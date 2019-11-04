Log in
Hammerson : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

11/04/2019
Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
 
Hammerson plc  
(Incorporated in England and Wales)  
(Company number 360632) 
LSE share code: HMSO     JSE share code: HMN 
ISIN: GB0004065016 
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')  
 
4 November 2019  
 
Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
  
Hammerson plc announces the appointment of Méka Brunel as a Non-Executive 
Director with effect from 1 December 2019. She will also become a member of the 
Investment & Disposal Committee and the Nomination Committee. 
 
Méka is the Chief Executive of Gecina, the Euronext listed Paris-based real estate 
investment trust which owns a circa €19.9bn portfolio of French office and residential 
assets.  
   
Méka has built a long and successful career within the real estate industry. Her early 
career saw her involved in construction, undertaking various roles delivering major 
residential and office development sites and managing office portfolios. In 2003 she 
joined Gecina as Executive Director of Strategic Development, when the company 
she was working for merged with the business.  In 2006, Méka was appointed Chief 
Executive of Eurosic, the office REIT, a role she held for three years before becoming 
European President of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc in 2009.  
 
Méka returned to Gecina in 2014, joining the board as a non-executive director 
before being appointed as its Chief Executive in 2017.  
 
She was appointed in October 2017 to chair the Métropole du Grand Paris. 
Previously, she served as a non-executive director of Credit Foncier de France, the 
chair of France Green Building Council and vice-chairman of EPRA. She is a civil 
engineer, holds an MBA from the HEC Paris School of Management and is a Fellow 
of RICS.  
 
David Tyler, Chair of the Board, said: 
  
'Méka has exceptional experience in the European real estate sector and we look 
forward very much to welcoming her to our Board. With close to half of our property 
portfolio outside of the UK, we are pleased to strengthen our European expertise. In 
addition, as we build momentum with our City Quarters concept, we will benefit 
from her experience and skills in property outside of retail.'  
  
There are no further matters in connection with this appointment to be disclosed 
under Listing Rule 9.6.13. 
  
 
Sarah Booth 
General Counsel and Company Secretary 
+44 (0) 20 7887 1000 
 
  
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary 
4 November 2019  
 
Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
