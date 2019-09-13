TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 0 09/13/2019 | 08:31am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word i format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc ii attached : 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) J.P. Morgan Securities plc J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Name J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 11 September 2019 vi reached : 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 1 Resulting situation Hammerson plc on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum (Incorporated in England and Wales) 766,293,613 threshold was threshold threshold threshold (Company number 360632) crossed or reached LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous ISIN: GB0004065016 notification (if 0.51% 4.50% 5.01% ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or viii reached NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word A: Voting rights attached to shares i format if possible) Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights shares 1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un t derlying issuer Ind irect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) ii attached : (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Below minimum Below minimum 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) GB0004065016 threshold threshold Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. A Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) iii Other (please specify) : Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if iv % of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is exercised/converted. Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) J.P. Morgan Securities plc J.P. Morgan Securities LLC N ame SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 11 September 2019 vi reached : Exercise/ Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of Conversion % of voting rights x xii instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 1 2 Resulting situation Hammerson plc on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum (Incorporated in England and Wales) 766,293,613 threshold was threshold threshold threshold 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the (Company number 360632) crossed or reached applicable box with an 'X') LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Position of previous IS P IN ers : G onB000 subjec 406501 t to the 6 n otification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not notification (if 0.51% 4.50% 5.01% xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the xiv financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings X 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or (please add additional rows as necessary) viii reached % of voting rights NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word % of voting rights if it Total of both if it A: Voting rights attached to shares i through financial in- format if possible) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv Class/type of Name ix struments if it equals Number of voting rights % of voting rights than the notifiable than the notifiable shares or is higher than the 1a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un tthres derlho ying ld issuer Ind irect Direct thresho Indlir dec t ISIN code (if possible) notifiable threshold (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) ii JPMorgan Chase & Co. attached : (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Below minimum Below minimum JPMorgan Chase Bank, 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) GB0004065016 threshold threshold National Association Non-UK issuer J.P. Morgan Internation- al Finance Limited 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited An acquisition or disposal of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. A J.P. Morgan Securities Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold plc An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) JPMorgan Chase & Co. iii Other (please specify) : JPMorgan Chase Bank, Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if National Association iv % of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is exercised/converted. Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan C hase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA JPMorgan Chase Bank, v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) National Association J.P. Morgan Internation- J.P. Morgan Securities plc al Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Securities LLC N ame J.P. Morgan EU Capital SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd Holdings Limited JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan EU Hold- City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom ings Limited B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive J.P. Morgan Equities 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or South Africa Proprietary 11 September 2019 vi reached : Exercise/ Limited Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of Conversion % of voting rights x xii instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation JPMorgan Chase Hold- % of voting rights ings LLC % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % J.P. Morgan Broker- attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) vii Dealer Holdings Inc. (total of 8. A) issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) J.P. Morgan Securities SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 LLC 1 2 3 Resulting situation Hammerson plc 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum (Incorporated in England and Wales) 766,293,613 threshold was threshold threshold threshold 9 N. ame Infor omat f the ion pr oxy in rel hoa lde tiorn t o the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the N/A (Company number 360632) crossed or reached applicable box with an 'X') LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN Th Pos e num ition ofbe prev r an iod us % of voting rights held N/A IS P IN ers : G onB000 subjec 406501 t to the 6 n otification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not notification (if 0.51% 4.50% 5.01% xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') applicable) The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the xiv financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings X 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or (please add additional rows as necessary) viii reached xvi % of voting rights 11. Additional information NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word % of voting rights if it Total of both if it A: Voting rights attached to shares i through financial in- format if possible) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv Class/type of Name ix struments if it equals Number of voting rights % of voting rights Chain of controlled undertak tiha ng n t s: he notifiable than the notifiable shares or is higher than the 1 a. Identity of the issuer or the Dir ec un tthres derlho ying ld issuer Ind irect Direct thresho Indlir dec t ISIN code (if possible) notifiable threshold (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive JP of M ex organ isting C sh haare se & s tC o o. w hich voting rights are Hammerson Plc 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) ii JPMorgan Chase & Co. a JP ttM ac organ hed : Chase Bank, National Association (100%) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) Below minimum Below minimum JPMorgan Chase Bank, 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) GB0004065016 J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) threshold threshold National Association J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) Non-UK issuer J.P. Morgan Internation- al Finance Limited JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') J.P. Morgan Capital JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) Holdings Limited An acquisition or disposal of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. A J.P. Morgan Securities Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) plc JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) An event changing the breakdown of voting rights J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) JPMorgan Chase & Co. iii Other (please specify) : JP JPM Morgan organ C Cha hase Ban se & Co. k, Number of voting rights JP Type of Morgan finan Cha cia se Ban l k,E N xpir atio atio naln A ssoci Exe atio rcin se (/ 10 0%) that may be acquired if National Association iv % of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) exercised/converted. J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) JPMorgan C hase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) JPMorgan Chase Bank, v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) National Association Place of completion London, United Kingdom J.P. Morgan Internation- J.P. Morgan Securities plc al Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Date of completion 13 September 2019 N ame J.P. Morgan EU Capital SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 J.P. Morgan Equit ies South Africa Proprieta ry Ltd Holding s Limited JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association FJ. orP fur . M ther orga in EU nform H ati old- on contact: City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom ings Limited B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive J.P. Morgan Equities Julia Crane 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or South Africa Proprietary Deputy Company Secretary 11 September 2019 vi reached : Exercise/ Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of Conversion % of voting rights x xii instrument date settlement voting rights xi Period 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019 13 September 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward JPMorgan Chase Hold- % of voting rights lis ing ting s LL on C the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % J.P. Morgan Broker- attached to shares voting rights of struments (8.A + 8.B) vii Dealer Holdings Inc. Sponsor: (total of 8. A) issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) J.P. Morgan Securities SUBTOTAL Investec Bank Limited 8.B.2 LLC 1 2 3 4 Resulting situation Notes Hammerson plc 10. 