Hammerson : Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Hammerson plc (the Company)

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

17 March 2020

The Company announces that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

- Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019;

- Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting; and

- Form of Proxy (South Africa).

The above documents have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/UK/NSM.

The 2019 Annual Report and Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website at www.hammerson.com.

The announcement released on 25 February 2020 by the Company regarding the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 includes the information required by DTR 6.3.5 to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulated Information Service.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 am on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 at Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GE.

Sarah Booth

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7887 1000

The announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.