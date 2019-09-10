TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
0
09/10/2019 | 12:07pm EDT
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
i
format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
ii
attached :
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
iii
Other (please specify) :
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
06 September 2019
vi
reached :
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights Total number of
through financial in- Total of both in %
attached to shares voting rights of
struments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
1
Resulting situation
Hammerson plc
on the date on which
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613
threshold was
(Company number 360632)
crossed or reached
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
Position of previous
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
notification (if
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold
applicable)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
viii
reached
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
A: Voting rights attached to shares
i
format if possible)
Class/type of
ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
shares
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
ii
attached :
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te if the issuer is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51%
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion 8.or Ad isposal of voting rights3,878,564 0.51%
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
iv % of voting rights
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
exercised/converted.
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Right to Recall N/A N/A 1,127 0.00%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Physically Settled
15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
v
4. C Fu alll lor na P me ut O of p tsh ion areh * older(s) (if different from 3.)
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Physically Settled
06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
CiC ty al alnd or co Put unt O ry pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
Physically Settled
13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Call or Put Option*
06 September 2019
vi
reached :
Physically Settled
20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
Physically Settled
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights
% of voting rights Total number of
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option*
struments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
1
2
Resulting situation
Physically Settled
Hammerson plc
24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
on the date on which
Call or Put Option*
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613
threshold was
Physically Settled
(Company number 360632)
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
crossed or reached
Call or Put Option*
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
Position of previous
Physically Settled
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
notification (if
Call or Put Option*
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold
applicable)
Physically Settled
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
viii
reach Call or ed Put Option*
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
A: Voting rights attached to shares
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
i
for C m al alt i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
Class/type of
ix
Physically Settled Number of voting rights % of voting rights
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
shares
Call or Put Option*
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
ii
Call or Put Option*
attached :
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
Physically Settled
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te if the issuer is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Non-UK issuer
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion 8.or Ad isposal of voting rights3,878,564 0.51%
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
Physically Settled
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Call or Put Option*
iv % of voting rights
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Physically Settled
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Physi Righ cal t to ly R Seca ettled ll N/A N/A 1,127 0.00%
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
v
4. C Fu alll lor na P me ut O of p tsh ion areh * older(s) (if different from 3.)
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Name
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
CiC ty al alnd or co Put unt O ry pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Call or Put Option*
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
06 September 2019
Call or viPut Option*
reached :
Physically Settled
20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
Physically Settled
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option*
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
% of voting rights
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,001,127 2.74%
struments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option*
1
2 3
Resulting situation
Physi * P cal lea ly se no Settled te that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity,
Hammerson plc
24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
on the date on which
Call de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc.
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613
threshold was
Physically Settled
(Company number 360632)
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
crossed or reached
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Call or Put Option*
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
Position of previous
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Physically Settled
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
notification (if
Call or Put Option* Exercise/
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of
applicable)
Conversion % of voting rights
Physically Settled
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
xi
Period
Call or Put Option*
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Cash-settled
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01%
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
viii
Equity Swap
reach Call or ed Put Option*
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
A: Voting rights attached to shares
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00%
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
i
Equity Swap
for C m al alt i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
Class/type of
ix
Cash-settled
Physically Settled Number of voting rights % of voting rights
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01%
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
shares
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
Cash-settled
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
30/04/2020 30/04/2020 Cash 2,392,193 0.31%
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Equity S wap
ii
Call or Put Option*
attached :
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te if the issuer is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
Non-UK issuer 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03%
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion 8.or Ad isposa 02/l06 of /vot 2020 ing rights3,878,564 02 /06/2020 Cash 108,597 0. 51% 0.01%
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00%
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00%
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46%
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
iv % of voting rights
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07%
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Physi Righ cal t to ly R Seca ettled ll N/A N/A 1,127 0.00%
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14%
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
v
4. C Fu alll lor na P me ut O of p tsh ion areh * 26/older( 08/2020 s) (if diffe 26 ren /08 t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13%
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22%
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Name
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03%
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
CiC ty al alnd or co Put unt O ry pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02%
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Call or Put Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04%
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
06 September 2019
Equity Swap
Call or viPut Option*
reached :
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 06/10/2020 06/10/2020 Cash 31,844 0.00%
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00%
01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00%
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
Cash-settled 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option* 08/07/2022 S08 UBT /07 O /20 TAL 22 8. B 1 Cash 21,00156 ,127 7,928 0.07% 2.74%
struments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
Equity Swap
(total of 8. A) issuer
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Cash -settled 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08/02/2023 Cash 891,220 0.12%
Equ ity Swap
1
3 2 4
Resulting situation
Physi * P cal lea ly se no Settled te that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can be exercised upon maturity,
Hammerson plc
13,505,334 1.76%
24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
on the date on which 8.B.2
Call de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc.
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613
threshold was
Physically Settled
(Company number 360632)
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
crossed or reached
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Call or Put Option*
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
9 P. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Physically Settled
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
notification (if
applicable box with an 'X')
Call or Put Option* Exercise/
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of
applicable)
Conversion % of voting rights
Physically Settled
x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
instrument date settlement voting rights
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
xi
Period xiii
con Ctr al ol l or any P ot uthe Orp u tind on ert * aking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Cash-settled
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
Physically Settled
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01%
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
viii
Equity Swap
reach Call or ed Put Option*
xiv
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
A: Voting rights attached to shares
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00%
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
i
Equity Swap
for C m al alt i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
Class/type of
ix % of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled Number of voting rights % of voting rights
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01%
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
shares
through financial in-
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
1a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter
ISIN code (if pos xvsible)
Name struments if it equals
Cash-settled
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
of existing shares to which vo tha tin t ngh ri e no ghts ti fare iab le Hammerson tha Pln t c he notifiable
30/04/2020 30/04/2020 Cash 2,392,193 0.31%
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Equity S wap
ii
Call or Put Option*
attached : threshold threshold
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
notifiable threshold
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te if the issuer is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
N JP on M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
National Association
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
J.P. Morgan Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03%
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
al Finance Limited
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion 8.or Ad isposa 02/l06 of /vot 2020 ing rights3,878,564 02 /06/2020 Cash 108,597 0. 51% 0.01%
J.P. Morgan Capital
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Holdings Limited
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00%
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
4.50% 4.50%
Call or Put Option*
plc
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00%
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46%
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
iv % of voting rights
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ban k,
Physically Settled
02/07/2020 02 /07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07%
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078%
Natio Equ na itly AS ssoci wap ation
Call or Put Option*
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Physi Righ cal t to ly R Seca ettled ll N/A N/A 1,127 0.00%
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14%
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
v
4. C Fu alll lor na P me ut O of p tsh ion areh * 26/older( 08/2020 s) (if diffe 26 ren /08 t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13%
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k,
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22%
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Name
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03%
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
C Hiol C ty di al ang lnd or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02%
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old-
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
ing Cs alLi l or mitP ed ut Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04%
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
06 September 2019
Equity Swap
Call or viPut Option*
reached :
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn Equ y Settilted ies
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Sou Cal th Af l or rP ica Pro ut Optprie ion*t a 06 ry /10/2020 06 /10/2020 Cash 31,844 0.00%
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00%
01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option* 08/07/2022 S08 UBT /07 O /20 TAL 22 8. B 1 Cash 21,00156 ,127 7,928 2.74 0.07% %
struments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty Swap
(total of 8. A) issuer
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash 891,220 0.12%
Dealer Holdings Inc.
Equ ity Swap
1
2 3 5 4
Resulting situation
J.P P . hysi M* o rP cal ga lea ln Secu y se no Settled tre iti es that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can be exercised upon maturity,
Hammerson plc
13,505,334 1.76%
24/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
on the date on which 8.B.2
LLC Cal l de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc.
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613
threshold was
Physically Settled
(Company number 360632)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
crossed or reached
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Call or Put Option*
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
P 9. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
N20 ame 04/o 10 f t9/EC he pr oxy (DT R ho 5.3 lde .1. r 1 (b)) N/A
Physically Settled
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
notification (if
applicable box with an 'X')
Call or Put Option* Exercise/
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of
applicable)
The number and % of voting rights held Co nversion % of voting righ N/A ts
Physically Settled
x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
instrument date settlement voting rights
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
xi
Period xiii
con Ctr al ol l or any P ot uthe Orp u tind on ert * aking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Cash-settled
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
ThP e dat hysie cal un ly tiS l w ett hiled ch the voting rights will be held N/A
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01%
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
viii
Equity Swap
reach Call or ed Put Option*
xiv
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
A: Voting rights attached to shares
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00%
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
i
Equity Swap
for C m al alt i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
Class/type of
xvi ix % of voting rights
Cash-settled
11P . A hysi ddcal ition ly a Slett inlfed orma t Nu ion mb er of voting rights % of voting rights
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01%
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
shares
through financial in-
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
1 a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter
ISIN code (if pos xvsible)
Name struments if it equals
Cash-settled
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
of Tabl ex e 8A isting ) Incl sh ud are es s s to tock which borrow vo tha t s in t ng of h 48 ri e no gh ,00 ts t 0 i fare (i0 ab .01 le %) Hammerson tha Pln t c he notifiable
30/04/2020 30/04/2020 Cash 2,392,193 0.31%
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Equity S wap
ii
Call or Put Option*
attached : threshold threshold
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
notifiable threshold
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
Chain of controlled undertakings:
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te if the issuer is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
N JP on M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
National Association
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
J.P. Morgan Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03%
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
al Finance Limited
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion 8.or Ad isposa 02/l06 of /vot 2020 ing rights3,878,564 02 /06/2020 Cash 108,597 0. 51% 0.01%
J.P. Morgan Capital
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Holdings Limited
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
A JP n M ac organ quisit iC on ha or se & disp C osa o. l of financial instruments
X
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00%
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
4.50% 4.50%
JP C M al organ l or P ut C ha Op se Ban tion* k, National Association (100%)
plc
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00%
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
Cash-settled
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
Physically Settled
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46%
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
Equity Swap
J.P C.al M l o or rga Put n B O rp oke tion r-*D ealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
iv % of voting rights
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is
JP J.P M C . M organ ash or-ga set n Secu Ctha ledse Ban rities L k, LC (100%)
Physically Settled
02/07/2020 02 /07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07%
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078%
Natio Equ na itly AS ssoci wap ation
Call or Put Option*
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse & Co.
Physi Righ cal t to ly R Seca ettled ll N/A N/A 1,127 0.00%
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14%
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
v
4. C Fu alll lor na P me ut O of p tsh ion areh * 26/older( 08/2020 s) (if diffe 26 ren /08 t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13%
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
J.PE . qu Mo itry ga Sn EU wap Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
Call or Put Option*
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k,
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22%
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Call or Put Option*
Name
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03%
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
H Ciol C ty di al ang lnd or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02%
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Date of completion 10 September 2019
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old-
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
ing Cs alLi l or mitP ed ut Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04%
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
06 September 2019
Equity Swap
Call or viPut Option*
reached :
J.P P . hysi M orcal galn Equ y Settilted ies
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
FS or ou C fur al th Af lt her or rP ica Pro iut nform Optprie ion ati*on t a 06 ry c /10 on /20 ta20 ct: 06 /10/2020 Cash 31,844 0.00%
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00%
Julia Crane 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Physically Settled
Deputy Company Secretary
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
Physically Settled
through financial in- Total of both in %
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call or Put Option* 08/07/2022 S08 UBT /07 O /20 TAL 22 8. B 1 Cash 21,00156 ,127 7,928 2.74 0.07% %
struments (8.A + 8.B)
10 September 2019
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty Swap
(total of 8. A) issuer
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash 891,220 0.12%
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Dealer Holdings Inc.
Equ ity Swap
1
2 3 5 4 6
Resulting situation
J.P P . hysi M* o rP cal ga lea ln Secu y se no Settled tre iti es that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can be exercised upon maturity,
Hamm erson plc
13,505,334 1.76%
24/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
on the date on which 8.B.2
LLC Cal l de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc.
(Incorpor Spon ated sor :in England and Wales)
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613
threshold was
Physically Settled
(Compa Inve nys num tec B be ank r 36 Li0632) mited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
crossed or reached
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Call or Put Option*
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
iii
P 9. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
N20 ame 04/o 10 O f t th 9/EC he er p rer a oxy (s D oT n R ho fo5.3 r lde th.e1. r n 1 ( otifib) ca)ti on could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding N/A
Physically Settled
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
notificat (e ion .g. ( eif xp iring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.
applicable box with an 'X')
Call or Put Option* Exercise/
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of
applicable)
The number and % of voting rights held Co nversion % of voting righ N/A ts
Physically Settled
iv x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
inst r Th umen is sht o uld be the fu dlat l ne am e of (a) the shareholder; (b) the se nat tu tlemen ral pers to n or leg vot al e ing ntity r igh acqtu siri ng, disposing of or
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
xi
Period xiii
con Ctr al ol l or any P ot uthe Orp u tind on ert * aking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC;
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Cash-settled
8. Not (ci) fiaed ll p a de rtie ts ai to ls t hof e a tg h re e er m es enul t re tife ng rre d s ito tua in tArt ion icl e on 10 t(a he ) o da f Ditre ec on tive w 20hich 04/10 9 the /EC t (DTR5. hresho 2.1 ld (aw )) as or (d cros ) the se hod ld eor r of
ThP e dat hysie cal un ly tiS l w ett hiled ch the voting rights will be held N/A
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01%
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
finan vic iiial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1).
Equity Swap
reach Call or ed Put Option*
xiv
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
A: Vot As ing the ri digh sclo ts s a uret toac f ca hsed es o to f a sh ctinares g in c oncert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00%
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
i
Equity Swap
for C m al alt i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide
Class/type of
xvi ix % of voting rights
Cash-settled
11P . A hysi dd for a cal iti on sly pea S cliett fiicn m lfed orma eth od h t Nu io on w to mb er no of tify vot case ing s o r f a igh ctin ts g i n concert. % of voting rights
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01%
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
shares
through financial in-
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
1 a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter
ISIN code (if pos xvsible)
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to
Name struments if it equals
Cash-settled
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
of Tabl ex e 8A isting ) Incl sh ud are es s s to tock which borrow vo tha t s in t ng of h 48 ri e no gh ,00 ts t 0 i fare (i0 ab .01 le %) Hammerson tha Pln t c he notifiable
(h)), the following l30 ist i/s 04 pro /20 vid20 ed as indic 30 ati/o04 n o/f20 th20 e p ersons who s C hash ould be mention2,392,193 ed: 0.31%
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Equity S wap
ii
Call or Put Option*
attache d : threshold threshold
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
notifiable threshold
Cash-set - itn led the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or le-
Physically Settled
Chain of controlled undertakings:
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 g i a 06 nd l e 50 n ica ti16 tyt e th a if t a th cq e i uirss es ue ther vio s a ting no rign ht-sU aK nd i s is 3,878,564 su en er titl e ( dpl to ea ese xercm isar e th k ew mi th un an der 'tX he' ia f gap reeprop ment ria ate) nd t he 0. n 51 atu % ra l
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JP Non M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or le-
National Association
Cash-settled
Physicalg ly alS eett ntitlyed ho lding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
J.P. Morgan Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03%
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
al Finance Limited
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL ti-on in 8. tor h A e c d iisp rcuosa m 02 sta /l06 n of ce /vot 20 s fo 20 ire ng s ere ight n ins 3,878,564 02 l ett/e06 r (d /20 ) of20 Arti cle 10 of thC at ash Dire ctive (DTR5.2 10 .18,597 (d)), th 0. e51 na% tura l pers0.01% on or le -
J.P. Morgan Capital
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
gal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached
Holdings Limited
Cash-settled
Physicalto ly th Se ett sh led are s and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is
JP An M ac organ quisit iC on ha or se & disp C osa o. l of financial instruments
X
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00%
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
created;
Equity Swap
4.50% 4.50%
JP C M al organ l or P ut C ha Op se Ban tion* k, National Association (100%)
plc
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
- in the circum 18 sta /06 nc/e20 s fo 20 re seen in18 let/te 06 r (e /20 ) o 20 f Art icle 10 of C tha ash t Dir ective (DTR5. 17 2., 169 (e9 )) , the controllin0.00% g natura l
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9 (DTR 5.1), un-
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
Cash-settled
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
Physicald ly er S le ett ttelred s (a ) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those sit-
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46%
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
uations, the controlled undertaking;
Equity Swap
J.P C.al M l o or rga Put n B O rp oke tion r-*D ealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
iv % of voting rights
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
instrumen t date Conversion Period the instrument is
JP J.P M C . M organ ash or-ga set n Secu Ctha ledse Ban rities L k, LC (100%)
Physically Settled
- in the circum 02 sta /07 nc/ e20 s f20 ore seen in02 l ett /07 er (f) /20 o20 f Arti cle 10 of th C aash t Dir ec tive (DTR5. 49 2.1 8,657 (f)), th e deposit ta k0.07% er of the
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078%
Natio Equ na itly AS ssoci wap ation
Call or Put Option*
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse & Co.
Physi Righ cal t to d ly e R pS o eca ett sitolred ll o f the share N s a /A ll owing the deposit ta N k/eA r t o exercise the voting righ1,127 ts at his discretion; 0.00%
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14%
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or le-
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
v
4. C Fu alll lor na P me ut ga l e O of n pti tsh tiy on tareh h* a t 26 co/older( n 08 tro/l20 s th20 s e) v (o ift in di gf ri fe g 26 r hen ts /08 ; t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13%
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
J.PE . qu Mo itry ga Sn EU wap Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
Call or Put Option*
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k,
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physical-l y inS th ett e c led ircu mstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22%
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
Equity S cw an ap ex ercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given h J. isP p.ro M xy o r to ga thn e S precu oxy rhit oiles L der LC
Call or Put Option*
Name
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03%
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Equity Swap
Call vor Put Option*
Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10
H Ciol C ty di al ang lnd or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02%
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Date of completion 10 September 2019
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old-
notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
ing Cs alLi l or mitP ed ut Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04%
of funds managed by m 18 a/ n01 age /20 me21 nt c om C pal anli:e 7.864, s). Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
06 September 2019
Equity Swap
Call or viPut Option*
reache d :
J.P P . hysi M orcal galn Equ y Settilted ies
vi
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took
FS or ou C fur al th Af lt her or rP ica Pro iut nform Optprie ion ati*on t a 06 ry c /10 on /20 ta20 ct: 06 /10/2020 Cash 31,844 0.00%
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equ pilta y ce S w or ap the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled
event took effect.
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00%
Julia Cr ane 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
vii
7. Total Th po esi totta ion l ns um of be pe r of rson votin( gs) ri gsu htsbjec shallt bte o cto he mp n os oti ed fo ica f at lli on the ob shalre iga s, tii non clud ing depository receipts representing
Physically Settled
Deputy Company Secretary
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physi shcal arelsy , tS o wh ettlic ed h v oting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
% of voting rights
Equ ity Swap
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
Physi viiically Settled
If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it
through financial in- Total of both in %
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call m or igP ht ut no O t bp et n ion ec* e s 08 sa/ ry 07 in/ 20 acc 22 ord ance S w08 UBT ith/ n 07 aO ti/o 20 T nAL a22 l l a 8. w B to 1 d isclose C th ash e e xtent 21 of ,th 00 e h 156 o ,127 ld7,928 ing , on ly that the new 0.07% 2.74 hold% ing
struments (8.A + 8.B)
10 September 2019
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty Swap
(total of 8. A) issuer
is below that threshold.
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash 891,220 0.12%
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Dealer Holdings Inc.
Equ ity Swap
1
2 3 5 4 6 7
ix
In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect hold-
Resulting situation
J.P P . hysi M* o rP cal ga lea ln Secu y se no Settled tre iti es that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can be exercised upon maturity,
Hamm erson plc
13,505,334 1.76%
24/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
ing', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no com-
on the date on which 8.B.2
LLC Cal l de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc.
(Incorpor Spon ated sor :in England and Wales)
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613
bined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.
threshold was
Physically Settled
(Compa Inve nys num tec B be ank r 36 Li0632) mited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
crossed or reached
x
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Call or Dat Pe ut o f O mp attiu on rity */e xpiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
iii
P 9. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
N20 ame 04/o 10 O f t th 9/EC he er p rer a oxy (s D oT n R ho fo5.3 r lde th.e1. r n 1 ( otifib) ca)ti on could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding N/A
Physically Settled
xi
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
notificat (e ion .g. ( eif xp iring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.
applicable box with an 'X')
Call or Put Option* Exercise/
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' ) threshold threshold
from date.
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of
applicable)
The number and % of voting rights held Co nversion % of voting righ N/A ts
Physically Settled
iv x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
inst r Th umen is sht o uld be the fu dlat l ne am e of (a) the shareholder; (b) the se nat tu tlemen ral pers to n or leg vot al e ing ntity r igh acqtu siri ng, disposing of or
14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
xi
xii Period xiii
con Ctr al ol l or an In y P ot c ut ahe s O e rp o u t f ind on caert s*h ak seitt ng le( ds )in ho stru ldi m neg d ntsi rth ec etl n yu or mb in edi r a rec ndtl p ye an rce n inte tagrees s t i of nv th otie n ( g un rigde hts r ly is ing to) i bs es ue prersen ted on a delta-
exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC;
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR 5.3.3.A).
Cash-settled
8. Not (ci) fiaed ll p a de rtie ts ai to ls t hof e a tg h re e er m es enul t re tife ng rre d s ito tua in tArt ion icl e on 10 t(a he ) o da f Ditre ec on tive w 20hich 04/10 9 the /EC t (DTR5. hresho 2.1 ld (aw )) as or (d cros ) the se hod ld eor r of
ThP e dat hysie cal un ly tiS l w ett hiled ch the voting rights will be held N/A
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01%
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
finan vic iiial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1).
Equity Swap
reach Call or ed Put Option*
xiii
xiv
If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
the second option applies.
A: Vot As ing the ri digh sclo ts s a uret toac f ca hsed es o to f a sh ctinares g in c oncert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00%
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
i
Equity Swap
for C m al alt i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion*
positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide
xiv
Class/type of
xvi ix % of voting rights
The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be
Cash-settled
11P . A hysi dd for a cal iti on sly pea S cliett fiicn m lfed orma eth od h t Nu io on w to mb er no of tify vot case ing s o r f a igh ctin ts g i n concert. % of voting rights
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01%
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
shares
presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary
through financial in-
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
1 a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter
ISIN cu o nde de ( rtia f p kin os g xv s diibl sc e) lo ses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to
Name struments if it equals
Cash-settled
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
of Tabl ex e 8A ist cais ng ) e Io ncl sh f m ud are ulti es s ps le tc o tock ha w inhich sbo thr ro row vo u tg ha ht s in t whi ng of h c 48 ri h e no gh , th 00 et s t 0 vi o fare (i ti0 ab n.g 01 lri e g %) hts and/or financial instrume H namm ts aree e rson ffecttiha v P elln t c y hh ele no d the tc ifhia ab ins le
(h)), the following l30 ist i/s 04 pro /20 vid20 ed as indic 30 ati/o04 n o/f20 th20 e p ersons who s C hash ould be mention2,392,193 ed: 0.31%
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Equity S wap
ii
Call or Put Option*
have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free
attache d : threshold threshold
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
notifiable threshold
row, A, E, F etc.).
Cash-set - itn led the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or le-
Physically Settled
Chain of controlled undertakings:
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03%
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 g i a 06 nd l e 50 n ica ti16 tyt e th a if t a th cq e i uirss es ue ther vio s a ting no rign ht-sU aK nd i s is 3,878,564 su en er titl e ( dpl to ea ese xercm isar e th k ew mi th un an der 'tX he' ia f gap reeprop ment ria ate) nd t he 0. n 51 atu % ra l
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
xv
The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively
person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable
N JP on M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
threshold themselves.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or le-
National Association
Cash-settled
Physicalg ly alS eett ntitlyed ho lding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
J.P. Mxvi organ Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03%
02/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Example: Correction of a previous notification.
of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
al Finance Limited
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL ti-on in 8. tor h A e c d iisp rcuosa m 02 sta /l06 n of ce /vot 20 s fo 20 ire ng s ere ight n ins 3,878,564 02 l ett/e06 r (d /20 ) of20 Arti cle 10 of thC at ash Dire ctive (DTR5.2 10 .18,597 (d)), th 0. e51 na% tura l pers0.01% on or le -
J.P. Morgan Capital
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
gal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached
Holdings Limited
Cash-settled
Physicalto ly th Se ett sh led are s and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is
JP An M ac organ quisit iC on ha or se & disp C osa o. l of financial instruments
X
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00%
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
created;
Equity Swap
4.50% 4.50%
JP C M al organ l or P ut C ha Op se Ban tion* k, National Association (100%)
plc
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Cash-settled
Physically Settled
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
- in the circum 18 sta /06 nc/e20 s fo 20 re seen in18 let/te 06 r (e /20 ) o 20 f Art icle 10 of C tha ash t Dir ective (DTR5. 17 2., 169 (e9 )) , the controllin0.00% g natura l
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9 (DTR 5.1), un-
iii
Other (please specify) :
Number of voting rights
Cash-settled
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
Physicald ly er S le ett ttelred s (a ) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those sit-
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46%
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
uations, the controlled undertaking;
Equity Swap
J.P C.al M l o or rga Put n B O rp oke tion r-*D ealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
iv % of voting rights
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
instrumen t date Conversion Period the instrument is
J. JP P M C . M organ ash or-ga set n Secu Ctha ledse Ban rities L k, LC (100%)
Physically Settled
- in the circum 02 sta /07 nc/ e20 s f20 ore seen in02 l ett /07 er (f) /20 o20 f Arti cle 10 of th C aash t Dir ec tive (DTR5. 49 2.1 8,657 (f)), th e deposit ta k0.07% er of the
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078%
Natio Equ na itly AS ssoci wap ation
Call or Put Option*
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse & Co.
Physi Righ cal t to d ly e R pS o eca ett sitolred ll o f the share N s a /A ll owing the deposit ta N k/eA r t o exercise the voting righ1,127 ts at his discretion; 0.00%
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14%
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Physically Settled
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or le-
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led Co.
v
4. C Fu alll lor na P me ut ga l e O of n pti tsh tiy on tareh h* a t 26 co/older( n 08 tro/l20 s th20 s e) v (o ift in di gf ri fe g 26 r hen ts /08 ; t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13%
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
J.PE . qu Mo itry ga Sn EU wap Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
Call or Put Option*
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k,
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physical-l y inS th ett e c led ircu mstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn * 09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22%
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
Equity S cw an ap ex ercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given h J. isP p.ro M xy o r to ga thn e S precu oxy rhit oiles L der LC
Call or Put Option*
Name
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03%
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Equity Swap
Call vor Put Option*
Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10
H Ciol C ty di al ang lnd or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02%
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
Date of completion 10 September 2019
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old-
notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
ing Cs alLi l or mitP ed ut Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04%
of funds managed by m 18 a/ n01 age /20 me21 nt c om C pal anli:e 7.864, s). Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
06 September 2019
Equity Swap
Call or viPut Option*
reache d :
J.P P . hysi M orcal galn Equ y Settilted ies
vi
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took
FS or ou C fur al th Af lt her or rP ica Pro iut nform Optprie ion ati*on t a 06 ry c /10 on /20 ta20 ct: 06 /10/2020 Cash 31,844 0.00%
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equ pilta y ce S w or ap the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate
Call or Put Option*
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled
event took effect.
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physically Settled
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00%
Julia Cr ane 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Equity Swap
Call or Put Option*
vii
7. Total Th po esi totta ion l ns um of be pe r of rson votin( gs) ri gsu htsbjec shallt bte o cto he mp n os oti ed fo ica f at lli on the ob shalre iga s, tii non clud ing depository receipts representing
Physically Settled
Deputy Company Secretary
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Physi shcal arelsy , tS o wh ettlic ed h v oting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
% of voting rights
Equ ity Swap
Call or Put Option*
% of voting rights Total number of
Physi viiically Settled
If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it
through financial in- Total of both in %
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
attached to shares voting rights of
Call m or igP ht ut no O t bp et n ion ec* e s 08 sa/ ry 07 in/ 20 acc 22 ord ance S w08 UBT ith/ n 07 aO ti/o 20 T nAL a22 l l a 8. w B to 1 d isclose C th ash e e xtent 21 of ,th 00 e h 156 o ,127 ld7,928 ing , on ly that the new 2.74 0.07% hold% ing
struments (8.A + 8.B)
10 September 2019
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty Swap
(total of 8. A) issuer
is below that threshold.
Physically Settled
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078%
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash 891,220 0.12%
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Dealer Holdings Inc.
Equ ity Swap
1
2 3 5 4 6 8 7
Hammerson plc published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 16:06:08 UTC