash 99,379   0.01%  
Holdings Limited 
 
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng  the breakdown of voting rights  
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option*  4.91% 5.01% 
iii 03/03/2020  03/03/2020  Cash 6,643   0.00%  
plc 
Other (please specify) :  
 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
    
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
iv
02/04/2020  02/04/2020  Cash 40,825   0.01%  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Equity Swap Number of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.08% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorg %an of  v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s  
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996   0.01%  
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
Equity Swap 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
Physically Settled 
 exercis ed/converted.  
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Cash-settled 
National Association 
Call or Put Option* 
05/05/2020  05/05/2020  Cash 235,776   0.03%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
v
    
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
06/05/2020  06/05/2020  Cash 372,307   0.05%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led  Co.    
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 12/05/2020  12/05/2020  Cash 937,153   0.12%  
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
   
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *  
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
02/06/2020  02/06/2020  Cash 108,597   0.01%  
J.P. Morgan Internation-
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
C ali tFi y na and co nce unt Lim ry it ed of  registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
Call or Put Option* 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699   0.00%  
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly  E SU ett C led ap ital 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Holdings Limited 
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
28 June 2019 
Cash-settled 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733   0.33%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
ings Limited 
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
02 July 2019 
02/07/2020  02/07/2020  Cash 498,657   0.07%  
J.P. Morgan Equities 
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
South Africa Proprietary    
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
08/07/2020  08/07/2020  Cash 1,599   0.00%  
Limited 
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
    
% of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820   0.00%  
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
Equity Swap 
  10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
Cash-settled vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
04/01/2021  04/01/2021  Cash 62,212   0.01%  
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Equity Swap 
JPMorg an Chase Hold-
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
   
Call or Put Option* 
ings LLC 
 
 
 
     
Resulting situation 
J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lB ed Srett o kler ed te - that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, 
9B . I nfor 2: Fimat nanc ion ia li n Ins rel trume ation t nts o  tw he it h s person imila r su ec bj on ec o tmi toc t he eff ec nott iac fica co tirdi onng ob tlo iga Art tion . 13 ((pl 1) ea (b) se  of m D arik rec the tiv  e 
Name of the proxy holder N/A 
Physically Settled 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
ap 20 pl 04 icab /10 le box 9/EC  ( w D itT h an R5.3.'X 1.') 1 ( b)) 
 
Call or Put Option* 
for C m al at l  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
xiv 
03/07/2019  03/07/2019  Cash 1,910,000   0.25%  
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled  
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
     
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Ban 13 k,/ 09 Natio /20na 19l  Associ 13 atio /09 n ( /20 10 19 0%)  Cash 3,400,000   0.44%  
National Association 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
J. An Pac . M qui org sian tion  Inte or d rna isp tosa iona l lof Fi v na otnce ing r iLi ght ms it ed (100%)  
J. P. Morgan Internation-    
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469   0.22%  
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
J. S P UBT . Morg OTA an L  S 8.ecu A rities plc (100%) 3,688,370 0.48% 
J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
 02/01/2020  02/01/2020  Cash 99,379   0.01%  
Holdings Limited 
 
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng  the breakdown of voting rights  
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
J.P. Morgan Securities 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option*  4.91% 5.01% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
iii 03/03/2020  03/03/2020  Cash 6,643   0.00%  
plc 
Other (please specify) :  
 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
    
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) iv
02/04/2020  02/04/2020  Cash 40,825   0.01%  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Equity Swap Number of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.08% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorg %an of  v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s  
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996   0.01%  
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
Equity Swap 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) 
 exercis ed/converted.  
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Cash-settled 
National Association 
Call or Put Option* 
 
05/05/2020  05/05/2020  Cash 235,776   0.03%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. v
    
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
06/05/2020  06/05/2020  Cash 372,307   0.05%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led  Co.    
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Name 12/05/2020  12/05/2020  Cash 937,153   0.12%  
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
   
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly  E SU ett H led oldi ngs Limited (100%) 
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *  
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
02/06/2020  02/06/2020  Cash 108,597   0.01%  
J.P. Morgan Internation-
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
al Ci tFi y na and co nce unt Lim ry it ed of  registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
Call or Put Option* 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699   0.00%  
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly  E SU ett C led ap ital 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Holdings Limited 
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
28 June 2019 
Cash-settled 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
02 July 2019 
J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733   0.33%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
ings Limited 
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 
02/07/2020  02/07/2020  Cash 498,657   0.07%  
J.P. Morgan Equities 
Physically Settled 
For further information contact: 
Equity Swap 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
South Africa Proprietary    
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
08/07/2020  08/07/2020  Cash 1,599   0.00%  
Limited 
Physically Settled 
Michael Pasmore 
Equity Swap 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
    
Assistant Company Secretary % of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820   0.00%  
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
Tel: E +q 44 uit(y 0 ) S 20 wap 7887  1000 
  10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
Cash-settled vii
 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
04/01/2021  04/01/2021  Cash 62,212   0.01%  
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Equity Swap 
3 JP Jul M yorg 2019 an  Chase Hold-
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
   
Call or Put Option* 
ings LLC 
 
 
 
 
      
Resulting situation 
J.P P C . hy M ash * si org P cal -set lan ea lyt se no lB ed Srett o kler ed te - that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, 
9B . I nfor 2: Fimat nanc ion ia li n Ins rel trume ation t nts o  tw he it h s person imila r su ec bj on ec o tmi toc t he eff ec nott iac fica co tirdi onng ob tlo iga Art tion . 13 ((pl 1) ea (b) se  of m D arik rec the tiv  e 
Name of the proxy holder N/A 
Physically Settled 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
ap 20 pl 04 icab /10 le box 9/EC  ( w D itT h an R5.3.'X 1.') 1 ( b)) 
 
Call or Put Option* 
xiv 
03/07/2019  03/07/2019  Cash 1,910,000   0.25%  
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled  
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
     
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Ban 13 k,/ 09 Natio /20na 19l  Associ 13 atio /09 n ( /20 10 19 0%)  Cash 3,400,000   0.44%  
National Association 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
A J.n Pac . M qui org sian tion  Inte or d rna isp tosa iona l lof Fi v na otnce ing r iLi ght ms it ed (100%)  
J. P. Morgan Internation-    
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
al Finance Limited 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 Cash 1,649,469   0.22%  
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
J. S P UBT . Morg OTA an L  S 8.ecu A rities plc (100%) 3,688,370 0.48% 
J.P. Morgan Capital 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
   
Call or Put Option* 
 02/01/2020  02/01/2020  Cash 99,379   0.01%  
Holdings Limited 
 
An E ev qent uity cha Swngi apng  the breakdown of voting rights  
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
J.P. Morgan Securities 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option*  4.91% 5.01% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
iii 03/03/2020  03/03/2020  Cash 6,643   0.00%  
plc 
Other (please specify) :  
 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
    
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) iv
02/04/2020  02/04/2020  Cash 40,825   0.01%  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Equity Swap Number of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 07/12/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.08% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorg %an of  v Co ha ting se & righ Ct o. s  
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
14/04/20 x 20 14/04/2020 xi Cash 42,996   0.01%  
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
Equity Swap 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) 
 exercis ed/converted.  
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Cash-settled 
National Association 
Call or Put Option* 
 
05/05/2020  05/05/2020  Cash 235,776   0.03%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
Physically Settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. v
    
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Call or Put Option* 21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
06/05/2020  06/05/2020  Cash 372,307   0.05%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPP Mhy org sian cal lC y ha Sett se & led  Co.    
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
Call or Put Option* 29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Name 12/05/2020  12/05/2020  Cash 937,153   0.12%  
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
   
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly  E SU ett H led oldi ngs Limited (100%) 
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *  
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
02/06/2020  02/06/2020  Cash 108,597   0.01%  
J.P. Morgan Internation-
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
al Ci tFi y na and co nce unt Lim ry it ed of  registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
Call or Put Option* 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699   0.00%  
J.P P . hy Msi org cal an ly  E SU ett C led ap ital 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Holdings Limited 
Call or Put Option* 18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
28 June 2019 
Cash-settled 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
02 July 2019 
J.P. Morgan EU Hold- 29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 2,532,733   0.33%  
Physically Settled 
Equity Swap 
   
Physically Settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
ings Limited 
Call or Put Option* 25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 July 2019 
02/07/2020  02/07/2020  Cash 498,657   0.07%  
J.P. Morgan Equities 
Physically Settled 
For further information contact: 
Equity Swap 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
South Africa Proprietary    
Call or Put Option* 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
08/07/2020  08/07/2020  Cash 1,599   0.00%  
Limited 
Physically Settled 
Michael Pasmore 
Equity Swap 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
    
Assistant Company Secretary % of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
15/07/2020 15/07/2020 Cash 29,820   0.00%  
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
Tel: E +q 44 uit(y 0 ) S 20 wap 7887  1000 
  10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,000,000 2.74% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
Cash-settled vii
 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
04/01/2021  04/01/2021  Cash 62,212   0.01%  
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Equity Swap 
3 JP Jul M yorg 2019 an  Chase Hold-
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.08% 
   
Call or Put Option* 
ings LLC
SENS_20190703_S417091.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
