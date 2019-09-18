MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Hammerson HMSO GB0004065016 HAMMERSON (HMSO) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Real-time CHI-X - 09/18 11:30:00 am 269.45 GBp +0.54% 12:22p TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 10:07a HAMMERSON : Grand Central's New Street Mall to receive £2m upgrade PU 09/13 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 0 09/18/2019 | 12:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft i Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson PLC ii attached : 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 17/09/2019 vi reached : 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of Total of both in % attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Com Resultpa ingny situ num ationbe r 360632) on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN 4.88% 2.83% 7.72% 766,293,613 threshold was ISIN: GB0004065016 crossed or reached ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings applicable) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or i viii Word format if possible) reached A: Voting rights attached to shares 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Class/type of ix of existing shares to wNu hich mbvo er of ting vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Non-UK issuer GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Name BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 17/09/2019 vi reached : 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion Type of financial Expiration Number of Conversion cash % of voting rights x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Period settlement Total of both in % attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Com Resultpa ingny situ num ationbe r 360632) on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN 4.88% 2.83% 7.72% 766,293,613 SUBTOTAL threshold was ISIN: GB0004065016 8.B.2 crossed or reached ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the applicable) applicable box with an 'X') N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or xiii i control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer viii Word format if possible) reached Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the A: Voting rights attached to shares xiv 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Class/type of ix of existing shares to wNu hich mbvo er of ting vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC (please add additional rows as necessary) shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) % of voting rights if it Total of both if it (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive through financial in- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv Name struments if it equals (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) than the notifiable than the notifiable Non-UK issuer or is higher than the GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% threshold threshold notifiable threshold 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') S ee Attachment An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: An event changing the breakdown of voting rights N ame of the proxy holder iii Other (please specify) : B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) The number and % of voting rights held iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights x xi instrument date Conversion Period the instrument is City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) xvi 11. Additional information Name BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team City and country of registered office (if applicable) Jana Blumenstein SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 17/09/2019 020 7743 3650 vi reached : 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion Type of financial Expiration Number of 18 September, 2019 Date of completion Conversion cash % of voting rights x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Period settlement Total of both in % attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii Section 9 Attachment (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc % of voting rights (Incorporated in England and Wales) Total of both if % of voting rights if through financial (Com Resultpa ingny situ num ationbe r 360632) it equals or is it equals or is high- instruments if it on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO xv JSE share code: HMN Name 4.88% 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the SUBTOTAL threshold was er than the notifia- equals or is higher ISIN: GB0004065016 notifiable 8.B.2 crossed or reached ble threshold than the notifiable ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') threshold threshold Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% BlackRock, Inc. TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the applicable) applicable box with an 'X') BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or xiii BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. i control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer viii Word format if possible) reached F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the A: Voting rights attached to shares xiv 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Class/type of ix of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC (please add additional rows as necessary) shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % of voting rights if it Total of both if it (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive through financial in- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv Name struments if it equals (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP than the notifiable than the notifiable Non-UK issuer or is higher than the GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% threshold threshold BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- notifiable threshold ited 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') S ee Attachment BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X BlackRock Group Limited An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: An event changing the breakdown of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Li N m ame ited of the proxy holder iii Other (please specify) : B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) The number and % of voting rights held iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Number of voting rights BlackRock, Inc. Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights x xi Binst lackr Roc umen k Ho t ldco 2, Inc. date Conve rsion Period the instrument is City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) xvi 11. Additional information BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. Name BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team City and country of registered office (if applicable) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC Jana Blumenstein SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 17/09/2019 020 7743 3650 vi reached : BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- ited 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion Type of financial Expiration Number of BlackRock Group Limited 18 September, 2019 Date of completion Conversion cash % of voting rights x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Period settlement Total of both in % BlackRock International Limited attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii Section 9 Attachment (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc % of voting rights (Incorporated in England and Wales) Total of both if % of voting rights if through financial (Com B Res lacul kRoc tpa ingny s k, In itu num ati c. onbe r 360632) it equals or is it equals or is high- instruments if it on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO xv JSE share code: HMN Name 4.88% 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the BlackRock Holdco 2, I nc. SUBTOTAL threshold was er than the notifia- equals or is higher ISIN: GB0004065016 notifiable 8.B.2 crossed or reached ble threshold than the notifiable ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. threshold Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the applicable) applicable box with an 'X') BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or xiii BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Delaware Holdii ngs Inc. control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer viii Word format if possible) reached F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the BA lac : k V Roc oting k Fun righ d A tdv s a istors tac hed to shares xiv 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Class/type of ix B of R J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC ( please add additional rows as necessary) shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. % of voting ri ghts if it Tota l of both if it (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive through financial in- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv Name struments if it equals (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. than the notifiable than the notifiable Non-UK issuer or is higher than the GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% threshold threshold BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- notifiable threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ited 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') S ee Attachment B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Fina ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: An event changing the breakdown of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder iii Other (please specify) : BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) The number and % of voting rights held iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation BlackRock Asset Management Canada Numb er of voting rights BlackRock, Inc. Limited Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights x xi B inst lackr Roc umen k Ho t ldco 2, Inc. date Conve rsion Period the instrument is City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Fina c. ncial Management, Inc. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) xvi 11. Additional information B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 2, iona Inc l Ho . ldings, Inc. Name B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Fitna ernat ncial ion Ma al na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . . BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team City and country of registered office (if applicable) B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Internat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc. Jana Blumenstein SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Cay ternat man ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P. 17/09/2019 020 7743 3650 vi reached : BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC ited 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- Type of financial Expiration Number of BlackRock Group Limited 18 September, 2019 Date of completion Conversion cash % of voting rights ited x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Period settlement Total of both in % B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l L t iB mi ay te IV d Limited attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii Section 9 Attachment (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc BlackRock Group Limited % of voting rights (Incorporated in England and Wales) Total of both if % of voting rights if through financial (Com B B Res llac acul k kRoc Roc tpa ingny s k k, In Fi itu num na ati c. nc one be Er ur 36 op0632) e Limite d it equals or is it equals or is high- instruments if it on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO xv JSE share code: HMN Name 4.88% 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V. SUBTOTAL threshold was er than the notifia- equals or is higher ISIN: GB0004065016 notifiable 8.B.2 crossed or reached ble threshold than the notifiable ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. threshold Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% BlackRock, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the applicable) applicable box with an 'X') BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 2, 6, L Inc LC . P Ners OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or xiii BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c. Inc. control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer viii Word format if possible) reached B Ful lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Ho Fun rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac hed to shares xiv 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Class/type of ix of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC ( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows as necessary) shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De , Inc law . are Holdings In % c.of voting ri ghts if it Tota l of both if it (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive through financial in- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Name struments if it equals (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. than the notifiable than the notifiable National Association Non-UK issuer or is higher than the GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% threshold threshold BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- notifiable threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ited 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') S ee Attachment B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d BlackRock, Inc. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Fina ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: An event changing the breakdown of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder iii Other (please specify) : BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC B R Jersey International Holdings L.P. B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) The number and % of voting rights held iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation BlackRock Asset Management Canada Numb er of voting rights B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k ( , In Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. Limited Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights x xi B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k Ho H tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate Conve rsion Period the instrument is City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k L , In Fiux na c. Fin ncial co Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) xvi 11. Additional information B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k In J Ho ap ternat ldc ano H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs G ldiK ng s, Inc. Name B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In J Fi ap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . . BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team City and country of registered office (if applicable) B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc. Jana Blumenstein SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or B B BR J llac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Cay , In ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P. 17/09/2019 020 7743 3650 vi reached : BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 2, 3, ILnc LC . ited 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial 1 L MaP na gement, Inc. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- Type of financial Expiration Number of BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Group Limited 18 September, 2019 Date of completion Conversion cash % of voting rights ited x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Period settlement Total of both in % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l L t iB mi ay te IV d Limited attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii Section 9 Attachment (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Grou ldc po Li 3, mi Lted LC % of voting rights (Incorporated in England and Wales) Total of both if % of voting rights if through financial (Com Res B B Blllac ac acul k k kRoc Roc Roc tpa ingny s k k k Fi Cay , In itu num na ati c.m nc on an e be E 1 L r ur 36 op P 0632) e Limite d it equals or is it equals or is high- instruments if it on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO xv JSE share code: HMN BlackRock Cayman N ame Wes 4.88% t Bay Fin co Lim- 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V. SUBTOTAL threshold was er than the notifia- equals or is higher ISIN: GB0004065016 ited notifiable 8.B.2 crossed or reached ble threshold than the notifiable ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited threshold Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% BlackRock, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC BlackRock Group Limited TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the applicable) applicable box with an 'X') BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 6, 2, L Inc LC . BlackRoc k Finance Europe Limited N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or xiii BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c. Inc. B con lac tr kol Roc ank y A ot dv he is r u ors nd (ert UKak ) L ing imi (te s)d ho lding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer viii Word format if possible) reached F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Fun Ho rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac hed to shares xiv 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Class/type of ix of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC ( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows as necessary) BlackRock, Inc. shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De , Inc law . are Holdings In % c.of voting ri ghts if it Tota l of both if it BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive through financial in- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Name struments if it equals (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. than the notifiable than the notifiable National Association Non-UK issuer or is higher than the GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% threshold threshold BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- notifiable threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ited 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') S ee Attachment B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d B BR J lackers Roc ey k In , In ternat c. ional Holdings L.P. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Aus ldc tral o ia H 2, Inc oldc . o Pty. Ltd. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments BlackRock Investment Management (Aus- SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Fina ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. tr 10 al. ia) Li In case mited of proxy voting, please identify: An event changing the breakdown of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder iii Other (please specify) : BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC B R Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) The number and % of voting rights held iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation BlackRock Asset Management Canada Numb er of voting rights B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In (Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. Limited Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if Th Nae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights x xi B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k Ho H tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate Conve rsion Period the instrument is BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k L , In Fiux na c. Fin ncial co Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) xvi 11. Additional information B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k J Ho In ap ternat ldc ano H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs G ldiK ng s, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC Name B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Fi Jap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . . BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team City and country of registered office (if applicable) B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Internat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. Jana Blumenstein SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or B B BllR J ac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Cay ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 17/09/2019 020 7743 3650 vi reached : BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 3, 2, ILnc LC . B lackRock Financial Management, Inc. ited 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial 1 L MaP na gement, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- Type of financial Expiration Number of BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. 18 September, 2019 Date of completion Conversion cash % of voting rights ited x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Period settlement Total of both in % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k In Cay (Stiernat ng map an ior o W na e) Hol es l L t iB mi dc ay te o P IV d L te. im Lt ite d.d attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of (8.A + 8.B) vii Section 9 Attachment (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Hammerson plc B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k Ho G HK rou l Ho dc po Li ldc 3, mi o Lted LC Limi ted % of voting rights (Incorporated in England and Wales) Total of both if BlackRock Asset Management North Asia % of voting rights if through financial (Com Res B B Blllac ac acul k k kRoc Roc Roc tpa ingny s k k k, In Fi Cay itu num na ati c.m nc on an e be E 1 L r ur 36 op P 0632) e Limite d it equals or is Limited it equals or is high- instruments if it on the date on which LSE share code: HMSO xv JSE share code: HMN BlackRock Cayman N ame Wes 4.88% t Bay Fin co Lim- 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V. SUBTOTAL threshold was er than the notifia- equals or is higher ISIN: GB0004065016 ited notifiable 8.B.2 crossed or reached ble threshold than the notifiable ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Cay c.m an West Bay IV Limited threshold Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% BlackRock, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC T Br lac ide knt Roc Me k G rger, L roupLC Limi ted TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the applicable) applicable box with an 'X') BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 6, 2, L Inc LC . B Bllac ack kRoc Roc k k Fi Inv na es nc tme e E nt ur Ma ope n Li agm em ite en d t, LLC N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or xiii BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c. Inc. c B on lac tr kol Roc ank y A ot dv he is r u ors nd (ert UKak ) L ing imi (te s)d ho lding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer viii Word format if possible) reached B Ful lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Fun Ho rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac hed to shares B lackRock, Inc. xiv 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Class/type of ix of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC ( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows as necessary) B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 2, Inc. shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Dec law . are Holdings In % c.of voting ri ghts if it Tota l of both if it B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o ial 2, Ma Incna . gement, Inc. (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive through financial in- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Name struments if it equals (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Intna ernat ncial io na Ma l Ho nage ldime ngs nt, , I I nc nc . . than the notifiable than the notifiable National Association Non-UK issuer or is higher than the GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% threshold threshold BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- notifiable threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Intternat ernatiion ona all Ho Holldi din ng gs s L. , Inc P.. ited 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') S ee Attachment B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d B B BR J llac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Ho ternat c ldc . o i3, onL al LC Hol dings L.P. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k A Cay Ho us ldc tr mal o an ia H 2, 1 L Inc olP dc . o Pty. Ltd. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Inves mtan me W nt Ma est B nag ayem Fin en co L t (A im- us- SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. i10 tr ted al. ia) Li In case mited of proxy voting, please identify: An event changing the breakdown of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. B lackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder iii Other (please specify) : BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k G , In rc ou . p Limited B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) The number and % of voting rights held iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation BlackRock Asset Management Canada Numb er of voting rights B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In (Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 2, EIur nc op . e Limited Limited Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) x xi B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k H Ho tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate Conve rsion Period the instrument is BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k, In Fi Lux na c. Fin ncial co Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% AG v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) xvi 11. Additional information B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k J Ho In ap ternat ldc ano H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs G ldiK ng s, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC Name B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Fi Jap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . . BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team City and country of registered office (if applicable) B B llac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. Jana Blumenstein SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or B B BllR J ac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Cay ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 17/09/2019 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 020 7743 3650 vi reached : BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 3, 2, ILnc LC . B lackRock Financial Management, Inc. ited 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial 1 L MaP na gement, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) For further information contact: 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- Type of financial Expiration Number of BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. B BR J lackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. 18 September, 2019 Date of completion Conversion cash % of voting rights ited x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Verity Cox Period settlement Total of both in % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k In Cay (Stiernat ng map an ior o W na e) Hol es l L t iB mi dc ay te o P IV d L te. im Lt ite d.d attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of Senior Assistant Company Secretary (8.A + 8.B) vii Section 9 Attachment (total of 8. A) struments issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Ha Tel:m +4 m4 e (0)2 rson0 pl 7c 887 1000 B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k H G Ho K rou l Ho dc po Li ldc 3, mi o Lted LC Limi ted % of voting rights (Incorporated in England and Wales) Total of both if BlackRock Asset Management North Asia % of voting rights if through financial 18 (Com B B B Res lllac ac ac Sep ul k k kRoc Roc Roc tpa ing tembe ny s k k k Fi , In Cay itu num na ati c.rm nc on 2019 an e be E 1 L r ur 36 op P 0632) e Limite d it equals or is Limited it equals or is high- instruments if it on the date on which L SE share code: HMSO xv JSE share code: HMN BlackRock Cayman N ame Wes 4.88% t Bay Fin co Lim- 2.83% 7.72% 76 highe 6,293, r 61 tha 3 n the B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho (Net ldc he o rl2, anI ds nc). B .V. SUBTOTAL threshold was er than the notifia- equals or is higher Ha ISIN m : G mB000 erson 406501 has its 6 primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward ited notifiable 8.B.2 crossed or reached ble threshold than the notifiable l('Hamm isting one th rse on J' oh or an 'tnes he bu Com rg pa Stony ck' E ) xc hange. threshold B lackRock Financial Management, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Cay c.m an West Bay IV Limited threshold Position of previous notification (if 5.40% 3.17% 8.58% BlackRock, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho , Inc ldc . o 4, LLC Sp T Br lon ac ide ks nt Roc o r Me : k G rger, L roupLC Limi ted TR 9. I- nfor 1: S mat tain on d a in r d rel fo atir om n tfo o tr he n pe otrson ificati suo bjn ec o t f to ma thej o no r th ifio ca ld tion ing ob s ligation (please mark the applicable) Investec Bank Limited applicable box with an 'X') BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 6, 2, L Inc LC . B Bllac ack kRoc Roc k k Fi Inv na es nc tme e E nt ur Ma ope n Li agm em ite en d t, LLC N Pers OTIF on s IC uA bjTIO ect to N t O he F n M oti A fiJOR H cation ob OlLD igaI tiN on G iS s n (tot o c be on sen trolle t d b to y the an r yel na eva tura ntl pe issue rson o r and r leg to a l e the nti ty FC an Ad i do n M es icr no ot soft 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or xiii BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k De Fina law ncare H ial Ma ol na dii ng ges me Innt, c. Inc. c B on lac tr kol Roc ank y A ot dv he is r u ors nd (ert UKak ) L ing imi (te s)d ho lding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer viii Word format if possible) reached F Bul lac l c kh Roc ain o k In f c ternat ontroilo lena d u l Ho ndertak ldings ing , Is nc t.hrou gh w hich the voting rights and/o r the B BA llac ac : k k V Roc Roc oting k k Fun Ho rildc gh d o A tdv s a 4, iL stors LC tac hed to shares BlackRock, Inc. xiv 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X Class/type of ix of BR J ex ers ist ey ing Int sh ernat are ion s al to Hol wNu hich din mb gsvo er L. of P ti.ng vot ri ing gh r ts igh are ts % of votHamm ing righ ers ts on PLC ( B pl lac ea ksRoc e ad kd a Hod ldc dito io6, naL l r LC ows as necessary) B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Hoc ldc . o 2, Inc. shares ii attached : Direct Indirect Direct Indirect % of voting rights ISIN code (if possible) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In Dec law . are Holdings In % c.of voting ri ghts if it Tota l of both if it B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o ial 2, Ma Incna . gement, Inc. (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive through financial in- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) equals or is higher equals or is higher xv BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Name struments if it equals (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Intna ernat ncial io na Ma l Ho nage ldime ngs nt, , I I nc nc . . than the notifiable than the notifiable National Association Non-UK issuer or is higher than the GB0004065016 37,465,744 4.88% threshold threshold BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- notifiable threshold BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Intternat ernatiion ona all Ho Holldi din ng gs s L. , Inc P.. ited 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') S ee Attachment B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ternat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d B B BR J llac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Ho ternat c ldc . o i3, onL al LC Hol dings L.P. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k A Cay Ho us ldc tr mal o an ia H 2, 1 L Inc olP dc . o Pty. Ltd. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Cay ves mtan me W nt Ma est B nag ayem Fin en co L t (A im- us- SUBTOTAL 8. A 37,465,744 4.88% B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 3, EL ur LC op e Limited BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. i10 tr ted al. ia) Li In case mited of proxy voting, please identify: An event changing the breakdown of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited N Li m ame ited of the proxy holder iii Other (please specify) : BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k G , In rc ou . p Limited B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) The number and % of voting rights held iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation BlackRock Asset Management Canada Numb er of voting rights B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k, In (Sic ng . apore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Fi Ho na ldc nc o e 2, EIur nc op . e Limited Limited Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if N Th ae dat me e until which the voting rights will be held BlackRock, Inc. % of voting rights BlackRock Investment Management (UK) x xi B Binst llac ack kr Roc Roc umen k k H Ho tK l Ho dco ldc 2, o Inc Li.mi d ted ate Conve rsion Period the instrument is BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA exercised/converted. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k L , In Fiux na c. Fin ncial co Ma S.a na .r.l ge . ment, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. Securities Lending 21,762,058 2.83% AG v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) xvi 11. Additional information B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k J Ho In ap ternat ldc ano H 2, io ol na Idnc in l Ho .gs G ldiK ng s, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC Name B B BlR J lac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In Fi Jap tna ernat an nc C ial ion o., Ma al L td. na Hol ge dime ngsnt, L. IP nc . . BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team City and country of registered office (if applicable) B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k In Ho ternat ldco 3, iona LLC l Ho ldings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. Jana Blumenstein SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 21,762,058 2.83% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or B B BllR J ac ack kers Roc Roc ey k k In , In Cay ternat c.m an ion 1 L al P Hol dings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 17/09/2019 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 020 7743 3650 vi reached : BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Ho Holldc dco o 3, 2, ILnc LC . B lackRock Financial Management, Inc. ited 18/09/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Finam nc an ial 1 L MaP na gement, Inc. B Bllac ack kRoc Rock k Cay Internat man io W na es l Ho t Blay ding IV s L , Iinc mi.te d 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. P20 lac 04 e of /10 9/EC comp (lD et T ion R5.3 .1.1 (b)) For further information contact: 7. Total positions of person(s) subjec Exet r ci to se the / notifica Pt hiys on i ca ob l o liga r tion BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim- Type of financial Expiration Number of BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. B BlR J ackers Roc ey k In Gtrernat oup Li ion mial ted Hol dings L.P. 18 September, 2019 Date of completion Conversion cash % of voting rights ited x instrument date voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of xi xii Verity Cox Period settlement Total of both in % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. B B Blllac ac ack k kRoc Roc Rock k k Cay ( In Stiernat ng map an ior o W na e) Hol es l L t iB mi dc ay te o P IV d L te. im Lt ite d.d attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of Senior Assistant Company Secretary (8.A + 8.B) vii Section 9 Attachment (total of 8. A) struments issuer Attachments SENS_20190918_S420584.pdf

Permalink

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:21:04 UTC