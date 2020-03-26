MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Hammerson plc HMSO GB0004065016 HAMMERSON PLC (HMSO) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/26 09:25:17 am 90.06 GBp -4.27% 09:03a HAMMERSON : 2019 Sustainability Report PU 03/23 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 03/20 HAMMERSON PLC : Threshold crossings CO Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Hammerson : 2019 Sustainability Report 0 03/26/2020 | 09:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sustainability Report 2019 OUR JOURNEY TO NET POSITIVE 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA Contents 1 . I N T R O D U C T I O N P . 0 2 This section includes our approach to sustainability; performance against targets; our response to key sustainability risks, and an overview of our stakeholder engagement 2 . N E T P O S I T I V E P . 3 4 This section explores our journey to Net Positive including our approach; principles for balancing projects; our progress against our Net Positive targets, and highlight projects 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 Carbon Resource Water Socio- Use economic impacts P.45 P.53 P.61 P.69 3 . O U R D A T A P . 76 This section explains our basis of reporting including data boundaries, collection and verification. It includes all Net Positive, GRI And EPRA tables, the industry standards and certifications which we report to and our corporate data COVER IMAGE: Pulse, part of the Festival of Light at event at Westquay, Southampton. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 2 Chief Executive Hammerson Statement As we reach the end of a decade and look forward into the 2020s one cannot fail to acknowledge the fundamental shift in social attitudes and business thinking on climate change we have witnessed in the last ten years. 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 3 "We are focused on delivery of our target to be Net Positive for our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions, landlord water demand and operational resource use." What was a relatively niche, although growing, concern for our sector in 2010 has ended the decade being acknowledged as one of the most fundamental social, political and economic challenges facing society. I am immensely proud that Hammerson has for so long been a pioneering industry leader in sustainability and look forward to the business delivering on our ground breaking targets, not just over the next 12 months, but into the forthcoming decades. CONTINUING TO PUSH BOUNDARIES Looking back at my statement in our 2010 Corporate Responsibility report, sustainability was already embedded within the business and we were making progress in reducing carbon emissions. We had started building the robust sustainability strategy that has evolved into Positive Places and the Net Positive† targets that we have today. The sustainability timeline on pages 34-35 provides an interesting insight into this journey, showing our early response and how far we have come. Carbon emissions from our like-for-like portfolio fell 12% in 2019 2019 has been another year during which this long-term vision has supported and informed our wider business strategy and decision- making, maintaining our position at the forefront of the sector. Carbon emissions, resource use, water and socio-economic impacts remain the key social and environmental impacts of our business operations. The benefit of focusing on these key areas can be seen in the excellent progress we continue to make against our short and medium-term targets. We are ahead of our 2019 energy and water targets and have achieved our socio-economic objectives for the year. Absolute carbon emissions from our like-for-like portfolio have fallen by a further 12% in 2019. In spite of a turbulent economic backdrop, the carbon intensity of the business remained stable at 122 tonnes/£m adjusted profit before tax. The carbon intensity of the group portfolio has improved by a further 10%. We have installed an additional 340MWH of solar PV on our assets, bringing our capacity to 1.9MWp against our target of 2MWp by the end of 2020. It is not all plain sailing; we have not yet reached our recycling targets across the whole portfolio and our French assets remain behind in this area. Waste markets have been significantly affected by changes in international policy and in demand for recyclable materials. However, ten of our UK and Ireland assets have exceeded their targets by some margin, with four achieving over 90% recycling rates. Progress is being made in improving performance in France by working closely with our waste management partners. 4 of our UK assets recycled over 90% of their waste in 2019 BECOMING NET POSITIVE AS A BUSINESS In 2017 we publicly set out our target to be Net Positive for our Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions, water demand, resource use and socioeconomic impacts, by 2030. These targets are truly industry-leading. They not only align with the national and regional net zero carbon targets in the UK, France and Ireland, but also exceed the response needed to align with the Paris Climate Agreement. Our Net Positive targets will continue to guide our Positive Places sustainability strategy in the coming decade and shape our response to climate risk, with a focus on our most material climate-related issues, in line with the Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. In the short term, we are focused on delivery of the first of our Net Positive targets, to be Net Positive for our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions, landlord water demand and operational resource used at the end of 2020. This report details our progress and plans for meeting these ambitious targets - which will be a truly remarkable achievement. Becoming Net Positive for landlord water demand is proving extremely challenging, as anticipated. Water is an undervalued resource so, nationally, water infrastructure has suffered from relative under- investment. It also has no alternative or substitute. However, through the modernisation of our metering and our work with Thames Water we have significantly reduced potable water demand for landlord services and expect to be Net Positive for water for at least one asset by the end of 2020 (see pages 62-67). Our medium-term targets take us to 2025 when the scope of our targets expands to include the impacts of our developments. We are therefore starting to focus more on embodied carbon and materials. The high impact of concrete, for example, is a growing area of interest for us and one we are already working on with our contractors through the specification of recycled content in concrete and through exploring opportunities for increased use of timber. Our 2030 Net Positive targets includes Scope 3 emissions from the tenanted spaces within our managed assets. This is the most challenging aspect of our strategy and in this report we provide examples of the work we are already doing with tenants through fit out design standards and other projects. Our report, Reshaping Retail, sets out some of the ideas that were developed through a workshop with retailers this year. F O R M O R E Our 2020/2021 targets are shown on page 84.Our medium and long term targets are shown on page 15. † See page 135for a full glossary of terms, identified in italics throughout. Continues on next page > SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 4 Hammerson City Quarters at Martineau Galleries, Birmingham 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 5 < Continued from previous page DELIVERING ON OUR LONGER-TERM STRATEGY Looking to the longer term, our City Quarters strategy is designed to respond to the changing economic and social outlook, by utilising our existing assets differently. Residents, businesses and visitors will expect their neighbourhoods to make a positive social and environmental contribution whilst being resilient to climate change. Building on our Net Positive strategy, our vision for City Quarters is responding to these expectations, ensuring we deliver new buildings that will stand the test of time. This requires a strategic approach to designing sustainability into our development and refurbishment plans from the beginning. Having BREEAM Excellent as our target for all developments since 2014 has enabled our teams to develop the necessary experience and knowledge to respond to the more testing challenges we now face. We delivered our first BREEAM Outstanding scheme in 2017 and our first development at Dundrum in Ireland has been designed to achieve BREEAM Excellent and the Irish Net Zero Energy Building standard. We have now set Passivhaus as the target for our City Quarters residential buildings. Designing buildings to be both highly efficient to run and healthy to occupy is essential to their long-term viability in an increasingly resource constrained environment (see pages 116 - 117for more on performance against design standards). Close collaboration across our teams is vital to achieving our ambitions. To ensure alignment across the business, we have linked senior management bonuses to progress against a 2020 carbon emissions reduction target. This builds on existing sustainability objectives currently included in personal performance reviews of all Hammerson colleagues and underlines the publicly stated sustainability ambitions of the business. NAVIGATING A CHANGING ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL CONTEXT WHILST MAINTAINING OUR FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY The continuing uncertainty of the economic outlook provides a challenging business environment which we expect to continue. Fundamental shifts in the retail sector add to these challenges. Our sustainability strategy supports our brands in this difficult environment by reducing energy and water demand and therefore costs, optimising waste management and establishing good links to the local community. In 2019 our energy efficiencies delivered £900k in savings across the portfolio and our employment and training partnerships provided over 90 previously unemployed, trained staff from the local community for our retailers. £900k savings through energy efficiencies in 2019 As an established business function for Hammerson, sustainability is expected to produce clear business benefits. These benefits inform robust decision-making and ensure that our focus on sustainability is maintained during challenging economic times. Our targets reflect this approach and include investments in technology that drives further efficiencies. Our work with Grid Edge on an Artificial Intelligence platform that informs our daily building energy strategy is an excellent example of this (see page 51for more details). We will be continuing to invest in technology across the assets to drive further efficiencies, explore further clean power opportunities and increase our renewable energy capacity. We will maintain our focus on optimised operational management and deliver the highest standards on our new buildings and major refurbishments. This is our strategy for delivering against stakeholder expectations. From local community groups to our investors, this strategy requires us to go beyond simply reducing our negative environmental impacts to making them positive ones. F O R M O R E See pages 14 - 15for performance against targets. Full data available in Our Data section, starting on page 76. David Atkins Chief Executive SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 6 About Hammerson Hammerson We own, operate, curate and develop winning European destinations. Bringing together the very best retail, leisure and entertainment brands, we seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders, creating a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. BULLRING AND GRAND CENTRAL, BIRMINGHAM As part of our Net Positive strategy we implemented numerous energy saving initatives across our UK portfolio. A key project was our partnership with Grid Edge, where we have introduced AI technology across our two Birmingham venues to manage the heating and cooling systems. This has helped deliver gas savings of 25% in 2019. HEDE FASHION OUTLET, GOTHENBURG A 2,400m2 extension opened at Hede Fashion Outlet in October introducing 15 new brands to the scheme. This resulted in a 37% increase in the number of guests to the centre. OUR 2019 PORTFOLIO INCLUDES INVESTMENTS IN: 21 20 Flagship Premium destinations outlets 9 14 Retail Countries parks 410m m 2.2m2 Shopper visits Lettable per year area 4,700 Tenants Portfolio value1 £8.3bn Flagship destinations: UK 28% Flagship destinations: France 15% Flagship destinations: Ireland 10% Premium outlets: Value Retail 24% Premium outlets: VIA Outlets 8% Developments and UK other 9% Retail parks: UK 6% F O R M O R E A full list of properties is included in our sustainability reporting is included in Our Datasection. DUNDRUM, DUBLIN We received planning consent for a 107 apartment residential development adjacent to Dundrum Town Centre. We expect to start on the site in the second half of 2020, and the project will be our first onsite City Quarter scheme. ITALIE DEUX, PARIS In 2019 we sold 75% of this central Paris flagship destination for €473 million. The transaction includes the forward sale of the onsite Italik extension, which is due to open in Q4 2020. This transaction was the largest retail deal in France in 2019. Flagship destinations: UK Premium outlets: Value Retail Retail parks: UK Flagship destinations: France Premium outlets: VIA Outlets Properties sold in February 2020 Flagship destinations: Ireland 8 Hammerson SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION1.0 INTRODUCTION2.0 NET POSITIVE3.0 OUR DATA Shaping Our 9 Strategy We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. WHAT WE HAVE High-quality property in the right places WHAT WE DO THE HAMMERSON BLUEPRINT WHO WE DELIVER FOR Shareholders We own and operate high-quality, flagship destinations and premium outlets. Our City Quarters concept will enable us to leverage our existing land bank around these flagship assets. A dynamic and diverse team We go to great lengths to attract, develop and retain the best people. By the end of 2019 Hammerson directly employed 553 people across the UK, France and Ireland. Insight led We use property and consumer trends to shape our strategy and inform our decisions around capital allocation, project priorities and resource deployment. Our dedicated Insight team monitors the latest consumer habits and retail trends to better understand and respond to markets. Effective capital management Effective capital management ensures balance sheet resilience. We monitor against internal guidelines to maintain the Group's robust financial position. Our preferred source of debt is Group-level, unsecured funding and we have a platform of successful JV partners. Our strategy Capital Optimised Operational efficiency portfolio excellence Positive place-makers -destinations that deliver positive impacts economically, socially and environmentally -Net Positive by 2030 for carbon, water, resource use and socio-economic impacts Destination makers -experience led - places to enjoy, shop, live and work -revitalise, refresh and rethink our venues to remain relevant -group strategic expertise, delivered with skill by local teams for our customers and communities Relationship makers -collaborating with brands, partners and third party experts locally and globally to deliver the best possible venues, profitably We have a broad range of institutional investors and private shareholders. We actively engage with them throughout the year and undertake regular communication to ensure they understand the performance of the business. Brands Our business strategy and future success is aligned with that of all of the brands which fill our destinations - retailers, F&B and leisure ten- ants, as well as direct to consumer brands. Consumers We create vibrant destinations that meet the need of the wide range of consumers that engage with them. In an omnichannel environment, we provide more than just a place to shop. Partners We work with a wide range of partners over the long term, including joint venture partners, suppliers and capital partners, making our business stronger and delivering a competitive edge. Communities Our assets rely on a strong, positive connection with thriving local communities. This is where we draw our customers from, and over 80% of the employees in our flagship destinations. Our people Talented, motivated colleagues are vital to the success of the business. We have built a winning team to support our delivery of flagship destinations. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 10 Looking Ahead 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 11 Hammerson A view from Louise Ellison, our Group Head of Sustainability. impacts whilst developing buildings that are fit for purpose and have an extended life expectancy requires new thinking around design and materials specifications. We have already started work in this area by, for example, specifying recycled concrete and setting ENSURING OUR ASSETS ARE WELCOMING TO EVERYONE Our City Quarters strategy provides an opportunity to build further on our relationship with our local communities. We have a very strong track record in outstanding I have no doubt that with this level of support from across the business we will continue to achieve great sustainability outcomes and we have exciting plans for 2020. However, the next decade is going to require significantly more action, quickly and across a much broader group Moving into a new decade gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect, but also to look at where we are going next, ideally with some optimism. Our 2019 results speak for themselves and are set out in detail across this report. I am enormously proud of our sustainability achievements so far as a business, and the passion my colleagues have to deliver on our market leading Net Positive targets. It is also encouraging to learn that our Net Positive strategy has become an important part of Hammerson's offer as an employer of choice. However, it is increasingly clear that businesses need to do more and to move faster. CHANGING EXPECTATIONS 2019 has seen a tangible shift in thinking on climate change from some of our key stakeholder groups, particularly investors and consumers. The TCFD's call for greater clarity on reporting climate change risks has focused significant attention on the authenticity of business' response. The expectation that this is led from the Boardroom is already driving change. This will reveal new areas of risk, and with that drive more informed decision-making to tackle what is clearly a threat to investor returns. The increasing number of businesses setting net zero carbon strategies in 2019 suggests TCFD is prompting a response in Boardrooms so I am hopeful we will see a scaling up and acceleration of progress from our sector. MORE OPEN DEBATE ON HOW ORGANISATIONS ACHIEVE NEUTRAL OR NET POSITIVE POSITIONS At Hammerson we are working to achieve the first phase of our Net Positive targets by the end of 2020. We have reduced our Net Positive carbon footprint by 60% since 2015 and are targeting a further 25% reduction in 2020, bringing our carbon emissions down by an unprecedented level in the course of 5 years. This will not, however, make our position Net Positive. We have always been clear that achieving this will require some form of offsetting. The concept of offsetting is developing rapidly and requires an open and honest debate. While it should always be the final option once carbon emission reductions from within the business and the business value chain have been exhausted, offsetting has an important role to play. It is critical to be transparent about what offsets are being used and confident that they are creating a genuine reduction. They can never be a reason to avoid or delay taking action to reduce direct business impacts. We have worked with Deloitte this year to review our approach to offsetting so that all our stakeholders can be confident that our approach is robust and reflects these rules. We, along with 23 other businesses, signed the Better Buildings Partnership (BBP) Climate Change agreement in 2019, committing to publishing our trajectories to achieving net zero carbon emissions, including Scope 3 and embodied emissions in 2020. For this to be achieved in a meaningful way and in the timeframe climate change requires, will require some form of offsetting. It is therefore critical that a coherent, thorough approach to this is developed for the sector. As the Chair of the Better Buildings Partnership I am very proud of the phenomenal work the organisation does and I am looking forward to working with the BBP members to develop net zero carbon transition pathways and other projects in the coming year. We have set out on page 27 our assets' performance against the BBP's Real Estate Environment Benchmark. This is the only comprehensive performance-in- use benchmark in the industry and its annual publication is an important step forward in the availability of data for the market. BROADENING OUR FOCUS AND NEW TARGETS FOR OUR DEVELOPMENTS Hammerson's post 2020 Net Positive targets bring our development activities into scope, focusing our attention on our own embodied carbon emissions and resource use. Reducing these major environmental embodied carbon and resource use targets for design teams. However, significantly more will need to be done over the coming years to address the environmental impacts of the materials used to create new buildings, particularly concrete. Significant change will also require a clearer value being placed on the materials within existing buildings and the reflection of that value within redevelopment decisions. This will be essential to the more widespread adoption of principles of circularity and a move away from the concept of 'waste'. The beginning of our phase 2 Net Positive targets will coincide with the expansion of our City Quarters programme which will determine how we redevelop our city centre land holdings. This presents climate change challenges and opportunities. New developments must be designed both to withstand the unavoidable impacts of climate change and avoid contributing any further to it. This has prompted us to set a target of achieving Passivhaus standard for residential schemes to support our Net Positive targets. By minimising energy demand through good design and delivering remaining power needs through renewable sources, we will be able to deliver buildings that achieve net zero operational carbon emissions, contributing to cleaner air, lower running costs and a better quality environment for visitors, workers and residents. community engagement work which supports very positive relationships with local stakeholder groups. The focus for our retail assets has been on ensuring the environment we provide is inclusive and welcoming for everyone (see pages 30-31). We have taken this up a level this year with the introduction of Changing Places at all but one of our UK assets. We are also conscious of the increasing polarisation of wealth and opportunity we see in city centres, manifesting itself in homelessness, both seen and unseen, poor educational and health outcomes and many other social impacts. Our Net Positive socio-economic target seeks to address exactly these challenges, targeting locally relevant, problems in a way that brings about change for local people. OUR PEOPLE ARE KEY The sustainability outcomes we achieve as a business are outstanding and a product of the engagement and hard work of my colleagues. Their participation is not limited to the workplace either. Through our employee engagement platform, Butterfly Bank, we encourage colleagues to develop more environmentally responsible habits and encourage them to volunteer. Over the last 12 months, colleagues have voluntarily taken 80,000 sustainable actions and contributed 3,232 hours of volunteering, a clear indication of the passion they have for sustainability. of businesses if we are to make the progress necessary to avert the worst effects of climate change. Not achieving this has damaging long term consequences everyone. I hope you find the information within this report interesting and useful but I hope also it prompts you to ask yourself, your colleagues, the retailers you buy from and the service providers you use - what are you doing to make the change we all need, happen? Louise Ellison Group Head of Sustainability What sustainability means to us SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 12 What Sustainability 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA What Sustainability Means to Us 13 Creating Positive Places Hammerson Means to Us MATERIAL ISSUES Focusing on what really matters The materiality review we conducted in 2018 identified a clear list of areas we need to focus on to achieve the most sustainable outcomes for our business. Our top six material issues are: Governance and reporting Energy security and pricing Climate change 4 Community engagement F O R M O R E See sustainability. 5 Waste / Resource use hammerson.comfor more details of our materiality review. R O E F V I T N I S O O E P B T R 0 : N A construction 3 C 2 0 and operations design biodiversity carbon efficient Low local Energy Supporting R 2 : 0 E 3 0 S E O N T U P O R S T C I V Reuse I E F Sustainable then E O No U R E wasterecycling Supporting S procurement of local to of materials landfill biodiversitymaterials 6 Sustainable product These material issues drive our sustainability strategy. Each of these is addressed directly in a variety of ways through our Positive Places strategy and Net Positive targets as set out in the graphic opposite. SDGs The development of our City by utilising our land holdings around our Quarters strategy means we will existing assets. Sustainability is a key now be directly supporting the pillar within the City Quarters vision and delivery of 8 of the UN SDGs. is vital to creating an effective response City Quarters is key to our business to the needs and expectations of our strategy as we move to developing a residents, businesses, visitors, wider wider mix of uses across the portfolio community and related stakeholders. Water efficient Water Supporting design efficient and local operations 3 0 construction 2 biodiversity 0 : N E W T A P O T S T E I I R V E F O R employment wellbeing pride enterprise skills and people to young respond and Enabling increase civic places Delivering Supporting Enhancing health that and Creating local heritage S I V T I O N T P O 3 E N : 0 0 O 2 C E - O I C O S F O E M R I C I M T C PA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 14 Performance Against Hammerson Our Targets 1.0 INTRODUCTION PROGRESS TOWARDS OUR MEDIUM AND LONG TERM TARGETS Our Net Positive targets run in phases. We are currently in phase one and we have made good progress towards our targets as shown below. In 2021 we will move into phase two, bringing development 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 15 Progress in reducing carbon emissions has been significant. Reaching Net Positive remains a major challenge but the business is very focused on achieving it. SIX OF OUR EIGHT 2019 TARGETS ACHIEVED OR EXCEEDED As the figures set out in the report We exceeded our 11% energy Whilst we are working within a very impacts into the scope of these targets. Our short term 2020/2021 targets are shown on page 84. TABLE 1.2 show, we have performed well against our 2019 sustainability targets. We are also progressing well against our Net Positive carbon and resource targets. We expect the Net Positive water target to be more challenging but have made great strides in 2019 and early 2020. reduction target for the like-for-like portfolio, which in turn has driven a 12% reduction in carbon emissions. For the business as a whole we have delivered a 12% reduction in carbon emissions in 2019, bringing our carbon intensity figure down to 122 tonnes CO2e/£M adjust profit before tax. challenging economic context we have continued to de-couple business productivity from carbon emissions. The carbon intensity of the business on a £m adjusted profit before tax basis has fallen by 21% since 2015. 2020 NET POSITIVE 2019 PROGRESS PHASE ONE TARGET TOTAL REDUCTION INSETTING* OFFSETTING* Net Positive for Scope 1 and 2 CO2e 11,671 4,516 1,535 150 emissions for the directly managed tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes portfolio and corporate operations Net Positive for potable Water demand for landlord services across the directly 237,000 m3 26,000 m3 14,364 m3 2,066 m3 managed portfolio and corporate operations Worked with two regional water companies to deliver water audits, leak fixes and installation of water saving devices across two centres. TABLE Plans to extend work to three more centres in 2020. 1.1 2019 TARGET STATUS OUTTURN 20% year on year reduction in potable water 45% ACHIEVED -9% demand for the Net Positive portfolio 15% year on year reduction in operational carbon emissions 80% ACHIEVED -12% from the EPRA like-for-like managed portfolio 17% reduction in Carbon emissions from ACHIEVED -18% energy for the Net Positive portfolio Achieve 85% waste recyling for the EPRA like-for-like portfolio 80% ACHIEVED 70% Net Positive for Resource use for operations 3,415 2,841 607 tonnes 1.7 tonnes across the directly managed operational tonnes tonnes portfolio and corporate operations *For information on insetting Materials specification for Our water demand is falling and offsetting see pages 40-41 construction has a significant but significant progress has influence on resource use globally. been made by identifying By increasing demand for more opportunities to support recycled content or fully recycled other businesses to reduce materials we can drive change their water demand. through the supply chain. 11% year on year reduction in energy demand across ACHIEVED -12% the like-for-like managed retail portfolio 5% year on year reduction in water intensity across ACHIEVED 7% the EPRA like-for-like managed portfolio Achieve 100% diversion of operational waste from 99.5% ACHIEVED 99.5% landfill for the EPRA like-for-like portfolio Continuing our programme of portfolio-wide, locally ACHIEVED focused community engagement initiatives We have not progressed this target as much as we would Seven programmes have been delivered in 2019 have liked in 2019. It is a difficult area due to the regulation focused specifically on tackling local issues identified and insurance issues around reuse of shop fit and handling through our socio-economic demographic dashboards. waste. The Globechain trial has been successful at Bullring, (see pages 72 - 73for more details). and we have had planning sessions with further reuse partners as we look to implement similar reuse schemes in 2020. 2025 TARGETS Net Positive for Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions for the directly managed portfolio, corporate operations & development Net Positive for potable water demand for landlord services across the directly managed portfolio,corporate operations & development Net Positive for operational resource use across the directly managed portfolio corporate operations & development 2030 TARGETS Net Positive for Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2e emissions for the directly managed portfolio, corporate operations, development impacts Net Positive for potable water demand for landlord and tenant services across the directly managed portfolio, corporate operations & development impacts Net Positive for operational resource use across the directly managed portfolio, corporate operations & development SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 16 Strong Governance Hammerson Promotes Proactive Risk Management The governance processes we have in place support the systematic monitoring and delivery of our sustainability strategy and targets. 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA ASSET LEVEL DELIVERY 17 DRIVEN BY EXPERTISE Our corporate Sustainability Team ensuring delivery of asset specific Our corporate level Sustainability drives the programme across the operational sustainability targets and Team, led by our Group Head Group but delivery at asset level is the is supported by an Environmental of Sustainability, is responsible responsibility of each Asset Manager and Community Coordinator for strategy development and and operational team. Each of these reporting to the Operations Manager oversight, reporting and target roles has asset-specific sustainability in post at each of the flagship UK setting and provides subject matter objectives. The General Manager assets and at Dundrum in Ireland. expertise to the operational, at each asset has responsibility for asset and development teams. OPS TEAM SUSTAINABILITY CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY STRUCTURE STRUCTURE GROUP HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY General Manager Our Positive Places Corporate Responsibility Board (CR Board), chaired by our Chief Executive is responsible for overseeing the delivery of our Group-wide sustainability performance and reports to the Plc Board. The CR Board meets three times a year to review and set strategic priorities and targets and to identify and manage sustainability risks, including climate change and legislative compliance. Our Chief Executive has Board-level responsibility for sustainability and the Group Head of Sustainability reports to the Plc Board at least annually on progress against the Positive Places strategy. Working groups for Operations, Corporate activities, Development and the French portfolio each report to the Positive Places CR Board. Below we outline our sustainability governance structure. Environmental & Environmental Sustainability Community Sustainability Operations Energy Manager Manager Data Analyst Manager Coordinator Operations Manager Director, Hammerson Environmental & France Community Coordinator SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE Reports to PLC Board MANAGING RISKS STRUCTURE POSITIVE PLACES CR BOARD Each business stream and jurisdiction is represented on the PP CR Board CHAIRED BY CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAMMERSON FRANCE CR BOARD UK & IRELAND MANAGEMENT BOARD Overseeing delivery of PP strategy in France Overseeing delivery of PP strategy in UK & Ireland operations CHAIRED BY MD HAMMERSON FRANCE CHAIRED BY MD HAMMERSON UK AND I POSITIVE PLACES DEVELOPMENT POSITIVE PLACES CORPORATE POSITIVE PLACES OPERATIONAL WORKING GROUP WORKING GROUP WORKING GROUP Manage and report on Manage and report Manage and report on sustainability in development corporate sustainability sustainability in operations CHAIRED BY GROUP HEAD CHAIRED BY GROUP HEAD CHAIRED BY GROUP HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY OF SUSTAINABILITY OF SUSTAINABILITY Key sustainability risks, including climate-related risks are monitored by the Corporate Risk Group and managed by the Positive Places Corporate Working Group. Oversight is provided by the Positive Places CR Board, chaired by the Chief Executive who has Board responsibility for sustainability and climate risk. The Positive Places Corporate Working Group has been overseeing our response to the reporting recommendations of the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD); this has included a further review of the relationship between our sustainability and corporate risk frameworks, updating of the corporate risk framework to ensure climate change-appropriate time frames are reflected, the implementation of training for relevant corporate teams and the development of our annual reporting to ensure compliance with the TCFD reporting requirements. F O R M O R E Our key Sustainability Risks are mapped out on page 18. Our response to Climate-related risks is detailed on pages 19 - 23. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 18 Responding to Our Key Hammerson Sustainability Risks RESPONDING TO OUR KEY SUSTAINABILITY RISKS We have always adopted the principle The heat map below shows the Our analysis shows that our key of a precautionary approach to sustainability risks we consider to sustainability risks are contained climate and other sustainability be most significant for the business, within the medium risk area of the 1.0 INTRODUCTION MANAGING CLIMATE RISKS Climate change presents a risk for all businesses and particularly those with infrastructure assets such as ours. The pioneering work of the The Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial Disclosures (TCFD) has articulated the direct link between climate risk and financial risk, signalling to financial institutions the importance of identifying and understanding their exposure to liabilities related to climate change. 2.0 NET POSITIVE A direct consequence of this is an increasing requirement from investors that businesses have a process in place for understanding their exposure to climate risk and a clear strategy to manage that risk. The TCFD reporting requirements set out a framework against which businesses can report their response. This is currently voluntary but is widely anticipated to become 3.0 OUR DATA 19 mandatory in the UK and other jurisdictions within the next three years. Below we outline our process for managing climate risks. related risks and continue to do so. based on the probability of the map and we consider each of the risk identified risk occurring and the areas as being effectively managed. severity of the impact if it occurs. Identify HIGH 1 2 3 2 6 7 8 IMPACT MEDIUM 3 4 5 1 4 Failure to meet published sustainability objectives or comply with published sustainability principles Failure to address sustainability within our development programme and achieve corporate standards Non-compliance with UK, Irish, French and EU Environmental regulation and legislation Non-compliance with good governance standards within the business and within the supply chain Key sustainability risks are identified by the Positive Places Corporate Working Group and the Group HoS and are reported to the Corporate Risk Group and the Positive Places CR Board which has oversight of the Sustainability Risk framework (see pages 118 - 119). Manage The response to climate-related risks is monitored by the Positive Places Operations and Development Working Groups, with each business stream leader responsible for identified projects. Projects are agreed at asset level, through our business planning process, and delivery is monitored by the UK&I Management Board and CR Board France and progress reported to the Positive Places CR Board. Respond A response is developed by the Sustainability team working with the relevant business teams. This is reported to the Positive Places CR Board, who reports to the PLC board at least annually. Communicate Our exposure to and mitigation of climate-related risks are communicated to the Group Executive Committee and Plc Board through regular updates by the Group Head of Sustainability. 5 LOW 6 LOW MEDIUM HIGH 7 PROBABILITY 8 Rising energy costs including regulatory/fiscal charges Impact of climate change on our portfolios Lack of engagement of JV partners on sustainability matters Poor performance in investor- focused industry benchmarks "Our physical climate risk review identified low levels of weather related risk at some of our assets. The findings of the review were shared with our Asset Management and Operational teams. Projects have been included within our five year business planning process to mitigate the risks identified. These include solar film to reduce the potential for over-heating where we have extensive glazing, and ensuring any scheduled air conditioning system replacements are able to respond to the identified potential for higher summer peak temperatures." David Atkins, Chief Executive F O R M O R E An overview of how we are responding to the TCFD framework is provided on pages 20 - 23. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 20 Responding Hammerson to the TCFD 21 STRATEGY Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organisation has identified over the short, medium, and long term. We identify short-termphysical climate risks as those occuring within the next five years, medium-term as five - ten years and long-term risks as over ten years. The risks identified are consistent across our three key geographies and for our asset types. Here we set out our response to the Task Force for Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework in brief, providing references to further detail within this Report and within our Annual Report and Accounts. GOVERNANCE GOVERNANCE STRATEGY RISK MANAGEMENT METRICS & TARGETS Key short and medium term physical climate risks include those flowing from increased frequency of extreme weather events including heat, cold and storm, leading to: increased power demand and costs

pressure on existing mechanical equipment

lower footfall

potential mall downtime

increased cost of construction materials Short-term and medium-term transitional risks include: rising non-commodity power costs

non-commodity power costs carbon pricing

regional regulatory risks such as the implementation of clean air zones and zero carbon planning requirements In the long term these risks extend to: pressure on/failure of key business-customer sectors

business-customer sectors changing visitor travel patterns

further transitional policy risks including behaviour change and restrictions on power demand

construction material supply in impacts Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities Board level responsibility for climate-related risk sits with the Chief Executive who Chairs the Positive Places CR Board. The Group Head of Sustainability reports at least annually to the Plc Board on progress against strategy including progress against climate-related targets and our exposure and response to climate risk. Climate risks are monitored by our Positive Places Corporate Sustainability Group and are included within our corporate Risk Management Framework. This is overseen by our Risks and Controls committee which reports through our Group Executive Committee to the Plc Board. This process led the Board to approve the implementation of our Net Positive targets in 2017, in response to their Board's awareness of the potential for transition risks including carbon-pricing and our exposure to rising energy prices. Describe the impact of climate related risk and opportunities on the organisation's businesses, strategy, and financial planning The business has been addressing climate related risks for some years. Our business strategy has focused on our material sustainability and climate risk issues which are set out on page 18. Energy, water and carbon efficiency opportunities are identified within the business planning process, costed and analysed alongside all other business planning items. Projects are prioritised on a financial return basis and a carbon/ energy or water return basis. Projects that deliver energy and cost reductions to our tenants can be forward funded by the business or JV with payback through service charge. This has to be approved by retailer representatives and requires a relatively short i.e 3-5 year payback to be justified. Those approved for funding are then implemented and monitored through the year through the standard business governance process. Current projects include: Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities The Group Head of Sustainability is responsible for identifying and assessing climate-related risks and opportunities and reporting these directly to the Chief Executive and business stream leads through the Positive Places CR Board. Each business stream lead is responsible for delivering any relevant climate risk strategy agreed with the Group HoS and Chief Executive. This includes our energy and carbon reduction strategies and environmental targets for our development programmes. Physical climate risks are assessed on an asset by asset basis and mitigation and adaptation measures developed with the design teams. These are assessed by the Development Manager with support from the Environmental Manager. Progress against specific targets is reported through the CR Development Working Group. Progress is monitored and performance against goals and targets reported to the Group Executive Committee and to the Plc Board by the Group Head of Sustainability. reducing our exposure to carbon pricing and pressures on grid electricity by investing in energy demand reduction measures

onsite renewable energy generation. See examples on pages 47-49

research and development support for Grid Edge AI project to optimise building thermal energy performance and allow potential for grid balancing. See case study on page 51

continued investment in energy efficiency technologies to reduce energy demand - see case study on page 48 ensuring our current and future development schemes deliver positive sustainability outcomes in line with our Net Positive carbon, resource use and water targets. See page 15

carbon, resource use and water targets. See reviewing our energy procurement strategy to identify the potential business opportunities and risks within a longer-term renewable procurement strategy F O R M O R E on Governance see pages 16 - 19. Describe the resilience of the organisation's strategy, taking into consideration different climate-related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario Our strategy has a high level of resilience to the physical impacts of future climate change, including a two degree and lower scenario, relative to our sector. In 2020 we will be embarking on climate scenario work to further assess our resilience to the transitional risks associated with a two degrees or lower scenario and using these to inform our medium and long term business strategy. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 22 RISK MANAGEMENT Describe the organisation's processes for identifying and assessing climate related risks Hammerson Physical climate risk reviews have been commissioned by the Corporate Sustainability Team and carried out for the UK, France and Ireland portfolios. Using the latest climate change forecasting models, UK CP09 for UK and Ireland and CERFACS in France, exposure to flood, heat and drought were examined under a medium GHG emissions scenario, projected out to 2030 and 2050. The reviews analysed the portfolios' exposure in particular to flooding and overheating as these are the most relevant for our portfolio. This allows us to understand individual asset exposure to potential capital cost improvements and future increases in energy costs to alleviate over-heating in mall areas. These reviews focus on physical risk out to 2030 and 2050. They enable the business to assess some transitional risk, for example exposure to medium-term energy and carbon pricing, regional zero carbon policies and short-term energy price volatility. The next phase of our climate risk analysis will be to initiate climate scenario work to enable us to extend our business climate risk analysis further into our business value chain within the context of our broader business strategy. Describe the organisation's processes for managing climate-related risks Our climate risk strategy is proactive with an intention to ensure early understanding of climate risk for existing and new assets - both acquired and developed. The type and severity of climate risk we are exposed to differs across the short, medium and long term and we reflect this in our approach. Our approach to managing each of these risks is a product of its proximity to our value chain, time-horizon, our investment-horizon for the related asset, the potential cost of mitigation and the benefits that would accrue. Key risks are therefore those that directly affect our assets , particularly in the short term, and have a material business impact. For example energy price rises - both commodity and non-commodity cost related. These risks are identified through a series of processes: our materiality review, our environmental monitoring of the portfolio and the market, our business planning process and our capital expenditure approvals system. Projects which are timely, relate to our key risks and are cost effective are quickly identified. Projects requiring a longer-term perspective are also easily identified and reviewed in relation to the relevant investment horizon for the particular asset or for the wider 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 23 RISK MANAGEMENT (Continued) Describe how processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate related risks are integrated into the organisation's overall risk management The outputs of the climate risk reviews are reviewed by the Positive Places CR Board, the Positive Places Operations Working Group and Positive Places Corporate Working Group. Identifiable risks are incorporated into the sustainability risk framework and key risks are included within the corporate Risk Management Framework owned by the corporate risk and controls committee which is overseen by the Plc Board. METRICS AND TARGETS Disclose the metrics used by the organisation to assess climate-related risks and opportunities, in line with it's strategy and risk management process We use a range of metrics to assess our exposure to our identified short-term climate related risks and opportunities. These include: - power demand in kWh - this is monitored monthly and - scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions in tonnes C02e are monitored reported per asset, both absolute and as an intensity metric and reported internally monthly and externally annually, both absolute and intensity These two indicators enable us to identify those assets with the most material risks within the portfolio. We set targets against the following areas to manage these risks: business strategy. - annual gas and electricity targets are set at asset level and are reported against each month - targets are set for our development projects that reflect our Net Positive environmental targets including tonnes of embodied SHORT-TERM: ZERO TO FIVE YEARS Key short-term risks identified include: - increased power demand from extreme weather leading to higher running costs - pressure on existing mechanical equipment as a result of extreme weather events - reduced footfall and potential mall down-time from MEDIUM-TERM: FIVE TO TEN YEARS Key medium-term climate risks include, in addition to those above: exposure to carbon and energy pricing transition risk and increased physical risk In response we are reviewing our energy procurement strategy to further reduce our exposure to potential carbon pricing, energy price fluctuations and grid supply. LONG-TERM: OVER TEN YEARS Our longer-term business strategy includes the gradual transition of the portfolio to a more diversified sector split through the development of our city centre land holdings. Identified climate risks associated with this longer term strategy include: - changes to our business- customer sectors - transport modal and technology - for our development assets, performance against our Sustainability Implementation Plan is monitored, including performance against key carbon and resource use targets. This is reviewed quarterly to ensure projects are on track and that learning is shared across projects - footfall - mall temperatures carbon per square metre, m3 of water and % of waste diverted from landfill - equipment that may need upgrading or earlier replacement is identified by our on-site specialist teams and planned for within the 5 year business planning cycle - drainage systems are reviewed at assets vulnerable to flooding to identify potential improvements extreme weather events - exposure to rising energy prices and carbon pricing. To address these risks we have incorporated the findings of the completed climate risk review into annual asset business plans, have made significant reduction in our reliance on grid energy supplies over the last 10 years and have installed onsite clean power generation facilities. We work closely with our design teams to ensure our development projects are designed for future climates, both through adapting for resilience to extreme weather events and mitigating further climate change by pursuing low and zero- carbon technologies. We are also reflecting potential asset cap ex requirements for upgrades to equipment and fabric to improve resilience to weather events. Where we look to acquire new assets our due diligence for acquisitions includes climate risk assessment. Our medium-term business strategy includes our City Quarters development projects. Sustainability and particularly resilience to climate change and climate risk is an integral element of the City Quarters strategy. Our climate risk review is used to inform discussions with our design teams to ensure designs incorporate appropriate levels of adaptation and maximise the opportunity for climate change mitigation. We have set related targets for future schemes, for example Passivhaus standard and embodied carbon targets. shift, for example the switch to EV and mobility as a service - restricted power supply networks - demographic shift and changing service requirements as a result of climate related migration - pressure on food networks and delivery systems We are addressing this by ensuring sustainability is a fundamental element of our City Quarters strategy. This presents opportunities to utilise our existing sites to support innovation in other sectors, for example provide facilities for electrically powered last mile delivery. The redevelopment of our landholdings also presents opportunities to improve climate mitigation through the delivery of new public realm. In 2020 a specific proportion of personal bonus for colleagues from Chief Executive through to Senior Management will be linked to the achievement of a stated carbon reduction target. Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2, and, if appropriate, Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the related risks Full disclosure of our Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions and related risks is contained within the section three of this report. Describe the targets used by the organisation to manage climate-related risks and opportunities and performance against targets. We have set targets to be Net Positive for Scope 1, 2 and 3 Carbon emissions, water demand, resource use and socio-economic impacts by 2030 (see page 15). This means we are planning to avoid the release of more CO2e into the atmosphere through our business activities than we emit, on an absolute basis. We expect, through the achievements of these targets, the business will reduce its exposure to key identified risk areas including carbon pricing, restricted energy supply, water stress and limitations on resource use. We also expect to benefit from business F O R M O R E see our website www.sustainability.hammerson.com opportunities in the generation of renewable energy, the development of zero carbon/Net Positive developments and successful positive engagement with current and future local commnunities. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 24 Financial Benefits Hammerson of Sustainability Our Positive Places strategy delivers good financial outcomes for the business and this has continued in 2019. 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA Stakeholder 25 Engagement is Key to Our Approach Our Positive Places sustainability framework reflects our five key stakeholder groups: Our focus on energy efficiency has generated over £900k in energy cost savings over the last 12 months. This is supporting our investment in energy saving technologies from LED lighting to Artificial Intelligence which in turn informs our on-site energy strategies. Our investment in metering is contributing to these returns by giving on-site teams much quicker information on consumption, driving faster response times and tighter controls. This is also supporting an improvement in water costs. The majority of these savings flow to our tenants but this is valuable for our business too in the context of pressure on total occupancy costs. CUSTOMERS / BRANDS INVESTORS SUPPLIERS COMMUNITIES EMPLOYEES These stakeholder groups represent Since the Positive Places framework As we now begin to turn our our value chain which is where we was launched in 2013 we have worked attention to balancing projects to can most directly affect change to ensure each of our sustainability achieve our Net Positive targets, Environmental Costs and Savings TABLE 1.3 UNIT 2019 ENERGY Cost of energy (CRF1 - Energy expenditure from managed portfolio) £'000s £11,350 Estimated energy savings (CRF3 - Estimated energy savings) £'000s £916 Energy Efficiency Investment £'000s £2,343 Estimated energy savings since 2015 GRI 302-4 MWh 24,000 CARBON and create positive impacts for initiatives is relevant to at least one working with these stakeholders our business and communities. of these five stakeholder groups. is even more important. INVESTORS Talking to our investors CRC £'000s £184 Climate Change Levy £'000s £325 WATER Cost of water for landlord services (CRF10 - Operational cost of water) £'000s £2,230 Investment in water managament improvements £'000s £191 Estimated water cost savings (increases) (CRF14 - Estimated water savings) £'000s £50 WASTE Operational costs from waste management (CRF7 - Operational costs from waste management) £'000s 4.0 Savings from avoided landfill tax £'000s 2.7 Income from sale of waste for recycling (CRF16 - Income from sale of waste) £'000s 166 Our focus on good management continues to bring energy costs down. The market for recyclable materials has been volatile this year with demand for plastics increasing but demand for paper Our investment in energy and water efficiency and card falling substantially. This has led measures continued through 2019 and, in spite of the to volatility in pricing and income from sale difficult economic backdrop, is continuing through of waste has inevitably fallen. However, 2020. The financial benefits these projects generate the net benefit of avoiding sending make them worthwhile for the business financially. waste to landfill remains significant. Our strong sustainability track record and strategy is an important element of our corporate proposition for investors. Many of our major shareholders have a similarly developed approach to sustainability issues. We have been struck in 2019, however, by the significant increase in mainstream investor interest in awareness of sustainability or Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) within the mainstream investor community. This has often been driven by awareness of risks that climate change presents to global real asset portfolios and the rising expectations of transparency and reporting of climate issues, not least through TCFD. This drive for transparency has had a number of consequences, one of which is a demand for data. We recognize the challenge the mainstream investor community can face in interpreting sustainability performance across multiple businesses and sectors. We therefore participate in a range of investor benchmarks (see Table 1.4 on page 26) and provide comprehensive responses to specific investor questionnaires. However, it is not possible to reduce a company's sustainability profile to a single number and for that number to be particularly helpful or meaningful. We therefore ensure that, to support industry benchmarking data, we provide comprehensive sustainability reporting, publish data on our website and social media channels and reach out to our shareholders for one- to-one discussions at least annually and in response to ad- hoc requests for engagement. In response to their feedback we are increasing the profile of sustainability information with our mainstream investor presentations and in the annual report and accounts. In 2019, shareholder's demand for these meetings increased and we met with nine shareholders representing 17% of the current register. We expect this trend to continue through 2020. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 26 Stakeholder engagement is key to our approach (continued) Hammerson INVESTORS Making our leadership position clear Hammerson reports against a Governance and reporting was We are pleased to report that wide range of benchmarks and identified as a key materiality our score for Governance indices each year. We continued issue by our investor stakeholders has increased across GRESB, to perform well against these in 2018 and is key to ensuring we DJSI and FTSE 4 Good.1 benchmarks in 2019. meet our Net Positive target. 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE INVESTORS / WIDER INDUSTRY Sharing industry specific performance We, like other Better Buildings This is the only publicly Partnership (BBP) members, submit available benchmark that tracks data on our managed real estate operational energy performance assets annually into the Real Estate of real assets year-on-year. Environmental Benchmark (REEB). 3.0 OUR DATA 27 The scale of the data provides valuable insight into the energy performance in use of commercial properties in the UK. BBP Real Estate Environmental Benchmark Sustainability Assessments TABLE 1.4 2018 2019 CHANGE Carbon Disclosure Project B B Maintained GRESB Green Star 4, 75 Green Star 4, 83 UP FTSE 4 Good Percentile 91, ESG Percentile 79, ESG DOWN Rating: 3.9/5 Rating: 3.4/5 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 66 71 UP EPRA sBPR Gold Award Gold Award Maintained MSCI AA AA Maintained liss-OEKOM C+ C+ Maintained Sustainalytics N/A ESG Risk rating: 11.9 N/A 120 CPA 100 80 CO2e/M2 60 40 20 0 Centre Centre Centre Centre WestQuay Whitgift Centre Centre Centre Centre Leeds Quarter Centre Low GRESB is the leading real estate sector benchmark, and Hammerson have scored four Green Stars since 2016. In 2019 we increased our score by eight points year-on-year. We are ranked 31/896 within Sustainalytics Real Estate universe. Shopping Shopping Shopping Shopping Brent Cross Bullring Centrale Grand Central Shopping Shopping Shopping Shopping Victoria Victoria Circus Shopping Highcross Oracle Silverburn Union Square Cabot REEB Benchmark typical practice REEB Benchmark good practice Asset Performance Our DJSI score increased by five points this year, with particularly strong performance in areas of customer relationships and supply chain management. This is one of the most comprehensive ratings platforms so we are pleased that our score has improved. In both DJSI and GRESB, our high stakeholder engagement scores reflect our continued efforts to place stakeholder engagement at the heart of our work. Our ESG risk is assessed as bordering on negligible (10 or less). We are very pleased that Highcross in Table 1.5 shows the electricity intensity Leicester and Oracle in Reading rank 1 of assets within the portfolio. All but one and 3 respectively of the 37 assets in their are on a downward trajectory as energy peer group. n is the best performing asset efficiency continues to improve. in its peer group within the benchmark. Electricity demand for Landlord Services TABLE 1.5 LL elec kWh/m2 CPA 2018 2019 % CHANGE Brent Cross Shopping Centre 175 167 -5% Bullring Shopping Centre 143 118 -18% Cabot Circus Shopping Centre 133 127 -5% Centrale Shopping Centre 246 226 -8% Grand Central Shopping Centre 234 227 -3% Highcross Shopping Centre 48 46 -3% Oracle Shopping Centre 60 60 -1% Silverburn Shopping Centre 122 105 -14% Union Square Shopping Centre 111 100 -10% Victoria Leeds 209 218 4% WestQuay 121 93 -23% Whigift 225 217 -4% Espace St Quentin Shopping Centre 253 251 -1% Italie Deux Shopping Centre 415 396 -5% Les 3 Fontaines Shopping Centre 189 187 -1% Nicetoile Shopping Centre 277 261 -6% O'Parinor Shopping Centre 226 207 -9% Terrasses du Port Shopping Centre 206 185 -10% Dundrum Town Centre Shopping Centre 127 112 -12% 28 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION RETAILERS Creating retail destinations with purpose 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 29 SUPPLIERS Driving sustainability in our value chain with our Engagement with our retailers is critical to the delivery of our effectively on both delivering more sustainable stores and reaping supplier survey Hammerson Net Positive targets and to the effective day to day management of environmental issues on site. We engage with our retailers at least annually and on an ongoing basis through the active managment of our sites. Key issues we work together on are fit out standards, operational issues at site level and the inclusion of sustainability clauses in leases. In January 2019 we held a workshop with our major retail and food and beverage operators to discuss how we could collaborate more the business opportunities of doing so. We identified four key focus areas and a series of short and medium-term actions that we can take in partnership. Opportunities identified: greater collaboration on projects and initiatives

a commitment to data sharing

a focus on circularity

embedding sustainability within the leasing process We will be taking forward these opportunities in 2020 and have already started on specific projects at centres, including our water efficiency project at The Oracle. See more on page 67. We can provide more details on the outputs of this workshop: please contact us at sustainability@hammerson.com if you would like a copy of the full report. We rely extensive on our supply chain for services ranging from the design and construction of new assets through to the provision of Christmas decorations. We take a very active aproach to engaging with suppliers and have a range of policies and processes in place to support and monitor these key business partners. Achieving our Net Positive targets requires working closely with our suppliers to realise specialist opportunities. We continue to work with our key asset and property management suppliers and with our development design teams to ensure they are able to support us on our Net Positive journey. In order to ensure that we are working with businesses and service providers that align with our strategic commitments and to reduce exposure to risks in our supply chain, we use a Supplier Survey to assess prospective suppliers' sustainability. We expect suppliers to achieve a score of at least 70%, this indicates a robust approach to sustainability and corporate responsibility risk. We work with potential suppliers to improve their performance if they do not initially achieve this score. Our engagement with suppliers on their sustainability performance is dependent upon the service they are providing to the business. Tier one suppliers and particularly those supplying operational and asset management services and design team services are engaged with regularly through the year on sustainability issues. PARTNERS Driving change through our own investments Our Supply Chain Our Tier One supply chain includes businesses 58% Our current indirect real estate investments include our holdings in two premium outlets businesses; Value Retail and VIA. VIA owns and manages 12 assets across continental Europe. We have worked closely with the VIA management team since the fund was launched to establish its sustainability strategy. Our work with the VIA team has led to a number of significant achievements including: 4% year on year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions

carbon emissions initiation of cross-portfolio utility metering plan

cross-portfolio utility metering plan sustainability investment plans incorporated into every asset business plan

Villa Do Condo Fashion Outlet in Porto achieved the highest BREEAM in Use rating in Portugal this year providing services to our operational asset, design and build services to our development programme and business and consultancy services for our corporate functions. of suppliers undertaking our supply chain survey SCORED 70% OR MORE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 30 Stakeholder engagement is key to our approach (continued) Hammerson COMMUNITIES Maintaining positive, strong relationships with our local communities is key to the long-term success of our assets. We have delivered an extensive local community engagement programme for many years and this has continued successully during 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 31 COMMUNITIES Working with partners to improve accessibility 2019. We engage regularly with local communities and commonly identify new local community groups that we can support. Key community engagement projects are identified here and in the socio-economic section on pages 69 - 74. Focusing on vulnerable people In 2019 our focus has been on ensuring our assets are inclusive. As part of this we achieved Disability Confident Level one - Committed. Disability Confident is a UK government led scheme designed - similarly in France, our assets are features on the Jacede. com app which provides disabled visitors with information regarding accessible facilities within the area - we have installed Changing Places facilities across nine of our UK shopping centre assets already and a tenth is planned in 2020. These facilities feature additional equipment to enable safety, comfort In March 2019 Hammerson ran a workshop with a range of local stakeholders to explore the increase in homelessness and related impacts in Birmingham city centre. Issues covered included current challenges - acute and chronic illness, existing service provision, and effective ways that the private sector could provide support. Our long-term plan is to work with the city and other businesses, including key landowners, to develop a vision for supporting under- served groups in the community. We have started to map existing provision of support services across the city and identify stakeholders to bring together. In the medium-term we aim to support/deliver the following: support and collaborate with existing projects and providers

identifying infrastructure needs, for example, parks and green spaces and barriers to their delivery, pressing for these to be resolved coordination of both capital investment obligations and community investment from businesses across Birmingham to address city-wide issues together

city-wide issues together developing consistent, clear communications across platforms and stakeholders on what is needed and how existing groups can engage to encourage employers to recruit and retain disabled people and those with health conditions. We have also pledged to support people with a disability, including offering work experience placements at all our UK shopping centres in collaboration with the Department for Work & Pensions. We have created accessible work and training opportunities. With the support of the Croydon Partnership and Croydon Council's Gateway Employment Service, a vacant retail unit was transformed into a high-quality boutique. The All About Me pop-up boutique in Croydon supported 12 people with disabilities and learning difficulties through a retail training programme, enabling them to gain a Level One and dignity whilst maximising independence for the user - for the second year, all our UK centres participated in Purple Tuesday. Aimed at making organisations more aware of the challenges disabled customers face, Purple Tuesday inspires businesses to make practical changes to improve the customer experience A range of activities and events increased disability awareness. At Victoria Leeds Opera North entertained visitors with two taster performances of La Bohème. The performances were tailored to people with dementia and their carers, providing a live performance in a supportive and comfortable environment. Guide Dogs UK volunteers and guide dogs visited a number of centres to raise awareness and offer advice to customers and retailers. Visitors, retailers and our centre management teams participated in navigating an obstacle course with a guide dog, whilst wearing a blindfold, to get an insight into the environment someone with a visual impairment experiences when visiting the centre. The Bullring and Grand Central team Opportunities Fair BULLRING, BIRMINGHAM City & Guilds Retail Qualification. Enabling visitors with disabilities - both seen and unseen - to have a great customer experience when visiting us is particularly important. We have therefore ensured best- Following the stakeholder workshop, the Bullring and Grand Central team organised an Opportunities Fair for clients of local homelessness charities. The event was attended by Local Authority groups, centre retailers, contractors, and other property companies offering a range of opportunities including employment, apprenticeships, work experience and guidance. After the event, prospective employers highlighted that many of the attendees had signed up for further information on job opportunities, and two clients were offered employment, starting new jobs before Christmas. In 2020 the centre team will organise more Opportunity Fair events, bringing in additional local stakeholders. in-class facilities are available at our assets and communicate this to our customers both online and via contact with local stakeholders: a link is available on all the UK shopping centres websites to the AccessAble website providing information on, for example, toilet facilities, door access, lifts etc SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: INTRODUCTION 32 Stakeholder engagement is key to our approach (continued) 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 33 WIDER INDUSTRY Collaborating with our peers - The BBP Climate Commitment Hammerson EMPLOYEES We help our employees to volunteer One of the defining themes of 2019 was the business community's response to climate change. Growing calls for consistent, ambitious climate change policies The BBP Climate Commitment was a direct outcome of that event and in September 2019 joined with 22 other BBP members in signing it. Key elements of this commitment include: - by the end of 2020, publishing our transition pathway to achieving net zero carbon for operational and embodied carbon emissions, Engagement with our colleagues on sustainability issues happens on a day to day basis. Every Hammerson employee gets at least two days paid volunteering time per year, one of which is dedicated to our company- wide Community Day. We utilise an online platform, Butterfly Bank to enable employees to find, sign up to, and manage their volunteering. Beyond our Community Day we offer volunteering opportunities throughout the year. In 2019 we worked closely with The Outbound Trust, our Employee Charity Partner for 2018-2020 to send six days with two groups of young people in the great outdoors. Over the course of the week, spent in the Lake District and Scottish Highlands, the groups undertook a wide range of physical activities from kayaking and gorge walking to wild camping and problem solving. The Outward Bound Ambassador Programme provides disadvantaged young people with unforgettable experiences, challenging how they think and feel about themselves and giving them the confidence to navigate the challenges of adolescence and early adulthood. Community day 2019: 21 charities were supported by our volunteers 280 team members volunteered for the day 2,240 and the growing market for green finance and ESG investing were accompanied by recognition of climate risk by the global economy. We were delighted to host a CEO's dinner for the Better Buildings Partnership back in March, focused specifically on what senior leaders could do to accelerate the pace of change. Hammerson feed into a number of industry bodies at national and local level. A sample of the roles held is provided in this table. including Scope 3 tenant emissions - annual reports of progress against that pathway - by the end of 2022 publishing a climate resilience strategy for our real estate portfolios In addition to the BBP climate commitment we also support the following externally developed economic, environmental and social charters: UK Government Prompt Payment Code

RICS professional

statement and guidance Service Charges in Commercial Property

procurement of facility management

RICS professional statement In table 1.6 we identify other organisations and industry bodies we are actively involved with. intrepid colleagues to spend five hours were volunteered "BBP is just one of the many local and national industry organisations we work with to support the response to climate change." Louise Ellison, Group HOS We recognise sustainable behaviours at work and at home Industry engagement TABLE 1.6 Sustainability and Community Engagement Committee REVO Planning Committee Asset Management Committee REVO Scotland (Chair) EPRA Sustainability Committee (Chair) In addition to organising our employee volunteering, Butterfly Bank also encourages colleagues to participate in more sustainable behaviours at work and home. New sustainable actions that reflect our strategic themes are regularly added and we then calculate and communicate the environmental benefits of actions taken, making the water, carbon and resource savings that employees achieve visible. By inspiring more sustainable behaviours, we can deliver environmental savings that contribute as a form of offset to reducing residual footprint left after efficiency reductions. We are working with platform creators Coriander Cows, to develop a way of assuring the savings delivered by these employee actions. Every quarter we recognise the top performers on the platform with small sustainable prizes. Activity in 2019: Almost 80,000 actions taken and recorded online 3,934M3 litres of water saved Brisith Property Federation Sustainability Member Committee (Chair) Planning Committee London Benchmarking Group IBEC Retail Ireland Council member Better Buildings Partnership Founder member and Chair Green Construction Board Board Member Buildings Mission Task Group Irish Green Building Council Gold Level Member Investment Property Forum Sustainability Interest Group Board Director BID Leicester; Director and Vice Chair of Aberdeen BID; Committee member Leeds BID Business Improvement Districts (BID) and Reading BID; Board Director Southampton BID; Chair of business engagement committee Croydon BID; Management Group Bristol BID City Centre Strategic Management Barnet Partnership Board:Chair of Strategic Management Board and Chair of Executive Board Leicester; Member Reading Management Group Chambers of Commerce Member of Influence and Strategy Group East Midlands; Leeds Chamber Member; Hampshire Chamber member Board Director of Destination Bristol; Enterprise Advisor, Leicester & Leicestershire Enterprise Partner- City specific initiatives ship (LLEP); Chair Brent Cross Resident's Association: Deputy Chair of City Centre Experiences South- ampton; Board Member Dundrum college Civic Trusts Civic Trust Member Leeds Charitable Positions Retail Trust Scottish Ambassador (influencer and promoter of the charity); Chair of Silverburn Forum Community Group 2 N E T P O S I T I V E 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 35 2 . 0 P . 3 6 A B O U T N E T P O S I T I V E About NetPositive 2 . 1 P . 4 5 C O 2 2 NetPositive for CO 2 . 2 P . 5 3 Use R E S O U R C E Positive Resource U S E Net for 2 . 3 P . 61 WA T E R Net Positive for Water 2 . 4 P . 6 9 impact S O C I O - Net Positive for Socio-economic E C O N O M I C I M PA C T SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: ABOUT NET POSITIVE 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 36 The Journey to Hammerson Net Positive Hammerson's sustainability journey started back in 2006 when we set our first sustainability targets. Our work since has gone from strength to strength and that early foresight has reaped benefits for all of our stakeholders. 2014 Costa Eco Pod opens - result of partnership between Hammerson and Costa. Hammerson sells remaining office portfolio to focus on retail assets. Terrasses du Port opens in Marseille achieving BREEAM Excellent and 2016 Paris Climate Accord signed by 197 countries committing to achieving less than two degrees of global warming UN Sustainable Development Goals launched Phase 1 of Hammerson's Net Positive commitment begins and includes Carbon Resource Use 2018 Minimum Energy Efficiency standards come into force Hammerson commissions first portfolio-wide climate risk study UK's joint hottest summer on record Summer temperature peaks at 45.1°C in Paris 2020 Phase One ends, Hammerson aiming to be Net Positive for all landlord controlled carbon emissions, water and resource use PV array completed on Terrasses du Port TWO PHASE Phase Two Net Positive 2026 Phase Three Net Positive targets to launch bringing tenant water and energy use into scope THREE PHASE 37 About Net Positive Positive 2 This is never truer than today when we are bringing significant employment and Water targets to launch Net for CO proud to be able to publish market leading targets and performance against them. investment to the city Socio-economic impact ONE PHASE Reshaping Retail Report with Bioregional published. Hammerson signs BBP Climate Commitment bringing development impacts into scope 2008 Climate Change Act enshrined in UK legislation requiring reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and preparation for climate change risks First Carbon budget is set. Better Buildings Partnership launched Energy Performance Certificates launched in the UK EPRA Sustainability Global Best Practice Reported Real Estate Standards Sustainability launched Benchmark launched 2012 All Hammerson environmental and community data moved to a single data management platform Positive Places launched with a focus on the five key stakeholder groups Hammerson publishes True Value of Shopping Centres Hammerson launches supply chain survey Hammerson sets Net Positive target baselines Victoria Leeds opens Westquay South opens in Southampton Stores in England obliged to charge for plastic bags 2015 Elliott's Field Rugby Phase Two opens as the world's first BREEAM Outstanding retail park, carbon neutral for regulated energy and setting new fit out standards for retailers Hammerson purchases three new assets in Ireland and opens office in Dublin BBC airs Blue Planet II along with 22 other major prop cos and asset managers UK Government sets Net Zero Carbon target commiting to reduce carbon emissions by 100% against 1990 baseline by 2050 1.94MW PV installed across Hammerson assets 2019 2021 Hammerson Target to become Net Positive by 2030 Resource Use Net Positive for Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Hammerson sets environmental performance targets 2006 2009 2011 2013 2017 2030 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: ABOUT NET POSITIVE 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 38 Explaining Hammerson the Net Positive Approach Becoming Net Positive for our three key environmental impacts by the end of 2030 means reducing our carbon emissions, water demand and resource use to less than zero. This is the most significant contribution we can make as a business to the battle against climate change. Launched three years ago as a 15 year commitment, it is extremely challenging but the earlier reductions in environmental impacts are made and the deeper they are, the better. Particularly for carbon emissions. In order to become Net Positive we first had to measure our carbon, water, resource and socio-economic footprints. Then we have to act to reduce our impacts and must track our progress year-on-year. We started in 2016 using our 2015 data to form a baseline socio - economic and environmental footprint. In this report we explore each of our four Net Positive areas and how the footprints have changed since 2015. Carbon page 45 Resource use page 53 Water page 61 Socio-economic page 69 39 Net Positive About Key Features of our Net Positive commitment: Early Launching three years ago means we have already made significant progress towards achieving our first target and have cut emissions early. + Ambitious Our targets include Scope 1,2 and 3 so include the environmental impacts of the WHAT tenanted areas of our assets and go beyond net zero. They also go well beyond what would be required to align with the Paris Accord. + Transparent We published material on HOW our approach, definitions and environmental footprint at the launch of the targets. Progress has been published each year since launch in our sustainability report. 2016 - 2020 Phase One The first phase of our Net Positive commitment concludes at the end of 2020. From 1 January 2021, we aim to be operating with negative Scope 1 and 2 absolute carbon emissions, water demand and resource use across our operationally managed portfolio. This means we will be preventing the release of more carbon emissions than are emitted by our direct operations. By the end 30,500 of Phase One tonnes of CO2 to be reduced and offset We plan A constant + to achieve focus on good Net Positive management through: 2021 - 20252026 - 2030 Phase Two Phase Three 335,593 21,400 Locally specific cubic metres tonnes of socio-economic of water to resources to programmes to be reduced be reduced be rolled out and offset and offset at each asset Investment + Working with our + Offsetting in efficiency stakeholders to any remaining initiatives and reduce impacts emissions to technologies outside our direct bring us to control but within our less than zero value chain - insetting Net Positive for CO 2 Resource Use Net Positive for Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: ABOUT NET POSITIVE 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 40 Hammerson Balancing Projects Our approach to becoming Net Positive focuses on reduction through good management, investment Once we have achieved the best outcomes we can using this approach, there will be residual impacts that we need to balance with projects of at least equivalent environmental value, to bring us to a Net Positive outcome. These are known as balancing projects. We prioritise balancing projects that reduce impacts within our value chain - a process known as insetting. Insetting examples include supporting our retailers to reduce their energy and water demand and sending food waste from our sites to anaerobic digestion for conversion into green gas. Our final step is reducing impacts through balancing projects outside our value chain - offsets. EXAMPLE PROJECT OUR BALANCING PROJECT PRINCIPLES IN ACTION Electric Vehicle (EV) charge points at assets across our portfolio We have installed over 50 electric vehicle charging points at our assets, facilitating lower emission transportation for the visitors to our shopping centres. Their Carbon emissions reductions achieved through actions we take as a business can be considered a legitimate offset and can be counted as a reduction against our carbon footprint if they meet our balancing project tests. 41 Net Positive About in efficiencies, technology and onsite renewables first and foremost. This lies at the heart of our management approach for all our environmental impacts. Example offset projects include water reduction activities in community organisations and diverting textiles from landfill by collecting and donating centre visitors' second hand clothes to charity. We have worked with external consultants JLL Upstream and Futureground to develop a clear set of rules for balancing projects, ensuring that they are additional and that data is robust. These rules and our application of them in calculating performance against our Net Positive targets have been independently reviewed by Deloitte. 01Identify A 'triage' process assesses projects happening across the group for inset or offset opportunities. We have installed 50+ electric vehicle charging points at our assets, facilitating lower emission transportation for our visitors. 02 Check Once identified we check projects against our principles. A set of decision trees determines appropriateness of the project and importance of Hammerson's role. Outcomes Net Positive for CO 2 for Use OUR PRINCIPLES Balancing Projects must always... Have a clearly defined boundary in relation to scale, scope, impact and location Be transparent in how their baseline and savings are calculated Have additionality, defined as being larger in scale, impact and/or scope and/or take place more quickly as a result of Hammerson's involvement Not have any significant negative one-off or recurrent secondary impacts upstream or downstream. These include environmental, social and business impacts Be subject to a robust governance process , aligned to core business planning and management Be monitored and quantified on a timely basis through efficient data collection and analysis, guided by a monitoring plan Be reported in a transparent manner and on a regular basis 03 Plan & implement A member of the Sustainability Team works with relevant operational teams to plan Monitoring & Evaluation and establish a baseline for the project. Balancing Project Brief captures key information on measurement metrics and predicted impacts. Hammerson Energy and Environment Manager works with Car Parks Manager to develop a standard EV charger specification and a data management and monitoring system. EV usage is reported on a monthly basis and the potential for additional capacity monitored. Applying this process ensures balancing projects are robustly assessed and data and decision- making can be reviewed by a third party. are recorded on a project tracker. Visitor travel to our assets is outside the scope of our Net Positive targets. Visitors to our centres are part of our business value chain. As this impact is affecting a part of our value chain it is a form of insetting rather than a form of offsetting. 04 Report Final outputs are recorded in our balancing project tracker, and a report produced. Charging is monitored and emissions savings calculated. Emissions savings from electrically powered miles are calculated, net of the emissions from electricity generation. Total for the year can then be set against our total carbon emissions. Resource Net Positive Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: ABOUT NET POSITIVE 42 Ensuring Best Practice 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA Net Positive Reporting 43 Hammerson and Transparency in Our Reporting WHAT IS COVERED THE BASIS OF IN THIS REPORTING? REPORTING Phase One 2016 - 2020 - proportionate Hammerson's equity ownership basis share of Scope 1 and - group level including 2 emissions from: all Hammerson owned, - landlord procured directly managed assets energy, water, - excludes assets under waste & refrigerants indirect ownership - vacant unit through investments STANDARDS AND ASSURANCE - the environmental data contributing to our Net Positive reporting is independently assured - our processes for collating and calculating our Net Positive data have been independently reviewed About Net Positive Since the announcement of Net Positive our already best practice reporting has been enhanced further. We continue to report in line with GRI and EPRA guidelines, and as such you will see any relevant tables throughout the report labelled with the appropriate reference and the GRI symbol. This includes reporting for the EPRA like-for-like portfolio and whole portfolio on an operational control basis. For the full index of where relevant information can be found see page 132 onwards. Our Net Positive targets and performance against them, are calculated on a proportionate ownership basis. This aligns them with our financial reporting, linking business performance with sustainability performance. You will find a Net Positive data table at the beginning of each data subsection. For more details on the basis of reporting see pages 80 - 84. Below we summarise the basis of reporting for GRI & EPRA, and our new Net Positive reporting. energy consumption in other entities hammerson Corporate BASELINE emissions 2015 INTENSITY DATA - common parts areas - car park spaces - visitor numbers - our processes for calculating our performance against our Net Positive targets, including the use of balancing projects, has been independently reviewed F O R M O R E For further details on GRI & EPRA, and Net Positive for CO 2 Net Positive for Resource Use GRI & EPRA Reporting REPORTING TIMEFRAME 1 January - 31 December 2019 our new Net Positive reporting see pages 82 - 83. WHAT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORTING? Our key material issues: energy demand

scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions

community engagement

waste and resource use

sustainability of our product

governance THE BASIS OF REPORTING group

whole portfolio

EPRA like-for- like portfolio BASELINE Whole portfolio: 2015 EPRA like-for-like portfolio: 2018 INTENSITY DATA common parts areas

car park spaces

visitor numbers REPORTING TIMEFRAME 1 January - 31 December reporting year STANDARDS AND ASSURANCE this report has been prepared in accordance with GRI Standards: Core option and EPRA

Sustainability Best

Practice Reporting standards

Sustainability Best Practice Reporting standards third party assured Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact 1.0 I TRODUCTION 2.0 N T POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 2 . 1 N E T 45 P OS I TIVE About PositiveNet PositiveNet COfor 2 F O R Net PositiveNet Positive for impact for WaterResource Use C O 2 Net Positive for Socio-economic Full data tables: p.85 - p.100 46 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR CO2 Progress Summary 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 47 Hammerson and Highlights Reducing carbon emissions is central to tackling the climate emergency and central to our Net Positive strategy. Our trajectory to become Net Positive for carbon 35,000 30,000 25,000 11,661 20,000 8,500 15,000 30,559 25,404 27,543 17,873 10,000 5,000 mtonnes 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 CO2e Net Positive CARBON EMISSIONS FOOTPRINT REDUCED BY 18,000 TONNES since 2015 Year-on-year operational energy demand reduced by 200kW of solar PV installed on our assets in 2019, bringing About Net Positive 2 NetPositive for CO Net Positive for Resource Use Net Positive carbon footprint reduced from 30,599 to 11,671 tonnes CO2e since 2015 WE HAVE ACHIEVED 31% YEAR-ON-YEAR REDUCTION IN OUR CARBON EMISSIONS FOR OUR NET POSITIVE PORTFOLIO 2020 Net Positive carbon emissions forecast to be balanced through inset and offset projects. We expect to be operating on a Net Positive basis for Scope 1 and 2 landlord emissions from 2021 onwards Carbon emissions from our Irish assets fell by 11% in 2019 our capacity to 1.94MWH against our target of 2MW by 2020 Net Positive for Water Our ambitious targets have enabled us to make significant strides in reducing our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. Having achieved 28% year-on-year reduction in absolute emissions in 2019, our total reduction over the four years to the end of 2019 is 58% (approximately 18,000 tonnes). This excludes the impact of our clean energy contracts, and has been achieved largely through energy efficiency, with energy demand dropping 11% over the last 12 months. In the UK carbon efficiency of the National Grid has contributed to improvements; in Ireland and France this has not been the case. We are forecast to achieve a reduction of 22,304 tonnes in absolute carbon emissions by the end of 2020 against our 2015 footprint. This will leave a residual emissions load of approximately 8,500 tonnes which we will offset through balancing projects (see pages 48 - 49). We are exploring how to deliver this in line with our additionality principle (see pages 40-41). Reducing our absolute emissions to 8,500 tonnes, over 70% in five years would be an extraordinary achievement and delivering additional balancing projects to get to acheive a Net Positive or less than zero emissions position, could be transformational for our market. We look forward to sharing our progress and learnings along the way. 19% CO sensors project saved 19% of landlord electricity use at the Bullring in 2019 Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.85 - p.100 48 Hammerson SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR CO2 From Reduction to Net Positive Reduction 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA Our Phase One NET POSITIVE CARBON EMISSIONS footprint was calculated as 30,559 TONNES IN 2015 49 About Net Positive Energy demand reduction remains the most valuable tool in our carbon emissions reduction strategy. Good management and investing in efficient equipment and new technologies that support the transition to a low carbon economy play an important role. Reductions are achieved through setting clear targets for each asset and supporting on-site teams to deliver them. Regular internal reporting on projects and to JV partners keeps us focused on delivery. This approach has led to excellent results again in 2019 with the portfolio as a whole achieving 11% reduction in energy demand. This in turn has driven a 12% reduction in carbon emissions across our like-for-like portfolio, contributing significantly to to our Net Positive target. UK Our UK portfolio is the biggest driver of carbon emissions within the business and the area where we have seen the greatest reductions in percentage terms. Key projects have included the removal of gas-fired equipment serving the common areas at Highcross in Leicester and installation of carbon monoxide (CO) sensors in Bullring and Westquay. We have continued to role out LED lighting and have installed smart metering at 12 of our 13 flagship assets in the UK and Ireland. Artificial Intelligence at Bullring and Grand Central is also driving savings by providing data to inform our heating and cooling strategy. This resulted in a 24% reduction in gas demand in the common areas at Grand Central and equally impressive results at Bullring. This technology has the potential to improve performance at our other major assets and we will be exploring its implementation elsewhere in 2020. Westquay in Southampton has achieved the biggest carbon emissions reduction within our portfolio in 2019 at 17%. Individual asset performance figures against the REEB benchmark are published for the first time this year on page 27. Ireland Being a smaller portfolio, our Irish assets contribute less overall to our footprint. However Dundrum, as a large asset in an area with a carbon intensive electricity grid, is now the single biggest contributor to our carbon emissions. We are therefore focusing attention on efficiencies at this asset. For example investing in LED lighting reduced electricity demand by 9% in 2019, with further investment planned for 2020. We are also exploring the potential for a PV installation at Dundrum. Investment in clean, renewable power in a region with a carbon-intensive grid reduces our carbon emissions and supports the Irish renewables sector. France Our French portfolio represents only 20% of our carbon footprint because the electricity supply in France is mainly from nuclear power. Nonetheless, energy demand is a rising cost and remains a priority. Our energy performance contract in France continues to deliver strong savings as our Facilities Management and Operational teams collaborate closely to identify opportunities. Energy demand has fallen by 11% at Terrasses du Port in 2019 as a result. Investment in Building Management Systems, lighting upgrades and escalators has driven further savings at O'Parinor, Nicetoile and Italie Deux. Corporate Whilst our corporate footprint is small relative to that of our portfolios we are working to reduce this. Business travel has fallen in 2019 and we expect it to fall further in 2020 as our company car fleet in France transitions to electric and hybrid vehicles. Corporate data is available on pages 122 - 129. Insetting Insetting is the reduction of carbon emissions that are outside our direct control but within our value chain. This includes, for example, the emissions from the tenanted areas of our portfolios, or those from our construction supply chain. They present important impact reduction opportunities to address as early as possible. We therefore actively engage with our value chain on projects to reduce their environmental footprint. In 2019 we worked with over 40 retailers to achieve higher energy and water efficiency ratings for new store fit-outs, and we will be reporting carbon emission savings delivered as a result of these interventions between now and 2026. Our BREEAM Excellent Retail Park Elliott's Field- and its associated high standards for fit-out has delivered 183 tonnes to balance our emission footprint in Phase One of Net Positive . More on page 51 . 2020 TARGETS 14% reduction in carbon emissions from energy (Net Positive portfolio)

12% reduction in carbon emissions from energy for the EPRA like-for- like portfolio Offsetting We use offsetting as the last element of our approach to becoming Net Positive. These projects achieve quantifiable, verifiable environmental impact reductions as a result of our actions but are beyond our direct value chain. We use our internal Net Positive triage process to establish which balancing projects are permissible as part of our targets and what proportion of savings we are able to claim. In 2019 we have included 125 tonnes of carbon emissions offsets achieved through employee engagement. 2 PositiveNet for CO Net Positive for Resource Use Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.85 - p.100 50 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR CO2 Highlight Projects 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE REDUCING OUR FOOTPRINT Managing energy use with artificial intelligence 3.0 OUR DATA BULLRING, BIRMINGHAM 51 Hammerson REDUCING OUR FOOTPRINT Carbon monoxide sensors reduce BULLRING'S Bullring landlord electricity use by 19% SERVICE YARD, MOOR STREET Since late 2016 we have been working with Grid Edge, an entrepreneurial start-up spun out of Aston University. Their innovative platform combines footfall, temperature and energy consumption data to enable proactive energy management through artificial intelligence and machine learning. To do We installed more temperature sensors to improve our understanding of mall temperature fluctuations, which informed our peak summer cooling strategy and reduced air conditioning loads. Also through this year we installed the system in Grand Central, where the information provided led to significant About Net Positive Bullring's service yard and close by Moor Street and Centre car parks have 16 extraction and air supply fans which used to run continuously. Monitoring the carbon monoxide (CO) concentrations in these areas showed CO concentrations were well within legal thresholds, removing the need for continuous operation of the fans. By installing sensors and variable speed drives, the fans could be modified to only operate when required. We completed Phase One of this project in March 2019, introducing controls preprogrammed to turn on and off in line with higher traffic times. In cases of elevated CO a programme override is linked to the sensors. When Phase Two of the project completes in Spring 2020 it will have delivered cabling infrastructure controls and variable speed drives for the fans, which will result in additional energy savings and extend the life of the fans. this, the software models and predicts a building's future energy profile so energy assets can be controlled optimally in real time. In 2019 we combined this with triad warning alerts in Bullring Shopping Centre, to enable us to manage the centre's exposure to peak electricity charging whilst maintaining a comfortable environment for our customers. reductions in gas demand. In 2020 we plan to continue exploring uses for Grid Edge's platform, including investigating the impact on comfort, carbon, and cost of dispatching HVAC assets to release flexibility to the grid. 2 PositiveNet for CO Net Positive for Resource Use OFFSETTING OUR FOOTPRINT Project outputs after completion: 19% A saving of over Elliott's Field, Rugby continues to lead by example ELLIOTT'S FIELD RETAIL PARK, RUGBY Positive Water REDUCTION 500 in Bullring's TONNES landlord carbon emissions electricity per year demand from this asset 1,917 mWh of energy savings and £249,000 cost savings per year, with an under two year project payback time We continue to monitor tenant data at this asset which shows their energy demand to be considerably lower. When we opened Phase Two of Elliott's Field, it was the world's first BREEAM Outstanding retail park and designed to be zero carbon for regulated energy. Two years on we continue to monitor the operational performance of the asset due to many retailers exceeding the already high minimum fit-out standards and enhanced management practices. These higher standards are delivering operational savings of up to 26% on these units. These results demonstrate the significant efficiencies, both environmental and financial, that can be achieved through close partnership with tenants from design stage to execution. Based on performance data from last two years, the total estimated carbon offset is 362 tonnes pa. comprising: 183 tonnes of carbon saved as result of energy- efficient retailer fit-outs 179 tonnes of additional carbon saved from the rooftop PV which serves retailers Net for Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.85 - p.100 2 . 2 POSIT FOR R E S O U S E 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DA A N E T 53 PositiveNet IVE 2 Net Positive About for CO Net Positive for Resource Use URCE NetPositiveforNetPositiveSocio-economicimpactforWater Full data tables: p.102 - p.105 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR RESOURCE USE 54 Progress Summary Hammerson and Highlights Our resource use reduction targets include waste streams and materials used across our business. Our trajectory to become Net Positive for resource use 10,000 8,000 6,000 3,415 2,820 4,000 8,539 7,764 7,776 4,734 2,000 m3 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 3,356 tonnes of organic waste were sent to anaerobic digestion (AD) We supported the where it was used to generate reuse and recycling green gas 600 of clothing through KG the recycle to refresh element OF REUSED AND of our autumn RECYCLED CLOTHING fashion event In 2019 we managed We used 317 35,000 tonnes of recycled TONNES content in concrete of operational waste in France and across the portfolio 55 About Net Positive 2 NetPositive for CO Net Positive for Resource Use REDUCING OUR FOOTPRINT Our Net Positive resource use footprint reduced to 3,415 in 2019, which puts us on track to become Net Positive for resource use by the end of 2020. This will be a significant achievement for the business. 290 tonnes of 70% recycled steel of this was recycled or reused Our campaign to reduce plastic bottle use at The Oracle by Net Positive for Water for economicimpact To become Net Positive for resource use, waste avoided, recycled or re-used must exceed the virgin materials used by the business and waste sent to landfill. To achieve this we must reduce the resources we use, and ensure those we do use are sourced in a way that maximises the use of recycled and reused materials. We must manage our waste streams to avoid any going to landfill, and identify routes for reuse and recycling that present opportunities to balance our residual resource use. As the main factor affecting our Phase One Net Positive Resource Use target, we have focused our efforts on operational waste from our directly managed portfolio. Retailers' packaging waste is the largest contributor by volume; food and beverage tenants' organic waste is the largest contributor by cost. Recycled materials play an important role on our Net Positive journey. Real estate is a resource- hungry industry so specifying and using recycled materials needs to become standard and an industry norm. Driving demand for these products will support the market in developing and innovating around sustainable solutions. installing water fountains prevented 28,000 plastic bottles, that's 280kgs of plastic, from entering the waste stream Net Positive Socio- Full data tables: p.102 - p.105 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR RESOURCE USE 1.0 INTRODUCTION 56 From Reduction Hammerson to Net Positive Reduction 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 2020 TARGETS • 85% waste recycling across EPRA like-for- like portfolio • 100% diversion from landfill • Increase demand for recycled products through fit out and 57 About Net Positive In Phase One of our Net Positive targets we have focused on effective management of waste streams. By working closely with tenants, we have encouraged waste sorting, focusing on reducing cross-contamination which adds cost to waste management and limits recycling opportunities. Changing demand for recycled materials has seen the value of plastic waste streams increase by as much as a 58% this year, increasing income from recycling of PET. The value of other waste streams has fallen. This has been particularly noticeable for cardboard. The income we receive for recycling is returned directly to tenants' service charge budget. But quality standards for waste streams are rising and contamination tolerances are becoming difficult to meet. This puts pressure on recycling rates. Our ambitious targets focus attention on finding sustainable solutions to this challenge. Water fountains have been introduced across the portfolio with the aim of reducing plastic waste. We recorded a 5% reduction in plastic bottles entering our waste stream following this change at The Oracle, roughly equivalent to 28,000 plastic bottles. This isn't as significant as we would like and in 2020, we will increase signposting and communications around fountains to encourage their use as part of our portfolio-wide In Real Life communication campaign. We are developing ways to reduce waste from tenant fit out and commercialisation partnerships. Our fit out guide helps tenants comply with design techniques and standards that minimise waste and we are looking at how to establish this with commercial kiosk partners. The Sustainability team meets regularly with the Marketing and Super Events teams to ensure they have input to any plans. This collaboration has delivered lower-impact events, some of which deliver offset, while building sustainability knowledge across the group. Through collaboration between the Sustainability and Project Management teams we work to monitor and minimise the resource use of our major projects. Our Development Materials Tracker enables us to monitor and manage resources being used for refurbishments and extensions across the group. Data captured includes sourcing information and how materials decisions have been made. This enables us to build our knowledge of available materials for future projects. Insetting In 2019 we have been trialling new ways to ensure those waste streams that can be, are reused or repurposed. A pilot project with Globechain at Bullring enabled our site team to offer unwanted items from office refurbishment and computer upgrades, as well as from shop fit out and events, to be donated to charities. This diverted waste from our waste stream into reuse and avoided the purchase of new materials by charities. This extended the life of an estimated 800kg of materials in 2019. In 2020 we aim to extend our reuse work and develop initiatives that will deliver both inset and offset by creating both tenant and customer reuse channels. Cement contributes about 8% of the world's CO2 emissions and we are pleased to see new research and development projects on sustainable alternatives emerging. As the extension of Cergy 3 outside Paris has continued in 2019, our specification of recycled content has reduced the use of virgin materials by over 600 tonnes. development Offsetting Through our balancing projects triage process (more about our balancing project process on pages 40 - 41) we identified an opportunity to add a sustainability element to an existing fashion marketing event. The event, called Declutter to Refresh, focused on helping customers design a capsule wardrobe. We developed an initial step called Recycle to Refresh, inviting customers to donate their unwanted clothes directly to a range of charity partners. This diverted textiles from the waste stream directly to reuse via charity shops or online, or for re-purposing into new textiles. More than half a tonne of clothes were collected and reused. The diversion of these clothes from landfill and the volume we were able to reuse directly, delivered a 6 tonne CO2 saving, and saved nearly one million litres of water. 2 PositiveNet for CO Net Positive for Resource Use Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.102 - p.105 58 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR RESOURCE USE Highlight 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA OFFSETTING OUR RESOURCE USE Trialing an equipment reuse scheme at Bullring 59 Hammerson Projects REDUCING OUR FOOTPRINT Re-design of customer service desk reduces resource impact BRENT CROSS, LONDON In April 2019, we embarked on a new relationship with Globechain, to donate waste resources such as old IT equipment and display units to charities and Small and Medium- Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in our local communities. We also donated several computers and associated who would supply them to a school in Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. The charity educates, feeds, provides uniforms and transportation for schoolchildren and the computers were used by students in classes. In 2020 we are exploring extending our reuse work and developing customer-facing BULLRING, BIRMINGHAM About Net Positive The customer service desks in Key features are: The first desk is due to be installed in equipment to a charity, initiatives with Freegle. Hammerson's assets provide a help point for shoppers and facilitate click & collect and hands-free shopping. These desks previously featured a curved exterior designed using a material that was durable, tough and repairable but that contained no recycled content and could not be recycled. When updating this design in 2019 we asked the design team to find a concept that had sustainability at its core but maintained the functional success of the previous desk. certified FSC timber dowels form the exterior of the desk below the counter

interior framing and surfaces of the desk will also be manufactured from FSC timber

customer facing counter-top will be a Durat solid-surface product made from 100% recycled plastics. The product can be fully recycled through the Durat take-back scheme, is durable, cleanable and repairable

counter-top will be a Durat solid-surface product made from 100% recycled plastics. The product can be fully recycled through the Durat take-back scheme, is durable, cleanable and repairable each element is mechanically fixed for easy disassembly Brent Cross in 2020. While each desk makes a relatively small resource sav- ing, multiplied across the portfolio this adds up. Exploring the potential of all projects big and small to contribute to our Net Positive targets is important to embedding sustainability within our business and to form our response to climate change. Impacted 488 PEOPLE and 78 COMMUNITIES Donated over 800 KG of items to18 groups 2 PositiveNet for CO Net Positive for Resource Use Net Positive for Water REDUCING OUR RESOURCE USE Increasing food waste AND WESTQUAY, recycling by our retailers CABOT CIRCUS, BRISTOL SOUTHAMPTON Assisted, through the donations, with FIVE FUNDING or GRANT Positivefor economic impact In 2019, through our continued food waste reduction partnership with Organic Waste Logistics (OWL) and their BioWhale system, we have increased food waste recycling at Cabot Circus and Westquay. The BioWhale system digests food waste on-site and has avoided the need for 86 truck collections of food waste. The system has handled 827 tonnes of food in 2019, producing 664 tonnes of organic fertiliser and creating enough biofuel to provide electricity for 112 houses. This is equivalent to avoiding 3,060 tonnes of carbon emissions. APPLICATIONS Net Socio- Full data tables: p.102 - p.105 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR WATER 60 2 . 3 Hammerson POSIF O R WA T N1.0 I TRODUCTIONE2.0 N T POSITIVE IV E R 3.0 OUR DATA T 61 About NetPositive 2 NetPositive for CO E Net Positivefor ResourceUse Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.106 - p.111 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR WATER 62 Progress Summary Hammerson and Highlights Water is potentially our most challenging Net Positive target as it is an undervalued utility, despite water scarcity in the UK, and investment in water saving technologies is difficult to justify. However, having such ambitious targets has helped us to start making significant savings. Our trajectory to become Net Positive for water 350,000 300,000 250,000 200,000 150,000 335,593 314,576 281,695 259,797 236,000 180,000 100,000 50,000 m3 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1.0 INTRODUCTION2.0 NET POSITIVE3.0 OUR DATA Water Net Positive intensity portfolio per visitor water demand -5% reduction reduced by year-on-year 15% in 2019 REDUCTION IN to 236,000 m3 WASHROOM - 30% WATER use at The 23% Oracle after installation of Propelair toilets OFFSET OF LANDLORD LANDLORD WATER WATER USE ACHIEVED AT DEMAND FELL THE ORACLE THROUGH 17% TENANT AUDITS, LEAK FIXING AND INSTALLATION OF WATER ACROSS OUR SAVING DEVICES LFL IRISH ASSETS SMART WATER SUBMETERING COMPLETED AT 11 OF OUR 13 -98% FLAGSHIP ASSETS 63 About Net Positive 2 NetPositive for CO Net Positive for Resource Use Net Positive for Water NetPositive for Socio-economic impact As with other Net Positive areas, becoming Net Positive for water means reducing demand through good management and investing in technologies, before enabling water saving projects within and beyond our value chain that balance residual water use. In Phase One, we are focusing on water demand for landlord services across our directly managed assets. We have achieved our 2019 target of 5% reduction in landlord water intensity. One of the measures contributing to this is increased rainwater harvesting at Cabot Circus, Bullring and Westquay which has reduced potable water use by approximately 6,900 litres. Reduction in water use for retail tenant at Union Square after our smart metering data identified a leak Full data tables: p.106 - p.111 64 Hammerson SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR WATER From Reduction to Net Positive Reduction 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 2020 TARGETS • Reduce landlord water intensity by a further 5% for our EPRA like-for-like portfolio. • Become Net Positive for water at 2 UK assets • Support our tenants in reducing water 65 About Net Positive Understanding our water usage patterns has been a priority in 2019 and we have installed sub- metering at 10 of our UK assets and at Dundrum in Ireland. This enables daily monitoring of water demand and consumption, spotting any spikes in demand up to three months' quicker than when relying on billing. A water audit at The Oracle identified water savings opportunities in areas such as cleaning and car parks and we are working with ABM Facilities to trial changes to the cleaning schedule to capture these. In 2020, we will conduct water use audits at Brent Cross, Centrale and Bullring to identify areas for further landlord water savings. Landlord water demand is driven primarily by footfall so investments in water efficient technology, such as Propelair toilets, waterless urinals and low-flow taps has unlocked reductions. Where we have invested in these efficient technologies, smart meters can identify savings in these washroom areas, enabling us to create a roadmap to guide best practice across the group. We still have a long way to go for our potable water demand for landlord services to become Net Positive. However, we are already achieving growing reductions through the initiatives in place at assets and opportunities to collaborate with third parties. We have identified balancing projects to help address the residual water demand across our portfolio. Insetting Projects within our value chain At The Oracle we wanted to better understand water use, reduce demand and deliver balancing projects within our value chain. Through a partnership with Thames Water we implemented a project to support our tenants in reducing their water demand. An audit and meter data assessment in partnership with Ricardo Consultants, combined with a programme of repair and maintenance by Thames Water has delivered great savings. F O R M O R E For further details on how we measure and manage water use at The Oracle see Highlight projects on page 67. Elements of the work at The Oracle will now be extended to other centres in 2020. We will also explore offering tenants a leak fixing service in partnership with our maintenance contractors. At Union Square Shopping Centre a small high street retail brand store was found to be using enough water to supply a large restaurant, suggesting a leak. The centre team informed the store, aided investigation and tracked savings when the retailer fixed the leak. This retailer enjoyed a 98% saving in water consumption as a result. Previously this would have gone undetected for up to three months. In 2020 and beyond, our ambition is to work collaboratively with tenants to bring water use down, providing them with a valuable landlord service alongside an important environmental benefit. We will be able to provide accurate meter data to help them assess the impact of any process or behavioural changes they invest in. demand • Increase rainwater- harvesting capacity Offsetting Balancing projects beyond our value chain Through our partnership with Thames Water we have started supporting local water users outside our estate to reduce their water demand. Using our asset teams' networks across the community we have delivered water savings for one of the largest schools in Reading. Through conducting a survey and installing technologies at Whitely School we expect to see a saving of over 16,000 litres/day. In 2020 we will work with General Managers, their teams and networks at The Oracle, Centrale and Brent Cross to drive further uptake for this service. This activity is a win-win-win: local communities receive a beneficial service; groundwater supplies are protected and Hammerson achieves a valuable offset for our Net Positive water target. 2 PositiveNet for CO Net Positive for Resource Use Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.106 - p.111 66 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR WATER Highlight Projects 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA BALANCING OUR IMPACTS Measuring and managing our THE ORACLE, water use at The Oracle READING 67 Hammerson REDUCING OUR FOOTPRINT 2019 brings more rainwater CABOT CIRCUS, BRISTOL AND harvesting to our portfolio ILAC SHOPPING CENTRE, IRELAND We already have rainwater harvesting Both systems supply customer provide water for external cleaning, in place at Cabot Circus in Bristol toilets. In 2019, we installed new including pavement and car parks. and Ilac Shopping centre in Ireland. rain-fed water tanks at both Together they reduced mains Bullring and Grand Central to water use by 6,900 litres a year. REDUCING OUR FOOTPRINT Installing best practice THE ORACLE, washroom technology READING In order to reduce water use in landlord managed areas, we worked with Ricardo to audit both meter data and the physical operational space within The Oracle; this improved our understanding of demand across the site and highlighted where we could change technologies and/or behaviours to save water. Our Phase One Net Positive targets cover water demand for landlord services at our directly managed assets. Water savings that we support or enable within the tenanted areas of the assets can be used as balancing projects to reduce the Phase One Net Positive water footprint. During 2019 we worked with Thames Water to undertake a water saving survey of our tenants units, and with Ricardo to undertake a full audit of four tenant unit types: bars, coffee shops, fast food outlets and restaurants. The findings enabled us to identify leaks, and opportunities for installing water saving devices on toilets, and in sinks. We also identified a number of tenants who had excessively high water use. We are engaging with these tenants at corporate and local level to encourage them to further investigate the causes of higher than average usage. 98% of all tenants were SURVEYED BY THAMES WATER 7,500 m3 Estimated water savings in 2019 About Net Positive 2 NetPositive for CO Net Positive for Resource Use Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact In 2018 we installed Propelair toilets in the customer wash-rooms at The Oracle. Due to our footfall, toilets are the most significant driver of landlord water demand across our assets and the best practice toilets have made significant savings so far. Overall environmental performance of the centre as Propelair reaches highest environmental performance rating under BREEAM's water efficiency guidelines. Additional benefits include improved hygiene as bacteria are trapped inside the closable lid and removed with the powerful flush, whilst the handle also contains antimicrobial additives to help reduce bacteria. We have now made these toilets a standard part of our toilet fit- out specification and they will be rolled out at other assets as toilet upgrades are implemented. from leak fixes Full data tables: p.106 - p.111 2 . 4 N E T 1.0 INTRODUCTIONPOSITIVE3.0 OUR DATA P O S I T I V E S O C I O - F O R E C O N O M I C I M PAC T 69 Net Positive About Net Positive for CO 2 Resource Use Net Positive for Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.112 - p.115 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR SOCIO-ECONOMIC IMPACT 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 70 Progress Hammerson Summary and Highlights Hammerson has a long history of delivering positive socio-economic benefits. Our True Value of Retail reports released in 2017 and 2018 highlighted and quantified significant group-wide and asset-specific benefits. These include the creation of employment opportunities and major inward investment to the local area, as well as fiscal benefits from tax receipts, lower public benefits spending and improved public health outcomes. In 2017 we publicly announced our commitment to be Net Positive for socio-economic impacts by 2030. Silverburn ISSUE General Health 15.6% reported as bad/ very bad health v 5.6% national average PROJECT The Wellness Enhancement Learning health and wellbeing programme OUTCOMES 79% of participants reported a significant improvement in their health and wellbeing Dundrum Town Centre ISSUE Youth Education PROJECT Cuchulainn Heart Challenge OUTCOMES Bullring & Grand Central ISSUE Deprivation & Unemployment PROJECT Opportunity Fair engaging people who are disadvantaged, homeless, and living in temporary accommodation OUTCOMES 22% people engaged secured employment within F O R M O R E For more on how we understand and deliver against local need see overleaf. 71 About Net Positive Net Positive for CO 2 Net Positive for Resource Use This commitment differs from our carbon, water and re-source use targets: we do not have a baseline of negative impact to reduce and then balance; instead we are focused on optimising positive impact. Our Net Positive target has evolved how we deliver socio-economic work, making our local investment more responsive to the needs of the cities in which we operate. 84% reported an increase in confidence 58% participants reported improved their communication skills 50% participants reported improved literacy 37% participants reported an increase in their maths/numeracy Bullring & Grand Central Brent Cross ISSUE Unemployment PROJECT Let's Talk Shop retailer jobs brokerage and pre- employment training OUTCOMES 76 unemployed local residents secured employment within Brent Cross O'Parinor ISSUE Unemployment PROJECT Initiative France OUTCOMES 55 start-up businesses supported Net Positive for Water for economic impact Our socio-economic dashboards identify key characteristics of those communities around our assets in the UK, Ireland and France, helping to shape our investment and projects. The map to the right identifies a few of our key Net Positive projects from 2019. Les Terrasses du Port ISSUE Unemployment PROJECT Initiative France OUTCOMES 869 jobs created 65 start-up businesses supported 340 jobs created Net Positive Socio- Full data tables: p.112 - p.115 72 Hammerson SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR SOCIO-ECONOMIC IMPACT Shaping our Socio-economic Work 01 Understand 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 03 Deliver 73 Net Positive About Our socio-economic dashboards were developed to help us to understand the communities around our assets. They provide key data for each area shown against the national average, covering: key demographics such

as age, skill levels and more

as age, skill levels and more unemployment rates by age

health

disability levels crime

education

deprivation This information allows us to identify community-specific issues where we could work with local community groups on providing support or an intervention. We look to deliver against these needs in several ways including funding projects and services in the areas around our assets. By directing our financial and in-kind support to existing providers we can deliver positive impact in a cost-effective and knowledgeable way. As an organisation with a broad spectrum of skills sets, and the ability to connect local people to our tenants and their employment and skills opportunities, we also help local people improve their financial security, wellbeing and confidence through projects. A sample of our corporate- level programmes by theme/issue are shown in table 2.1 below. For asset level projects see table 3.4.1 on pages 112-113. Net Positive for CO 2 Positive for Use National Average (Scotland) Scotland Shopping Centre Silverburn 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% of catchment population assessing themselves as having poor or very poor health. For example, our Guided Well Enhancement Project (page 75) in Glasgow responds to the significantly higher proportion of the population with poor or very poor health - over 15% compared to the national average. 02 Partner 2019 Key Corporate Community TABLE 2.1 Engagement Projects PARTNER ACTIVITY THEME OUTCOMES Urban Plan School regeneration Young people 58 students engaged workshops Skills Builder Educational workplace Employment and Skills 175 people engaged visits RetailTRUST and University business Enterprise/ £10,000 business seed Glasgow Caledonian start-up support Employment and Skills funding allocated University Resource Net Net Positive for Water Positivefor economic impact As well as identifying local issues using our dashboard data we consult and partner with local stakeholders to drill deeper into these issues and develop collaborative and co-ordinatedcross-city responses for greater impact. For example, in March 2019 we convened a workshop with a range of stakeholders from across Birmingham to develop a cross- city strategy for responding to increasing homelessness. We are now looking at how we can co-ordinate with other landowners in the city to maximise the impact of our combined response. See page 28for more information. Inspire Educational Work Week - a work 3,100 young people related learning Employment and Skills Business Partnership engaged programme Net Socio- Full data tables: p.112 - p.115 74 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: NET POSITIVE FOR SOCIO-ECONOMIC IMPACT Highlight Projects 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA GENERAL HEALTH Improving health and GUIDED WELL ENHANCEMENT wellbeing in Scotland LEARNING PROGRAMME, GLASGOW 75 Hammerson EMPLOYMENT & SKILLS Nurturing future business leaders, responsible citizens and enterprising employees According to our data, average health outcomes in Glasgow are lower than the national average with 15.6% of people reported as having 'poor' or 'very poor' health, compared with 5.6% nationwide. This makes health a highly relevant local issue that we have focused on in 2019. Collaboration with Community Renewal, a Scottish charity, has supported residents local to our Silverburn asset in Glasgow to participate in the programme over eight weeks. 14 participants were referred to the programme by health professionals and have benefited from the The programme has shown participants how to manage their health conditions, prevent and reduce stress related to depression and anxiety. Following completion, all participants received a set of written materials to use at home, continuing their own Well About Net Positive LIONHEART CHALLENGE, UK AND IRELAND Many of our centres are in areas with a relatively young demographic but higher-than-average youth unemployment rates. We therefore explore working To qualify for the final, teams within participating schools had to develop a community project that responded to an issue in their local area. The winners then competed with winners Each project had to be feasible with teams creating business plans, financial proposals and proposing possible project sponsors. The Guided Well Enhancement Learning programme is a rigorously evidenced transformative course that, through self-management and self-compassion, reduces health inequalities by improving mental health and wellbeing. information, advice and guidance from trained professionals. Topics covered included nutrition and food, handling stressful thoughts and understanding health cycles. Enhancement Learning journey. This has been a very successful project in 2019 and we expect to continue our partnership with Community Renewal in 2020. Net Positive for CO 2 with schools to support young people in developing the skills and attributes they need to succeed before they enter the job market. Our relationship with LionHeart demonstrates from other schools to develop a community project that would support and benefit a specific group of citizens. Projects ranged from de-stigmatising teenage pregnancy to a community Volunteers from Hammerson acted as advisors, imparting advice from their professional experience. Each team presented their project to a panel of judges. St. Paul's High School in Glasgow were crowned the winners for ENTERPRISE Supporting the next generation ENTERPRISE SUPPORT, of retail entrepreneurs GLASGOW Net Positive for Resource Use this type of work in action. The LionHeart Challenge is a business, enterprise and citizenship programme designed to nurture pupils as future business leaders, responsible citizens and enterprising employees. We have worked with LionHeart in Scotland since 2015 but in 2019, we held our first international LionHeart Challenge Final in London with two teams of pupils from the UK and two in Ireland. The teams were from schools located close to Dundrum Town Centre and Illac in Ireland, Silverburn in Glasgow and Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham. hub aimed at building intergenerational relationships. creating a project to address and tackle period poverty. The catchment area surrounding Silverburn in Glasgow experiences higher unemployment rates than the national average. It also has a relatively young demographic. We therefore work with local organisations in this area to support youth employment through offering, for example, work experience programmes. We also focus on supporting young entrepreneurs. Working with trade charity retailTRUST and Glasgow Calendonian University we offer scholarships and business start-up funding to support the next generation of retail talent to make their ideas a reality. Glasgow Caledonian University graduate Emma Russell received two rounds of funding including mentoring support to establish her fashion business, Pplrstrange. She creates a unique range of creative clothing collaborations as well as pop-up events showcasing designers, street-wear labels and emerging brands., Emma exhibited her collection at the Hammerson London Head Office during Global Entrepreneurship Week to an audience that included national retailers and buyers. Other beneficiaries include two Fashion Marketing graduates who launched SKYA, a swimwear brand based in Scotland that produces garments using recycled fibres. Net Positive for Water Net Positive for Socio-economic impact Full data tables: p.112 - p.115 O U R D A T A 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA D A T A M A N A G E M E N T A N D T A R G E T S 3 . 1 C A R B O N A N D E N E R GY D A T A 3 . 2 R E S O U R C E U S E A N D WA S T E D A T A 3 . 3 WA T E R D A T A 3 . 4 S O C I O - E C O N O M I C D A T A 3 . 5 S T A N D A R D S A N D C E R T I F I C A T I O N S 3 . 6 C O R P O R A T E D A T A 3 . 7 D A T A C O V E R A G E 3 . 8 G R I I N D E X 3 . 10 G H G E M I S S I O N S F A C T O R S 3.9 GLOSSARY Resource Use Carbon Data and Waste and Energy Management DataDataand Targets DataeconomicSocio-DataWater Other SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - DATA MANAGEMENT AND TARGETS 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 78 Contents A guide to this section Hammerson PAGE 3.0 DATA MANAGEMENT AND TARGETS • Net Positive Basis of Reporting, Data & Boundaries 80 • GRI & EPRA Basis of Reporting, Data & Boundaries 81 • Data Collection and Verification for our Reporting 82 • Our Short-Term Sustainability Targets 84 3.1 Carbon and Energy 85 - Our Net Positive Carbon Emissions Data 85 - GRI & EPRA Carbon and Energy Data 86 3.2 Resource Use and Waste 102 - Our Net Positive Resource Use Data 102 - GRI & EPRA Resource Use Data 103 3.3 Water 106 - Our Net Positive Water Data 106 - GRI & EPRA Water Data 108 3.4 Socio-Economic Impacts 112 - Asset Level Project Data 112 3.5 Standards and Certifications 116 3.6 Corporate Data 118 - Risk Management 118 - Managing corporate environmental impacts 120 - Employee development and satisfaction 122 - Managing Health and Safety 126 3.7 Data Coverage 130 - Assets included in the data sets for 2019 130 3.8 GRI Index 132 - General Standards Data 132 3.9 GHG Emissions Factors 134 3.10 Glossary 135 79 Carbon Data and Energy Management Dataand Targets and UseResourceWasteData WaterData SocioData -economic Other SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - DATA MANAGEMENT AND TARGETS 80 3.0 Data Management 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA GRI & EPRA Basis of Reporting, 81 Data & Boundaries Hammerson and Targets This report covers the period of 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. We segment our reporting by regional portfolio. Data is provided as follows: - at Group level for all managed assets. This excludes our Not included in the report: - assets from the date of disposal during the reporting period - indirect investment interests in which we hold only debt or other financial instruments The environmental performance of these assets is excluded from our like-for-like portfolio analysis but included in our whole portfolio, regional and Group data for the months that the properties remained under our ownership for 2019. Carbon Data Energy Management and Targets We take an equity share approach to our Net Positive targets and reporting. We report data for all assets held during the reporting period. Data for assets acquired during the reporting period is included from the date of purchase and for assets sold during the reporting period, up until the date of transaction completion. Data is reported on an equity share basis for each asset and for the portfolio as a whole. Exclusions: assets from the date of disposal

indirect investment interests

impacts from construction activities at our developments

impacts from the tenanted areas of our assets Whilst we have operational control of those assets we manage, key decisions are made jointly with our joint venture (JV) partners. Taking an equity share approach restricts us from benefiting from impact reductions flowing from the investment of those JV partners. It also reduces the overall impacts we are addressing to those from which Hammerson accrues financial benefits, linking business output and environmental and social impacts. This report covers the Phase 1 period of our Net Positive targets; Environmental data included in the report: Scope 1 and 2 emissions from directly managed assets, Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions from corporate activities: landlord procured energy, water, waste & refrigerants

landlord procured energy, water and waste sub-metered to tenants

sub-metered to tenants vacant unit energy consumption

corporate travel and consumables

emissions factors used within the report are list on page 139 KEY CHANGES TO THE NET POSITIVE PORTFOLIO Since the 2015 baseline we have made the following changes to the Net Positive portfolio: sold:

Three French assets Eight UK retail parks

Three French assets Eight UK retail parks reduced our equity holdings in: One UK asset

One French asset

One French asset purchased: One UK assets Three Irish asses One French asset

developed: Two UK assets BASELINE 2015 is our Net Positive baseline year. Our Net Positive targets include all jurisdictions in which the business has commercial interests. INTENSITY DATA Intensity data is based on adjusted profit before tax, common parts areas, car park spaces and visitor numbers. OFFSETTING Given that it is not possible for a property company to operate without environmental impacts, an offsetting mechanism has been established as part of the development of our Net Positive targets. Projects will be identified that will equate to the remaining impacts we are unable to avoid, calculated at the end of each five year target phase. A process and set of principles have been established to define what projects are considered legitimate offsetting for this purpose. corporate offices. - by Regional portfolio: - UK Shopping Centres - UK Retail Parks - France Shopping Centres - Ireland Shopping Centres - for our assets held for development, the Strategic Portfolio We report against two portfolio definitions: whole portfolio which includes all properties that we have owned within the reporting period and over which we have management control, either directly or through a directly contacted third party (including assets held for development purposes only (strategic portfolio) where we provide utility supplies to the site.

EPRA like-for-like portfolio which includes assets held for a minimum period of two years over which time the asset has not undergone development activity that would have significantly affected performance. As a landlord we have direct control of the common parts, car parks, back of house and service yard areas of our assets. Our reporting includes only these areas of our assets. Tenant usage data is excluded. - impacts from construction activities at our developments - properties part of or adjacent to new developments that are affected by significant development works GRI & EPRA DATA Our reporting is designed to meet the core requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative Construction and Real Estate Sector Disclosure standards and the Gold level of EPRA's Sustainability Best Practice Reporting standards. For GRI reporting purposes our material issues are: governance and reporting

energy security and demand

climate change risk and policy

waste and resource use

community Engagement

sustainable Product KEY CHANGES TO THE GROUP AND EPRA PORTFOLIOS In 2019 we sold the following assets: Abbotsinch Retail Park

Luton - B&Q Warehouse Store Retail Park

St Oswalds Retail Park

The Broadway (Didcot) TRANSPORT DATA The data period for corporate travel reporting runs 01 January to 31 December in line with all other annual and sustainability reporting. Corporate travel data includes: fleet transport for the Group

air travel for the Group

domestic and international train journeys for the Group

taxis and public transport journeys for the Group

car travel resulting in mileage reporting for the Group Data collection and calculations: rail and air mileage is calculated using online mileage calculators

emissions associated with visitor travel to our shopping centres are calculated on the below basis: for car journeys we assumed 2.4 heads per vehicle and an average of 11.91 miles per round trip, based on the BCSC 2008 report 'Contribution of the Retail Sector to the Economy'. Other DataeconomicSocio-DataWater DataandResourceWasteUse Dataand SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - DATA MANAGEMENT AND TARGETS 82 Data Collection and Verification for our Reporting 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 83 Hammerson We have comprehensive, robust environmental data collection systems in place across our portfolios. Utility and waste data is captured onsite at all our shopping centres, and by a third party management company for our retail parks. Data is collected from manual meter reads, automated meters, invoices and data provided by our energy bureau service. This is then uploaded to our Credit 360 data reporting platform on a monthly basis where it is assessed and verified at three levels within the organisation; the Sustainability Data Analyst, the Energy and Environmental Manager or Sustainability Manager for our French assets and the Group Head of Sustainability. In 2016, we automated input of half-hourly energy consumption data for the Retail Parks portfolio. This is now automatically uploaded once a month into Credit 360 for the majority of the Retail Parks portfolio, reducing the opportunity for error and streamlining our data gathering process. This data set is used for our whole portfolio, EPRA like-for-like and Net Positive reporting portfolios. For Net Positive balancing project data we have a Net Positive tracker, which records details of offset and inset savings achieved through different projects. For more see pages 40 - 41. INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE Our data collection and verification processes undergo third party assurance each year, the 2019 Data Assurance Statement is available on our website. The output report of the independent assurance shapes data improvements for the following year. The tables below set out the scope of our independent assurance and performance data that has been assured in 2019. CLEAN ENERGY 87% of our UK and Ireland electricity is purchased through REGO backed clean electricity contracts. This constituted 54% of our total electricity purchasing in 2019. MONITORING DATA AT AN ASSET LEVEL Since 2017 we focused on process improvements for onboarding and training of new assets and recruits to ensure data accuracies are maintained and continual across the portfolio. Centre teams and third party property managers all have access to the system and are able to monitor performance to identify anomalies. The majority of data is taken from monthly manual meter readings or supplier invoicing. We require evidence to be provided where there are variances larger than 10% compared to the same month in the previous year. This data married with comments and evidence are reviewed through ESTIMATED DATA Whilst we make every effort to ensure our reporting is based on actual data there are inevitably instances where estimations are necessary. These are calculated in one of two ways: based on actual data for the previous most relevant previous period based on invoices from utility providers Estimated data is indicated in footnotes to each table where relevant. The quantity is not material within this year's reporting. REPORTING STANDARDS This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option, and references disclosures: - 403-1,403-5,403-6 and 403-9 from GRI 403: Occupational Health; Safety 2018 - 203-2 (a) from GRI 203. Indirect Economic Impacts 2016 - 401-1 (a) from GRI 401: Employment 2016; - 405-2 (a & b i) from GRI 405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016; and - 416-1 and 416-2 from GRI 416: Customer Health DataDataDataand Targets Water and Waste and Energy Management Resource Use Carbon Data EPRA Performance indicators based on Independently Assured data GHG-dir-abs Scope of independent assurance for 2019 Total Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions (tCO2e) the internal approval process. AUTOMATED UTILITY METERING and Safety 2016 Socio- economic Data Carbon GHG-indir-absGHG-lfl GHG-int Water Water-absWater-lfl Waste Waste-absWaste-lfl Elec-abs Fuels-abs DH&C-abs Energy Energy-int Elec-lfl Fuels-lfl DH&C-lfl Total Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions Carbon (tCO2e) Total Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions (tCO2e) Scopes 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions per an intensity metric chosen by Hammerson plc Water Total Landlord Obtained Water (m3) Water for landlord services (m3) Total Waste Quantity including shop-fit Waste (tonnes) Recycled waste (tonnes) Energy Target Reduce operational energy consumption by 15% by 2020 (EPRA like-for-like portfolio) Manual reporting of utility data, whilst normal across the sector, is resource intensive and prone to error. In 2018 we started to roll out the installation of automated utility metering across our UK and Ireland shopping centre assets. This has enabled data improvements, visibility, communication and accuracy through providing 15-minute interval data for all meters and sub-meters for all utilities on a day +1 basis. Portfolio Denominators Other Intensity metrics are provided for energy, carbon and water data. These are based on the following denominators: COUNTRY COMMON CAR PARK VISITOR PART AREAS SPACES NUMBER UK Shopping Centre 257,173 189,359,836 EPRA LFL 224,055 Retail Parks n/a 14,240 EPRA LFL n/a 12,715 n/a France ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM As a part of our ISO14001 compliant Energy Management System (EMS), environmental data is subject to regular internal and external audit procedures. Some data is collected and maintained outside of the Credit 360 system: corporate travel journey data and emissions is collected from an employee expenses system and Corporate Traveller, our corporate travel booking system

company fleet emissions are collected from the leasing companies data for office energy consumption is gathered direct from our external property managers

cnergy consumption for our strategic portfolio is gathered direct from our external property managers In addition to providing more accurate, auditable data, we will be able to more proactively manage our utility consumption and look for further savings. In 2020 we will continue to extend the automated metering roll out and look to incorporate the data reporting outputs directly to the Credit 360 data management system. Shopping Centre 143,404 67,407,917 EPRA LFL 116,889 Ireland Shopping Centre 53,167 44,587,237 EPRA LFL 44,195 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - DATA MANAGEMENT AND TARGETS 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA 84 Our short-term sustainability targets Hammerson We set annual targets for our portfolios that support our long term Net Positive targets. Our 2020 and 2021 environmental 3.1 Carbon and Energy Our Net Positive Carbon Emissions Data 85 and DataManagementTargets targets are set out below. 2020 and 2021 Environmental targets We are now four years into the first five-year phase of our Net Positive targets. Setting these ambitious targets has re-focused the business' attention on driving down carbon emissions. Net Positive data is based on an equity share portfolio. Our percentage ownership of an asset is the amount of emissions we take responsibility for. We have always been clear that achieving our Net Positive targets will require offsetting. In this report we have set out our approach to developing balancing projects that will ultimately result in a Net Positive outcome for our scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions (see pages 40 - 41 for details). For transparency we have set out in table 3.1.3 what contribution these balancing projects have made to our 2019 Net Positive carbon emissions. Resource Use Carbon and Waste and Energy DataData Net Positive Portfolio EPRA LFL Portfolio (Proportionate ownership/equity share basis) (Operational control basis 100% share) Net Positive carbon emissions by whole portfolio TABLE 3.1.1 2020 -14% -12% Carbon 2021 <0 tonnes CO2e -10% 2020 n/a -4% Energy 2021 n/a -3% 2020 Net Positive for water for landlord services @ 2 -5% water intensity managed assets Water 2021 Net Positive for water for landlord services @ UK -5% water intensity assets Resource 2020 <0 tonnes operational resource use footprint 75% recycling use 2021 <0 tonnes operational resource use footprint 100% diversion from landfill 2020 Complete at least 1 locally relevant community Complete at least 1 locally relevant community Socio- project at each managed asset project at each managed asset economic 2021 Complete at least 1 locally relevant community Complete at least 1 locally relevant community project at each managed asset project at each managed asset UNIT 2015 2017 2018 2019 % CHANGE YOY Hammerson GROUP Scope 1 and 2 (landlord obtained) tCO2e/yr 22,616 14,581 11,096 Scope 3 (Landlord obtained) tCO2e/yr 1,912 1,441 613 Scope 3 (Landlord transmission and distribution) tCO2e/yr 1,709 924 716 Corproate Travel tCO2e/yr 1,111 1,115 657 Corporate Offices tCO2e/yr 539 398 271 Corporate Consumables tCO2e/yr 4 4 4 Hammerson Net Positive Carbon emissions tCO2e/yr 30,599 27,819 18,463 13,357 28% Tenant Engagement efficiencies tCO2e/yr 200 938 On-site clean power generation tCO2e/yr 352 469 281 EV Charging provision tCO2e/yr 106 Embodied Carbon reductions tCO2e/yr 59 274 211 Other engagement savings tCO2e/yr 1.7 562 150 Balancing projects 413 1,686 Hammerson Net Positive Carbon Footprint tCO2e/yr 30,599 27,406 17,873 11,671 -35% The chart below sets out our This identifies the carbon emissions Net Positive carbon emissions we currently expect to remain and for trajectory to the end of 2020. which we will be identifying further balancing projects across the year. Our Net Positive carbon emissions pathway Other DataeconomicSocio-DataWater 35,000 30,000 25,000 11,677 20,000 8,600 15,000 30,559 25,404 27,543 17,877 10,000 5,000 mtonnes 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 CO2e Net Positive carbon footprint reduced from 30,559 to 11,671 tonnes CO2e since 2015 2020 Net Positive carbon emissions forecast to be balanced through inset and offset projects. We expect to be operating on a Net Positive basis for Scope 1and 2 landlord emissions from 2021 onwards F O R M O R E Read the full story: see page 45 - 51 86 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - CARBON AND ENERGY DATA Tables 3.1.2- 3.1.10 set out our GRI and EPR compliant carbon, energy and GHG emissions data GRI & EPRA Carbon and Energy Data 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA GRI 87 Hammerson Carbon emissions by Group and Porfolio UNIT EPRA CODE 2015 2016 Hammerson Group Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e 33,703 32,026 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 5,852 5,414 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 27,851 26,612 Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 1,835 832 Total CO2e (Market Based)a mtCO2e 16,142 12,984 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 5,852 5,414 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 10,290 7,571 Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 135 104 Common parts area (CPA) m2 425,476 465,490 GHG intensity kgCO2e/CPA GHG-Indir-Abs 65 69 Hammerson UK Shopping Centres (Coverage 12/12) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e 24,804 22,577 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 3,111 2,912 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 21,693 19,665 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 1,700 707 Total CO2e (Market Based)a mtCO2e 7,243 6,035 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 3,111 2,912 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 4,132 3,122 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a n/a Common parts area (CPA) m2 294,547 273,119 GHG intensity kgCO2e/CPA GHG-Int 84 83 Hammerson UK Retail Parks (Coverage 14/14) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e 1,834 1,345 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 4 3 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 1,830 1,342 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 21 Total CO2e (Market Based)a mtCO2e - 1,345 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 4 3 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 1,830 1,342 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a n/a Car park spaces (CPS) Number 22,714 19,766 GHG intensity kgCO2e/CPS GHG-Int 81 68 Market Based calculations reflect emissions factors relevant for clean electricity contracts where applicable. Scope 3 includes gas and electricity submetered to tenants for use in tenanted areas. Scope 3 is from tenant submetered energy supplies only and is excluded from Total Sold assets are included for the months under our management. A table of all factors applied is available on page 134 GRI INDICATOR TABLE 305-1,305-2,305-3,305-4 3.1.2 2017 2018 2019 % CHANGE % CHANGE YOY VS. 2015 29,858 -27% 27,112 24,604 -9% 4,351 5,297 4,829 -9% -17% 25,508 21,815 19,775 -9% -29% 1,907 1,897 3,152 12,131 10,710 10,575 -1% -34% 4,351 5,297 4,928 -7% -16% 7,780 5,413 5,647 4% -45% 1,578 1,897 3,161 460,163 471,884 474,271 65 57 52 -10% -21% 17,846 15,460 13,138 -15% -47% 1,769 2,971 2,990 1% -4% 16,077 12,489 10,148 -19% -53% 1,770 1,671 2,263 3,746 4,390 4,327 -1% -40% 1,769 2,971 2,990 1% -4% 1,977 1,418 1,337 -6% -68% 1,467 1,671 2,263 273,119 257,173 273,119 65 60 48 -20% -43% 1,244 651 483 -26% -74% 3 3 2 -47% -60% 1,240 648 481 -26% -74% 0 0 10 1,244 897 737 -18% 3 3 2 -47% -60% 1,240 894 735 -18% -60% 0 0 10 17,245 18,140 14,240 72 36 34 -5% -58% Continues on next page > Carbon emissions intensity of our Group portfolio has fallen by 21% over the last 4 years and 10% in the 12 months to December 2019 Carbon Data and Energy Management Dataand Targets and UseResourceWasteData WaterData SocioData -economic Other SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - CARBON AND ENERGY DATA 88 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA GRI 89 Hammerson < Continues from previous page UNIT EPRA CODE 2015 2016 Hammerson France Shopping Centres (Coverage 8/8) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e 7,065 5,514 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 2,737 2,407 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 4,328 3,107 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 135 104 Total CO2e (Market Based)a mtCO2e 7,065 5,514 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs 2,737 2,407 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 4,328 3,107 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 135 104 Common parts area (CPA) m2 108,215 119,892 GHG intensity kgCO2e/CPA GHG-Int 65 46 Hammerson Ireland Shopping Centres (Coverage 3/3) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e 2,355 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs n/a 43 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a 2,312 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs 0 Total CO2e (Market Based)a mtCO2e 43 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs n/a 43 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a 0 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a 0 Common parts area (CPA) m2 52,713 GHG intensity kgCO2e/CPA GHG-Int 45 Hammerson Strategic Portfolioc (Coverage 15/15) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e n/a 235 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs n/a 49 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a 186 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a 0 Total CO2e (Market Based)a mtCO2e n/a 49 Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-Abs n/a 49 Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a 0 Scope 3b mtCO2e GHG-Indir-Abs n/a 0 Total Retail Portfolio CO2e mtCO2e 33,703 32,026 (Location Based) Market Based calculations reflect emissions factors relevant for clean electricity contracts where applicable. Scope 3 includes gas and electricity submetered to tenants for use in tenanted areas. Scope 3 is from tenant submetered energy supplies only and is excluded from Total Sold assets are included for the months under our management. Hammerson Strategic Portfolio includes assets held for development purposes and voids within these only. We do not provide sufficient utility services to this portfolio to generate meaningful intensity metrics. A table of all factors applied is available on page 134and the Hammerson Positive Places website at sustainability.hammerson.com/ GRI INDICATOR TABLE 305-1,305-2,305-3,305-4 3.1.2 2017 2018 2019 % CHANGE % CHANGE YOY VS. 2015 5,243 4,541 5,103 12% -28% 2,195 1,613 1,117 -31% -59% 3,049 2,928 3,986 36% -8% 110 197 639 5,243 4,306 4,432 3% -37% 2,195 1,613 1,216 -25% -56% 3,049 2,694 3,216 19% -26% 110 197 649 103,870 143,404 120,983 50 32 42 33% -35% 5,374 5,714 5,065 -11% 255 513 520 1% 5,120 5,201 4,545 -13% 28 28 229 1,411 562 528 -6% 255 513 520 1% 1,156 49 8 -84% 2 28 229 65,929 53,167 65,929 82 107 77 -29% 151 746 814 9% 129 197 200 2% 22 549 614 12% 0 0 11 487 555 551 -1% 129 197 200 2% 358 358 351 -2% 0 0 11 29,858 27,112 24,604 -9% -27% The French electricity grid factors increased in 2019 leading to an increase in emissions from this portfolio in spite of energy efficiency gains. Carbon Data and Energy Management Dataand Targets and UseResourceWasteData WaterData SocioData -economic Other 90 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - CARBON AND ENERGY DATA Carbon Emissions by EPRA like-for-like Portfolio 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE GRI INDICATORS TABLE 3.1.3 305-1,305-2,305-3 3.0 OUR DATA GRI 91 Hammerson UNIT EPRA CODE EPRA L4L (2018-2019) UK Shopping Centres (Coverage 11/12) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Total CO2e (Market Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL EPRA L4L (2018-2019) UK Retail Parks (Coverage 10/13) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Total CO2e (Market Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL EPRA L4L (2018-2019) France Shopping Centres (Coverage 7/8) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL 2018 2019 % CHANGE YOY 14,757 -16% 12,386 3,196 2,990 -6% 11,562 9,395 -19% 2,311 2,236 3,392 3,178 -6% 3,196 2,990 -6% 197 187 -5% 2,311 2,236 447 408 -9% 0 0 447 407 -9% 9 9 616 623 1% 0 0 616 622 1% 9 9 4,429 4,540 3% 1,613 1,216 -25% - 16% Year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions from our EPRA like-for- like UK portfolio Dataeconomic DataWater Dataand Waste Dataand Energy andManagementTargets Socio-Resource Use Carbon Data Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Total CO2e (Market Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL EPRA L4L (2018-2019) Ireland Shopping Centres (Coverage 3/3) Total CO2e (Location Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Total CO2e (Market Based) mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 1 mtCO2e GHG-Dir-LfL Scope 2 mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Scope 3a mtCO2e GHG-Indir-LfL Total Co2e EPRA LFL Portfolio (Location Based) mtCO2e Total Co2e EPRA LFL Portfolio - Market Based mtCO2e 2,816 3,324 18% 406 643 4,199 3,773 -10% 1,613 1,216 -25% 2,587 2,556 -1% 406 643 5,938 -15% 5,065 514 520 1% 5,424 4,545 -16% 187 229 564 528 -6% 514 520 1% 49 8 -84% 187 229 25,571 22,399 -12% 8,772 8,101 -8% - 12% Other Year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions from our Group EPRA like- for-like portfolio excluding the impacts of our clean electricity contracts Scope 3 emissions comprise energy submetered to tenants Totals include Scope 1 and 2 only SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - CARBON AND ENERGY DATA 92 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA GRI 93 Hammerson Direct and Indirect Energy Consumption by Group and Portfolio UNIT EPRA 2015 2016 CODE Hammerson Group Total Electricity Consumption for mWh Elec-Abs 100,725 102,251 Landlord Services inc. onsite renewables Total landlord obtained electricitya mWh Elec-Abs 100,724 102,665 Renewables generated mWh Elec-Abs 0 32 Renewables exported mWh Elec-Abs 1 0 Total electricity consumption for landlord services mWh Elec-Abs 97,412 99,161 Electricity sub-metered to tenants mWh Elec-Abs 3,313 3,089 Total Natural Gas Consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 24,799 22,743 for Landlord Services Total landlord obtained natural gasa mWh Fuels-Abs 31,645 29,202 Natural gas sub-metered to tenants mWh Fuels-Abs 6,846 6,196 Diesel consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 64 194 Fuel oils consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 District heating and cooling mWh DH&C-Abs 7,019 7,750 Common parts area m2 342,579 358,802 Landlord service energy intensity kWh/m2 CPA Energy-Int 357 340 Hammerson UK Shopping Centre Portfolio (Coverage 12/12) Total Electricity Consumption for mWh Elec-Abs 49,789 47,146 Landlord Services inc. onsite renewables Total landlord obtained electricitya mWh Elec-Abs 49,789 47,114 Renewables generated mWh Elec-Abs 0 32 Renewables exported mWh Elec-Abs 0 0 Total electricity consumption for landlord services mWh Elec-Abs 48,843 46,633 Electricity sub-metered to tenants mWh Elec-Abs 947 513 Total Natural Gas Consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 9,937 9,279 for Landlord Services Total landlord obtained natural gasa mWh Fuels-Abs 16,783 15,475 Natural gas sub-metered to tenants mWh Fuels-Abs 6,846 6,196 Diesel consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 64 194 Fuel oils consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 District heating and coolingb mWh DH&C-Abs 540 374 Common parts area m2 228,312 273,119 Landlord service energy intensity kWh/m2 CPA Energy-Int 260 206 Includes utilities obtained by landlord but consumed by tenants. Less than 1% of gas and electricity data is estimated GRI INDICATORS TABLE 302-1,302-3,302-4 3.1.4 (Building Energy Intensity) % % CHANGE 2017 2018 2019 CHANGE VS. 2015 YOY 103,455 -17% 96,160 83,416 -13% 104,222 97,464 88,395 -9% -12% 150 311 565 0 0 0 87,899 92,799 79,950 -14% -18% 3,296 3,362 3,465 21,379 19,075 14,566 -24% -41% 31,980 28,190 24,423 -13% -23% 9,892 8,047 8,764 130 233 288 0 0 0 6,419 6,408 7,662 366,680 507,965 474,271 298 220 199 -10% -44% 46,463 43,892 38,564 -12% -23% 46,314 43,596 39,072 -10% -22% 150 296 521 0 0 0 45,600 42,955 37,535 -13% -23% 864 938 1,029 9,433 7,960 7,121 -11% -28% 17,397 15,601 14,457 -7% -14% 7,964 7,641 7,336 130 233 261 0 0 0 651 1,014 1,107 273,119 312,777 273,119 204 163 164 0% -37% Other DataeconomicSocio-DataWater DataandResourceWasteUse DataandCarbonEnergy andManagementDataTargets - 44% Our Positive Places strategy has significantly reduced the energy intensity of our Group portfolio since 2015 Continues on next page > SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - CARBON AND ENERGY DATA 94 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA GRI 95 Hammerson < Continues from previous page UNIT EPRA 2015 2016 CODE Hammerson UK Retail Parks Portfolio (Coverage 14/14) Total Electricity Consumption for Landlord mWh Elec-Abs 3,961 3,753 Services inc. onsite renewables Total landlord obtained electricitya mWh Elec-Abs 3,960 3,753 Renewables generated mWh Elec-Abs 0 0 Renewables exported mWh Elec-Abs 1 0 Total electricity consumption for landlord services mWh Elec-Abs 3,912 3,702 Electricity sub-metered to tenants mWh Elec-Abs 49 50 Total Natural Gas Consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 21 17 for Landlord Services Total landlord obtained natural gasa mWh Fuels-Abs 21 17 Natural gas sub-metered to tenants mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 Diesel consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 Fuel oils consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 District heating and cooling mWh DH&C-Abs 0 0 Car park spaces Number 22,074 22,583 Landlord service energy intensity kWh/m2 CPS Energy-Int 178 165 Hammerson France Shopping Centre Portfolio (Coverage 8/8) Total Electricity Consumption for Landlord mWh Elec-Abs 46,974 45,915 Services inc. onsite renewables Total landlord obtained electricitya mWh Elec-Abs 46,974 45,915 Renewables generated mWh Elec-Abs 0 0 Renewables exported mWh Elec-Abs 0 0 Total electricity consumption for landlord services mWh Elec-Abs 44,657 43,388 Electricity sub-metered to tenants mWh Elec-Abs 2,317 2,526 Total Natural Gas Consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 14,841 13,208 for Landlord Services Total landlord obtained natural gasa mWh Fuels-Abs 14,841 13,208 Natural gas sub-metered to tenants mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 Diesel consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 Fuel oils consumption mWh Fuels-Abs 0 0 District heating and coolingb mWh DH&C-Abs 6,479 7,376 Common parts area m2 92,193 10,387 Landlord service energy intensity kWh/m2 CPA Energy-Int 716 616 Includes utilities obtained by landlord but consumed by tenants. 39% of district heating and cooling data for the French portfolio is estimated GRI INDICATORS TABLE 302-1,302-3,302-4 3.1.4 (Building Energy Intensity) 2017 2018 2019 % CHANGE % CHANGE YOY VS. 2015 2,800 2,289 1,883 -18% -52% 2,800 2,289 1,883 -18% -52% 0 0 0 0 0 0 2,800 2,289 1,883 -18% -52% 0 0 0 18 16 9 -47% -58% 18 16 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17,245 22,583 14,240 163 102 133 30% -25% 41,866 37,447 31,067 -17% -34% 41,866 37,432 33,396 -11% -29% 0 15 44 0 0 0 39,500 35,088 28,694 -18% -36% 2,366 2,358 2,373 11,928 8,368 4,648 -44% -69% 12,473 8,767 6,076 545 399 1,428 0 0 1 0 0 0 5,768 5,394 6,555 10,387 119,892 120,983 551 362 276 -24% -61% Other DataeconomicSocio-DataWater DataandResourceWasteUse DataandCarbonEnergy andManagementDataTargets Continues on next page > SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019: OUR DATA - CARBON AND ENERGY DATA 96 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 NET POSITIVE 3.0 OUR DATA GRI 97 Hammerson < Continues from previous page UNIT EPRA 2015 2016 CODE Hammerson Ireland Shopping Centre Portfolio (Coverage 3/3) Total Electricity Consumption for Landlord mWh Elec-Abs n/a 5,437 Services inc. onsite renewables Total landlord obtained electricitya mWh Elec-Abs n/a 5,437 Renewables generated mWh Elec-Abs n/a 0 Renewables exported mWh Elec-Abs n/a 0 Total Electricity Consumption for Landlord Services mWh Elec-Abs n/a 5,437 Electricity sub-metered to Tenants mWh Elec-Abs n/a 0 Total Natural Gas Consumption mWh Fuels-Abs n/a 239 for Landlord Services Total landlord obtained natural gasa mWh Fuels-Abs n/a 239 Natural gas sub-metered to tenants mWh Fuels-Abs n/a 0 Diesel consumption mWh Fuels-Abs n/a 0 Fuel oils consumption mWh Fuels-Abs n/a 0 District heating and cooling mWh DH&C-Abs n/a 0 Car park spaces m2 n/a 52,713 Landlord service energy intensity kWh/m2 CPA Energy-Int n/a 108 Hammerson Strategic Portfoliob (Coverage 15/15) Total Electricity Consumption for Landlord mWh Elec-Abs n/a n/a Services inc. onsite renewables Total landlord obtained electricitya mWh Elec-Abs n/a 447 Renewables generated mWh Elec-Abs n/a n/a Renewables exported mWh Elec-Abs n/a n/a Total electricity consumption for landlord services mWh Elec-Abs n/a n/a Electricity sub-metered to tenants mWh Elec-Abs n/a n/a Total Natural Gas Consumption mWh Fuels-Abs n/a n/a for Landlord Services Total landlord obtained natural gasa mWh Fuels-Abs n/a 264 Natural gas sub-metered to tenants mWh Fuels-Abs n/a n/a Diesel consumption mWh Fuels-Abs n/a n/a Fuel oils consumption mWh Fuels-Abs n/a n/a District heating and cooling mWh DH&C-Abs n/a n/a GRI INDICATORS TABLE 302-1,302-3,302-4 3.1.4 (Building Energy Intensity) % % CHANGE 2017 2018 2019 CHANGE VS. 2015 YOY 12,326 12,533 11,965 -5% 12,326 12,533 11,965 -5% 0 0 0 0 0 0 12,260 12,467 11,902 -5% 66 65 63 1,383 2,730 2,788 2% 1,392 2,737 2,793 9 7 5 0 0 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 65,929 52,713 65,929 207 288 223 -23% n/a n/a n/a 917 1614 2078 29% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 700 1069 1089 2% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Other DataeconomicSocio-DataWater DataandResourceWasteUse DataandCarbonEnergy andManagementDataTargets Includes utilities obtained by landlord but consumed by tenants. Hammerson Strategic Portfolio includes assets held for development purposes and voids within these only.

