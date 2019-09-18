Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON

(HMSO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:22pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 
i 
Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson PLC 
 
ii
attached : 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name BlackRock, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name   
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
17/09/2019 
vi
reached : 
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
% of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of 
Total of both in % 
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
(Com Resultpa ingny situ num ationbe r 360632) 
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
4.88% 2.83% 7.72% 766,293,613 
threshold was 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
crossed or reached 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
Position of previous 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
applicable) 
 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
i 
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
Class/type of 
ix
of existing shares to wNu hich mbvo er of ting vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts  % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC 
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
Non-UK issuer 
 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
    
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
          
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
 
iii
Other (please specify) :  
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Number of voting rights 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Name BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
          
Name   
    
      
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
17/09/2019 
vi
reached : 
 
 
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
  
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
        
    
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
(Com Resultpa ingny situ num ationbe r 360632) 
            
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
4.88% 2.83% 7.72% 766,293,613 
 
 SUBTOTAL 
threshold was 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
     
8.B.2 
crossed or reached 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
Position of previous 
 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the  
applicable) 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 
 
N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
xiii
i  
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
xiv 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Class/type of 
ix
of existing shares to wNu hich mbvo er of ting vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts  % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
% of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible) 
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
through financial in-
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
Name struments if it equals 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
Non-UK issuer 
 
or is higher than the 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
  threshold   threshold 
notifiable threshold 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
S ee  Attachment            
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
N ame of the proxy holder  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
The number and % of voting rights held 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Number of voting rights 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held  BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
x xi
instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is  
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
 
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
xvi
11. Additional information 
          
Name   
 
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
    
      
  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
Jana Blumenstein 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
17/09/2019 
020 7743 3650 
vi
reached : 
 
 
 
 
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
18 September, 2019 
Date of completion 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Section 9 Attachment 
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
   
 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
        
    
% of voting rights 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Total of both if 
% of voting rights if through financial 
(Com Resultpa ingny situ num ationbe r 360632) 
            
it equals or is 
it equals or is high- instruments if it 
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO xv     JSE share code: HMN 
Name 4.88%  2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the 
 
 SUBTOTAL 
threshold was 
er than the notifia- equals or is higher 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
     
notifiable 
8.B.2 
crossed or reached 
ble threshold than the notifiable 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
threshold 
 
threshold 
Position of previous 
 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
BlackRock, Inc.    
TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the  
applicable) 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
 
N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
xiii
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
i  
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the  
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
xiv 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Class/type of 
ix
of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to  Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot  ri ing gh r ts igh  are ts  %  of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC  
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
% of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible) 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
through financial in-
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
Name struments if it equals 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
Non-UK issuer 
 
or is higher than the 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
  threshold   threshold 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
 notifiable  threshold  
ited 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
S ee  Attachment            
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
BlackRock Group Limited    
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited    
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
   
Li N m ame ited of the proxy holder  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
    
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
The number and % of voting rights held 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Number of voting rights 
BlackRock, Inc.    
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held  BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
x xi
Binst lackr Roc umen k Ho t ldco 2, Inc. date Conve rsion Period the  instrument is   
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
xvi
11. Additional information 
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
          
Name   
 
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
    
      
  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
Jana Blumenstein 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
17/09/2019 
020 7743 3650 
vi
reached : 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
    
ited  
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
BlackRock Group Limited    
18 September, 2019 
Date of completion 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 
BlackRock International Limited    
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Section 9 Attachment 
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
    
 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
    
        
    
% of voting rights 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Total of both if 
% of voting rights if through financial 
(Com B Res lacul kRoc tpa ingny s k, In itu num ati c. onbe r 360632)    
            
it equals or is 
it equals or is high- instruments if it 
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO xv     JSE share code: HMN 
Name 4.88%  2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the 
 
BlackRock Holdco 2, I nc.  SUBTOTAL   
threshold was 
er than the notifia- equals or is higher 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
     
notifiable 
8.B.2 
crossed or reached 
ble threshold than the notifiable 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
threshold 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
 
threshold 
Position of previous 
 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
BlackRock, Inc.    
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC    
TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the  
applicable) 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC    
 
N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
xiii
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
BlackRock Delaware Holdii ngs Inc.     
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the  
BA lac : k V Roc oting k Fun righ d A tdv s a istors tac hed to shares    
xiv 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Class/type of 
ix
B of R J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to  Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot  ri ing gh r ts igh  are ts  %  of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC  
( please add additional rows as necessary)    
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
% of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible) 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
BlackRock, Inc. % of voting ri ghts if it  Tota l of both if it 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
through financial in-
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
Name struments if it equals 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
Non-UK issuer 
 
or is higher than the 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
  threshold   threshold 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
 notifiable  threshold  
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
ited 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
S ee  Attachment            
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.       
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Fina ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited       
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP       
N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC    
    
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
The number and % of voting rights held 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada 
 Numb er of voting rights  
BlackRock, Inc.    
Limited 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held  BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
x xi
B inst lackr Roc umen k Ho t ldco 2, Inc. date Conve  rsion Period the   instrument is    
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Fina c. ncial Management, Inc.       
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
xvi
11. Additional information 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 2, iona Inc l Ho . ldings, Inc.       
          
Name   
 
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Fitna ernat ncial ion Ma al na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . .       
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
    
      
  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Internat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc.       
Jana Blumenstein 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Cay ternat man ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P.       
17/09/2019 
020 7743 3650 
vi
reached : 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
    
ited  
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
BlackRock Group Limited       
18 September, 2019 
Date of completion 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
ited 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l L t iB mi ay te IV d  Limited       
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Section 9 Attachment 
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
     
 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
 BlackRock Group Limited       
        
    
% of voting rights 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Total of both if 
% of voting rights if through financial 
(Com B B Res llac acul k kRoc Roc tpa ingny s k k, In Fi itu num na ati c. nc one be Er ur 36 op0632) e Limite d       
            
it equals or is 
it equals or is high- instruments if it 
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO xv     JSE share code: HMN 
Name 4.88%  2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V.   SUBTOTAL     
threshold was 
er than the notifia- equals or is higher 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
     
notifiable 
8.B.2 
crossed or reached 
ble threshold than the notifiable 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
threshold 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
 
threshold 
Position of previous 
 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
BlackRock, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC       
TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the  
applicable) 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 2, 6, L Inc LC .        
 
P Ners OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
xiii
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k  De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c.  Inc.        
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
B Ful lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the  
B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Ho Fun rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac  hed to shares       
xiv 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Class/type of 
ix
of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to  Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot  ri ing gh r ts igh  are ts  %  of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC  
( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows  as necessary)       
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
% of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible) 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De , Inc law . are Holdings In % c.of  voting ri  ghts if it   Tota  l of both if it 
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
through financial in-
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, 
Name struments if it equals 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
   
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
National Association 
Non-UK issuer 
 
or is higher than the 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
  threshold   threshold 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
 notifiable  threshold  
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
    
ited 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
S ee  Attachment            
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
BlackRock, Inc.    
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.       
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Fina ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited       
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP       
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC    
B R Jersey International Holdings L.P.       
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
The number and % of voting rights held 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada 
 Numb er of voting rights  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k ( , In Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.       
Limited 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held  BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
x xi
B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k Ho H tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate  Conve   rsion Period the    instrument is     
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k L , In Fiux na c. Fin ncial co  Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc.          
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
xvi
11. Additional information 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k In J Ho ap ternat ldc ano  H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs  G ldiK ng s, Inc.          
          
Name   
 
B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In J Fi ap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . .          
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
    
      
  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
 B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc.          
Jana Blumenstein 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
B B BR J llac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Cay , In ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P.          
17/09/2019 
020 7743 3650 
vi
reached : 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 2, 3, ILnc LC .        
    
ited  
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial  1 L MaP na gement, Inc.       
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
BlackRock Group Limited       
18 September, 2019 
Date of completion 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
ited 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l L t iB mi ay te IV d  Limited       
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Section 9 Attachment 
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
      
 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
 B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Grou ldc po  Li 3, mi Lted LC           
        
    
% of voting rights 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Total of both if 
% of voting rights if through financial 
(Com Res B B Blllac ac acul k k kRoc Roc Roc tpa ingny s k k k Fi Cay , In itu num na ati c.m nc on an e be  E 1 L r ur 36 op P 0632) e Limite d          
            
it equals or is 
it equals or is high- instruments if it 
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO xv     JSE share code: HMN 
BlackRock Cayman N ame Wes 4.88% t  Bay Fin co Lim- 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V.   SUBTOTAL     
threshold was    
er than the notifia- equals or is higher 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
     
ited 
notifiable 
8.B.2 
crossed or reached 
ble threshold than the notifiable 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
threshold 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
 
threshold 
Position of previous 
 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
BlackRock, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC       
BlackRock Group Limited    
TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the  
applicable) 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 6, 2, L Inc LC .        
BlackRoc k Finance Europe Limited    
N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
xiii
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k  De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c.  Inc.        
B con lac tr kol Roc ank y A ot dv he is r u ors nd (ert UKak ) L ing imi (te s)d ho lding directly  or indirectly an interest in  the (underlying) issuer  
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the  
B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Fun Ho rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac  hed to shares       
    
xiv 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Class/type of 
ix
of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to  Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot  ri ing gh r ts igh  are ts  %  of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC  
( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows  as necessary)       
BlackRock, Inc.    
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
% of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible) 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De , Inc law . are Holdings In % c.of  voting ri  ghts if it   Tota  l of both if it 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
through financial in-
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, 
Name struments if it equals 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
National Association 
Non-UK issuer 
 
or is higher than the 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
  threshold   threshold 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
 notifiable  threshold  
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.       
ited 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
S ee  Attachment            
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
B BR J lackers Roc ey k In , In ternat c. ional Holdings L.P.       
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Aus ldc tral o ia H 2, Inc oldc . o Pty. Ltd.       
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
BlackRock Investment Management (Aus-
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Fina ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited       
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
   
tr 10 al. ia) Li In case mited of  proxy voting, please identify: 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP       
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
    
N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC    
B R Jersey International Holdings L.P.       
BlackRock, Inc.    
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
The number and % of voting rights held 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada 
 Numb er of voting rights  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In (Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.       
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
Limited 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
Th Nae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held  BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
x xi
B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k Ho H tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate  Conve   rsion Period the    instrument is     
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k L , In Fiux na c. Fin ncial co  Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc.          
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.    
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
xvi
11. Additional information 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k J Ho In ap ternat ldc ano  H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs  G ldiK ng s, Inc.          
BlackRock Advisors, LLC    
          
Name   
 
B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Fi Jap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . .          
    
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
    
      
  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Internat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc.          
BlackRock, Inc.    
Jana Blumenstein 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
B B BllR J ac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Cay ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
17/09/2019 
020 7743 3650 
vi
reached : 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 3, 2, ILnc LC .        
B lackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
ited  
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial  1 L MaP na gement, Inc.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.          
18 September, 2019 
Date of completion 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
ited 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k In Cay (Stiernat ng map an ior o W na e) Hol es l L t iB mi dc ay te o P IV d  L te. im Lt ite d.d           
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Section 9 Attachment 
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
       
 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Hammerson plc 
 B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k Ho G HK rou l Ho dc po  Li ldc 3, mi o Lted LC Limi  ted             
        
    
% of voting rights 
(Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Total of both if 
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia 
% of voting rights if through financial 
(Com Res B B Blllac ac acul k k kRoc Roc Roc tpa ingny s k k k, In Fi Cay itu num na ati c.m nc on an e be  E 1 L r ur 36 op P 0632) e Limite d             
            
it equals or is 
Limited 
it equals or is high- instruments if it 
on the date on which 
LSE share code: HMSO xv     JSE share code: HMN 
BlackRock Cayman N ame Wes 4.88% t  Bay Fin co Lim- 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V.   SUBTOTAL     
 threshold was       
er than the notifia- equals or is higher 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
     
ited 
notifiable 
8.B.2 
crossed or reached 
ble threshold than the notifiable 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
threshold 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Cay c.m an West Bay IV Limited       
 
threshold 
Position of previous 
 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
BlackRock, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC       
T Br lac ide knt Roc Me k G rger, L roupLC Limi ted       
TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the  
applicable) 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 6, 2, L Inc LC .        
B Bllac ack kRoc Roc k k Fi Inv na es nc tme e E nt ur Ma ope n Li agm em ite en d t, LLC       
N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
xiii
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k  De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c.  Inc.        
c B on lac tr kol Roc ank y A ot dv he is r u ors nd (ert UKak ) L ing imi (te s)d ho lding directly   or indirectly an interest in   the (underlying) issuer   
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
B Ful lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the  
B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Fun Ho rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac  hed to shares       
B lackRock, Inc.       
xiv 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Class/type of 
ix
of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to  Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot  ri ing gh r ts igh  are ts  %  of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC  
( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows  as necessary)       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 2, Inc.       
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
% of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible) 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Dec law . are Holdings In % c.of  voting ri  ghts if it   Tota  l of both if it 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o ial 2,  Ma Incna . gement, Inc.       
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
through financial in-
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, 
Name struments if it equals 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Intna ernat ncial io na Ma l Ho nage ldime ngs nt, , I I nc nc . .          
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
National Association 
Non-UK issuer 
 
or is higher than the 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
  threshold   threshold 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
 notifiable  threshold  
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Intternat ernatiion ona all  Ho Holldi din ng gs s L. , Inc P..           
ited 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
S ee  Attachment            
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
B B BR J llac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Ho ternat c ldc . o i3, onL al LC Hol dings L.P.          
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.       
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k A Cay Ho us ldc tr mal o an ia H 2,  1 L Inc olP dc .  o Pty. Ltd.          
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Inves mtan me W nt Ma est B nag ayem Fin en co L t (A im- us-
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited       
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
      
i10 tr ted al. ia) Li In case mited of  proxy voting, please identify: 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP       
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
B lackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited       
N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC    
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k G , In rc ou . p Limited       
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
The number and % of voting rights held 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada 
 Numb er of voting rights  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In (Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 2, EIur nc op . e Limited       
Limited 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held  BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
x xi
B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k H Ho tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate  Conve   rsion Period the    instrument is     
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
   
Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
 
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k, In Fi Lux na c. Fin ncial co  Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc.          
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.    
   
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
AG v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
xvi
11. Additional information 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k J Ho In ap ternat ldc ano  H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs  G ldiK ng s, Inc.          
BlackRock Advisors, LLC    
    
          
Name   
 
B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Fi Jap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . .          
    
BlackRock, Inc.    
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
    
      
  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
B B llac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc.          
BlackRock, Inc.    
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
Jana Blumenstein 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
B B BllR J ac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Cay ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
17/09/2019 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
020 7743 3650 
vi
reached : 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 3, 2, ILnc LC .        
B lackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
    
ited  
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial  1 L MaP na gement, Inc.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 
For further information contact: 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.          
 18 September, 2019 
Date of completion 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
ited 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Verity Cox Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k In Cay (Stiernat ng map an ior o W na e) Hol es l L t iB mi dc ay te o P IV d  L te. im Lt ite d.d           
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
Senior Assistant Company Secretary 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Section 9 Attachment 
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer 
 
 
        
 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
Ha Tel:m +4 m4 e (0)2 rson0  pl 7c 887  1000 
 B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k H G Ho K rou l Ho dc po  Li ldc 3, mi o Lted LC Limi  ted             
        
    
% of voting rights 
 (Incorporated in England and Wales) 
Total of both if 
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia 
% of voting rights if through financial 
18 (Com B B B Res lllac ac ac Sep ul k k kRoc Roc Roc tpa ing tembe ny s k k k Fi , In Cay itu num na ati c.rm nc on 2019 an e be  E 1 L r ur  36 op P 0632) e Limite d             
            
it equals or is 
Limited 
it equals or is high- instruments if it 
on the date on which 
L SE share code: HMSO xv     JSE share code: HMN 
BlackRock Cayman N ame Wes 4.88% t  Bay Fin co Lim- 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V.   SUBTOTAL     
 threshold was       
er than the notifia- equals or is higher 
Ha ISIN m : G mB000 erson 406501 has its 6  primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward 
     
ited 
notifiable 
8.B.2 
crossed or reached 
ble threshold than the notifiable 
l('Hamm isting one th rse on J' oh or an 'tnes he bu Com rg pa Stony ck' E ) xc hange. 
threshold 
B lackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Cay c.m an West Bay IV Limited       
 
threshold 
Position of previous 
 
 
 
notification (if  5.40% 3.17% 8.58% 
 
BlackRock, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC       
Sp T Br lon ac ide ks nt Roc o r Me : k G rger, L roupLC Limi ted       
TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the  
applicable) 
Investec Bank Limited 
applicable box with an 'X') 
 
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 6, 2, L Inc LC .        
B Bllac ack kRoc Roc k k Fi Inv na es nc tme e E nt ur Ma ope n Li agm em ite en d t, LLC       
 
N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
xiii
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c.  Inc.        
c B on lac tr kol Roc ank y A ot dv he is r u ors nd (ert UKak ) L ing imi (te s)d ho lding directly   or indirectly an interest in   the (underlying) issuer   
viii
Word format if possible)
reached 
 
F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the  
B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Fun Ho rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac  hed to shares       
 BlackRock, Inc.       
xiv 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X 
Class/type of 
ix
of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to  Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot  ri ing gh r ts igh  are ts  %  of votHamm ing righ ers ts on  PLC  
( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows  as necessary)       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Hoc ldc . o 2, Inc.       
shares 
 
ii
attached : 
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 
% of voting rights 
ISIN code (if possible) 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Dec law . are Holdings In % c.of  voting ri  ghts if it   Tota  l of both if it 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o ial 2,  Ma Incna . gement, Inc.       
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 
through financial in-
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 
equals or is higher equals or is higher 
xv
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, 
Name struments if it equals 
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Intna ernat ncial io na Ma l Ho nage ldime ngs nt, , I I nc nc . .          
than the notifiable than the notifiable 
National Association 
Non-UK issuer 
 
or is higher than the 
GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 
  threshold   threshold 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
 notifiable  threshold  
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Intternat ernatiion ona all  Ho Holldi din ng gs s L. , Inc P..           
ited 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 
S ee  Attachment            
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
B B BR J llac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Ho ternat c ldc . o i3, onL al LC Hol dings L.P.          
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X 
          
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.       
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k A Cay Ho us ldc tr mal o an ia H 2,  1 L Inc olP dc .  o Pty. Ltd.          
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ves mtan me W nt Ma est B nag ayem Fin en co L t (A im- us-
SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited       
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
      
i10 tr ted al. ia) Li In case mited of  proxy voting, please identify: 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP       
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited       
N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder  
iii
Other (please specify) :  
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC    
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k G , In rc ou . p Limited       
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
The number and % of voting rights held 
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
BlackRock Asset Management Canada 
 Numb er of voting rights  
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In (Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 2, EIur nc op . e Limited       
Limited 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/  that may be acquired if 
N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held  BlackRock, Inc. 
% of voting rights 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) 
x xi
B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k H Ho tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate  Conve   rsion Period the    instrument is     
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
   
Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 
exercised/converted. 
 
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k L , In Fiux na c. Fin ncial co  Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc.          
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.    
   
Securities Lending     21,762,058 2.83% 
AG v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
xvi
11. Additional information 
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k J Ho In ap ternat ldc ano  H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs  G ldiK ng s, Inc.          
BlackRock Advisors, LLC    
    
          
Name   
 
B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Fi Jap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . .          
    
BlackRock, Inc.    
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
    
      
  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
 B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc.          
BlackRock, Inc.    
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
Jana Blumenstein 
  
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 
B B BllR J ac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Cay ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P.          
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
17/09/2019 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
020 7743 3650 
vi
reached : 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 3, 2, ILnc LC .        
B lackRock Financial Management, Inc.       
    
ited  
18/09/2019 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 
 
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial  1 L MaP na gement, Inc.       
B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d       
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 
For further information contact: 
7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the /   notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion 
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
Type of financial Expiration Number of 
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P.          
 18 September, 2019 
Date of completion 
Conversion cash  % of voting rights 
ited 
x
instrument date voting rights  
% of voting rights  % of voting rights Total number of 
xi xii
Verity Cox Period settlement 
Total of both in % 
 
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k Cay ( In Stiernat ng map an ior o W na e) Hol es l L t iB mi dc ay te o P IV d  L te. im Lt ite d.d           
 attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of 
Senior Assistant Company Secretary 
(8.A + 8.B) 
vii
Section 9 Attachment 
            
(total of 8. A) struments  issuer
Attachments SENS_20190918_S420584.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON
12:22pTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
10:07aHAMMERSON : Grand Central's New Street Mall to receive £2m upgrade
PU
09/13TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/10TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/10Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
RE
09/10HAMMERSON : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/06HAMMERSON : Notification of transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Respons..
PU
09/04TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/04HAMMERSON : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/29HAMMERSON : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 357 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 -412 M
Debt 2019 2 975 M
Yield 2019 9,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,88x
P/E ratio 2020 -71,1x
EV / Sales2019 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 15,0x
Capitalization 2 052 M
Chart HAMMERSON
Duration : Period :
Hammerson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 306,90  GBp
Last Close Price 268,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 64,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
Nicholas Timon Drakesmith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michaël Krief Group Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON-18.64%2 560
EQUINIX INC58.53%47 406
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.21%26 685
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.19%24 112
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES32.91%17 457
WP CAREY INC35.77%15 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group