HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/13 09:11:29 am
270.45 GBp   +4.10%
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

09/13/2019 | 08:31am EDT
 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
i 
format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
 
ii
attached : 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Name 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
11 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
% of voting rights 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
1 
 
  
Resulting situation 
Hammerson plc 
on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
766,293,613 
threshold was 
threshold threshold threshold 
(Company number 360632) 
crossed or reached 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
Position of previous 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
notification (if  
0.51% 4.50% 5.01%  
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
applicable) 
 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
viii
 reached 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
i 
format if possible)
Class/type of 
ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
shares 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
 
ii
attached : 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
Below minimum Below minimum 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
GB0004065016   
threshold threshold 
Non-UK issuer  
     
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
     
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
Number of voting rights 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
iv
% of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
exercised/converted. 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
     
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
     
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
     
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
N ame  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
11 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
Exercise/  
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
Conversion % of voting rights 
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights 
xi 
Period 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 
      
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
      
% of voting rights 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
      
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
SUBTOTAL 
     
8.B.2 
1 
 
2 
  
   
Resulting situation 
  
Hammerson plc 
on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
  
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
766,293,613 
threshold was 
threshold threshold threshold 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  
(Company number 360632) 
crossed or reached 
applicable box with an 'X') 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
Position of previous 
IS P IN ers : G onB000 subjec 406501 t to the 6 n otification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
notification (if  
0.51% 4.50% 5.01%  
xiii
 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
applicable) 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
 
xiv 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
X 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
viii
 reached 
% of voting rights 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
i through financial in-
format if possible)
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
Class/type of 
Name ix struments if it equals 
Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
shares 
or is higher than the 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un tthres derlho ying ld  issuer Ind irect Direct thresho Indlir dec t 
ISIN code (if possible) 
notifiable threshold 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
 
ii
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
attached : 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
Below minimum Below minimum 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
GB0004065016   
   
threshold threshold 
National Association 
Non-UK issuer  
J.P. Morgan Internation-
     
   
al Finance Limited 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
J.P. Morgan Capital 
     
   
Holdings Limited 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
J.P. Morgan Securities Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold 
   
plc 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
    
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Number of voting rights 
   
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
National Association 
iv
% of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
    
exercised/converted. 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
JPMorgan C hase & Co.        
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
   
     
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
National Association 
J.P. Morgan Internation-
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
        
al Finance Limited 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
N ame  
J.P. Morgan EU Capital 
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd 
   
Holdings Limited 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
 
J.P. Morgan EU Hold-
   
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
ings Limited 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
J.P. Morgan Equities 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
South Africa Proprietary    
11 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
Exercise/  
Limited 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
Conversion % of voting rights 
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights 
  xi   
Period 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
      
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
JPMorgan Chase Hold-
   
      
% of voting rights 
ings LLC 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
J.P. Morgan Broker-
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
      
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
J.P. Morgan Securities SUBTOTAL 
     
   
8.B.2 
LLC 
1 
  
2 3  
   
    
Resulting situation 
  
Hammerson plc 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
  
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
766,293,613 
threshold was 
threshold threshold threshold 
9 N. ame Infor omat f the ion pr oxy in rel hoa lde tiorn t o the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  N/A 
(Company number 360632) 
crossed or reached 
applicable box with an 'X') 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
Th Pos e num ition ofbe prev r an iod us %  of voting rights held N/A 
IS P IN ers : G onB000 subjec 406501 t to the 6 n otification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
notification (if  
0.51% 4.50% 5.01%  
xiii
 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
applicable) 
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
 
xiv 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
X 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
viii
 reached 
xvi
% of voting rights 
11. Additional information 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
i through financial in-
format if possible)
 equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
Class/type of 
Name ix struments if it equals 
Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
Chain of controlled undertak tiha ng n t s: he notifiable than the notifiable 
shares 
or is higher than the 
1 a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un tthres derlho ying ld  issuer Ind irect Direct thresho Indlir dec t 
ISIN code (if possible) 
notifiable threshold 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
JP of M ex organ isting C sh haare se & s  tC o o. w hich voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
 
ii
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
a JP ttM ac organ hed :  Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
Below minimum Below minimum 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
GB0004065016   
   
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
threshold threshold 
National Association 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) 
Non-UK issuer  
J.P. Morgan Internation-
     
   
 
al Finance Limited 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
J.P. Morgan Capital 
     
   
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
Holdings Limited 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
J.P. Morgan Securities Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)    
plc 
 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
    
 
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
 
JP JPM Morgan organ  C Cha hase Ban se & Co. k,  Number of voting rights 
   
JP Type of Morgan finan Cha cia se Ban l k,E N xpir atio atio naln A ssoci Exe atio rcin se (/ 10 0%) that may be acquired if 
National Association 
iv
% of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
    
exercised/converted. 
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan C hase & Co.        
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
 
   
     
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
National Association 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
J.P. Morgan Internation-
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
        
al Finance Limited 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Date of completion 13 September 2019 
N ame  
J.P. Morgan EU Capital 
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd 
   
Holding s Limited 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
 
FJ. orP fur . M ther orga in EU nform H ati old- on contact: 
   
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
ings Limited 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
J.P. Morgan Equities 
Julia Crane 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
South Africa Proprietary    
Deputy Company Secretary 
11 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
Exercise/  
Limited 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
Conversion % of voting rights 
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights 
 
  xi   
Period 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 
13 September 2019 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
      
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward 
JPMorgan Chase Hold-
   
      
% of voting rights 
lis ing ting s LL on C  the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
 
J.P. Morgan Broker-
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
      
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
Sponsor: 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
J.P. Morgan Securities SUBTOTAL 
Investec Bank Limited 
     
   
8.B.2 
LLC 
 
1 
   
2 3 4   
    
     
Resulting situation 
 Notes  
Hammerson plc 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
  
 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
766,293,613 
i
threshold was 
 Please note that nationatlhreshol forms md ay  vary due to spe threshol cific natiod n al legislation (Arti threshol cle 3(1a) do f Directive 2004/109/EC) 
9 N. ame Infor omat f the ion pr oxy in rel hoa lde tiorn t o the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  N/A 
(Company number 360632) 
crossed a or r s forea ins cta he nc de  the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. 
applicable box with an 'X') 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
 
Th Pos e num ition ofbe prev r an iod us %  of voting rights held N/A 
ii
 Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and 
IS P IN ers : G onB000 subjec 406501 t to the 6 n otification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
notification (if  
0.51% 4.50% 5.01%  
xiii
accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK  
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
applicable) 
issuer. 
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
 
iii
xiv 
 Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
X 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
 (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
viii
 reach ed 
iv
xvi
 This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the n % atu of ra lvo pet ri sng on  o ri r gh legt as l entity acquiring, disposing of or 
11. Additional information 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; 
i through financial in-
format if possible)
 equals or is higher equals or is higher 
(c) all parties to the agreement referred to in Article 10 (a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (a)) or (d) the holder of 
xv
Class/type of 
Name ix struments if it equals 
Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
Chain of fina n co ciant l inrol stru led me nun ts rde efert rre ak dt tiha o ng in n t Art s: h ic e no le 13t (1 if) o iab f Dir le ective 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1). than the notifiable 
shares 
or is higher than the 
 
1 a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un tthres derlho ying ld  issuer Ind irect Direct thresho Indlir dec t 
ISIN code (if possible) 
As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to no thte if s iab pec lie fict hres circum ho staln dc es (e.g. same or different total 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
JP of M ex organ isting C sh haare se & s  tC o o. w hich voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
 
ii
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
a JP ttM ac organ hed :  Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in c (D on TR ce 5rt .2.. 1) (DTR5.2.1) 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
 
Below minimum Below minimum 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
GB0004065016   
   
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
threshold threshold 
National Association 
(h)), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) 
Non-UK issuer  
J.P. Morgan Internation-
 
     
   
 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or le-
al Finance Limited 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
gal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
J.P. Morgan Capital 
     
   
JPMorgan p C eha rsose Ban n or legak l e , n N tiatio ty wh na o ils A trssoci ansferri atio ng t n ( em 10 po0%) rarily  for consideration the voting rights; 
Holdings Limited 
 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
J.P. Morgan Securities Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or le-
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)    
plc gal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention 
 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; 
    
 
J.P. Morga n Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
An event cha - in ngi the ng  cirtc he umbre stan akdo ces fo w re n sof ee n vot in ilng etterr ight (d) s o f Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (d)), the natural person or le- 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
JPMorgan g C aha l en se & tity who Co. ha s a life interest in s hares if that person or entity is en titled to exercise the voting rights  attached 
 
iii
to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is 
Other (please specify) :  
 
JP JPM Morgan organ  C Cha hase & se Ban Co. k,  Number of voting rights 
created; 
   
JP Type of Morgan finan Cha cia se Ban l k,E N xpir atio atio naln A ssoci Exe atio rcin se (/ 10 0%) that may be acquired if 
National Association 
 
iv
% of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
J.P. Morga-n  inI nte ther c na irctu ion msa taln Fi cena s fo nce rese Li enm in it ed lette (r 10 (e0 ) %) of Art icle 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (e)), the controlling natural 
    
person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at exer an ind cis ivid ed/ ualcon leve vl er un td ed. er  Article 9 (DTR 5.1), un-
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
der letters (a) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those sit-
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan C hase & Co.        
uations, the controlled undertaking; 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
 - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (f)), the deposit taker of the 
   
     
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
National Association 
shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
J.P. Morgad n ep Inte osito rna r of titon he -shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion; 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
        
 
al Finance Limited 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Date of co-mp in th let e c ion ircu mstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the n13 atu ra Sl ep pet rs eo m n be or lre 20 - 19 
N ame  
J.P. Morgan EU Capital 
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd 
gal entity that controls the voting rights; 
   
Holding s Limited 
 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
 
FJ. orP fur . M ther orga in EU nform H ati old- on contact: 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he 
   
 can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
ings Limited 
 
allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
J.P. Morgan Equities 
Julia Crane 
 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
South Af v rica Proprietary    
Deputy Company Secretary 
 Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should 
11 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
Exercise/  
Limited b e the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
Conversion % of voting rights 
of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest 
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights 
 
  xi   
notifiable threshold for the disclosure of vo P tier ngiod righ ts holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 
13 September 2019 
of funds managed by management companies). 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
       
 
7. Total vi positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward 
JPMorgan Chase Hold-
place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate 
   
      
% of voting rights 
lis ing ting s LL on C  the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
event took effect. 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
  
J.P. Morgan Broker-
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
vii      
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
 The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing 
vii
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
Sponsor: 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
shares, to which voting rights are attached eve( ntot if al th eof  ex 8e.B rc is 1 + e t h8. erB e o 2) f i s suspended. 
J.P. Morgan Securities SUBTOTAL 
Investec Bank Limited 
 
     
   
8.B.2 
LLC 
 
1 
    
4 2 5 3    
     
      
viii
 If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it 
Resulting situation 
 Notes  
Hammerson plc 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
might not be necessary in accordance with national law to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding 
on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum 
  
 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
766,293,613 
is below that threshold. 
i
threshold was 
 Please note that nationatlhreshol forms md ay  vary due to spe threshol cific natiod n al legislation (Arti threshol cle 3(1a) do f Directive 2004/109/EC) 
N 9. ame Infor omat f the ion pr oxy in rel hoa lde tiorn t o the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the  N/A 
(Company number 360632) 
 
crossed a or r s forea ins cta he nc de  the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. 
ix
applicable box with an 'X') 
 In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect hold-
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
 
Th Pos e num ition in of g'be ,  prev pr le an as io e d us  s% p li t of th e vo vtoing ting  rri igh ghts ts  n he um ld be r and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no com-N/A 
ii
 Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and 
IS P IN ers : G onB000 subjec 406501 t to the 6 n otification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
bined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. 
notification (if  
0.51% 4.50% 5.01%  
xiii
accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK  
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
applicable) 
issuer. 
The dat x e until which the voting rights will be held N/A 
 Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
 
 
iii
xiv 
 Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding 
financia xil instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting X 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
 (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
from (date).  
viii
 reach ed 
 
iv
xvi
 This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the n % atu of ra lvo pet ri sng on  o ri r gh legt as l entity acquiring, disposing of or 
11. Additional information 
NOTIF xii ICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
 In case of cash settled % instof rum vo entts ing the ri ngh umtb s eri fa intd  percentages of voting rights is to be pT reota sente l of d o bo n at h de ilf ta i-t 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; 
i through financial in-
format if possible)
adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR 5.3.3.A). 
 equals or is higher equals or is higher 
(c) all parties to the agreement referred to in Article 10 (a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (a)) or (d) the holder of 
xv
Class/type of 
Name ix struments if it equals 
 
Number of voting rights % of voting rights  
Chain of fina n co ciant l inrol stru led me nun ts rde efert rre ak dt tiha o ng in n t Art s: h ic e no le 13t (1 if) o iab f Dir le ective 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1). than the notifiable 
xiii
shares 
 If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then 
or is higher than the 
 
1 a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un tthres derlho ying ld  issuer Ind irect Direct thresho Indlir dec t 
ISIN cth oe de s ( ec if p onos d o sp ibl tioe) n a pplies. 
As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to no thte if s iab pec lie fict hres circum ho staln dc es (e.g. same or different total 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
JP of M ex organ ist ing C sh haare se & s  tC o o. w hich voting rights are Hammerson Plc 
positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
xiv 
ii
JPMorgan Th eC fu ha ll c se & hain  o C f o. co ntrolled undertaking s starting with the ultimate contro lling natural person or legal entity  has to be 
JP attM ac organ hed :  Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in c (D on TR ce 5rt .2.. 1) (DTR5.2.1) 
presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
 
Below minimum Below minimum 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
GB0004065016   
   
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
threshold threshold 
Nationa cals A e ssoci of muatio ltiplen c hains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains 
(h)), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) 
have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free 
Non-UK issuer  
J.P. Morgan Internation-
 
     
   
row, A, E, F etc.). 
 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or le-
al Finance Limited 
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
gal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
xv
J.P. Morgan Capital 
  The names of contro lled undertakings throu gh which the voting right s and/or financial instruments  are effectively 
   
JPMorgan p C eha rsose Ban n or legak l e , n N tiatio ty wh na o ils A trssoci ansferri atio ng t n ( em 10 po0%) rarily  for consideration the voting rights; 
Holdings Limited 
held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable 
 
 
threshold themselves. 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
J.P. Morgan Securities Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or le-
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)    
 
plc gal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention 
xvi
 Example: Correction of a previous notification. 
 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
X 
of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; 
     
 
J.P. Morga n Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) 
An event cha - in ngi the ng  cirtc he umbre stan akdo ces fo w re n sof ee n vot in ilng etterr ight (d) s o f Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (d)), the natural person or le- 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
JPMorgan g C aha l en se & tity who Co. ha s a life interest in s hares if that person or entity is en titled to exercise the voting rights  attached 
 
iii
to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is 
Other (please specify) :  
 
JP JPM Morgan organ  C Cha hase & se Ban Co. k,  Number of voting rights 
created; 
   
JP Type of Morgan finan Cha cia se Ban l k,E N xpir atio atio naln A ssoci Exe atio rcin se (/ 10 0%) that may be acquired if 
National Association 
 
iv
% of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
J.P. Morga-n  inI nte ther c na irctu ion msa taln Fi cena s fo nce rese Li enm in it ed lette (r 10 (e0 ) %) of Art icle 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (e)), the controlling natural 
    
person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at exer an ind cis ivid ed/ ualcon leve vl er un td ed. er  Article 9 (DTR 5.1), un-
J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
der letters (a) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those sit-
J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan C hase & Co.        
uations, the controlled undertaking; 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) 
 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, 
 - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (f)), the deposit taker of the 
   
     
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
National Association 
shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
J.P. Morgad n ep Inte osito rna r of titon he -shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion; 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
        
 
al Finance Limited 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
Date of co-mp in th let e c ion ircu mstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the n13 atu ra Sl ep pet rs eo m n be or lre 20 - 19 
N ame  
J.P. Morgan EU Capital 
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd 
gal entity that controls the voting rights; 
   
Holding s Limited 
 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 
 
FJ. orP fur . M ther orga in EU nform H ati old- on contact: 
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he 
   
 can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 
ings Limited 
 
allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
J.P. Morgan Equities 
Julia Crane 
 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
South Af v rica Proprietary    
Deputy Company Secretary 
 Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should 
11 September 2019 
vi
reached : 
Exercise/  
Limited b e the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 
Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of 
Conversion % of voting rights 
of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest 
x xii
instrument date settlement voting rights 
 
  xi   
notifiable threshold for the disclosure of vo P tier ngiod righ ts holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 
13 September 2019 
of funds managed by management companies). 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.    
       
 
7. Total vi positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took 
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward 
JPMorgan Chase Hold-
place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate 
   
      
% of voting rights 
lis ing ting s LL on C  the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
event took effect. 
% of voting rights Total number of 
through financial in- Total of both in % 
  
J.P. Morgan Broker-
attached to shares voting rights of 
 
   
vii      
struments  (8.A + 8.B) 
 The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing 
vii
Dealer Holdings Inc. 
Sponsor: 
(total of 8. A) issuer 
shares, to which voting rights are attached eve( ntot if al th eof  ex 8e.B rc is 1 + e t h8. erB e o 2) f i s suspended. 
J.P. Morgan Securities SUBTOTAL 
Investec Bank Limited 
 
     
   
8.B.2 
LLC 
 
1 
     
4 2 5 3 6
SENS_20190913_S420401.pdf

Hammerson plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:31:02 UTC
