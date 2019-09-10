Log in
09/10/2019 | 12:07pm EDT
 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
i 
format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
 
ii
attached : 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Name 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
06 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
% of voting rights 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
1 
 
  
Resulting situation 
Hammerson plc 
on the date on which 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 
threshold was 
(Company number 360632) 
crossed or reached 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
Position of previous 
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
notification (if  
 
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' )  threshold threshold 
applicable) 
 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
viii
 reached 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
i 
format if possible)
Class/type of 
ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
shares 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
 
ii
attached : 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te  if the issuer  is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer  (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51% 
Non-UK issuer  
     
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
     
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion  8.or  Ad isposal of voting rights3,878,564  0.51%  
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
iv % of voting rights 
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
exercised/converted. 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Right to Recall N/A N/A  1,127 0.00% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Physically Settled 
15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
v
4. C Fu alll lor  na P me ut  O of p tsh ion areh * older(s) (if different from 3.) 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Name 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Physically Settled 
06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
CiC ty al alnd  or co Put unt O ry pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
Physically Settled 
13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Call or Put Option* 
06 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
Physically Settled 
20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
Physically Settled 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Physically Settled 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
1 
 
2 
  
   
Resulting situation 
Physically Settled 
Hammerson plc 
24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
on the date on which 
Call or Put Option* 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 
threshold was 
Physically Settled 
(Company number 360632) 
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
crossed or reached 
Call or Put Option* 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
Position of previous 
Physically Settled 
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
notification (if  
 
Call or Put Option* 
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' )  threshold threshold 
applicable) 
Physically Settled 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 
Call or Put Option* 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Physically Settled 
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
viii
 reach Call or ed Put  Option* 
Physically Settled 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
i 
for C m al alt  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
Class/type of 
ix
Physically Settled Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
shares 
Call or Put Option* 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
 
ii
Call or Put Option* 
attached : 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
Physically Settled 
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te  if the issuer  is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer  (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51% 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Non-UK issuer  
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
     
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
  02/11/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion  8.or  Ad isposal of voting rights3,878,564  0.51%  
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 
Call or Put Option* 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Call or Put Option* 
iv % of voting rights 
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
Physically Settled 
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Physi Righ cal t to ly  R Seca ettled ll  N/A N/A  1,127 0.00% 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
v
4. C Fu alll lor  na P me ut  O of p tsh ion areh * older(s) (if different from 3.) 
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
CiC ty al alnd  or co Put unt O ry pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Call or Put Option* 
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
06 September 2019 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
Physically Settled 
20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
Physically Settled 
27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Physically Settled 
03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
% of voting rights 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
  
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,001,127 2.74% 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 
 
1 
  
2 3  
   
    
Resulting situation 
Physi * P cal lea ly se no Settled te  that either a call or a put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity, 
Hammerson plc 
24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
on the date on which 
Call de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 
threshold was 
 
Physically Settled 
(Company number 360632) 
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
crossed or reached 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
Call or Put Option* 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
Position of previous 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
Physically Settled 
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
notification (if  
 
Call or Put Option* Exercise/  
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' )  threshold threshold 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
applicable) 
Conversion % of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
xi
Period 
 
Call or Put Option* 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
Cash-settled 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Physically Settled 
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01% 
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
viii
Equity Swap 
 reach Call or ed Put  Option* 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
02/04/2020 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00% 
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
i 
Equity Swap 
for C m al alt  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
Class/type of 
ix
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01% 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
shares 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
30/04/2020 30/04/2020 Cash 2,392,193 0.31% 
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
Equity S wap 
ii
Call or Put Option* 
attached : 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% 
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te  if the issuer  is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer  (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
Non-UK issuer 06/05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%  
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
     
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03% 
  02/11/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion  8.or  Ad isposa 02/l06 of /vot 2020 ing  rights3,878,564 02 /06/2020  Cash 108,597 0. 51% 0.01%  
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00% 
16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00% 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46% 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
iv % of voting rights 
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 498,657 0.07% 
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Cash-settled 
Physi Righ cal t to ly  R Seca ettled ll  N/A N/A  1,127 0.00% 
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14% 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
v
4. C Fu alll lor  na P me ut  O of p tsh ion areh * 26/older( 08/2020 s)  (if diffe 26 ren /08 t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13% 
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22% 
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03% 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
CiC ty al alnd  or co Put unt O ry pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02% 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Call or Put Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04% 
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
06 September 2019 
Equity Swap 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 06/10/2020 06/10/2020 Cash 31,844 0.00% 
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00% 
01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00% 
08/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
% of voting rights 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
Cash-settled 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
  
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
Call or Put Option* 08/07/2022 S08 UBT /07 O /20 TAL 22 8.  B 1 Cash 21,00156 ,127 7,928  0.07% 2.74%  
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Equity Swap 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Cash -settled 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08/02/2023 Cash 891,220 0.12% 
Equ ity Swap 
1 
   
3 2 4   
    
     
Resulting situation 
Physi * P cal lea ly se no Settled te  that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can  be exercised upon maturity, 
Hammerson plc 
   13,505,334 1.76% 
24/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
on the date on which 8.B.2 
Call de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 
threshold was 
   
Physically Settled 
(Company number 360632) 
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
crossed or reached 
  
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
Call or Put Option* 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
9 P. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n  relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
Physically Settled 
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
notification (if  
 
applicable box with an 'X') 
Call or Put Option* Exercise/  
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' )  threshold threshold 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
applicable) 
Conversion % of voting rights 
Physically Settled 
x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
instrument date settlement voting rights 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
xi
Period xiii
  
con Ctr al ol l  or any P ot uthe Orp u tind on ert * aking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
Cash-settled 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
Physically Settled 
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01% 
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
viii
Equity Swap 
 reach Call or ed Put  Option* 
xiv 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00% 
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
i 
Equity Swap 
for C m al alt  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
Class/type of 
ix % of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01% 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
shares 
through financial in-
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
1a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter  
ISIN code (if pos xvsible) 
Name struments if it equals 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of existing shares to which vo tha tin t ngh ri e no ghts ti fare iab le Hammerson tha Pln t c he notifiable 
30/04/2020 30/04/2020 Cash 2,392,193 0.31% 
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C)  (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
Equity S wap 
ii
Call or Put Option* 
attached : threshold threshold 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
notifiable threshold 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% 
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te  if the issuer  is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer  (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
N JP on M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%  
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
     
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option*    
National Association 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
J.P. Morgan Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03% 
  02/11/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
al Finance Limited 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion  8.or  Ad isposa 02/l06 of /vot 2020 ing  rights3,878,564 02 /06/2020  Cash 108,597 0. 51% 0.01%  
J.P. Morgan Capital 
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
Holdings Limited 
 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00% 
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 
Equity Swap 
 4.50% 4.50% 
Call or Put Option* 
plc 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00% 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46% 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
iv % of voting rights 
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ban k, 
Physically Settled 
02/07/2020 02 /07/2020 Cash  498,657  0.07% 
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078% 
Natio Equ na itly  AS ssoci wap ation 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Cash-settled 
Physi Righ cal t to ly  R Seca ettled ll  N/A N/A  1,127 0.00% 
    
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14% 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led  Co.    
v
4. C Fu alll lor  na P me ut  O of p tsh ion areh * 26/older( 08/2020 s)  (if diffe 26 ren /08 t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13% 
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k, 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *  09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22% 
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03% 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital 
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
C Hiol C ty di al ang lnd  or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02% 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old- 
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
ing Cs alLi l or mitP ed ut  Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04% 
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
06 September 2019 
Equity Swap 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn Equ y Settilted ies  
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Sou Cal th Af l or rP ica Pro ut Optprie ion*t a 06 ry /10/2020 06 /10/2020 Cash  31,844  0.00% 
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled 
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00% 
01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Physically Settled 
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
% of voting rights 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physically Settled 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
  
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
Call or Put Option* 08/07/2022 S08 UBT /07 O /20 TAL 22 8.  B 1 Cash 21,00156 ,127 7,928  2.74 0.07% %  
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty  Swap 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash  891,220  0.12% 
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
Equ ity Swap 
1 
    
2 3 5 4    
     
      
Resulting situation 
J.P P . hysi M* o rP cal ga lea ln Secu y se no Settled tre iti es that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can  be exercised upon maturity, 
Hammerson plc 
   13,505,334 1.76% 
24/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
on the date on which 8.B.2 
LLC Cal l de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 
threshold was 
   
Physically Settled 
(Company number 360632) 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
crossed or reached 
  
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
Call or Put Option* 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
P 9. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n  relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
N20 ame 04/o 10 f t9/EC he pr oxy (DT R ho 5.3 lde .1. r 1 (b)) N/A 
Physically Settled 
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
notification (if  
 
applicable box with an 'X') 
Call or Put Option* Exercise/  
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' )  threshold threshold 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
applicable) 
The number and % of voting rights held Co nversion % of voting righ N/A ts  
Physically Settled 
x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
instrument date settlement voting rights 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
xi
Period xiii
  
con Ctr al ol l  or any P ot uthe Orp u tind on ert * aking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
Cash-settled 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
ThP e dat hysie cal un ly tiS l w ett hiled ch  the voting rights will be held N/A 
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01% 
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
viii
Equity Swap 
 reach Call or ed Put  Option* 
xiv 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00% 
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
i 
Equity Swap 
for C m al alt  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
Class/type of 
xvi ix % of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
11P . A hysi ddcal ition ly a Slett inlfed orma t Nu ion mb er of voting rights % of voting rights  
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01% 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
shares 
through financial in-
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
1 a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter  
ISIN code (if pos xvsible) 
Name struments if it equals 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of Tabl ex e 8A isting ) Incl sh ud are es s s to tock which  borrow vo tha t s in t ng of h 48 ri e no gh ,00 ts t 0 i fare (i0 ab .01 le %) Hammerson tha Pln t c he notifiable 
30/04/2020 30/04/2020 Cash 2,392,193 0.31% 
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C)  (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
Equity S wap 
ii
Call or Put Option* 
attached : threshold threshold 
 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
notifiable threshold 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
Chain of controlled undertakings: 
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% 
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 i06 nd 50 ica 16 te  if the issuer  is a non-UK is3,878,564 suer  (plea se mar k with an 'X' if appropriate) 0.51% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
N JP on M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%  
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
     
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option*    
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
National Association 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
J.P. Morgan Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03% 
  02/11/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
al Finance Limited 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) 
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL tion  8.or  Ad isposa 02/l06 of /vot 2020 ing  rights3,878,564 02 /06/2020  Cash 108,597 0. 51% 0.01%  
J.P. Morgan Capital 
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
 
Holdings Limited 
 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
A JP n M ac organ quisit iC on ha or se & disp C osa o. l of financial instruments 
X 
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00% 
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 
Equity Swap 
 4.50% 4.50% 
JP C M al organ l or P ut C ha Op se Ban tion* k, National Association (100%) 
plc 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Cash-settled 
 Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
18/06/2020 18/06/2020 Cash 17,699 0.00% 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
Physically Settled 
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46% 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Equity Swap 
J.P C.al M l o or rga Put n B O rp oke tion r-*D ealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
iv % of voting rights 
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
JP J.P M C . M organ ash or-ga set n Secu Ctha ledse Ban rities L k, LC (100%) 
Physically Settled 
02/07/2020 02 /07/2020 Cash  498,657  0.07% 
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078% 
 Natio Equ na itly  AS ssoci wap ation 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse &  Co. 
Physi Righ cal t to ly  R Seca ettled ll  N/A N/A  1,127 0.00% 
    
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14% 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led  Co.    
v
4. C Fu alll lor  na P me ut  O of p tsh ion areh * 26/older( 08/2020 s)  (if diffe 26 ren /08 t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13% 
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
J.PE . qu Mo itry ga Sn EU wap  Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Call or Put Option* 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k, 
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *  09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22% 
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
Equity Swap J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
 J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
al C Fi al na l or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03% 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital 
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
H Ciol C ty di al ang lnd  or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02% 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Date of completion 10 September 2019 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old- 
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
ing Cs alLi l  or mitP ed ut  Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04% 
18/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
06 September 2019 
Equity Swap 
Call or viPut Option* 
reached : 
J.P P . hysi M orcal galn Equ y Settilted ies  
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
FS or ou C fur al th Af lt her or rP ica Pro iut nform Optprie ion ati*on t a 06 ry  c /10 on /20 ta20 ct:  06 /10/2020 Cash  31,844  0.00% 
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled 
 
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00% 
Julia Crane 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Physically Settled 
Deputy Company Secretary 
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
% of voting rights 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physically Settled 
 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
  
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
Call or Put Option* 08/07/2022 S08 UBT /07 O /20 TAL 22 8.  B 1 Cash 21,00156 ,127 7,928  2.74 0.07% %  
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
10 September 2019 
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty  Swap 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary 
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash  891,220  0.12% 
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
Equ ity Swap 
1 
     
2 3 5 4 6     
      
       
Resulting situation 
J.P P . hysi M* o rP cal ga lea ln Secu y se no Settled tre iti es that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can  be exercised upon maturity, 
Hamm erson plc 
   13,505,334 1.76% 
24/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
on the date on which 8.B.2 
LLC Cal l de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. 
(Incorpor Spon ated sor :in  England and Wales) 
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 
threshold was 
   
Physically Settled 
(Compa Inve nys num tec B be ank r 36 Li0632) mited  
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
crossed or reached 
  
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
Call or Put Option* 
 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
iii
P 9. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n  relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
N20 ame 04/o 10 O f t th 9/EC he er  p rer a oxy (s D oT n  R ho fo5.3 r lde th.e1. r n 1 ( otifib) ca)ti on could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding N/A 
Physically Settled 
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
notificat (e ion .g.  ( eif xp iring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. 
 
applicable box with an 'X') 
Call or Put Option* Exercise/  
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' )  threshold threshold 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
 
applicable) 
The number and % of voting rights held Co nversion % of voting righ N/A ts  
Physically Settled 
iv x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
inst r Th umen is sht o uld be the fu dlat l ne am e of (a) the shareholder; (b) the se nat tu tlemen ral pers to n or leg vot al e ing ntity r igh acqtu siri ng, disposing of or 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
xi
Period xiii
  
con Ctr al ol l  or any P ot uthe Orp u tind on ert * aking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
Cash-settled 
8. Not (ci) fiaed ll p a de rtie ts ai to ls t hof e a tg h re e er m es enul t re tife ng rre d s ito tua in tArt ion icl e on 10  t(a he ) o da f Ditre ec on tive  w 20hich 04/10 9 the /EC t (DTR5. hresho 2.1 ld  (aw )) as or  (d cros ) the se hod ld eor r of 
ThP e dat hysie cal un ly tiS l w ett hiled ch  the voting rights will be held N/A 
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01% 
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
finan vic iiial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1). 
Equity Swap 
 reach Call or ed Put  Option* 
xiv 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
 
X 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
 
A: Vot As ing the  ri digh sclo ts s a uret toac f ca hsed es  o to f a sh ctinares g in c oncert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total 
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00% 
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
i 
Equity Swap 
for C m al alt  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide 
Class/type of 
xvi ix % of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
11P . A hysi dd for a cal iti on sly pea S cliett fiicn m lfed orma eth od h t Nu io on w to mb  er no of tify vot case ing s o r f a igh ctin ts g i n concert. % of voting rights  
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01% 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
shares 
 through financial in-
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
1 a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter  
ISIN code (if pos xvsible) 
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to 
Name struments if it equals 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of Tabl ex e 8A isting ) Incl sh ud are es s s to tock which  borrow vo tha t s in t ng of h 48 ri e no gh ,00 ts t 0 i fare (i0 ab .01 le %) Hammerson tha Pln t c he notifiable 
(h)), the following l30 ist i/s 04 pro /20 vid20 ed  as indic 30 ati/o04 n o/f20 th20 e p ersons who s C hash ould  be mention2,392,193 ed:  0.31% 
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C)  (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
Equity S wap 
ii
Call or Put Option* 
attache d : threshold threshold 
 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
notifiable threshold 
Cash-set - itn led the  circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or le-
Physically Settled 
Chain of controlled undertakings: 
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% 
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 g i a 06 nd l e 50 n ica ti16 tyt e th a if t  a th cq e i uirss es ue ther   vio s a ting no rign ht-sU aK nd i s is 3,878,564 su en er titl e ( dpl to ea  ese xercm isar e  th k ew mi th un an der  'tX he'  ia f gap reeprop ment ria ate) nd t he 0. n 51 atu % ra l 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
 
person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights; 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 
JP Non M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%  
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
     
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option*    
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or le-
National Association 
Cash-settled 
Physicalg ly alS eett ntitlyed ho lding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
J.P. Morgan Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03% 
  02/11/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
al Finance Limited 
 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) 
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL ti-on  in 8. tor h A e c d iisp rcuosa m 02 sta /l06 n of ce /vot 20 s fo 20 ire ng s ere ight n ins 3,878,564 02 l ett/e06 r (d /20 ) of20 Arti  cle 10 of thC at ash Dire ctive (DTR5.2 10 .18,597 (d)), th 0. e51 na% tura l pers0.01% on or le - 
J.P. Morgan Capital 
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
 
gal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached 
Holdings Limited 
 
Cash-settled 
Physicalto ly  th Se ett sh led are s and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is 
JP An M ac organ quisit iC on ha or se & disp C osa o. l of financial instruments 
X 
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00% 
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 created; 
Equity Swap 
 4.50% 4.50% 
JP C M al organ l or P ut C ha Op se Ban tion* k, National Association (100%) 
plc 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Cash-settled 
 Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
- in the circum 18 sta /06 nc/e20 s fo 20 re seen in18 let/te 06 r (e /20 ) o 20 f Art icle 10 of C tha ash t Dir ective (DTR5. 17 2., 169 (e9 )) , the controllin0.00% g natura l 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) 
person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9 (DTR 5.1), un-
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
Physicald ly er S le ett ttelred s (a ) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those sit-
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46% 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
uations, the controlled undertaking; 
Equity Swap 
J.P C.al M l o or rga Put n B O rp oke tion r-*D ealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
iv % of voting rights 
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
instrumen t date Conversion Period the instrument is  
JP J.P M C . M organ ash or-ga set n Secu Ctha ledse Ban rities L k, LC (100%) 
Physically Settled 
- in the circum 02 sta /07 nc/ e20 s f20 ore seen in02 l ett /07 er (f) /20 o20 f Arti cle 10 of th C aash t Dir ec tive (DTR5. 49 2.1 8,657 (f)), th e deposit ta k0.07% er of the  
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078% 
 Natio Equ na itly  AS ssoci wap ation 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the 
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse &  Co. 
Physi Righ cal t to d ly e R pS o eca ett sitolred ll o f  the share N s a /A ll owing the deposit ta N k/eA r t  o exercise the voting righ1,127 ts at his  discretion; 0.00% 
    
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14% 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
JPMorgan  Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or le-
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led  Co.    
v
4. C Fu alll lor  na P me ut ga l  e O of n pti tsh tiy on tareh h* a t 26 co/older( n 08 tro/l20 s th20 s e)  v (o ift in di gf ri fe g 26 r hen ts /08 ; t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13% 
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
J.PE . qu Mo itry ga Sn EU wap  Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Call or Put Option* 
 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k, 
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physical-l y inS th ett e c led ircu mstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he 
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *  09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22% 
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
Equity S cw an ap ex ercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given h J. isP p.ro M xy o r to ga thn e S precu oxy rhit oiles L der LC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). 
 J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
al C Fi al na l  or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03% 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Equity Swap 
Call vor Put Option* 
 Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital 
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 
H Ciol C ty di al ang lnd  or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02% 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Date of completion 10 September 2019 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old- 
notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification 
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
ing Cs alLi l  or mitP ed ut  Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04% 
of funds managed by m 18 a/ n01 age /20 me21 nt c om C pal anli:e 7.864, s).  Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
06 September 2019 
Equity Swap 
Call or viPut Option* 
reache d : 
J.P P . hysi M orcal galn Equ y Settilted ies  
vi
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
 The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took 
FS or ou C fur al th Af lt her or rP ica Pro iut nform Optprie ion ati*on t a 06 ry  c /10 on /20 ta20 ct:  06 /10/2020 Cash  31,844  0.00% 
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equ pilta y ce S w or ap the  other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled 
 
event took effect. 
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00% 
Julia Cr ane 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
vii
7. Total  Th po esi totta ion l ns um of be pe r of rson votin( gs) ri gsu htsbjec shallt  bte o  cto he mp n os oti ed fo ica f at lli on the  ob shalre iga s, tii non clud ing depository receipts representing 
Physically Settled 
Deputy Company Secretary 
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physi shcal arelsy , tS o wh ettlic ed h v oting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. 
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
% of voting rights 
Equ ity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physi viiically Settled 
  If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
  
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
Call m or igP ht ut no O t bp et n ion ec* e s 08 sa/ ry 07 in/ 20 acc 22 ord ance S w08 UBT ith/ n 07 aO ti/o 20 T nAL a22 l l a 8. w  B to  1 d isclose C th ash e e xtent 21 of ,th 00 e h 156 o ,127 ld7,928 ing , on ly that the new 0.07% 2.74 hold% ing   
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
10 September 2019 
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty  Swap 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
is below that threshold. 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary 
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash  891,220  0.12% 
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
Equ ity Swap 
1 
      
2 3 5 4 6 7      
       
       
ix
 In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect hold-
Resulting situation 
J.P P . hysi M* o rP cal ga lea ln Secu y se no Settled tre iti es that either a call or a put option (but no SUBT t boO thT ) AL can  be exercised upon maturity, 
Hamm erson plc 
   13,505,334 1.76% 
24/08/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
ing', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no com-
on the date on which 8.B.2 
LLC Cal l de or pe Put nd O ing pti on on* t he share price of Hammerson Plc. 
(Incorpor Spon ated sor :in  England and Wales) 
0.51% 4.50% 5.01% 766,293,613 
bined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. 
threshold was 
   
Physically Settled 
(Compa Inve nys num tec B be ank r 36 Li0632) mited  
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
28/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
crossed or reached 
x
  
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
Call or  Dat Pe ut o f O mp attiu on rity */e xpiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. 
 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
iii
P 9. os Infor ition of mat prev ion io ius n  relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
N20 ame 04/o 10 O f t th 9/EC he er  p rer a oxy (s D oT n  R ho fo5.3 r lde th.e1. r n 1 ( otifib) ca)ti on could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding N/A 
Physically Settled 
xi
ISIN: GB0004065016 Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
 If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting  
07/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
notificat (e ion .g.  ( eif xp iring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. 
 
applicable box with an 'X') 
Call or Put Option* Exercise/  
('Hammerson' or 'the Com threshol panyd ' )  threshold threshold 
from date.  
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
 
applicable) 
The number and % of voting rights held Co nversion % of voting righ N/A ts  
Physically Settled 
iv x xii
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
inst r Th umen is sht o uld be the fu dlat l ne am e of (a) the shareholder; (b) the se nat tu tlemen ral pers to n or leg vot al e ing ntity r igh acqtu siri ng, disposing of or 
 14/09/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
xi
xii Period xiii
  
con Ctr al ol l  or an In y P  ot c ut ahe s O e rp o u t f ind on caert s*h  ak seitt ng le( ds )in ho stru ldi m neg d ntsi rth ec etl n yu or mb in edi r a rec ndtl p ye an rce n inte tagrees s t i of nv th otie n ( g un rigde hts r ly is ing to)  i bs es ue prersen ted on a delta-
exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR 5.3.3.A). 
Cash-settled 
8. Not (ci) fiaed ll p a de rtie ts ai to ls t hof e a tg h re e er m es enul t re tife ng rre d s ito tua in tArt ion icl e on 10  t(a he ) o da f Ditre ec on tive  w 20hich 04/10 9 the /EC t (DTR5. hresho 2.1 ld  (aw )) as or  (d cros ) the se hod ld eor r of 
ThP e dat hysie cal un ly tiS l w ett hiled ch  the voting rights will be held N/A 
03/03/2020 03/03/2020 Cash 81,026 0.01% 
21/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
finan vic iiial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1). 
Equity Swap 
 reach Call or ed Put  Option* 
xiii
xiv 
 If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
 
X 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
 
the second option applies. 
A: Vot As ing the  ri digh sclo ts s a uret toac f ca hsed es  o to f a sh ctinares g in c oncert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total 
(please add additional r02 ows /04 as /20 ne20 ces sary) 02/04/2020 Cash 13,018 0.00% 
28/09/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
i 
Equity Swap 
for C m al alt  i or f pos Put si O ble p)tion* 
positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide 
xiv
Class/type of 
xvi ix % of voting rights 
 The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be 
Cash-settled 
11P . A hysi dd for a cal iti on sly pea S cliett fiicn m lfed orma eth od h t Nu io on w to mb  er no of tify vot case ing s o r f a igh ctin ts g i n concert. % of voting rights  
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
14/04/2020 14/04/2020 Cash 57,337 0.01% 
05/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
shares 
presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary 
 through financial in-
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
1 a. Identity of the issuer or teq he Dir ua ec un lts or derl ying is hi gh iss er uer Ind irect Direct equals or i Ind s h iriec ghter  
ISIN cu o nde de ( rtia f p kin os g xv s diibl sc e) lo ses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In 
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to 
Name struments if it equals 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of Tabl ex e 8A ist cais ng ) e  Io ncl sh f m ud are ulti es s ps le tc o tock ha w inhich  sbo thr ro row vo u tg ha ht s  in t whi ng of h c 48 ri h e no gh , th 00 et s t 0 vi o fare (i ti0 ab n.g 01  lri e g %) hts  and/or financial instrume H namm ts aree e rson ffecttiha v P elln t c y  hh ele no d the tc ifhia ab ins le  
(h)), the following l30 ist i/s 04 pro /20 vid20 ed  as indic 30 ati/o04 n o/f20 th20 e p ersons who s C hash ould  be mention2,392,193 ed:  0.31% 
12/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/E or C) is higher 20t0ha 4/1n 09/tE he C)  (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
Equity S wap 
ii
Call or Put Option* 
have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free 
attache d : threshold threshold 
 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
notifiable threshold 
row, A, E, F etc.). 
Cash-set - itn led the  circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or le-
Physically Settled 
Chain of controlled undertakings: 
05/05/2020 05/05/2020 Cash 235,776 0.03% 
19/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
1b. G PB lea 00 se 04 g i a 06 nd l e 50 n ica ti16 tyt e th a if t  a th cq e i uirss es ue ther   vio s a ting no rign ht-sU aK nd i s is 3,878,564 su en er titl e ( dpl to ea  ese xercm isar e  th k ew mi th un an der  'tX he'  ia f gap reeprop ment ria ate) nd t he 0. n 51 atu % ra l 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
 
xv
 The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively 
person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights; 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable 
 
N JP on M-organ UK issuer Cha se Ban 06 k,/ 05/2020 06/05/2020 Cash 485,766 0.06%  
26/10/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
     
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option*    
threshold themselves. 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or le-
National Association 
Cash-settled 
Physicalg ly alS eett ntitlyed ho lding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
J.P. Mxvi organ Internation 12-/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 230,901 0.03% 
  02/11/2020 Call: 7.864,  Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
 Example: Correction of a previous notification. 
of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
al Finance Limited 
 
Cash-settled 
Physically Settled 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) 
AS n UBT acqui OT siAL ti-on  in 8. tor h A e c d iisp rcuosa m 02 sta /l06 n of ce /vot 20 s fo 20 ire ng s ere ight n ins 3,878,564 02 l ett/e06 r (d /20 ) of20 Arti  cle 10 of thC at ash Dire ctive (DTR5.2 10 .18,597 (d)), th 0. e51 na% tura l pers0.01% on or le - 
J.P. Morgan Capital 
09/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equity Swap    
Call or Put Option* 
 
gal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached 
Holdings Limited 
 
Cash-settled 
Physicalto ly  th Se ett sh led are s and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is 
JP An M ac organ quisit iC on ha or se & disp C osa o. l of financial instruments 
X 
17/06/2020 17/06/2020 Cash 1,097 0.00% 
J.P. Morgan Securities 16/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 created; 
Equity Swap 
 4.50% 4.50% 
JP C M al organ l or P ut C ha Op se Ban tion* k, National Association (100%) 
plc 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Cash-settled 
 Physically Settled 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
- in the circum 18 sta /06 nc/e20 s fo 20 re seen in18 let/te 06 r (e /20 ) o 20 f Art icle 10 of C tha ash t Dir ective (DTR5. 17 2., 169 (e9 )) , the controllin0.00% g natura l 
23/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) 
person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9 (DTR 5.1), un-
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Cash-settled 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
Physicald ly er S le ett ttelred s (a ) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those sit-
29/06/2020 29/06/2020 Cash 3,513,205 0.46% 
30/11/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
uations, the controlled undertaking; 
Equity Swap 
J.P C.al M l o or rga Put n B O rp oke tion r-*D ealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
iv % of voting rights 
x xi
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
instrumen t date Conversion Period the instrument is  
J. JP P M C . M organ ash or-ga set n Secu Ctha ledse Ban rities L k, LC (100%) 
Physically Settled 
- in the circum 02 sta /07 nc/ e20 s f20 ore seen in02 l ett /07 er (f) /20 o20 f Arti cle 10 of th C aash t Dir ec tive (DTR5. 49 2.1 8,657 (f)), th e deposit ta k0.07% er of the  
07/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 exercised/ 60 con 0,000 ver ted. 0.078% 
 Natio Equ na itly  AS ssoci wap ation 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the 
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse &  Co. 
Physi Righ cal t to d ly e R pS o eca ett sitolred ll o f  the share N s a /A ll owing the deposit ta N k/eA r t  o exercise the voting righ1,127 ts at his  discretion; 0.00% 
    
14/08/2020 14/08/2020 Cash 1,075,401 0.14% 
14/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
JPMorgan  Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Physically Settled 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or le-
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
Cash-settled 15/06/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se & led  Co.    
v
4. C Fu alll lor  na P me ut ga l  e O of n pti tsh tiy on tareh h* a t 26 co/older( n 08 tro/l20 s th20 s e)  v (o ift in di gf ri fe g 26 r hen ts /08 ; t f/r20 om 20 3 .) Cash 991,542 0.13% 
21/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
J.PE . qu Mo itry ga Sn EU wap  Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Call or Put Option* 
 
JPP Mhysi organ cal lC y ha Sett se Ban led k, 
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
Cash-settled 22/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physical-l y inS th ett e c led ircu mstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he 
Natio Calna l or l A Pssoci ut Op atio tionn *  09/09/2020 09/09/2020 Cash 1,709,306 0.22% 
29/12/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
Equity S cw an ap ex ercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given h J. isP p.ro M xy o r to ga thn e S precu oxy rhit oiles L der LC 
Call or Put Option* 
Name 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn y IS nte ettrlna edt ion-
allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). 
 J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
Cash-settled 29/06/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
al C Fi al na l  or nce P ut Li m Oip ted tion * 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 Cash 193,412 0.03% 
04/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
Equity Swap 
Call vor Put Option* 
 Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett C led ap ital 
Cash-settled 06/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 
H Ciol C ty di al ang lnd  or s co P Liut unt m iO tred y pt of ion regi * stered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
01/10/2020 01/10/2020 Cash 125,687 0.02% 
11/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest 
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
Date of completion 10 September 2019 
J.P P . hysi Morcal galn EU y Sett H led old- 
notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification 
Cash-settled 13/07/2020 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Physically Settled 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
ing Cs alLi l  or mitP ed ut  Option* 02/10/2020 02/10/2020 Cash 270,517 0.04% 
of funds managed by m 18 a/ n01 age /20 me21 nt c om C pal anli:e 7.864, s).  Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
06 September 2019 
Equity Swap 
Call or viPut Option* 
reache d : 
J.P P . hysi M orcal galn Equ y Settilted ies  
vi
Cash-settled 20/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
 The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took 
FS or ou C fur al th Af lt her or rP ica Pro iut nform Optprie ion ati*on t a 06 ry  c /10 on /20 ta20 ct:  06 /10/2020 Cash  31,844  0.00% 
25/01/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Equ pilta y ce S w or ap the  other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate 
Call or Put Option* 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 September 2019 
Lim Pihysi ted cally Settled 
 
event took effect. 
Cash-settled 27/07/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physically Settled 
Call or Put Option* 07/10/2020 07/10/2020 Cash 10,668 0.00% 
Julia Cr ane 01/02/2021 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
    
Equity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
vii
7. Total  Th po esi totta ion l ns um of be pe r of rson votin( gs) ri gsu htsbjec shallt  bte o  cto he mp n os oti ed fo ica f at lli on the  ob shalre iga s, tii non clud ing depository receipts representing 
Physically Settled 
Deputy Company Secretary 
Cash-settled 03/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
Physi shcal arelsy , tS o wh ettlic ed h v oting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. 
Call or Put Option* 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 Cash 2,537 0.00% 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 08/02/2021 Cal l: 7.864, Put: 5.243  600,000  0.078% 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
% of voting rights 
Equ ity Swap 
Call or Put Option* 
% of voting rights Total number of 
Physi viiically Settled 
  If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
JPM Corgan ash-set Ctha ledse Ho ld- 10/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
  
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
Call m or igP ht ut no O t bp et n ion ec* e s 08 sa/ ry 07 in/ 20 acc 22 ord ance S w08 UBT ith/ n 07 aO ti/o 20 T nAL a22 l l a 8. w  B to  1 d isclose C th ash e e xtent 21 of ,th 00 e h 156 o ,127 ld7,928 ing , on ly that the new 2.74 0.07% hold% ing   
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
10 September 2019 
vii
ingE s qu LLiC ty  Swap 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
is below that threshold. 
Physically Settled 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary 
J.PC . M ash or-ga set n B tled roke r- 17/08/2020 Call: 7.864, Put: 5.243 600,000 0.078% 
 
Call or Put Option* 08/02/2023 08 /02/2023 Cash  891,220  0.12% 
inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
Equ ity Swap 
1 
      
2 3 5 4 6 8 7
SENS_20190910_S420210.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 16:06:08 UTC
