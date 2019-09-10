MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Hammerson HMSO GB0004065016 HAMMERSON (HMSO) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Real-time CHI-X - 09/10 11:30:00 am 258.8 GBp +4.86% 12:07p TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 02:50a Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid RE 09/06 HAMMERSON : Notification of transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 0 09/10/2019 | 12:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word i format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc ii attached : 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) J.P. Morgan Securities plc J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Name J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 06 September 2019 vi reached : 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 1 Resulting situation Hammerson plc on the date on which (Incorporated in England and Wales) 0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 threshold was (Company number 360632) crossed or reached LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum notification (if ('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold applicable) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or viii reached NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word A: Voting rights attached to shares i format if possible) Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights shares 1a. 