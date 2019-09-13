TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
0
09/13/2019 | 08:31am EDT
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word
i
format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson Plc
ii
attached :
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
iii
Other (please specify) :
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Name
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
11 September 2019
vi
reached :
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13 September 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights Total number of
through financial in- Total of both in %
attached to shares voting rights of
struments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
(total of 8. A) issuer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
1
Resulting situation
Hammerson plc
on the date on which Below minimum Below minimum Below minimum
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
766,293,613
threshold was
threshold threshold threshold
(Company number 360632)
crossed or reached
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
Position of previous
ISIN: GB0004065016
notification (if
0.51% 4.50% 5.01%
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
applicable)
Resulting situation
